La vida Catrina pdx 909 E Burnside St
Good Morning!
MEXICAN FAVORITOS
CHILAQUILES
EXTRAS
Fast Food
Food
STARTERS
Fresh corn on the cob covered with Baja mayo, Mexican cheese and tangy Tajin seasoning
Chunky avocado, lime, cilantro, onions, tomato and serrano
Crispy tortilla chips topped with melted cheese your choice of chicken or beef, pico, sour cream, guacamole
Chipotle chiles, cheese, sour cream, onions, poblanos, longaniza sausage and mushrooms
Prepared daily and served with fresh cucumber, avocado and pico de gallo`
Cream cheese, epazote, salsa Quemada, cheese, pico, lettuce, cabbage, aioli
Four deep fried bacon wrapped jalapenos with cream cheese and crab
SALADS
With champagne dressing, romain, cucumber, cheese, corn, onion and cherry tomato
Chipotle apple dressing, mixed green, fajita veggies, avocado, corn, sour cream, cheese and pepitas
Romaine lettuce, corn, cheese, cucumber, red onion, cherry tomato and champagne dressing
Flour shell, romain, cilantro ranch, refried beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Mixed baby green, walnuts, fried carrot, dried cranberries, fresh strawberries, and sweet and tangy balsamic with organic chicken
Mixed baby green, walnuts, fried carrot, dried cranberries, fresh strawberries, and sweet and tangy balsamic with Skirt steak
Mixed baby green, walnuts, fried carrot, dried cranberries, fresh strawberries, and sweet and tangy balsamic with shrimp
FAVORITES
With crispy onions, white rice, black beans and home-made short rib sauce
Home marinated pork, red rice, refried beans, cilantro, onions and guacamole
Organic chicken, red rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream and red pepper dip
Organic chicken, cheese, red rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Rolled chicken and cheese served with mango salad, Baja mayo, guacamole and cheese
Served white rice, whole black beans, salsa verde, cheese, avocado and sour cream
With cheese, guacamole, cilantro, onions and salsa Quemada
Hot skillet with melted cheese, mushrooms, onions, cilantro, white rice, black beans and guacamole
KITCHEN SPECIALITIES
Pan seared pico de gallo, cabbage, avocado, cilantro aioli, cheese, white rice and black beans
Tomatillo sauce, avocado, sour cream, white rice and black beans
Premium prawns in spicy costa brava sauce, avocado, white rice and black beans
Premium prawns in garlic butter, white rice and black beans
Green shrimp and crab enchilada, shrimp and lobster chile relleno and shrimp and bacon taco
Guacamole, sour cream, pico, red rice, refried beans with skirt steak
Guacamole, sour cream, pico, red rice, refried beans with shrimp
Guacamole, sour cream, pico, red rice, refried beans with organic chicken
Organic chicken, serrano cream sauce, onions, white rice and black beans
Organic chicken, onions, mushrooms, chipotle cream sauce, white rice and black beans
Tender pork in tomatillo salsa with onions and cilantro, white rice and black beans
Slow roasted crispy pork salsa Quemada, red rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo
Prime skirt steak, red cheese enchilada, baja mayo, guacamole, red rice and refried beans
Premium prawns in garlic butter, prime skirt steak, w/rice and beans
Shrimp, crab, enchiladas with tomatillo salsa and lobster enchilada with poblano salsa
Two lobter enchiladas with abanero cream sauce served with rice and black beans and fresh pineapple pico de gallo
Chilean sea Bass curtin house, pan seared seasonal fresh fish, served Veracruz style with spinach and rice
Seared seasonal fresh fish sauteed vegetales, mashed potatoes and capers garlic butter