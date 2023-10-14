Lady V's Fun Snow Cones and Snacks In front of school
Lady V's Fun Snow Cones and Snacks Menu
Food
4pcs cod
4 pcs of breaded cod with fries
Add bacon
Add Cheese
Bacon nacho burger
Big Burger with flavor! Comes with 1/4 lb burger, bacon, nacho chips, jalapenos, nacho cheese, pickles, grilled onions, tomatoes, lettuce, and topped with our secret sauce.
Banana pudding
One word to describe this banana pudding is, Delicious! Made with banana, and vanilla pudding with whipping cream, bananas, and vanilla wafers
Cheese Curds
Buttery white cheddar cheese curds
Cheesy Flaming Corn Dog
Corn Dog dipped in nacho cheese and covered with flaming hot Cheetos.
Chicken Gyro
Chicken gyro meat with Tzatziki sauce, house salad(cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, dill, and dressing) on a pita bread.
Chicken Rings
Rings of lightly breaded and seasoned chicken breast in the form of rings.
Chicken Sandwich
Large fried Halal chicken tender and a bed of lettuce, tomato, pickles on a Brioche bun
Chicken Tenders
Large Halal Chicken Tenders
Chicken Wrap
12 inch flour tortilla with your choice of fried or grilled chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, your choice of dressing, and cheese blend.
Chips
Cod sandwich
Lightly breaded cod with lettuce, pickles, and tomatoes with Brioche bun.
Corn Dog
Honey dipped beef corn dog
Double Burger
Double 1/4 burger
Energy Bites
Peanut butter, granola, chocolate chips, flaxseed, chia seed, and honey
French Fries
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese with Bacon
Gyro burger
Best Of Both Worlds with this burger! Our Chicken gyro with our cheese burger. Comes with 4 stripes of chicken gyro meat, our house salad, 1/4 burger patty, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, topped with tzatziki sauce.
Loaded Fries
Comes with fries, choice of meat, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, and sour cream.
Mac and Cheese
MOZARELLA STICKS
Nutella and peanut butter sandwich
Pizza Rolls
Plant Base Meat Option
Single Hamburger
Single 1/4 burger
Taco
Comes on a flour tortilla with choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, taco cheese, and sour cream.
Tots
Walking Taco
Wing combo
Fish taco
Chicken taco
Quesadilla
16 inch flour tortilla with roasted chicken breast or meat of your choice, and Monterey Jack cheese blend.