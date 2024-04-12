Vanilla Cupcake

$3.50 Out of stock

A classic and versatile individual-sized cake known for its delicate flavor and moist texture. These cupcakes are made with simple ingredients including flour, sugar, eggs, butter or oil, milk, and vanilla extract. The batter is typically light and airy, resulting in a tender crumb and subtle sweetness. After baking, vanilla cupcakes can be topped with a variety of frostings such as buttercream, cream cheese frosting, or whipped cream, and can be decorated with sprinkles, chocolate chips, or fresh fruit for added flair. Vanilla cupcakes are a timeless favorite for any occasion, offering a delightful and comforting treat for all ages.