Lady Jay's Catering & Restaurant Hagerstown
Meals
- 4pc Whole Wingz$14.99
Four juicy fried whole wingz served with two sides
- 6pc Whole Wingz$16.99
Six juicy fried whole wingz served with two sides
- 6pc Wingettes$15.99
6 juicy fried wing portions served with 2 sides
- Combination Platter$24.99
One perfectly seasoned and fried piece of fish, two juicy and seasoned to perfection fried whole wings, two sides.
- 2pc Fried Fish$16.99
Two pieces of perfectly seasoned and fried Swai fish.
- Fried Fish Sandwich$14.99
Perfectly seaoned and fried Swai filet on toasted bread or bun. Best served with our homemade tartar sauce.
- 2pc Fried Pork Chops$16.99
Two generous sized juicy pork chops served with two sides
Beef Hotdogs
All Day Breakfast
A La Carte
$9.99 & Under
Side Items
- 16oz FAMOUS Mac & Cheese$10.99
- 16oz Greens$10.99
Slow cooked, sweet & savory collard/kale mix with smoked turkey!
- 16oz Potato Salad$10.29
- 16oz Sweet Potatoes$10.29
- 8oz FAMOUS Mac & Cheese$6.99
- 8oz Greens$5.99
Slow cooked, sweet & savory collard/kale mix with smoked turkey!
- 8oz Potato Salad$5.99
- 8oz Sweet Potatoes$5.99
- Seasoned Fries$4.79
Drinks
- Apple Juice$1.99
- Bottled Water$1.49
- Canned Coke$1.49
- Canned Coke Zero$1.49
- Canned Diet Coke$1.49
- Canned Sprite$1.49
- Fanta Grape$1.99
- Fanta Orange$1.99
- Fanta Pineapple$1.99
- Fanta Strawberry$1.99
- Ginger Ale$1.99
- Hot Chocolate$2.99
- Kool-Aid Pouch$0.99
- Lemonade$2.09
- Medium Roast Coffee$2.99
- Minute Maid Fruit Punch$1.99
- Strawberry Lemonade$2.09
Desserts
Condiments
