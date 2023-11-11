Lacey's - James Island 1230 Camp Rd
Big Bites
- Beef Stuffed Peppers$24.00Out of stock
- Burrata side (2 balls)$10.00Out of stock
- Chicken Alfredo$23.00
- Chicken Nuggies$6.00Out of stock
- Chicken Piccata$26.00
Definitely a customer favorite! Our chicken piccata comes with 2 Chicken breasts over pasta, with our delicious piccata sauce!
- Farro w Roasted veggies$22.00Out of stock
A yummy veggie packed favorite of ours! Farro, with roasted broccoli, roasted brussel sprouts, roasted zucchini, garlic, and mushrooms, topped with fresh herbs! We like to top it with burrata, so add some to your order if you'd like!
- GF Chicken Chipotle Bowl$16.00
- Hibachi Chicken Bowl$16.00
- Lemon Chicken Rice Bowl$14.00Out of stock
One of our newest additions, and a customer fav! Barley tossed with our Green Goddess dressing, fresh kale, thinly sliced red onion, topped with our Lemon Zest Rotisserie Chicken!
- Lasagna$25.00Out of stock
Traditional Classic Lasagna! With our house-made boursin cheese ricotta!
- Margarheta Pizza$17.00
- Meatloaf$28.00
One of our best sellers! You cannot go wrong with our Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf!
- Mediterranean Power Bowl (Large)$25.00Out of stock
Mediterranean inspired! Power bowl with bulger, with ground beef, kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, and fresh herbs!
- Pizza W Toppings$19.00
- Pulled Pork Mac N Cheese$24.00Out of stock
- Ragu Pasta Bake$19.00
Great for the family! Easy to please with this one, and kids love it! Pasta bake topped with oooey gooey cheese!
- Salmon Orzo Power bowl$18.00Out of stock
- Santorini Shrimp Bowl$16.00Out of stock
- Short Rib w Pesto Cream Pasta$26.00
Our most popular special to date! Our slow-cooked short rib, with house pesto cream pasta!
- Shrimp fried rice$26.00Out of stock
- Shrimp Orzo Power Bowl$15.00
- Spaghetti and Meatballs$18.00Out of stock
- Truffle Mac N Cheese (Large)$11.00Out of stock
- Vegetarian Lasagna$23.00Out of stock
- Vegetarian Stuffed peppers$22.00Out of stock
- Vegetarian Ragu$19.00Out of stock
- Chicken Marsala$27.00Out of stock
- Pulled Pork Shepherds Pie$24.00Out of stock
- Chicken Parm Bowl$15.00Out of stock
Coffees
- ADD COCONUT MILK$0.70
- Add on Almond Milk$0.70
- Add on Matcha syrup$0.60
- Americano/Doppio (2 shots of espresso)$2.25
- Cappucino 16 oz$4.01
- Cappucino 20 oz$4.46
- Chai Tea Latte 16 oz$4.75
- Chai Tea Latte 20 oz$5.25
- Chocolate (Cacao)$1.00
- Cubano 16 oz$4.00
- Dirty Chai Latte 16 oz$5.25
- Dirty Chai Latte 20 oz$5.65
- Hot Tea- Chamomile, Earl Grey$2.50
- Latte 16 oz$4.60
- Latte 20 oz$5.45
- Lavender honey syrup add on$1.00
- Matcha Latte 20 oz$5.50
- Matcha Latte 16 oz$5.00
- Vanilla bean syrup add on$1.00
Dips
- Beet Feta Hummus$9.00Out of stock
- Black Bean (8OZ)$6.00Out of stock
I dip you dip we dip! Our favorite healthy combo with our black bean dip, is with our raw red pepper dippers, as a low carb snack. Also great with tortilla chips, in tacos and burritos, or even in a fun omelette. Black beans, garlic, olive oil, cilantro, lime, spices
- Edamame Dip (8oz)$10.00Out of stock
- Boursin cheese (8oz)$11.00
Don't leave Lacey's without this! Our house made boursin is not one to miss. Great for charcuteries, in salads, and a perfect dip. It's also a secret in many of her dishes.
- Hummus 8oz$6.00
- Pimiento Cheese (8oz)$8.00
- Sundried Tomato Hummus$9.00
- Green Goddess Whipped Feta$10.00Out of stock
- Whipped Ricotta (8oz)$9.00Out of stock
- White Bean (8oz)$6.00
I dip you dip we dip. Great with anything really! Don't forget to add some of our house made pita chips or crostini, or some of our already prepped raw veggies for dipping! Cannellini beans, onions, garlic, olive oil, parm, lemon, fresh herbs
- Olive Tapenade$5.00
- Carm Onion Dip$7.00
Great for apps on the boat or to take to a party for all your dipping pleasure!
- Buffalo Chick Dip$8.00Out of stock
Drinks
- Blackberry Lemonade$6.00Out of stock
- Blueberry Lemonade$6.00Out of stock
- Blueberry Limeade$6.00Out of stock
- Coke$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Fiji Water$3.25
- Ginger Limeade$6.00Out of stock
- Hibiscus Margarita Limeade$6.00Out of stock
- Milk$3.00
- Mineragua$3.00
- Peach Sweet Tea$6.00Out of stock
- Root Beer$4.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$6.00Out of stock
Try one of our tasty House-made Fresh Squeezed Lemonades!
- Strawberry Sweet Tea$6.00
- Sweet Tea$3.50Out of stock
- Unsweet Tea$3.00
Early bites
- Blueberry Muffin$4.00Out of stock
- Blueberry Overnight Oats$5.50
- Blueberry Protein Balls$8.00Out of stock
A great healthy snack on the go, made with almond butter, chia seeds, nuts and fun flavors
- Blueberry yogurt$4.50Out of stock
- Chai Overnight Oats$5.50Out of stock
- Cinnamon Muffin$4.00Out of stock
- Coconut Overnight Oats$5.50
- Coffee Cake$4.00Out of stock
2 Hardboiled Eggs served with Raw Spinach
- Coffee Cake Muffin$4.00
- Egg Bite$6.00Out of stock
Please order me. Our farm fresh eggs sauteed with shallots, fresh herbs, and our house made boursin cheese!
- Egg White Bite$6.00Out of stock
Healthy, low fat, low cal Egg white bites, with sauteed spinach and feta cheese!
- GOJI berry protein ball$9.00Out of stock
- Honey Lavender Yogurt$4.50Out of stock
Lavender & Honey is always a lovely combo! Yogurt, local honey, lavender, lemon
- House Bagel$3.00Out of stock
- Individual Cinnamon Roll$3.50Out of stock
- Lemon Blueberry Muffin$4.00Out of stock
- Lemon Creme Yogurt$4.50Out of stock
Our luscious lemon infused yogurt. Be sure and add any of our fun toppings! Yogurt, agave, lemon
- Matcha Green Tea Overnight Oats$5.50Out of stock
- Plain Overnight Oats$3.99Out of stock
Our overnight oats made with Almond Milk, Chia Seeds, Vanilla and your choice of toppings!
- Strawberry Overnight Oats$5.00Out of stock
- Strawberry Yogurt$4.75Out of stock
Tried and true, kids love it too! And made with real fresh strawberries! Yogurt, strawberries, agave
- Superfood Protein Balls$5.00Out of stock
- Vanilla Bean Yogurt$4.50Out of stock
Subtly sweet with a classic vanilla flavor, and made with real Tahitian Vanilla Beans. We love to see the tiny specs of vanilla! Yogurt, vanilla bean, agave
- Peach Yogurt$4.75Out of stock
- Donuts$10.00Out of stock
- coconut yogurt$4.50Out of stock
Proteins
- Blackened Salmon$10.00Out of stock
- Buffalo Chicken Salad/Dip$8.00Out of stock
- Egg Salad$7.00
We use half the yolk and half the mayo in our egg salad! Eggs, mayo, dijon, dill, capers
- Blackened Shrimp$9.00Out of stock
- Lacey's Chicken Salad (8oz)$8.00
Our delicious No Mayo chicken Salad! Chicken, whole grain mustard, dijon, celery, dill, red onion, lemon
- OG Chicken Salad$8.00
Classic OG Chicken Salad Chicken, mayo, dijon, red onion, dill, lemon, celery
- Rotisserie Chicken (6oz)$7.00Out of stock
- Shrimp Salad$11.00Out of stock
- Tuna Salad$8.00Out of stock
Salads
- Beet Salad$16.00Out of stock
Roasted beets with mixed greens, Boursin cheese, red onion, cranberries toasted pistachios with our house made citrus vinaigrette.
- Classic Cobb$16.00Out of stock
Mixed Greens, romaine, tomato, egg, blue cheese, red onion. Dressing: Green Goddess
- Mexicali Caesar Salad$15.00
A twist on a California Caesar! Romaine, kale, cotija cheese, parmesan cheese, pepitas. House-Made Caesar dressing: Garlic, anchovy, mayo, olive oil, parmesan *CONTAINS NUTS/SEEDS
- Greek Salad No Protein$14.00
- Greek Salad W Protein$19.00Out of stock
- Greek W Chicken$19.00Out of stock
Sides
- "Elote" corn (16oz)$14.00Out of stock
- Bacon Collards (16oz)$8.00Out of stock
Classic Collards!
- BLT PASTA SALAD (8 oz)$7.00Out of stock
- Blue Cheese Cole slaw 8 oz$7.00Out of stock
- Boursin Mashed (16 oz)$10.00Out of stock
- Broccoli Salad w Bacon (16oz)$8.00
Broccoli, cheese, mayo, apple cider vinegar, walnuts, cranberries, bacon, sugar *CONTAINS NUTS/SEEDS
- Classic Potato Salad$7.00Out of stock
- Collards (Vegetarian)$7.00Out of stock
- Drunken Beans$8.00
- Greek Pasta Salad$8.00Out of stock
- Italian Delites$14.00Out of stock
- Jalapeno Poppers$12.00Out of stock
- Jennifer Anniston$11.00
- JR Mac N Cheese$8.00Out of stock
- Parm Roasted Potatoes$7.00
- Fall Superfood$11.00Out of stock
- Positano Herbed Bean Salad$5.00
Chickpeas, cannellini beans, olive oil, fresh herbs, lemon
- Roasted Beets LARGE (16oz)$7.00
- Roasted Broccoli (16oz)$10.00Out of stock
Broccoli, olive oil, garlic, butter, chili flake, spices
- Roasted Carrots$8.00
- Thai Crunch Pasta$8.00
- Tomato Cucumber Salad$7.00
- Vegetarian Collards (16oz)$7.00Out of stock
You won't miss the meat in our amazing vegetarian collards! Collard greens, vegetable stock, garlic, apple cider vinegar, spices, butter
- Vegetarian Green Curry Farro$9.00Out of stock
- Bacon Brussells$9.00Out of stock
Snacks/Misc/Bread
- Artisan Bread$9.75Out of stock
- Baguette$4.00Out of stock
- Banana Bread$4.50Out of stock
- Boiled Peanuts$10.00Out of stock
- Cajun Boiled PNuts$13.00Out of stock
- Choc Cov Almond Cluster$6.00Out of stock
- Dipped Pretzel$1.50Out of stock
- French Bread$6.00Out of stock
- House Baked Focaccia$8.00Out of stock
- House Baked Garlic Bread$6.00Out of stock
- Pita Chips$4.00
- Pita Chips (Truffle Garlic or Spicy)$5.00Out of stock
- Potato Chips$3.00
Local Vendor
- Pumpkin Bread$4.50Out of stock
- Roasted Chick Peas$5.00Out of stock
- Sandwich Bread$6.00Out of stock
- Trail Mix$9.00Out of stock
Soups
- Tuscan Kale$14.00Out of stock
- White Chicken "Chili"$15.00
- Sweet Corn Soup$22.00Out of stock
- Kale, Mushroom & Orzo$17.00Out of stock
- Chicken Noodle Soup$15.00Out of stock
- Zuppa di Toscana$15.00Out of stock
- Broccoli Cheddar$14.00Out of stock
- Loaded Baked Potato$14.00Out of stock
- Lemon Chicken Orzo$14.00Out of stock
- Butternut Sq (sm)$8.00
- Chicken and Rice Soup$15.00Out of stock
Sweets
- GF Cookie$3.50Out of stock
- Breakfast Muffin$4.00Out of stock
- Lemon Bar$5.75Out of stock
- Brownie$5.50Out of stock
- Tarts$6.00Out of stock
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.50
- Cupcake$3.50Out of stock
- Oatmeal Creme Pie$4.75
- Blondies$5.00
- Candied Pralines$6.00Out of stock
- Cinnamon Roll$4.25Out of stock
- Rice Krispie Treats$4.50Out of stock
- GF Chocolate layer cake with Mixed Berry Mousse$14.00Out of stock
- caramel cheesecake cookie$4.75Out of stock
- Praline Cookie Pack$9.00Out of stock
- Cake pop$3.25
Wraps and Sammies
- Burrata Caprese on House-Made Foccacia$13.00Out of stock
No words really necessary here. Please pick me. Our House-Made Foccacia is everything. Burrata, boursin cheese, roasted tomato, arugula, pesto oil, on our house-made Foccacia! *CONTAINS NUTS/SEEDS
- Egg Salad Wrap$9.00Out of stock
- House-Roasted Turkey Wrap$12.00
House roasted turkey, dill havarti cheese, local greens with dijon aioli. *Our in-house roasted turkey contains no nitrates or preservatives, just turkey!
- Mexicali wraps$13.00
- OG Chicken Salad Wrap$12.00
- PB & J Pinwheels$6.75Out of stock
- Pulled Pork Wrap$13.00Out of stock
- Pesto Chicken Wrap$12.00Out of stock
- Vegan Veggie Wrap$12.00