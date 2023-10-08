La Taqueria Menu

BIRRIA MENU

Beef Birria Dip Sandwich

$15.00

*(Foodie Favorite)*Authentic French Hoagie Roll served with Birria meat, grilled cheese, raw onions and cilantro. Includes a side of fries. Also served with a side dip consome & our signature birria salsa.

3 Birria Quesatacos

$15.00

Most Popular! Get 3 Cheese Birria Quesatacos. Corn tortilla, cheese, Birria meat topped with cilantro and onions. Also comes with dip Consome broth. Birria sauce and grilled onions

3 Birria Street Tacos

$12.00

3 is a party! Get 3 Birria street tacos topped with cilantro and onions. Also comes with dip Consome broth, grilled onions and Birria salsa.

Birria Quesataco

$5.00

Corn tortilla with melted cheese, Birria meat and topped with cilantro and onion.

Birria Street taco

$4.00

Corn tortilla with Birria meat, topped with cilantro and onion.

Birria Ramen

$15.00

Real Ramen noodles with Birria meat, consome broth, cilantro, onion, radish and green onions. Also comes with side of chips and signature salsas. All condiments are served alacart.

QUESATACO

Quesataco

$5.00

Corn tortilla with perfectly melted cheese, onion, cilantro and your choice of protein.

TIJUANA TACOS

3 Tijuana Tacos

$15.00

No need to go south of the border. You are ordering 3 Tijuana Tacos. Each taco comes with corn tortilla, choice of meat, pinto beans, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Also comes with grilled green onion, radish.

Tijuana Taco

$5.00

Corn tortilla with choice of meat, pinto beans, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Grilled green onion and radish.

STREET TACOS

Street Tacos

$3.33

Yellow corn tortilla, choice of meat, onion and cilantro.

VEGAN TACOS

Vegan Tacos

$3.33

Yellow corn tortilla with choice of plant based protein, onion and cilantro

MULITAS

Mulita

$6.00

Corn tortillas stuffed with melted white cheeses, onion and cilantro.

Mulita Cheese Only

$4.00

Corn tortillas stuffed with melted white cheeses, choice of protein, onion and cilantro.

DESSERT

Mexican Bread Pudding

$10.00

(Capirotada) Layers of scrumptious bread drenched in a vanilla sauce and whole cane brown sugar drizzle, plantain crumble, and a scoop of Horchata ice-cream.

Pumpkin Lava Cake

$10.00

Dianne’s® Gourmet pumpkin lava cake with cream cheese filling drenched with tres leches.

BOTTLED DRINKS

Mandrin

$3.50

Evian Water

$3.50

Mexican Coke 500ml

$4.50

AGUA FRESCA FLAVORS

Pineapple 32oz

$6.00

Cucumber Lime 32oz

$6.00

Cucumber-Pineapple 32oz

$6.00

Watermelon 32oz

$6.00

Watermelon-Cucumber

$6.00

Jamaica-Guava

$6.00

MICHE STYLE AQUAS FLAVORS (NON ALCOHOLIC)

Pineapple Miche Style 32oz

$8.00

Cucumber Miche Style 32oz

$8.00

Cucumber-Pineapple Miche Style 32oz

$8.00

Jamaica-Guava Miche Style 32oz

$8.00

SIDES

Burger Brand Menu

Kids Basket

Plain Hotdog

$12.00

New England Gourmet Bun+Vienna® 100% All Beef Hotdog & Side of Crinkle Fries

Plain Hamburger

$12.00

Martin's Famous Bun+Certified Angus Beef® Chuck Steak Burger Patty & Side of Crinkle Fries

Plain Cheeseburger

$12.00

Martin's Famous Bun+Certified Angus Beef® Chuck Steak Burger Patty+Sharp Cheddar Cheese & Side of Crinkle Fries

Tyson Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Tyson® (3pcs)Chicken Tenders+Side of Crinkle Fries

Mini Corn Dogs

$12.00

Chicken Corndog bites(6pcs) +Side of Crinkle Fries

Burgers

Hamburger

$12.00

Martins Famous Bun+Secret Sauce+Certified Angus Beef® Chuck Steak Burger Patty+Grilled Onions & Side of Crinkle Fries

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Martins Famous Bun+Secret Sauce+Certified Angus Beef® Chuck Steak Burger Patty+Sharp Cheddar Cheese & Side of Crinkle Fries

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Martins Famous Bun+Secret Sauce+Certified Angus Beef® Chuck Steak Burger Patty+Sharp Cheddar Cheese+Grilled Onions & Side of Crinkle Fries

Fundido Hamburger

$15.00

Martin's Famous Bun+Secret Sauce+Certified Angus Beef® Chuck Steak Burger Patty+Grilled Onions+Drenched in Poblano Queso & Side of Crinkle Fries

Fundido Cheeseburger

$16.00

Martins Famous Bun+Certified Angus Beef® Chuck Steak Burger Patty+Sharp Cheddar Cheese+Grilled Onions+Drenched in Poblano Queso & Side of Crinkle Fries

Vienna Hotdog

Classic Hotdog

$12.00

New England Gourmet Bun+Vienna® 100% All Beef Hotdog+Mustard+Mayo+Ketchup & Side of Crinkle Fries

Bacon Hotdog

$13.00

New England Gourmet Bun+Vienna® 100% All Beef Hotdog+Mustard+Mayo+Ketchup+grilled onions & Side of Crinkle Fries

Fundido Hotdog

$14.00

New England Gourmet Bun+Vienna® 100% All Beef Hotdog+Bacon+Drenched in Poblano Queso & Side of Crinkle Fries

Dessert

Pumpkin Lava Cake

$10.00

Dianne’s® Gourmet pumpkin lava cake with cream cheese filling drenched with tres leches.

Mexican Bread Pudding

$10.00

(Capirotada) Layers of scrumptious bread drenched in a vanilla sauce and whole cane brown sugar drizzle.

Agua Frescas

Pineapple 32oz

$6.00

Cucumber Lime 32oz

$6.00

Cucumber-Pineapple 32oz

$6.00

Watermelon 32oz

$6.00

Watermelon-Cucumber

$6.00

Jamaica-Guava

$6.00

Miche Aguas (Deep Copy)

Pineapple Miche Style 32oz

$8.00

Cucumber Miche Style 32oz

$8.00

Cucumber-Pineapple Miche Style 32oz

$8.00

Jamaica-Guava Miche Style 32oz

$8.00

Bottle Drinks

Mexican Coke 500ml

$4.50

Mandrin

$3.50

Evian Water

$3.50

Tamaleria Menu

Tamales

Beef Tamal

$3.50

Chicken Tamal

$3.50

Pork Tamal

$3.50

Cheese Jalapeno

$3.50

1/2 Dozen Tamales

1/2 Dozen Tamales

$23.00

Dozen Tamales

Dozen Tamales

$45.00

Atoles

Pumpkin

$4.00

Coco

$4.00

Horchata

$4.00

Chocolate

$4.00

Combo Tamal & Atole

Tamal & Atole

$7.00

Agua Frescas

Aguas Frescas

$6.00

Miche Aguas

Miche Aguas

$8.00

Bottle Drinks

Mexican Coke 500ml

$4.50

Mandrin

$3.50

Evian Water

$3.50

Antojitos

Mexican Bread Pudding

$10.00

(Capirotada) Layers of scrumptious bread drenched in a vanilla sauce and whole cane brown sugar drizzle, plantain crumble, and a scoop of Horchata ice-cream.

Pumpkin Lava Cake

$10.00

Dianne’s® Gourmet pumpkin lava cake with cream cheese filling drenched with tres leches.

Esquite

$8.00

Off-the-cob sweet corn kernels slathered in mayo, grated cotija cheese, liquid butter and spinkled with chili powder.

Paleteria

Helados

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Dbl Scoop Ice Cream

$6.00

Paleta

$4.00