𝐋𝐀 𝐓𝐀𝐐𝐔𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐃𝐈𝐀 Inn Cahoots
Starters
Chips with Guacamole
Tortilla chips served with our delicious guacamole (3 scoops of guacamole)
Chips with Salsa
Tortilla chips served with two portions of green and red salsa (2 oz. each)
Chips with Queso
Tortilla chips served with queso (6 oz.)
Loaded Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat, queso, beans, jalapeños and sour cream
Taco Bueno
Barbacoa Taco
Shredded beef marinated in maguey leaf, species and beer. Topped with pineapple pico.
Cochinita Pibil Taco
A slow roasted pork, marinated in a special blend of ingredients including habanero, allspice, and achiote (annatto) seed. Cooked in plantain leaf and topped-off with pickled red onions.
Mole Taco
Chicken mixed with handcrafted mole. Topped with fresh onions and toasted sesame seeds.
Salmon Taco
Grilled salmon marinated in Tabasco sauce. Topped-off with spinach, tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, feta dressing and avocado slices.
Vegetable Taco
Black beans, corn, jalapeños, cauliflower, and grilled tomatoes with olive oil.
Taqui Taco
Plates
Taco Combo
Choose two (2) tacos. Comes with white rice, black beans, fresh cheese and cilantro.
Gordita Combo
Choose two (2) gorditas. Comes with white rice and black beans, fresh cheese, cilantro and sour cream.
Quesabirria
Two (2) birria quesadillas, cheese, cilantro, onions and served with white rice and consomé for dipping. Includes cheese, cilantro and onions. Served with side of consome for dipping.
Mole Enchiladas
Two (2) mole enchiladas. Chicken mixed with handcrafted red mole and topped-off with cilantro, onions and toasted with toasted sesame seeds. Served with white rice.