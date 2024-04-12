LA Baker 72-08 Broadway
BREAD
- Artisan Bread$1.75Out of stock
Handcrafted, rustic loaves with a crisp crust and soft interior, showcasing traditional techniques and natural ingredients.
- Wheat Bread$3.99
A wholesome, versatile loaf made primarily from wheat flour, perfect for everyday sandwiches with a balanced texture and flavor.
- White Sandwich Bread$3.99
Soft, fluffy slices made from refined white flour, ideal for classic sandwiches with a light texture and neutral flavor profile.
- French Bread$0.75Out of stock
A classic, crusty loaf with a chewy interior, characterized by its elongated shape and airy texture, originating from French baking traditions
- Italian Bread$1.75
A rustic loaf with a chewy crust and soft, airy interior, typically made with high-protein flour and olive oil, embodying the simplicity and quality of Italian baking.
- Oregano & Parmesan Bread$2.25Out of stock
A flavorful artisanal loaf featuring the aromatic blend of oregano herbs and savory Parmesan cheese, creating a deliciously fragrant and cheesy bread perfect for any occasion.
- Dinner Roll (12bun/pack)$2.50Out of stock
Small, fluffy bread rolls served as a staple accompaniment to meals, characterized by their soft texture and buttery flavor, ideal for sopping up sauces or enjoying on their own.
- Baguette$1.75Out of stock
A quintessential French bread characterized by its long, thin shape, crispy crust, and soft, airy interior, making it perfect for sandwiches, dipping into sauces, or enjoying alongside cheese and wine.
- Oregano & Parmesan Roll Bread$0.95Out of stock
BROWNIE & COOKIE
- Pistachio Biscotti (15oz Pack)$8.50
Italian-style twice-baked cookies featuring crunchy pistachios, flour, sugar, eggs, baking powder, and optionally flavored with almond extract or vanilla, offering a delightful nutty flavor and perfect for dunking into coffee or tea.
- Brownie$3.50Out of stock
Rich, dense chocolate squares, typically made with cocoa powder, butter, sugar, and eggs, offering a decadent and indulgent treat enjoyed by chocolate lovers worldwide.
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.99
A classic American treat consisting of soft, chewy cookies studded with chocolate chips, offering a perfect balance of sweetness and richness, enjoyed by people of all ages.
- Chocolate Cookie$1.99
A delectable treat made with cocoa powder and chocolate chips or chunks, delivering a rich, indulgent chocolate flavor and a satisfyingly chewy or crunchy texture, depending on preference
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$1.99
A classic favorite made with oats, raisins, flour, butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, baking soda, and cinnamon, offering a chewy texture, hearty oat flavor, and bursts of sweetness from the raisins, perfect for a comforting treat any time of day.
- Rainbow cookie$1.99
A vibrant and festive treat featuring layers of colorful dough made from a mixture of unsalted butter, sugar, salt, whole egg, vanilla extract, corn syrup, all-purpose flour, high-gluten flour (such as Sir Lancelot), corn starch, baking soda, and rainbow sprinkles, resulting in a cheerful and delicious cookie that's perfect for celebrations.
- Red Velvet cookie$2.50
- Lemon Scone$1.99
- Coconut Scone$1.99
- Cranberry&lemon scone$1.99
- Butter Cookie (8 oz)$4.50
A delightful sweet treat made with a combination of unsalted butter or margarine, confectioners' sugar, salt, whole eggs, vanilla extract, corn syrup, all-purpose flour, corn starch, and baking powder, resulting in a tender, melt-in-your-mouth cookie perfect for decorating and enjoying on any occasion.
- Chocolate Biscotti (15oz)$9.50
- Butter cookies Ramadan gift box (8oz)$6.50
- Ramadan Cookie box (2 cookies)$3.50
CAKES
- Black Forest Cake 6"$35.00
A heavenly dessert comprising layers of chocolate sponge cake, whipped cream, and cherries, adorned with chocolate shavings and cherries on top, delivering a delightful blend of chocolatey richness and fruity sweetness.
- Black Forest Cake 8"$45.00
- Black Forest Cake 8"$45.00
- Black Forest Cake 10"$55.00Out of stock
- Black Forest Cake 10"$55.00Out of stock
- Carrot cake 6"$35.00Out of stock
A moist and flavorful cake made with grated carrots, spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, and often walnuts or pecans, topped with a smooth cream cheese frosting. This beloved dessert offers a delightful balance of sweetness from the carrots and spices, complemented by the creamy tanginess of the frosting.
- Carrot cake 8"$45.00
- Carrot cake 8"$45.00
- Carrot cake 10"$55.00Out of stock
- Carrot cake 10"$55.00Out of stock
- Cheesecake NY Style$25.00
A classic dessert featuring a dense and creamy filling made from cream cheese, sugar, eggs, and vanilla, baked on a graham cracker crust. Known for its rich texture and tangy flavor, New York-style cheesecake is often served plain or with fruit toppings, offering a decadent treat for cheesecake enthusiasts.
- Chocolate Mousse Cake 6"$35.00
A luxurious dessert made from whipped cream or egg whites combined with melted chocolate, resulting in a light and airy texture with a rich chocolate flavor. Often served chilled and garnished with chocolate shavings or fresh berries, chocolate mousse offers a delightful indulgence for chocolate lovers.
- Chocolate Mousse Cake 8"$45.00Out of stock
- Chocolate Mousse Cake 8"$45.00Out of stock
- Chocolate Mousse Cake 10"$55.00Out of stock
- Chocolate Mousse Cake 10"$55.00Out of stock
- Coconut Cake 6"$35.00
A moist and flavorful cake made with shredded coconut in the batter, often layered with coconut cream frosting and topped with toasted coconut flakes for added texture and flavor. This tropical-inspired dessert offers a delightful combination of sweetness and coconutty goodness, perfect for celebrations or as a sweet treat any time of the year.
- Coconut Cake 8"$45.00Out of stock
- Coconut Cake 8"$45.00Out of stock
- Coconut Cake 10"$55.00Out of stock
- Coconut Cake 10"$55.00Out of stock
- Confetti Cake 6"$35.00
A festive dessert featuring a light and fluffy cake with colorful sprinkles mixed into the batter, creating a fun and celebratory appearance. Typically layered with creamy frosting and more sprinkles on top, confetti cake offers a cheerful and vibrant treat, perfect for birthdays, parties, or any occasion worth celebrating.
- Confetti Cake 8"$45.00Out of stock
- Confetti Cake 8"$45.00Out of stock
- Confetti Cake 10"$55.00Out of stock
- Confetti Cake 10"$55.00Out of stock
- Cookies and Cream 6"$35.00
A decadent dessert consisting of layers of moist chocolate or vanilla cake alternated with creamy frosting made with crushed cookies, such as Oreos. The cake is typically adorned with cookie crumbs or whole cookies on top for added texture and visual appeal. This indulgent treat offers a delightful blend of rich cake and creamy cookie goodness, making it a favorite among dessert enthusiasts.
- Cookies and Cream 8"$45.00Out of stock
- Cookies and Cream 8"$45.00Out of stock
- Cookies and Cream 10"$65.00Out of stock
- Cookies and Cream 10"$65.00Out of stock
- Dulce de Leche 10"$55.00Out of stock
- Dulce de Leche 6"$35.00
- Dulce de Leche 8"$45.00Out of stock
- Red Velvet Cake 10"$55.00Out of stock
A classic dessert featuring layers of moist, velvety red-colored cake with a hint of cocoa, typically layered and frosted with rich and creamy cream cheese frosting. Red velvet cake offers a delightful balance of subtle chocolate flavor and tangy cream cheese sweetness, making it a popular choice for celebrations and special occasions.
- Red Velvet Cake 6"$35.00
A classic dessert featuring layers of moist, velvety red-colored cake with a hint of cocoa, typically layered and frosted with rich and creamy cream cheese frosting. Red velvet cake offers a delightful balance of subtle chocolate flavor and tangy cream cheese sweetness, making it a popular choice for celebrations and special occasions.
- Red Velvet Cake 8"$45.00
- Red Velvet Cake 8"$45.00
- Strawberry Shortcake$25.50Out of stock
A classic dessert featuring layers of light and fluffy shortcake biscuits sandwiched with fresh sliced strawberries and whipped cream, creating a delightful blend of sweet and tangy flavors in every bite.
- Strawberry Shortcake 10"$55.00Out of stock
- Strawberry Shortcake 10"$55.00Out of stock
- Strawberry Shortcake 8"$40.50Out of stock
- Strawberry Shortcake 8"$40.50Out of stock
- Tiramisu 10"$55.00Out of stock
- Tiramisu 10"$55.00Out of stock
- Tiramisu 6"$25.50
A delectable Italian dessert featuring layers of coffee-dipped ladyfingers and creamy mascarpone cheese, dusted with cocoa powder. This indulgent treat offers a perfect balance of coffee flavor, creamy texture, and subtle sweetness in every bite.
- Tiramisu 8"$40.50
- Tiramisu 8"$40.50
- Cutie Cake$15.50
- Mille-feuille 8"$35.00Out of stock
SINGLE SERVING CAKE
- Black Forest$7.99
A delightful individual-sized dessert composed of layers of moist chocolate cake infused with cherry liqueur, layered with whipped cream and cherries, and garnished with chocolate shavings. This miniature rendition captures the essence of the classic Black Forest Cake in a single serving, perfect for indulging in its rich flavors and textures.
- Cake pop$1.00
- Strawberry Cheesecake$7.99
A miniature version of the classic dessert, featuring a creamy and indulgent cheesecake filling atop a graham cracker or cookie crust, typically served in individual-sized portions. This single-serving treat offers all the richness and flavor of traditional cheesecake in a perfectly portioned serving, ideal for enjoying as a delicious dessert without the need to share.
- Mango Lassi Mousse$5.99
A refreshing and creamy beverage crafted with ripe mangoes, yogurt, milk, and a touch of sweetness, blended together until smooth. This single-serving delight captures the tropical flavors of mango in a creamy and indulgent drink, perfect for enjoying as a cool treat on a hot day or as a satisfying dessert option.
- Opera Cake$7.50
An exquisite dessert featuring layers of almond sponge cake soaked in coffee syrup, alternating with velvety coffee buttercream and decadent chocolate ganache. This indulgent treat offers a harmonious blend of rich flavors and textures, perfect for satisfying your sweet cravings in a single bite.
- Rocher$9.50
- Tiramisu$7.99
A miniature version of the classic Italian dessert, Tiramisu, featuring layers of delicate ladyfinger biscuits soaked in coffee and coffee liqueur, alternating with layers of creamy mascarpone cheese filling. This single-serving treat captures all the rich flavors and textures of traditional Tiramisu in a perfectly portioned serving, making it a delightful indulgence for one.
- Chocolate sliced cake$6.99
A delicious dessert made with layers of moist chocolate cake separated by rich chocolate frosting. The cake is typically sliced into individual servings, revealing the decadent layers of cake and frosting. This indulgent treat offers a perfect balance of chocolatey richness and sweetness, perfect for satisfying any chocolate craving.
- Dulce de leche Sliced cake$6.99
A sumptuous dessert featuring layers of moist cake infused with creamy dulce de leche filling, creating a perfect blend of sweetness and richness in every slice.
- Red Velvet sliced cake$6.99
A decadent dessert featuring layers of moist and velvety red-colored cake with hints of cocoa, layered with creamy frosting, and sliced into individual servings. This indulgent treat offers a perfect balance of sweetness and richness, with a hint of tanginess from the cream cheese frosting. Each slice reveals the vibrant red color and irresistible flavor of classic red velvet cake, making it a delightful choice for any occasion.
- Tres Leches sliced cake$6.99
A delectable dessert comprising layers of light and airy sponge cake soaked in a mixture of three milks—evaporated milk, condensed milk, and heavy cream—resulting in a moist and flavorful cake. This indulgent treat is typically topped with whipped cream or meringue and often garnished with fresh fruit or a sprinkle of cinnamon. Each slice of Tres Leches cake offers a delightful balance of sweetness and creaminess, making it a beloved dessert in Latin American cuisine.
- Vanilla sliced cake$6.99
A classic dessert featuring layers of light and fluffy vanilla-flavored sponge cake, separated by layers of creamy vanilla frosting. This indulgent treat offers a perfect balance of sweet vanilla flavor and moist cake texture in every slice. Often decorated with additional frosting or sprinkles, the vanilla sliced cake is a timeless favorite for any occasion.
- Oreo Cheesecake$7.99
- Salted Caramel Cheesecake$7.99
- Chocolate Cheesecake$7.99
- Assortment Mini Cupcake (12pack)$9.99
- Pistachio Mousse$7.50
A delightful dessert made with smooth and creamy pistachio-flavored mousse, typically prepared by blending whipped cream or egg whites with pistachio paste or ground pistachios. This luscious mousse offers a delicate balance of nutty flavor and silky texture, perfect for indulging in a light and refreshing dessert experience.
- Profiterole (12oz box)$4.50Out of stock
- Cream Caramel Large$6.99
- Heart Mousse Cake$7.50Out of stock
- Pistachio Cheesecake$7.99
- Kinafa Cheesecake$5.99
- Croissant sliced cake$5.50
- Ramadan Datiles Box (3 pcs)$3.75
Stuffed dates with coconut, pistachio, and chocolate are a delightful treat that combines the natural sweetness of dates with the rich flavors of coconut, pistachios, and chocolate. It's a simple yet delicious treat that's perfect for satisfying your sweet cravings in a healthier way.
- Kinafa Mousse$4.50Out of stock
- Rasmalai Cake$6.99
- Espresso Cake$6.99
TART
- Fruit Tart$6.50Out of stock
A delightful dessert featuring a buttery tart crust filled with a creamy pastry cream or custard base, topped with an assortment of fresh fruits such as strawberries, kiwi, blueberries, and raspberries. The fruits are often arranged in a decorative pattern, creating a colorful and visually appealing presentation. Fruit tarts offer a perfect balance of sweetness from the pastry cream and tartness from the fresh fruits, making them a refreshing and light dessert option, especially during the warmer months.
- Apricot Tart$2.99
A delightful dessert featuring a buttery and flaky tart crust filled with a luscious apricot filling. The filling is typically made with fresh apricots that have been sliced and lightly sweetened, creating a vibrant and tangy flavor. The tart is often baked until the crust is golden brown and the apricots are soft and slightly caramelized. Apricot tarts offer a perfect balance of sweetness and acidity, making them a delicious treat for any occasion.
- Blueberry Tart$2.99
- Chocolate & Salted Caramel Tart$7.50
A luxurious dessert featuring a buttery tart crust filled with layers of rich chocolate ganache and gooey salted caramel. The tart crust provides a crisp and flaky base, while the creamy chocolate ganache offers a smooth and indulgent texture with intense chocolate flavor. The addition of salted caramel adds a delightful contrast of sweet and salty notes, creating a perfect harmony of flavors. This decadent tart is sure to impress and delight any dessert lover.
- Lemon tart$5.50
- Passion Fruit Tart$6.50
A tropical-inspired dessert featuring a buttery tart crust filled with a tangy and flavorful passion fruit curd or custard. The passion fruit filling is made with fresh passion fruit juice or puree, combined with eggs, sugar, and butter to create a silky and luscious texture with a bright and zesty flavor. This tart is often garnished with whipped cream, fresh berries, or mint leaves for a refreshing and visually stunning presentation. Passion fruit tarts offer a delightful balance of sweetness and tanginess, making them a perfect choice for those who enjoy exotic and vibrant desserts.
- Almond Tart$6.99
CUPCAKE & MUFFIN
- Blueberry Muffin$4.50
A classic baked treat consisting of a tender and moist muffin batter studded with juicy blueberries throughout. The batter is typically made with flour, sugar, eggs, butter or oil, milk, and baking powder, with fresh or frozen blueberries folded in gently to avoid crushing them. Blueberry muffins are often enjoyed warm, straight from the oven, and can be served plain or with a sprinkle of sugar or streusel topping for added sweetness and texture. These muffins are a beloved breakfast or snack option, offering a burst of fruity flavor in every bite.
- Chocolate Cupcake$3.50
- Vanilla Cupcake$3.50Out of stock
A classic and versatile individual-sized cake known for its delicate flavor and moist texture. These cupcakes are made with simple ingredients including flour, sugar, eggs, butter or oil, milk, and vanilla extract. The batter is typically light and airy, resulting in a tender crumb and subtle sweetness. After baking, vanilla cupcakes can be topped with a variety of frostings such as buttercream, cream cheese frosting, or whipped cream, and can be decorated with sprinkles, chocolate chips, or fresh fruit for added flair. Vanilla cupcakes are a timeless favorite for any occasion, offering a delightful and comforting treat for all ages.