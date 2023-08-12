BEBIDAS

DRINKS

INKA KOLA

$4.25

KOLA INGLESA

$4.25

COCA COLA

$4.50

SPRITE

$4.50

GINGER ALE

$4.50

DIET COKE

$4.50

ORANGE SODA

$4.50

PEREGRINO 1LT

$12.00

SARATOGA 1LT

$13.00

PEREGRINO SMALL

$5.00

SARATOGA SMALL

$5.00

AQUAPANA 1 LT

$8.00

JUGO DE NARANJA

$7.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$5.00

APPLE JUICE

$5.00

CHICHA MORADA VASO

$5.00

CHICHA MORADA JARRA

$15.00

MARACUYA VASO

$5.00

MARACUYA JARRA

$15.00

FIJI

$5.00

COFFEE

$4.50

TE

$4.00

PISCO BAR

PISCO SOUR

$13.00

PISCO MARACUYA

$14.00

CHICHA SOUR

$14.00

FRESA SOUR

$14.00

CHILCANO

$14.00

PISCORONITA

$24.99

MARACORONITA

$25.99

PISCO FLIGHT

$35.00

PISCO BARBIE

$14.00

PISCOMOJITO

$14.00

BEERS

CORONA

$8.00

HEINEKEN

$8.00

MODELO

$8.00

PILSEN CALLAO

$8.00

BLUE MOON

$8.00

STELLA

$8.00

BUCKET(6)

$45.00

CRISTAL

$8.00

CUZQUENA

$8.00

COCKTAILS

MARGARITA

$13.00

MOJITO

$14.00

PINA COLADA VIRGEN

$14.00

PINA COLADA ALCOHOL

$16.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$14.00

LONG ISLAND ICE TEA

$17.00

MACHU PICCHU

$17.00

PISCINASO

$35.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$13.00

SANGRIA

Red Sangria

$13.00+

Pink Sangria

$13.00+

White Sangria

$12.00+

Blue Sangria

$12.00+

Sangria To Go

$40.00

HAPPY HOURS

Cosmo

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Sangria

$6.00

Margarita

$6.00

Mojito

$6.00

Pisco Sour

$6.00

White Wine

$6.00

Red Wine

$6.00

JUGOS

JUGO DE MARACUYA

$8.00

JUGO DE FRESA

$8.00

JUGO DE PAPAYA

$8.00

JUGO DE MANGO

$8.00

JUGO DE PINA

$8.00

JUGO DE LUCUMA

$8.00

WINE

MERLOT BOTTLE

$35.00

PINOT GRIGIO BOTTLE

$35.00

CABERNET BOTTLE

$35.00

MALBEC BOTTLE

$35.00

CHARDONAY BOTTLE

$35.00

GLASS MERLOT

$8.00

GLASS CABERNET

$8.00

GLASS CHARDONAY

$8.00

GLASS BORGONA

$8.00

GLASS ZINFANDEL

$8.00

GLASS PINOT GRIGIO

$8.00

GLASS MALBEC

$8.00

GLASS MOSCATO

$8.00

LIQUORS

1800 TEQUILA

$12.00

ABSOLUT

$12.00

AGUARDIENTE

$9.00

BAILEY

$10.00

BELVEDERE

$12.00

BLACK LABEL

$14.00

BLACK LABEL DOBLE

$20.00

BUCHANANS

$13.00

CAMPARI

$9.00

CASA AMIGOS

$15.00

CHIVAS REGAL

$13.00

CIROC

$13.00

CLASE AZUL

$35.00

COUNTREAU

$12.00

DISARONO

$12.00

GIN HENDRICKS

$11.00

GIN SAPHIRE

$12.00

GIN TANQUERAY

$12.00

GRAND MARNIER

$12.00

GREY GOOSE

$14.00

HENESSY

$16.00

JACK DANIEL

$12.00

JAGELMIER

$12.00

JAMESON WHISKEY

$13.00

JOSE CUERVO

$12.00

KETEL ONE

$12.00

KHALUA

$12.00

MACALLAN

$14.00

MALIBU

$11.00

MARKERS MARK

$14.00

PATRON

$16.00

PATRON DOBLE

$22.00

SAMBUCA

$12.00

TITOS VODKA

$13.00

FOOD MENU

CEVICHES

CEVICHE PESCADO

$20.00

fish ceviche cooked in lemon juice and onions

CEVICHE MIXTO

$22.00

shrimp, fish & calamari cooked in lemon juice

CEVICHE CAMARONES

$25.00

Shrimp cooked in special lemon juice

CEVICHE ESPECIAL

$50.00

conchas negras, black scallops, tiradito aji, amarillo chilli paste, fish, rocoto cream, shrimp ceviche

LECHE DE TIGRE

$18.00

fish strips marinated in lemon juice with a touch of milk

COPA CANDELA GANADOR

$33.00

fish ceviche, grilled shrimp, fried seafood, topped with chopped onion

CONCHAS NEGRAS

$27.00

black scallops, chopped onion, lemon juice, sweet corn cancha mountain

LECHE DE PANTERA

$35.00

black scallops, grilled shrimp, fried seafood chopped onion

TO SHARE

CARRETILLA CANDELA

$27.00

anticucho, rachi y mollejitas

CANDELAZO DE PESCADO

$30.00

ceviche, papa a la huancaina and deep fried fish and calamari

JALEA X 2

$30.00

fried seafood platter topped with marinated red onions in lemon juice

JALEA FAMILIAR

$60.00

CANDELAZO MIXTO

$33.00

CANDELAZO CAMARONES

$36.00

CANDELAZO CEVICHE DOBLE

$40.00

CHIMPUM CALLAO

$59.00

STARTES

Papa a la Huancaina

$10.00

sliced potatoes w/special peruvian hot yellow pepper

SALAD

$10.00

fresh salad

ANTICUCHOS

$18.00

peruvian style cow heart shish kabob

ANTICUCHOS CON RACHI

$20.00

CHOROS A LA CHALACA

$16.00

(7) mussels peruvian style

Salchipapas

$11.00

fried franks with fries

Calamares Fritos

$18.00

fried calamari

Cocktail de Camarones Peruano

$20.00

peruvian styly shrimp cocktail, avocado, gulf sauce

Molleiitas al Grill

$15.00

Rachi

$18.00

WANTAN FRITOS(12)

$15.00

fried wontons (12)

TOSTONES ACEVICHADOS

$17.00

MINI TACU TACU

$17.00

PULPO ANTICUCHO

$23.00

CHANCHITO

$17.00

TRIO DE CAUSAS

$17.00

CAMARONES AL GRILL (10)

$20.00

CAMARONES EMPANIZADOS(10)

$20.00

MEATS

Lomo Saltado

$20.00

sauteed beef strips with onions and tomatoes on a bed of fries

Lomo Candela

$24.00

beef strips and shrimp with onions and tomatoes on a bed of tries

Lomo Saltado de Entraña

$28.00

sauteed skirt steak strips with onions and tomatoes on a bed of fries

Bistec a lo Pobre

$21.00

grilled steak topped with a sunny side up egg, white rice, fries and sweet fried plantains

Parrilla Peruana

$22.00

grilled steak with sausage, topped with peruvian corn

Churrasco al Grill

$27.00

chuck steak with golden potatoes and salad

Entraña al Grill

$30.00

grilled skirt steak, baked potato and salad

Churrasco Candela

$35.00

grilled steak, shrimp, sausage and salad

Entraña Candela

$37.00

grilled skirt steak served with shrimp, sausage and salad

CHICKEN

Pollo a la Parrilla

$18.00

grilled chicken served with fries, salad and rice

Pollo en Salsa Especial

$24.00

grilled chicken in a shrimp sauce

Aji de Gallina

$19.00

chicken strips in special sauce with rice and baked potato (salsa contains pecans)

Chicharron de Pollo

$18.00

fried chicken pieces with fries

Milanesa de Pollo

$20.00

chicken cutlet, white rice, fries and salad

SEAFOOD

Filete de Pescado Frito

$20.00

fried fish fillet served with rice and salad

Filete de Pescado al Ajo

$21.00

fish fillet in garlic sauce served with white rice and salad

Filete en Salsa de Camarones

$26.00

fried fish fillet topped with shrimp sauce served with white rice

Pescado a lo Macho

$27.00

fish fillet topped with calamari and shrimp in a special sauce served with white rice

Picante de Mariscos

$26.00

seafood stew served with white rice'

Camarones al Aiillo

$26.00

shrimp with garlic sauce served with white rice and golden potatoes

Arroz con Mariscos

$30.00

peruvian paella with seafood Chef's specialty

Chicharron de Pescado

$19.00

fried fish pieces served with fries or fried yuca

Trucha Frita

$26.00

grilled or fried trout served with white rice and fried cassava

Truca a La Parrilla

$26.00

grilled or fried trout served with white rice and fried cassava

Pargo Rojo Frito

$34.00

fried whole red snapper served with fried cassava, white rice and marinated onions in lemon juice

PASTAS

Tallarin Saltado de Mariscos

$23.00

linguini with mixed seafood in a tomato with onion, soy sauce, sauteed in a wok

Tallarin Saltado de Carne

$21.00

linguini with beef strips or chicken in a tomato and onion. sov sauce sautéed in a wok

Tallarin Saltado de Pollo

$21.00

linguini with beef strips or chicken in a tomato and onion. sov sauce sautéed in a wok

Tallarin Verde con Bistec

$22.00

linguini with grilled beef or grilled chicken in pesto sauce

Tallarin Verde con Entraña

$29.00

linguini with grilled skirt steak in a pesto sauce

Linguini Candela

$25.00

peruvian style pasta carbonara, bacon, spaghetti, mixed seafood, touch of cream

CHIFA

Arroz Chaufa con Mariscos

$24.00

seafood fried rice

Arroz Chaufa de Camarones

$26.00

shrimp fried rice

Arroz Chaufa con Carne

$20.00

Arroz Chaufa con Pollo

$20.00

Arroz Chaufa Mixto

$22.00

fried rice with beef and chicken

Chaufa de chancho

$20.00

Tallarin chino carne

$18.00

Aeropuerto especial

$26.00

Chaufa de vegetales

$16.00

Tallarin chino especial

$20.00

Chaufa de entrana

$28.00

Chaufa Mar y Tierra

$28.00

Chaufa Tropical de Carne

$23.00

Chancho con Tamarindo

$25.00

combinado Especial

$26.00

Chaufa Amazonico carne

$24.00

Pato Com Verduras

$26.00

SOUPS

Chupe de Camarones

$25.00

shrimp soup with cheese and milk

Parihuela

$28.00

mixed seafood - Chef's special

Caldo de Gallina

$17.00

Sopa Wantan

$23.00

TACU TACU

Tacu Tacu en Salsa de Mariscos

$23.00

rice and beans mixed with seafood and sauce - Chef's Special

Tacu Tacu con Bistec a la Parrilla

$21.00

mixed rice and beans with grilled steak

Tacu Tacu con Entraña

$29.00

mixed rice and beans with grilled skirt steak

ORDEN ADICIONAL

Papas fritas

$7.00

Arroz

$4.00

Frijoles

$7.00

Maduros

$7.00

Tostones

$7.00

Salsa Criolla

$6.00

Yuca Frita

$7.00

Choclo con Queso

$9.00

aji verde 8 onzas

$8.00

DESSERTS

ALFAJORES

$4.00

TORTA HELADA

$6.00

MOUSSE LUCUMA

$7.00

CHOCOFLAN

$8.00

CREMA VOLTEADA

$8.00

TRES LECHES LUCUMA

$8.00

SELVA NEGRA

$8.00

TIRAMISU

$7.00

PICARONES

$11.00

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$8.00

STRAWBERRY ICE CREAM

$8.00

COOKIES AND CREAM ICE CREAM

$8.00

LUCUMA ICE CREAM

$10.00

CHIFA

Wantan Frito

$12.00

(PERUVIAN FRIED WONTONS 2, CHINESE STYLE WITH TAMARIND,3 SAUCE)

Chicharon Chino de Pollo

$20.00

(DEEP FRIED BONELESS CHICKEN CHINESE PERUVIAN STYLE SOUP)

Sopa Wantan

$23.00

(SOUP, WONTONS CHICKEN, ROAST PORK, ROAST DUCK, SHRIMP, QUAIL EGGS AND VEGETABLES)

Tallarin Chino De Pollo

$17.00

(SPECIAL CANDELA NOODLES WITH ROAST PORK, CHICKEN, ROAST DUCK)

Chancho con Verduras

$24.00

(ROAST PORK, VEGETABLES, SOY SAUCE WITH WHITE RICE)

Aeropuerto Especial

$26.00

(CHICKEN, ROAST PORK,ROAST DUCK FRIED RICE MIXED WITH CHINESE NOODLES)

Combinado Especial

$26.00

(COMBINATION. ROAST PORK ,CHICKEN, ROAST DUCK, FRIED RICE WITH CHINESE NOODLE)

CHEF SPECIAL

TRIOLOGIA DE CEVICHES

$30.00

TRIO MARINO

$45.00

LECHE DE PANTERA

$37.00

RONDA CRIOLLA CONTIGO PERU

$60.00

PARGO A LO MACHO

$40.00

TITANIC CANDELA

$55.00

PARGO MARINO

$55.00

PARRILLA MARINA

$49.00

COMBINACION PERFECTA

$49.00

ARROZ CON PATO

$28.00

SALMON GRILL

$24.00

SALMON MACHO

$34.00

ARROZ AL CILANTRO

$28.00

KIDS MENU

Chicharron de pollo

$18.00

Chicharron de pescado

$19.00

Salchipapas

$11.00

Arroz chaufa de pollo

$19.00

Arroz chaufa de vegetales

$15.00

Tallarin verde con bistec

$21.00

Tallarin verde con pollo

$18.00

Tallarin con mantequilla

$15.00

BRUNCH

BRUNCH DRINKS

MIMOSA

SCREWDRIVER

SANGRIA

COFFE

TEA

FIRST COURSE

YUCAS A LA HUANCAINA

Fried yucca sticks with huancaina sauce.

TAMALES DE POLLO O CERDO

Stuffed traditionally with pork or chicken. Served with salsa criolla.

FRESH FRUIT SALAD

Combination of delicious fruits from the season drizzled with honey.

TOSTONES CON GUACAMOLE

Fried green plantains served with guacamole.

ANTICUCHOS PANCHITA

Sliced beef heart meat arranged in skewers marinated in a special sauce.

PIQUEO ENTRE CAUSAS

Top and bottom composed of mashed potato mixed with lime juice and Peruvian yellow pepper: filled of chicken salad, shrimp salad and octopus.

SECOND COURSE

CRIOLLO BREAKFAST PLATTER

A side of beef strips mixed with onion, tomato, and soy sauce. Scrambled Huacho sausage. And blood sausage served with sweet potato chips.

PORK BELLY SANDWICH

Crunchy pieces of fried pork accompanied by crispy sweet potato chips and a zesty red onion relish in a bread roll.

STEAK AND EGGS

$7.00

Grilled skirt steak and fried eggs, served with French fries, rice and chimichurri sauce.

LOMO SALTADO SALVAJE

Peruvian style beef stir fry with red onions, tomatoes, cilantro. Served with French fries, white rice, a fried egg, and sweet plantains.

CHICKEN MILANESE

Seasoned breaded chicken cutlets that are pan-fried to perfection. Served with French fries and fresh salad.

FISH AND CHIPS

Delicious Breaded, deep fried fish tender served with yuca fries and tartar sauce.