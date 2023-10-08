Burger Brand & La Taqueria Brand
La Taqueria Menu
BIRRIA MENU
Beef Birria Dip Sandwich
*(Foodie Favorite)*Authentic French Hoagie Roll served with Birria meat, grilled cheese, raw onions and cilantro. Includes a side of fries. Also served with a side dip consome & our signature birria salsa.
3 Birria Quesatacos
Most Popular! Get 3 Cheese Birria Quesatacos. Corn tortilla, cheese, Birria meat topped with cilantro and onions. Also comes with dip Consome broth. Birria sauce and grilled onions
3 Birria Street Tacos
3 is a party! Get 3 Birria street tacos topped with cilantro and onions. Also comes with dip Consome broth, grilled onions and Birria salsa.
Birria Quesataco
Corn tortilla with melted cheese, Birria meat and topped with cilantro and onion.
Birria Street taco
Corn tortilla with Birria meat, topped with cilantro and onion.
Birria Ramen
Real Ramen noodles with Birria meat, consome broth, cilantro, onion, radish and green onions. Also comes with side of chips and signature salsas. All condiments are served alacart.
QUESATACO
TIJUANA TACOS
3 Tijuana Tacos
No need to go south of the border. You are ordering 3 Tijuana Tacos. Each taco comes with corn tortilla, choice of meat, pinto beans, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Also comes with grilled green onion, radish.
Tijuana Taco
Corn tortilla with choice of meat, pinto beans, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Grilled green onion and radish.
VEGAN TACOS
MULITAS
DESSERT
BOTTLED DRINKS
AGUA FRESCA FLAVORS
MICHE STYLE AQUAS FLAVORS (NON ALCOHOLIC)
SIDES
Burger Brand Menu
Kids Basket
Plain Hotdog
New England Gourmet Bun+Vienna® 100% All Beef Hotdog & Side of Crinkle Fries
Plain Hamburger
Martin's Famous Bun+Certified Angus Beef® Chuck Steak Burger Patty & Side of Crinkle Fries
Plain Cheeseburger
Martin's Famous Bun+Certified Angus Beef® Chuck Steak Burger Patty+Sharp Cheddar Cheese & Side of Crinkle Fries
Tyson Chicken Tenders
Tyson® (3pcs)Chicken Tenders+Side of Crinkle Fries
Mini Corn Dogs
Chicken Corndog bites(6pcs) +Side of Crinkle Fries
Burgers
Hamburger
Martins Famous Bun+Secret Sauce+Certified Angus Beef® Chuck Steak Burger Patty+Grilled Onions & Side of Crinkle Fries
Cheeseburger
Martins Famous Bun+Secret Sauce+Certified Angus Beef® Chuck Steak Burger Patty+Sharp Cheddar Cheese & Side of Crinkle Fries
Bacon Cheeseburger
Martins Famous Bun+Secret Sauce+Certified Angus Beef® Chuck Steak Burger Patty+Sharp Cheddar Cheese+Grilled Onions & Side of Crinkle Fries
Fundido Hamburger
Martin's Famous Bun+Secret Sauce+Certified Angus Beef® Chuck Steak Burger Patty+Grilled Onions+Drenched in Poblano Queso & Side of Crinkle Fries
Fundido Cheeseburger
Martins Famous Bun+Certified Angus Beef® Chuck Steak Burger Patty+Sharp Cheddar Cheese+Grilled Onions+Drenched in Poblano Queso & Side of Crinkle Fries
Vienna Hotdog
Classic Hotdog
New England Gourmet Bun+Vienna® 100% All Beef Hotdog+Mustard+Mayo+Ketchup & Side of Crinkle Fries
Bacon Hotdog
New England Gourmet Bun+Vienna® 100% All Beef Hotdog+Mustard+Mayo+Ketchup+grilled onions & Side of Crinkle Fries
Fundido Hotdog
New England Gourmet Bun+Vienna® 100% All Beef Hotdog+Bacon+Drenched in Poblano Queso & Side of Crinkle Fries
Dessert
Agua Frescas
Miche Aguas (Deep Copy)
Bottle Drinks
Tamaleria Menu
1/2 Dozen Tamales
Dozen Tamales
Combo Tamal & Atole
Agua Frescas
Miche Aguas
Bottle Drinks
Antojitos
Mexican Bread Pudding
(Capirotada) Layers of scrumptious bread drenched in a vanilla sauce and whole cane brown sugar drizzle, plantain crumble, and a scoop of Horchata ice-cream.
Pumpkin Lava Cake
Dianne’s® Gourmet pumpkin lava cake with cream cheese filling drenched with tres leches.
Esquite
Off-the-cob sweet corn kernels slathered in mayo, grated cotija cheese, liquid butter and spinkled with chili powder.