BRUNCH MENU
- Cajun Crawfish & Eggs$15.00
- Cajun Potatoes & Egg Breakfast Scramble$12.00
- Cajun Lamb Lollipops and Grits$23.00
Our pan seared Cajun lamb lollipops served over creamy cheese grits with a balsamic drizzle
- New Orleans Style BBQ Shrimp & Grits$23.00
- Lump Crab Flatbread with Avocado & Tomatoes$17.00
- Creamy Cajun Salmon Plate$17.00
- Cajun Cheddar Breakfast Biscuit$14.00
- Churro Pancake & Deep Fried Crab Legs$27.00
- Deep Fried French Toast Breakfast Sandwich$16.00
Two scrambled eggs with cheese served with your choice of pork bacon or jalapeno beef sausage served between two pieces of deep fried french toast
- Verde Chilaquiles$14.00
Traditional Mexican breakfast dish served with tomatillo sauce and a fried egg
- Seafood Omelette$19.00
Stuffed with shrimp, crawfish and crab meat, shredded cheese, served with pico de gallo and Cajun sour cream
- Steak & Eggs$27.00
6 oz ribeye steak seared in our house made Cajun butter and finished in the oven served with two eggs (fried or scrambled)
