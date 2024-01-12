La Chingona Taqueria 29 148th SE Ave
Tacos Callejeros
- Taco Carne Asada (Grilled Beef Steak)$5.99
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Al Pastor (Marinated Pork & Pineapple)$5.59
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Carnitas (Fried Pork)$5.59
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Cholo (Grilled Beef Steak & Cheese)$6.49
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Chorizo (Spiced Pork)$5.59
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Pescado (Fish Baja Style)$6.49
Served With Chipotle Dressing, Cabbage & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Camaronero (With Mushrooms Baja Style)$6.49
Served With Chipotle Dressing, Cabbage & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Vegetariano (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cactus)$5.99
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Nopal Asado (Grilled Cactus Leaf)$5.59
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Choriqueso (Spiced Pork & Cheese)$6.29
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Lengua (Beef Tongue)$5.99
Served With, Grilled Onion & Cilantro Mix
- Taco Cabeza (Beef Cheek)$5.99
Served With, Grilled Onion & Cilantro Mix
- Taco Azteca (Grilled Cactus Leaf & Cheese)$5.99
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Papa (grilled Potatos)$4.99
- Taco Pastorcito (Marinated Pork & Cheese)$6.29
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Ta Relleno (Stuffed Pepper with Cheese)$5.99
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Borrego (Lamb)$5.99
Served With, Grilled Onion & Cilantro Mix
- Taco Cantina (Beef Steak & Cactus Leaf)$6.49
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Chingon (Beef Steak, Shrimp & Cheese)$7.99
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Pollo Asado (Grilled Chicken Breast)$5.99
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Campechano (Beef Steak & Spiced Pork)$6.49
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Que Me Vez (Marinated Pork, Beef Steak & Cheese)$6.49
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
Quesadilla
- Carne asada Quesadilla (grilled beef steak)$12.99
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
- Al pastor Quesadilla (Marinated pork & pineapple)$12.99
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
- Carnitas Quesadilla (Fried Pork)$12.99
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
- Chorizo Quesadilla (Spiced Pork)$12.99
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
- Pollo Asado Quesadilla (Grilled Chicken Breast)$12.99
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
- Cabeza Quesadilla (beef cheek)$14.99
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
- Borrego Quesadilla (lamb)$13.99
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
- Nopal Asado Quesadilla (Grilled Cactus Leaf)$12.99
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
- Ta relleno Quesadilla (stuffed pepper with cheese)$14.99
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
- Lengua Quesadilla (beef Tongue)$14.99
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
- Vegetariano Quesadilla (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)$13.69
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
- Fish Quesadilla$15.99
- Camaron Quesadilla$15.99
- Que me vez Quesadilla$15.69
- Campechana Quesadilla$15.69
- Cheese Quesadilla$8.99
Tortas
- Torta Carne asada (grilled beef steak)$14.49
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
- Torta Al pastor (Marinated pork & pineapple)$13.99
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
- Torta Carnitas (Fried Pork)$13.99
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
- Torta Chorizo (Spiced Pork)$13.99
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
- Torta Pollo Asado (Grilled Chicken Breast)$13.99
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
- Torta Nopal Asado (Grilled Cactus Leaf)$13.99
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
- Torta Ta relleno (stuffed pepper with cheese)$14.99
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
- Torta Cabeza (beef cheek)$14.99
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
- Torta Lengua (beef Tongue)$14.99
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
- Torta Borrego (lamb)$14.99
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
- Torta Vegetariana (Grilled Cactus leave, Spinach & Mushrooms)$13.99
- Torta Camaron$15.49
- Torta Fish$15.49
- Torta Que me vez$14.99
- Torta Campechana$14.99
- Torta Cubana$21.99
Burritos
- Carne asada Burrito (grilled beef steak)$13.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
- Al pastor Burrito (Marinated pork & pineapple)$13.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
- Carnitas Burrito (Fried Pork)$13.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
- Chorizo Burrito (Spiced Pork)$13.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
- Pollo Asado Burrito (Grilled Chicken Breast)$13.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
- Nopal Asado Burrito (Grilled Cactus Leaf)$13.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
- Ta relleno Burrito (stuffed pepper with cheese)$14.99
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
- Cabeza Burrito (beef cheek)$14.99
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
- Lengua Burrito (beef Tongue)$14.99
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
- Borrego Burrito (lamb)$14.99
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
- Vegetariano Burrito (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)$13.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
- Fish burrito$15.49
- SHRIMP burrito$15.49
- Campechano Burrito$15.49
- Rice,beans, cheese burrito$8.99
- Que me vez Burrito$15.49
- Bean and cheese burrito$7.99
- Rice and beans burrito$7.99
- Relleno Burrito$14.99
- Cantina Burrito$14.99
Wet Burrito
- Carne asada Wet Burrito (grilled beef steak)$14.99
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
- Al pastor Wet Burrito (Marinated pork & pineapple)$14.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
- Carnitas Wet Burrito (Fried Pork)$14.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
- Chorizo Wet Burrito (Spiced Pork)$14.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
- Pollo Asado Wet Burrito (Grilled Chicken Breast)$14.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
- Nopal Asado Wet Burrito (Grilled Cactus Leaf)$14.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
- Ta relleno Wet Burrito (stuffed pepper with cheese)$15.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
- Cabeza Wet Burrito (beef cheek)$15.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
- Lengua Wet Burrito (beef Tongue)$15.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
- Borrego Wet Burrito (lamb)$15.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
- Vegetariano Wet Burrito (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)$14.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
- Fish Wet Burrito$15.99
- Shrimp Wet Burrrito$15.99
- Campechano Wet Burrito$15.99
- Que me Vez Wet Burrito$15.99
El Barrio Breakfast Burritos
- Breakfast Burrito Asada$14.99
Large Flour Tortilla Refried Beans, Grilled Potatoes, 3 Eggs Over Hard, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
- Breakfast Burrito al Pastor$14.99
- Breakfast Burrito Carnitas$14.99
- Breakfast Burrito Chorizo$14.99
- Breakfast Burrito Pollo$14.99
- Breakfast Burrito Camaron$15.99
- Breakfast Burrito Pescado$15.99
- Breakfast Burrito Relleno$14.99
- Breakfast Burrito Vegetariano$14.99
- Breakfast Burrito Borrego$14.99
- Breakfast Burrito Lengua$14.99
- Breakfast Burrito Cabeza$14.99
- Breakfast Burrito Nopal$14.99
- Breakfast Burrito NO Carne$13.99
Salads
- Salad Asada Grilled Steak$15.49
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
- Salad Al Pastor Marinated pork$14.99
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
- Salad Carnitas Fried Pork$14.99
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
- Salad Chorizo Spiced Pork$14.99
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
- Salad Pollo Grilled Chicken$14.99
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
- Salad Nopal Grilled Cactus Leaf$14.99
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
- Salad Ta Relleno Stuffed pepper with cheese$15.99
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
- Salad Cabeza Beef Cheek$15.99
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
- Salad Lengua Beef Tongue$15.99
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
- Salad Borrego Lamb$15.99
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
- Salad Vegetarian (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)$14.99
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
- Salad Pescado Fish$16.99
- Salad Camaron Shrimp$16.99
- Salad Que me Vez Grilled Steak & Al Pastor$15.99
- Salad Campechana Grilled Steak & Chorizo$15.99
Tamales
Beverages
Dessert
Sides
- Side refried beans 6oz$3.00
- Side rice 6oz$3.00
- Baja sauce 2oz$1.25
- Sour cream 2oz$0.99
- Cotija cheese 1oz$1.25
- Avocado green sauce 8oz$6.00
- Pico de gallo 8oz$8.00
- Habanero red sauce 8oz$6.00
- Avocado 2oz$1.25
- Green salsa 2oz$0.79
- Red Habanero salsa 2oz$0.79
- Roasted pepper 2pz$1.99
- Side of nopal$2.29
- Extra Limon$1.00
- Side 4 Corn tortillas$1.50
- Chesse$1.00
- Con papa$0.49
- 8 oz of Grilled potatoes$3.00
- Catering$0.02
- Side of flour tortilla$1.99
- side of pico de gallo$0.78