Food Menu

Appetizers

CHEESE DIP
$6.99+
GUACAMOLE
$6.99+
NACHOS
$6.99
NACHOS SUPREME
$11.99

Nachos with bean & cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream , Guacamole & asada Meat

QUESO FLAMEADO W/CHORIZO
$7.99
QUESO FLAMEADO W/CHCKEN FAJITA
$9.99
QUESO FLAMEADO VEGETARIAN
$9.99

Mushroom, Spinach, Bell Pepper & Onion

TEXAS SHRIMP APPETIZER (6)
$12.99

(6) Shripm wrapped with bacon, filled with cheese and jalapeño

CHICKEN WINGS

These chicken wings are baked on the oven to perfection. served with french fries,celery and carriots

Mexican Favorites

#1 CARNE ASADA
$15.99

Beef steak. topped with grilled onions and cactus, served with beans, Rice, Lett, Tom. & Avocado

#2 EL MEXICANO PLATE
$15.99

Strips of Fajitas, grilled with bell pepper, onions. Served With Rice, Beans, guacamole, Pico & Tortillas

#3 CARNE GUISADA
$12.99

Beef & gravy

#4 SAN AGUSTIN
$11.99

2 Enchikadas 1 Asada taco

#5 PECHUGA DE POLLO
$15.99

Grilled chicken breast with grilled onion, poblano pepper, Mushrooms & melted cheese served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico & tortillas

#6 ENCHILADA PLATE
$10.99

Three beef, chicken or cheese enchiladas served with rice and beans

#7 BISTEC RANCHERO
$14.99

Steak chunks, ranchero-style cooked with tomatoes, onions & jalapeño. Served with rice, beans & tortillas

#8 LGE. CALDO DE RES
$13.99

Beef stew, served with side of rice and tortillas

#8 SMALL CALDO DE RES
$11.99

Beef stew, served with side of rice and tortillas

#9 DON CHUY'S PLATE
$19.99

8 onz. Ribeye steak, one enchilada, served with rice, beans, pico, guacamole & tortillas

#10 SOUR CREAM ENCHILADAS
$11.99

Three chicken enchiladas, served with rice, beans & jalapeños

#11 TEXAS PLATE
$13.99

Beef & gravy, two enchiladas, rice, beans, guacamole & tortillas

#12 PORK CHOPS
$13.99

Two pork chops, served with rice, beans & tortillas

#13 TERRAZA SALAD
$12.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, carrots and chicken or beef fajita topped with cheese

#14 AZTECA PLT
$16.99
#15 MOLCAJETE JALISCO
$23.99

Beef, Chicken fajita & shrimp, grilled with cactus, bell pepper, onions, served with guacamole, pico, rice, charro beans, Mexican cheeses & tortillas

#16 FAJITAS POBLANAS
$19.99

Beef, Chicken or mix with shrimp. Served with poblano sauce on top, rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico & tortillas

#17 CHORIPOLLO
$12.99

Grilled chicken breast with chorizo and white cheese on top, served with charro beans, rice, guacamole, pico & tortillas

#18 TEXAS RICE
$12.99

Grilled chicken served over a bed of rice, Topped with cheese dip & tortillas

#19 MENUDO
#20 SEADRIFT SALAD
$10.99

Chicken fajita, lettuce, tomatoes and white cheese

#21 POLLO EN CREMA
$14.99

Grilled chicken covered with our house special sauce, served with rice, beans & toryillas

#22 MEXICAN SALAD
$12.99

Chicken fajita, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, yellow cheese & avocado. covered with charro beans.

#23 GREEN CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
$11.99

Two green chicken enchiladas, served with rice, beans & pico

#24 LA MEXICANA PLATE
$12.99

One enchilada, one crispy gb taco and one bean & cheese tostada, served with rice, beans and guacamole

#25 COMBO LOCO
$12.99

one enchilada, one crispy Gb taco, one cheese quezadilla, two nachos and one bean & cheese tostada. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico

#26 CHICKEN & MUSHROOMS
$12.99

Grilled chicken breast with mushrooms and cheese dip on top, served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas

#27 CHICKEN RANCHERO
$12.99

Grilled chicken breast with ranchero sauce and cheese on top, served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas

#28 HACIENDA PLATE
$19.99

Beef, Chicken or Mix Fajitas with shrimp, served with rice, charro beans, guacamolepico and tortillas

#29 TAQUITOS MEXICANOS
$12.99

(4) asada tacos, with grilled onions, cilantro and chile toreado, served with charro beans

#30 CHICKEN FLAUTAS
$11.99

(3) chicken flautas, served with rice, beans,salad, guacamole & sour cream

#31 PASTOR PLATE
$13.99

Diced pork in a special sauce, served with charro beans, rice, pico and tortillas

#32 MEXICAN QUEZADILLA
$12.99

Large flour tortilla with cheese & meat in side, Served with Guacamole, pico and sour cream

#33 CHICKEN FRIED STEAK OR CHICKEN
$13.99

Home Made, served with french fries, rice, salad & toast

#34 MEXICAN CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
$14.99

Home Made, with gravy and cheese op top, served with beans and Rice

#35 CHICKEN ENCHILADAS POBLANAS
$14.99

Two shredded chicken enchiladas, covered wiyh our house special poblano sauce, served with rice and beans

#36 T-BONE STEAK & SHRIMP
$24.99

Served with Charro beans, rice, Pico, guacamole and tortillas

#37 MILANEZA PLATE
$14.99

Served with Rice, frech fries, salad & tortillas

#38 BOOM BOOM TACOS
$14.99

Fried chicken tacos, served with cabbage, cheese, avocado and side of rice

#40 FAJITA TEXANA
$17.99

Beef, Chicken & country sauasage, covered with white cheese, served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico and tortillas

#42 ENCHILADAS AL CARBON
$13.99

Two flour enchiladas, with Beef Fajita or chicken fajita, covered with cheese dip on top, served with rice, beans & guacamole

#46 CHILE RELLENO
$12.99

One poblano pepper filled with Cheese, Ground Beef or Shredded chicken. covered with our special tomatoes sauce and cheese on top, sserve4de with rice, beans & tortillas

#48 TAMALE PLATE
$11.99

(3) pork tamale covered with gravy & cheese, served with rice and beans

#49 STUFFED FRIED AVOCADO
$14.99

(1) fried avocado fillet with Chicken or Beef fajita and cheese, served with charro beans, rice, pico and one enchilada

#50 MONTERREY PLATE
$11.99

one cheese enchilada, one Gb tostada, one pork tamale, served with rice and beans

Seafood

#51 PESCADO A LA VERACRUZANA
$14.99

Served with rice, steam vegetables and garlic toast

#52 CAMARONES A LA DIABLA
$14.99

Served with rice, pico de gallo and salad

#53 FRIED SHRIMP
$14.99

served with rice, salad and french fries

#54 SHRIMP COCKTAIL
$12.99+
#56 GRILLED FISH TACOS
$13.99

(2) grilled fish tacos, served with rice and pico

#57 GRILLED SHRIMP TACOS
$13.99

(2) grilled shrimp tacos, served with rice and pico

#58 HAWAIIAN SHRIMP
$14.99

(8) Grilled shrimp with pineapple, Ham, bell pepper and onions, covered with cheese. Served with rice, pico & salad

#59 SHRIMP ENCHILADAS
$12.99

(2) shrimp enchiladas, covered with our special sauce & cheese, served with rice and beans

#60 TOSTADAS DE CEVICHE

Served with avocado

#61 GRILLED SHRIMP
$14.99

Grilled shrimp with bell peppers and onions, served with rice, beans, salad and guacamole

#62 SHRIMP A LA MEXICANA
$14.99

Grilled shrimp with onions and jalapeños served with rice, Beans and guacamole

#63 FILETE DE PESCADO (GRILL)
$14.99

Grilled fillet served with rice, pico de gallo, salad & vegetables

#64 CATFISH FILLET (FRIED)
$14.99

One breaded catfish fillet, served with rice, french fries & toast

#70 HAWAIIAN QUEZADILLA
$13.99

Grilled shrimp, pineapple, ham, bell peppers, onions and cheese, served with guacamole, pico and sour cream

#71 TEXAS SHRIMP
$15.99

(6) shrimp wrapped with bacon, filled with cheese & jalapeño. Served on a bed of lettuce, Served with rice, French fries, and sour cream

#72 CHIPOTLE SHRIMP
$14.99

served with rice, steam vegetables, and your choice bread or tortillas

Antojitos Mexicanos

TACOS

Flour or corn tortilla and your choice of meat, topped with lettuce and tomatoes

(3) CRISPY TACOS PLATE
$9.99

(3) crispy tacos, ground beef or shredded chicken, served with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese

(3) SOFT TACO PLATE
$9.99

(3)Soft tacos, ground beef or shredded chicken, served with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese

(1) CRISPY TACO
$2.99

(1) crispy tacos, ground beef or shredded chicken, served with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese

TACOS AL CARBON PLT
$13.99

(2) Tacos with beef or chicken fajita, served with charro beans, rice and pico

TORTA
$7.99

Frech bread with your choice of meat, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

GORDITA
$6.99

Stuffed homemade corn tortilla with your choice of meat, refried beans and pico in side

BEAN & CHEESE TOSTADA
$1.99

Crispy corn tortilla with bean & cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

TOSTADAS
$4.99

Crispy corn tortilla, with your choice of meat, served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

TACO SALAD
$9.99

Crispy tortilla bolw with your choice of meat. Lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, beans & cheese

BURRITO
$8.99

Stuffed with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream in side

MEXICAN BURRITO
$9.99

Stuffed with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream in side and gravy & cheese op top

MEX. BURR. PLATE
$11.99

Stuffed with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream in side, gravy & cheese on top, served with rice and beans

CHIMICHANGA PLATE
$12.99

Stuffed with your choice of meat, fried, cheese dip on top, served with lettuce, tomateos, sour cream, guacamole, rice and beans

CLUB SANDWICH
$9.99
CAMARONES CUCARACHOS
$17.99
Maggie Special
$6.99
Pechuga Chris
$12.99

BURGUERS

HAMBURGER
$8.99
CHEESEBURGER
$9.99
FRIED CHICKEN BURGUER
$10.00
HAWAIIAN BURGER
$11.99

SOUPS

#66 SHRIMP SOUP
$14.99
#67 SEAFOOD SOUP
$14.99
#68 FISH SOUP
$14.99
#69 TORTILLA SOUP
$11.99

Side Orders

FLOUR TORTILLAS
$0.99
DOZEN FLOUR TORTILLAS
$5.99
SIDE CORN TORTILLAS
$0.75
Side Refried B
$1.99
FRENCH FRIES
$3.49
SIDE ENCHILADA
$2.14
CHILES TOREADOS
$1.19
SIDE SOUR CREAM
$1.99
SIDE AVOCADO
$2.99
Side Onions
$0.50
Side fresh Jalapeños
$0.50
Side Pickles Jalapeños
$0.50
Side of Pico
$1.99
1 Pork Chop
$4.99
Side Country Sausage
$3.99
Shredded cheese
$1.99
Mexican Cheese
$2.99
Side of Salad
$2.99
Side of Ranchero Sauce
$0.99
Side of Fillet (fish)
$7.99
Side Of Shrimp
$6.99
1 chile relleno
$6.99
1 Flauta
$1.99
1 side Chicken Breast Grill
$7.99
1 tamal
$2.99
1 sm. Cheese Quezadilla
$1.99
Side 1 Chimichanga
$7.99
Side of Poblano sauce
$2.99
1 mini Taco
$2.75
Lb Barbacoa
$14.99
Dozen Tamales
$24.99
Hamburger patty
$3.99
Lge. Quezadilla solo queso no sides
$6.99
Side cilantro
$0.50
Sides #28
$7.99
Side Fried avocado
$7.99
Side of lett & Tom.
$1.99
Side chipotle sauce
$0.99
1 Ench Poblana
$3.50
Lge Quezadilla W/meat
$8.99
Side of Steak #1
$7.99
Side Ribeye
$11.99
Sm Quezadilla Meat
$3.50
8oz Ground Beef
$3.99
Side of Pickles
$0.50
Onion Rings
$1.99
Side T-Bone Steak
$14.99
lemon
$0.50
Ice Cream
$3.00
Chips de arina
$3.99
Ench fajita
$3.50
Fruit bolw
$2.99
Consomé Birria
$0.99
Consomé de Res sm
$4.99
Consomé de Res lge
$6.99
1 tortilla Arina
$0.50
Side of Nopales
$2.99
Sides #25
$4.99
Sides #28
$7.99

Sides To-Go

RICE TO-GO
$1.99+
REFRIED BEANS TO-GO
$1.99+
CHARRO BEANS TO-GO
$2.50+
GUACAMOLE TO-GO
$6.99+
CHEESE DIP TO-GO
$6.99+
CHIPS & SALSA TO-GO
$3.99+
PICO DE GALLO TO-GO
$2.99+
GREEN SALSA TO-GO
$4.99+
SPICY SALSA TO-GO
$4.99+
SALSA (Chips)
$2.50+

Weekends only

BIRRIA PLATE
$12.99
QUEZABIRRIAS PLATE
$11.99
(1) QUEZABIRRIA
$3.99
TACO DE BIRRIA
$3.99

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE CAKE
$5.99
CHEESE CAKE
$5.99
FLAN
$5.99
TRES LECHES CAKE
$5.99
FRIED ICE CREAM
$5.99
CHURROS
$5.99
SOPAPILLAS
$5.99
Sopapillas (gift)
Dulce
$3.00

KIDS MENU

#1 KM CHEESE ENCHILADA
$6.49
#2 KM GROUND BEEF ENCHILADA
$6.49
#3 KM GUISADA TACO
$6.49
#4 KM ASADA TACO
$6.49
#5 KM GROUND BEEF TACO
$6.49
#6 KM ASADA QUEZAILLA
$6.49
#7 KM CHICKEN STRIPS
$6.49
#8 KM GRILLED CHEESE
$6.49
#9 KM BURGER W/FRIES
$6.49
MAC&CHEESE
$6.49
BABY BOWL
$6.49

Subs

Subs
$0.99
Subs W/Charros
$0.99
Subs
$1.99
W/ Cheese Dip
$1.99

Beverages

Fountain Drink

Coke
$1.99+
Diet Coke
$1.99+
Coke Zero
$1.99+
Sprite
$1.99+
Dr. Pepper
$1.99+
Diet Dr. Pepper
$1.99+
Root Beer
$1.99+
Fanta
$1.99+

Iced Tea

Sm. Uns
$1.75
Unsweetened
$3.19
Sm. Sweet
$1.75
Sweet Tea
$3.19
1/2 & 1/2 Tea
$3.19

Other Beverages

Hot Tea
$2.99
Orange Juice
$3.19+
Milk
$2.49+
Coffee
$2.99
Hot Chocolate
$3.19
Bottled Water
$1.00
Chocolate Milk
$2.99+
Water (To Go)
$0.25
Can Drink
$1.75
Gallon Tea
$10.99
Arnold Palmer
$3.99
Sherlie temple
$2.25+

Aguas Frescas

Lemonade
$1.99+
Horchata
$1.99+
Jamaica
$1.99+
Refill
$1.99
Strawberry lemonade
$2.75+

Mexican soda

Coke Mexican soda
$3.49
Fresca Mexican soda
$3.49
Sidral Mexican soda
$3.49
Fanta Mexican soda
$3.49
Topo Chico
$3.49

Mixed Drinks

LG. Margarita
$10.99
SM. Margarita
$6.99
Margarita TO-GO
$13.99+
Top Shelf Marg
$10.99
Sm Top Shelf Marg
$6.66
Reyna Marg
$13.99
Mango-Chamoy Marg
$11.99
Sm. Mango-Chamoy Marg
$7.99
Margarita-Rita
$15.99
Terraza Marg
$14.99
Skinny Marg
$10.99
Catalina Marg
$12.99
SM. Catalina
$7.99
Gallon Margarita
$49.99
Big Red Marg
$11.99
Miami-Vice Marg
$11.99
Strawberry Daiquiri
Pina Colada
Mimosa
$7.99
Michelada
$8.99
Ranch Water
Paloma
Tequila Sunrise
Cantarito
Bloody Mary
Long Island Iced Tea
$8.99
Christmas Mule
$12.99
Moscow Mule
Hendrick’s & Tonic
$10.99
Bramble
$10.99
Mojito
Blackberry Mojito
Mexican Martini
$10.99
Lemon Drop Martini
$9.99
Dirty Martini
$8.99
Cosmopolitan
$8.99
Bandera Shot
Vampiro
$8.99
Colorado Bulldog
$8.99
Miami Vice RUM
$9.99
Amaretto Sour
$8.99
Blue Hawaiian
$8.99
Iceberg Sm
$8.99
Iceberg Lge
$12.99
Sex On Te Beach
$8.99
Liquid Marihuana
$9.99
Adios MF
$8.99
White Russian
$8.99
Cucumber Chilton
$10.99
Mai Tai
$9.99
Patron chamoyMarg
$15.99
Painkiller

BAR

TEQUILA

Casa Amigos S. (1-1/2)
$10.99
Casa Amigos Rep (1-1/2)
$11.99
Herradura S (1-1/2)
$7.99
Herradura Rep (1-1/2)
$8.50
Teremana S (1-1/2)
$8.99
Teremana Rep. (1-1/2)
$9.50
Patron S. (1-1/2)
$12.99
Patron Rep. (1-1/2)
$16.99
Patron A (1-1/2)
$17.99
Hornitos S.. (1-1/2)
$8.99
Hornitos Rep. (1-1/2)
$8.99
1800 S (1-1/2)
$7.99
1800 Rep. (1-1/2)
$7.99
1800 Cristalino (1-1/2)
$12.99
1800 Coconut (1-1/2)
$9.99
Don Julio S (1-1/2)
$12.99
Don Julio Rep (1-1/2)
$13.99
Don Julio A (1-1/2)
$14.99
Don Julio 70 (1-1/2)
$17.99
HOUSE
$8.99

VODKA

House Vodka (2 Onz)
$6.99
Deer Eddy
$6.99
Absolute
$7.50
Sky
$7.99
Smirnoff (2 Onz)
$8.99
Grey Goose (2 Onz)
$9.99
Titos (2 onz)
$9.99
Cranberry
Tamarindo

RUM

House (2 Onz)
$6.99
Bacardi (2 Onz)
$8.99
Capitan Morgan (2 Onz)
$7.99
Parrot Bay (2 Onz)
$6.99
Malibu (2 Onz)
$8.99
Flor de cana (2 Onz)
$8.99
Myers’s Dark Rum (2 Onz)
$7.99

LIQUORS

Liquor 43 (2 Onz)
$6.99
Chamboard (2 Onz)
$6.99
Frangelico (2 Onz)
Kahlua (2 Onz
$8.99
Bailey’s (2 Onz)
$7.99
Jäegermeister (2 Onz)
$6.99
Amaretto (2 Onz)
$3.99
Disaronno (2 Onz)
$6.99
Kalua (2 Onz)
$8.99

WHISKY

Seagram’s (2 Onz)
$7.99
Kentukey Deluxe. (2 Onz )
$6.99
Pendleton. (2 Onz)
$10.99
Crown Royal (2 Onz)
$8.99
Fireball (2 Onz )
$5.99
Jameson (2 Onz)
$9.99
Jack Daniel’s (2 Onz)
$7.99

COGNAC

Hennessy
$13.99
Martell
$16.99

BOURBON

Maker’s Mark (2 Onz)
$10.99
Jim Bean (2 Onz )
$7.99
Evan Williams (2 Onz)
$6.99
Wild Turkey (2 Onz)
$6.99
Woodford Reser. (2 Onz)
$15.99

SCOTCH

Chivas (2 Onz)
$11.99
Buchanan’s (2 Onz)
$11.99
Buchanan’s Pineapple (2 Onz)
$11.99

Tequila Shots

Jose Cuervo S
$2.99
Jose Cuervo Rep
$3.99
1800 Cristalino (1 ONZ)
$7.79
1800 Coconut (1 Onz)
$6.99
Clase AZUL PLATA (1 ONZ)
$19.99
Clase Azul Rep (1 Onz)
$23.50
Don Julio S.(1 Onz)
$6.99
Don Julio Rep (1 Onz)
$7.49
Don Julio A (1 Onz)
$7.99
Don Julio 70 (1 Onz)
$10.49
Don Julio 1942 (1 Onz)
$22.49
Herradura S (1 Onz)
$4.99
Herradura R (1 Onz)
$4.99
Hornitos S
$4.99
Hornitos Rep (1 Onz)
$4.99
Patron S (1 Onz)
$6.99
Patron R (1 Onz)
$7.49
Patron A (1 Onz)
$7.99
1800 S (1 ONZ)
$3.99
1800 R (1 ONZ)
$3.99
Casa Amigos S (1 Onz)
$6.99
Casa Amigos R (1 Onz)
$7.25

SHOTS!

Mexican Candy
$4.99
Green Tea Shot
$5.99
Vegas Bomb
$5.99
Jager Shot
$5.99
Purple Gat.
$4.99
Star Fkr Shot
$4.99
Buttery N
$4.99
Lemon Drop Shot
$4.99
Cinnamon T. C.
$5.99

GIN

House (2 Onz)
$6.99
Tanqueray (2 Onz)
$8.99
Hendrink’s (2 Onz )
$9.99

BEER

Bottle

Dos XX
$6.50
Corona
$6.50
Corona Premier
$6.50
Modelo Special
$6.50
Negra Modelo
$6.50
Victoria
$6.50
Pacifico
$6.50
Tecate
$6.50
Tecate Light
$6.50
Budlight
$5.99
Budwaiser
$6.50
Shiner Bock
$6.50
Miller Light
$5.99
Michelob Ultra
$5.99
Coors Ligth
$5.99

DRAFT BEER

Sm

Sm. Miller
$4.99
Sm. Blue Moon
$4.99
Sm. Michelob
$4.99
Sm. Bud Ligth
$4.99
Sm. Modelo SP
$4.99
Sm. Dos XX
$4.99

Lge

Lge. Miller
$6.99
Lge. Blue Moon
$6.99
Lge. Michelob
$6.99
Lge. Bud Light
$6.99
Lge. Dos XX
$6.99
Lge. Modelo Sp.
$6.99

WINE

OPTIONS

Chardonnay
$4.99
White Zinfandel
$4.99
Moscato
$4.99
Cabernet
$4.99
Merlot
$4.99
Pinot Grigio
$4.99
Stella Rose
$4.99
Champagne
$4.99

DRINK SP

SP DRINKS

SM MARG SP
$4.99
LG. MARG SP
$8.99
SP Lge Draft
$4.99

Merch

Cups

Coffee cup
$10.00
Shot W/ Logo
$5.00
Green shot
$6.00
Cantarito
$10.00
Michelada
$15.00