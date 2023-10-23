Good Morning!

MEXICAN FAVORITOS

Huevos De La Casa
$12.00
Breakfast Burrito
$13.00
Huevos Rancheros
$14.00
Scrambled - Chorizo - Eggs
$12.00
Omelette Chile Verde
$15.00
Enchilada Suizas
$12.00

CHILAQUILES

Classic Green Chilaquiles
$14.00
Spicy Chilaquiles
$13.00
Chilaquiles De Mole
$13.00
Red Chilaquiles
$14.00
Creamy Chilaquiles
$13.00

EXTRAS

Scallop[ Potato
$4.00
Bacon
$2.00
One Egg
$3.00
Grilled Chiken
$8.00
Skirt Steak 5oz
$19.00
Carnitas
$8.00
Bottomless Mimosas
$20.00

Fast Food

French Toast
$12.00
Chilaquiles
$14.00
Veggie Burrito
$12.00
Breakfast Burrito
$13.00
Bean and Cheese Burrito
$7.00
Asada Fries
$15.00
2 Crunchy Tacos
$13.00
4 Crispy Rolled Tacos
$14.00
Taco Plate 3
$15.00
Taco Salad
$14.00
Tortilla Soup
$12.00
Caldo De Camarones
$23.00
Clam Chowder
$23.00

Food

STARTERS

Elote Preparado
$7.50

Fresh corn on the cob covered with Baja mayo, Mexican cheese and tangy Tajin seasoning

Guacamole appetizers
$15.00

Chunky avocado, lime, cilantro, onions, tomato and serrano

Nachos appetizers
$12.00

Crispy tortilla chips topped with melted cheese your choice of chicken or beef, pico, sour cream, guacamole

Queso Fundido appetizers
$14.00

Chipotle chiles, cheese, sour cream, onions, poblanos, longaniza sausage and mushrooms

Shrimp Ceviche appetizers
$17.00

Prepared daily and served with fresh cucumber, avocado and pico de gallo`

Shrimp Taquitos
$17.00

Cream cheese, epazote, salsa Quemada, cheese, pico, lettuce, cabbage, aioli

Stuffed Jalapenos
$17.00

Four deep fried bacon wrapped jalapenos with cream cheese and crab

SALADS

Little Casita Salad
$11.00

With champagne dressing, romain, cucumber, cheese, corn, onion and cherry tomato

Ribeye Salad
$24.00

Chipotle apple dressing, mixed green, fajita veggies, avocado, corn, sour cream, cheese and pepitas

Salmon Salad
$24.00

Romaine lettuce, corn, cheese, cucumber, red onion, cherry tomato and champagne dressing

Chicken Fajita Salad
$23.00

Flour shell, romain, cilantro ranch, refried beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Catrtina Salad Pollo
$23.00

Mixed baby green, walnuts, fried carrot, dried cranberries, fresh strawberries, and sweet and tangy balsamic with organic chicken

Catrina Salad Skirt Steak
$30.00

Mixed baby green, walnuts, fried carrot, dried cranberries, fresh strawberries, and sweet and tangy balsamic with Skirt steak

Catrina Salad Shrimp
$29.00

Mixed baby green, walnuts, fried carrot, dried cranberries, fresh strawberries, and sweet and tangy balsamic with shrimp

COMBINATIONS

One Combination
$16.00
Two Combination
$18.00
Three Combination
$21.00

FAVORITES

Short-Rib Enchiiladas
$23.00

With crispy onions, white rice, black beans and home-made short rib sauce

Don Flores Alpastor Tacos
$20.00

Home marinated pork, red rice, refried beans, cilantro, onions and guacamole

Chicken Quesadilla
$19.00

Organic chicken, red rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream and red pepper dip

Chicken Burrito
$19.00

Organic chicken, cheese, red rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Chicken Flautas
$18.00

Rolled chicken and cheese served with mango salad, Baja mayo, guacamole and cheese

Spinach Enchiladas
$18.00

Served white rice, whole black beans, salsa verde, cheese, avocado and sour cream

Corn Mushroom and Poblano Tacos
$18.00

With cheese, guacamole, cilantro, onions and salsa Quemada

Rib-Eye Tacos
$24.00

Hot skillet with melted cheese, mushrooms, onions, cilantro, white rice, black beans and guacamole

KITCHEN SPECIALITIES

Halibut Tacos
$24.00

Pan seared pico de gallo, cabbage, avocado, cilantro aioli, cheese, white rice and black beans

Shrimp And Crab Enchiladas
$27.00

Tomatillo sauce, avocado, sour cream, white rice and black beans

Camarones Costa Brava
$29.00

Premium prawns in spicy costa brava sauce, avocado, white rice and black beans

Camarones Mojo De Ajo
$29.00

Premium prawns in garlic butter, white rice and black beans

Seafood Trio
$34.00

Green shrimp and crab enchilada, shrimp and lobster chile relleno and shrimp and bacon taco

Fajitas De La Casa Skirt Steak
$29.00

Guacamole, sour cream, pico, red rice, refried beans with skirt steak

Fajitas De La Casa Shrimp
$29.00

Guacamole, sour cream, pico, red rice, refried beans with shrimp

Fajitas De La Casa Chicken
$23.00

Guacamole, sour cream, pico, red rice, refried beans with organic chicken

Pollo Serrano
$23.00

Organic chicken, serrano cream sauce, onions, white rice and black beans

Pollo Chipotle
$23.00

Organic chicken, onions, mushrooms, chipotle cream sauce, white rice and black beans

Chile Verde
$23.00

Tender pork in tomatillo salsa with onions and cilantro, white rice and black beans

Famous Carnitas
$23.00

Slow roasted crispy pork salsa Quemada, red rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo

Tampiquena Prime Skirt Steak
$30.00

Prime skirt steak, red cheese enchilada, baja mayo, guacamole, red rice and refried beans

Camarones Con Carne Asada
$36.00

Premium prawns in garlic butter, prime skirt steak, w/rice and beans

Trio Enchiladas Del Mar
$34.00

Shrimp, crab, enchiladas with tomatillo salsa and lobster enchilada with poblano salsa

Lobster Enchiladas
$27.00

Two lobter enchiladas with abanero cream sauce served with rice and black beans and fresh pineapple pico de gallo

Villa Rica Chilean Seabass
$41.00

Chilean sea Bass curtin house, pan seared seasonal fresh fish, served Veracruz style with spinach and rice

Pescado Del Dia
$24.00

Seared seasonal fresh fish sauteed vegetales, mashed potatoes and capers garlic butter

Tacos De Salmon
$24.00
Steak picado A La Mexicana
$30.00

BURRITOS

Asada Burrito
$20.00
Carnitas burrito
$19.00
Don Flores Alpastor Burrito
$19.00
Chile Verde Burrito
$19.00
Grilled Chicken Burrito
$19.00
Seafood Burrito
$23.00

STREET TACOS

Street Taco halibut $$$
$15.00
Street Taco alambre $$$
$6.00
Street Taco asada $$$
$5.50
Street Taco carnitas $$$
$5.50
Street Taco chile verde $$$
$5.50
Street taco chorizo $$$
$5.50
Street Taco Grill Chicken $$$
$5.50
Street Taco pastor $$$
$5.50
Street Taco Salmon $$$
$12.00
Street Taco shredded chicken $$$
$4.50
Street Taco sredded beef $$$
$4.50
Street Taco Tilapia $$$
$6.50
Street taco shrimp $$$
$9.00
Street Taco
Crispy taco
$1.50
Seafood Taco

Desserts

Flan

Flan
$6.00

Churros

churro
$4.50

Churros con Nieve

churros ice cream
$7.00

Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream
$5.00

Cake Tres Leches

Tres Leches
$7.00

Bar

Bottle Beers

Negra Modelo
$5.50
Modelo Especial
$5.50
XX Amber
$5.50
XX Lager
$5.00
Pacifico
$5.50
Carta Blanca
$5.50
Corona Premier
$5.50
Corona Familiar
$5.50
Corona Extra
$5.50
Corona Light
$5.50
Sol
$5.50
Estrlla Jalisco
$5.50
Victoria
$5.50
Tecate
$5.50
Tecate Light
$5.50
Angry Orchard
$3.50
Ginger Beer
$3.50
O'doul's
$3.50
Heineken
$5.50
Heinelen Non-Alcoholic 0.0
$3.50
Coors Light
$4.50
Miller light
$4.50
Michelob Ultra
$4.50
Budweiser
$4.50

Draft Beers

XX Amber Draft
$5.50+
Negra Modelo Draft
$5.50+
Modelo Especial Draft
$5.50+
Pacifico Draft
$5.50+
Angry Orchard Draft
$5.50+
Fresh Squeezed IPA
$5.50+
Coors light Draft
$5.50+
Blue Moon Draft
$5.50+

Hand Crafted Margaritas

Pink Rose
$17.00
Vallarta Summer
$17.00
Catrina Black Diamond
$14.00
Isabel Margarita
$14.00
Fresona Margarita
$14.00
Presumida Maargarita
$13.00
Toxica Margarita
$13.00
Mentirosa Margarita
$14.00
Mixteca Margarita
$13.00
La LLorona Margarita
$13.00
Ultimate Cadilac
$16.00
Classic Margarita
$11.00
Prickly Pear
$14.00
Black Mamba
$12.00

Los Mojitos

Classic Mojitos
$7.00
Red Dragon Mojito
$8.50
Cuban Passion
$8.50
Pineapple Ginger mojito
$8.50
Cucumber Mojito
$8.50
Very berry Mojito
$8.50

Piñas Coladas

Classic Piña Colada LG
$12.00
Classic Piña Colada SM
$7.00
Super Piña
$12.00
Colada Flow
$12.00
Coquito Colada
$9.50

Specialty Cocktail

Sex on the Beach
$7.00
Island Tiki
$7.95
Tequila Sunrise
$11.00
Añejo Old Fashioned
$11.00
Mexi-Mule
$7.00
Whiskey Sour
$6.00
Kiwi Martini
$8.00
Blody Mary
$6.00
Michelada
$11.00
Mimosa
$7.00
Volcano
$12.95
Sangrita
$7.50
Pájaro loco
$10.00
Señorita Lemon Drop
$7.00
Sparkling Mamacita
$7.00
Casuela
$12.00
Cucumber Martini
$7.50
Chápela Margarita
$12.00
Cantaritos
$10.00

Tequilas Añejos

1800
$10.00
3 Generaciones
$10.00
Cazadores
$10.00
Clase Azul
$30.00
Corralejo
$9.00
Don Julio
$14.00
Don Julio 1942
$35.00
El Jimador
$10.00
Herradura
$11.00
Hornitos
$11.00
Partida
$14.00
Patrón
$15.00
Peligroso
$9.00
Partida Elegante
$45.00
Reserva De La Familia
$35.00
Herradura Suprema
$45.00
Anejo Cazadores
$10.00
Anejo Clase Azul
$30.00
Anejo Coralejo
$9.00
Anejo Don Julio 1942
$35.00
Anejo Don Julio
$14.00
Anejo Patron
$15.00
Anejo Peligroso
$10.00
Anejo El Jimador
$10.00
Anejo 1800
$11.00
Anejo 3 Generaciones
$11.00
Anejo Heradurra
$11.00
Anejo Partida `
$14.00
Anejo Hornitos
$11.00
Gran Centenartio
$14.00
Cincorro
$20.00
Corzo
$16.00
Reposado Cazadores
$9.00
Reposado Coralejo
$8.00
Reposado Don Julio
$13.00
Reposado Patron
$14.00
Reposado Peligroso
$8.00
Reposado El Jimador
$8.00
Reposado 1800
$10.00
Reposado 3 Generaciones
$10.00
Reposado Heradurra
$10.00
Reposado Partida
$13.00
Reposado Hornitos
$8.00
El Tesoro
$14.00
Avion Reposado
$12.00
Silver Cazadores
$8.00
Silver Coralejo
$8.00
Silver Don Julio
$11.00
Silver Patron
$13.00
Silver Peligroso
$8.00
Silver El Jimador
$7.00
Silver 1800
$9.00
Silver 3 Generaciones
$13.00
Silver Heradurra
$9.00
Silver Partida
$14.00
Silver Hornitos
$8.00
Maestro Dobel Diamante
$15.00
Avion Silver
$10.00
Hornitos Black Barrel Anejo
$12.00
Hornitos Cristalino Anejo
$12.00

Tequilas Reposado

1800
$10.00
3 Generaciones
$9.00
Cazadores
$9.00
Córralejo
$8.00
Don Julio
$13.00
El Jimador
$8.00
Herradura
$10.00
Hornitos
$10.00
Partida
$13.00
Patron
$14.00
Peligroso
$8.00

Tequilas Silver

1800
$9.00
3 Generaciones
$13.00
Cazadores
$8.00
Corralejo
$8.00
Don Julio
$11.00
El Jimador
$7.00
Heradura
$9.00
Hornitos
$8.00
Partida
$14.00
Patron
$13.00
Peligroso
$8.00
Maestro Doble
$15.00
Casa Dragones
$35.00
Clase azul silver
$18.00
Julio 70
$16.00

Well Drinks

Well Drinks
$4.00

White Wines

J Vineyards
$11.00
Duckhorn
$14.00
La Crema
$13.00
Rombauer
$19.00
White Or Rose Parra Wine House
$8.00
Glass La Crema
$12.00
Glass Cake Bread
$12.00
Glass Chardonnay Napa
$7.00
Glass Kim Crawford
$11.00
Glass Tolloy Pinot Grigio
$10.00
BTL La Crema
$50.00
BTL Cake Bread
$50.00
BTL Chardonnay Napa
$30.00
BTL Kim Crawford
$40.00
BTL Tolloy Pinot Grigio
$36.00

Soft Beverages

AGUAS FRESCAS

Horchata
$3.50
Jamaica
$3.50
Tamarindo
$3.50

Coca Cola

Coca Cola
$2.95
Diet Coke
$2.95
Sprite
$2.95
Dr Pepper
$2.95
Lemonade
$2.95
Orange Fanta
$2.95
Cherry coke
$2.95
Cranberry juice
$2.95
Tonic
$2.95

Bottle soda 500 ml

Mexican Coca Cola 500 ml
$3.50
Fanta orange
$3.50
Fanta fresa
$3.50
Jarritos
$3.50

Flavored Lemonade

Strawberry
$2.95
Raspberry
$2.95
Mango
$2.95

Fruit Juise

Orange
$2.95
Pineapple
$2.95
Apple
$2.95
Cranberry
$2.95

Fresh Squeezed OJ

10 Oz fresher squeezed orange
$4.00

Infused Water

Cucumber,mint,lemon and raspberries
$1.50

Agua de Coco

Agua de coco (CAN)
$2.00

VIRGEN MOJITO

Virgen mojito
$7.00

ICE TEA

Ice Tea
$2.50

HOT DRINKS

Hot Cocoa
$3.50
Coffe
$3.50
Hot Tea
$3.50
Milk
$3.50

all cart

house salad

house salad
$10.00
Side Chiles Toreados
$2.00
Crispy Taco

Beans

Beans
$3.00
Taco Asada
$5.00

Chile relleno

Chile relleno Cheese
$10.00
chile relleno Carnitas
$12.00
chile relleno Shrimp and Crab
$15.00
Tamale
$12.00

Enchilada

Chiken
$12.00
Beef
$12.00
Cheese
$11.00

Guacamole

Side Guacamole
$3.00

Rice

Rice
$3.00

Rice Beans

Side Rice N Beans
$5.00

Sour Cream

Sour Cream
$3.00

Tamal

Tamal
$12.00

vegetables

vegetables
$6.00

Corn

Corn
$6.50

TRIO CLUB

Appetizer

Nachos Con Guacamole
$9.00
Bufalo Wings
$9.00
Crunchy Taco Plate 3 pc
$7.00
Tostaditas De Ceviche 3 pc
$10.00
Stuffed Jalapeños
$17.00
Quesa Tacos 3 pc
$10.00
Hot Dog Mex
$8.00
Asada Fries
$11.00
Street Taco Mini 5 pc
$15.00
Shrimp Taquitos
$17.00