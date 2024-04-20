LaCascio's Scratch Italian
Appetizers
- Shrimp Lindale$18.00
Jumbo shrimp, white wine, lemon basil cream sauce, romano cheese, sourdough
- Roasted red Pepper- Hummus$11.00
Imported olives, cucumbers, heirloom cherry tomatoes,roasted garlic oil, fresh herbs, feta cheese, soft Italian flatbread
- Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$24.00Out of stock
Lemon caper butter sauce, white wine, organic greens, roasted garlic oil
- Roasted Tomato Bruschetta$12.00
Grilled sourdough,whipped ricotta, roasted heirloom cherry tomatoes, speck ham, local honey, roasted garlic oil, fresh basil
- Italian Nachos$16.00
Pasta chips, alfredo sauce, black olives, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini, jalapenos, romano, mozzarella, sweet Italian sausage
Soup & Salad
- Greek Salad$13.00
Organic gem romaine, cucumbers, heirloom cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onion, bell pepper, feta, Greek dressing
- House Salad$5.00+
Organic mixed greens, radicchio, heirloom cherry tomatoes, carrots, croutons
- Caesar Salad$5.00+
Organic gem romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan
- Tuscan Chicken Soup$5.00+
Rich broth, potatoes, parmesan, cannellini beans, grilled chicken, fresh herbs, baby spinach
- Burrata$17.00
Heirloom cherry tomatoes, burrata cheese, roasted garlic oil, basil, sweet balsamic, local honey, grilled sourdough
- Chopped Antipasti$16.00
Organic gem romaine, salami, provolone, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini, roasted peppers, artichokes, prosecco vinaigrette
Sandwiches/ Piadinas
- Meatball Sliders$15.00
Pork and beef meatballs, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, fried basil, on Italian rolls *Served with Mama’s Chips
- Burrata Pomodoro$15.00
Burrata cheese, roasted garlic oil, fresh basil, organic mixed greens, cherry tomatoes in balsamic, on grilled sourdough *Served with Mama’s Chips
- Mushroom Artichoke Piadina$15.00
Sauteed mushrooms, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, prosecco vinaigrette, Italian flatbread *Served with Mama’s Chips
- Spicy Hummus & Chicken Piadina$15.00
Red pepper hummus, sliced chicken, organic gem romaine, red onions, heirloom cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, Italian flatbread *Served with Mama’s Chips
Dessert
Entrees
- Lasagna$22.00Out of stock
Italian sausage, ricotta, homemade Bolognese sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan
- Chicken Parmesan$23.00
Breaded chicken, fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, spaghetti
- Pasta Caccitolo$23.00
Roasted broccolini, onions, mushrooms, roasted garlic cloves, artichokes, roasted red peppers, baby spinach, white wine, penne, tomatoes
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$19.00
Handmade meatballs, parmesan, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil, roasted garlic oil
- Chicken Marsala$24.00
Pan seared with mushrooms, shallots, sweet marsala wine, grass fed butter, fettuccini
- Lemon Feta Chicken$24.00
Grilled chicken breast, white wine, feta, sauteed spinach, fresh lemon, heirloom cherry tomatoes, capers
- Lemon Basil Shrimp$25.00
Jumbo shrimp, artichoke hearts, lemon basil cream sauce, parmesan, white wine, fettuccine
- Chicken & Shrimp Diablo$26.00
Sauteed chicken and shrimp, mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, Divina Calabrian peppers, white wine, alfredo sauce, penne
- Chicken Broccolini$23.00
Sauteed chicken, white wine, roasted broccolini, parmesan, garlic alfredo sauce, penne
- Roasted Cauliflower Parmesan$19.00
Garlic roasted cauliflower steak, spicy marinara, grated parmesan, fresh mozzarella, spaghetti