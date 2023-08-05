La Fiesta Mexicana 94 Maxcy Plaza Cir
Food
Appetizers (Botanas)
Queso Dip
Ultra creamy white cheese dip served with freshly made tortilla chips
Frijoles Con Queso Dip
Refried beans mixed with melted white cheese dip
Choriqueso
Homemade chorizo topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese
Guacamole Dip
Fresh avocado mixed with chopped tomatoes, jalapeños, onions, cilantro, and squeezed lime juice
Pico Dip (Salsa Fresca)
A fresh mix of red tomatoes, white onions, green jalapeños, and cilantro. Mixed together they represent the Mexican flag and create a tasty salsa fresca
Nacho Supreme
Oven-baked tostada chips topped with beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños
Nacho Locos
Crunchy tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese dip, and jalapeños
Fiesta Sampler
Tasty homemade chicken tamal, two chicken flautas, chicken quesadilla, lettuce, guacamole, salsa fresca, and sour cream
Cocktail De Camaron
12 large shrimp served in a large bowl mixed with special cocktail sauce and salsa fresca garnished with avocado slices
Ceviche
Made with fresh fish or shrimp cured in lime juice, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro. Served with your choice of tostada or saltine crackers
Tostada De Camaron
Oven-baked "Gluten-free" tostada topped with beans, grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and crumbled cheese
Tostada De Ceviche
Oven-baked "Gluten-free" tostada lightly spread with guacamole topped with freshly made shrimp or fish ceviche
Soups & Salads (Sopas & Ensaladas)
Sopa Azteca
Homemade chicken soup served with tortilla strips, rice, avocado, sour cream, and cheese
Taco Salad
Fried flour tortilla shell filled with shredded iceberg lettuce tossed with house dressing, green peppers, onions, guacamole, beans, sour cream, and shredded cheese
Fajita Salad
Fresh lettuce tossed with rich house dressing, grilled peppers, onions, and tomatoes with steak fajita strips
Fiesta Salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce tossed in our fresh house dressing with onions, tomatoes, grilled peppers, and delicious grilled shrimp
Caesar Salad
Fresh lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, crumbled cheese, and croutons
Fajitas
Parrillada Grande
Grilled fish filet, grilled shrimp, chicken, steak, and quail. Served with jalapeños, nopales and cebollitas. For two
Molcajete
Grilled chicken, skirt steak, homemade chorizo, grilled shrimp, grilled nopales, chile toreador, cebollitas, and grilled queso fresco. Served in a molcajete
Pechuga a La Parrilla
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of grilled peppers and onions
Fajita De Res
Skirt steak strips served on a bed of grilled peppers and onions
Fajita De Camaron
Grilled shrimp served on a bed of grilled peppers and onions
Fiesta Parillada
Chicken, skirt steak, chorizo, and sausage. Topped with grilled tomatoes, grilled queso fresco, grilled cebollitas, and roasted jalapeño
Fajita De Pollo
Grilled chicken strips served on a bed of grilled peppers and onions
Carne a La Tampiqueña
One of Mexico's most popular meat dishes, this plate is served with grilled skirt steak, cebollitas, and roasted jalapeño garnished with grilled potato wedges and two-mole cheese enchiladas
Fajita Mix
Chicken, skirt steak, and grilled shrimp. Served on a bed of grilled peppers and onions
Carne Asada
Veggie Fajita
Mariscos Seafood
Mojarra Frita
Pan-fried whole tilapia topped with tomatoes, onions, and avocado slices
Filete De Pescado a La Parrilla
Grilled tilapia fillet
Camarones a La Mexicana
Fresh shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños
Camarones a La Parrilla
A dozen of delicious grilled shrimp
Camarones Al Mojo
A dozen fresh shrimp simmered in a tasty garlic sauce
Camarones a La Diabla
A dozen fresh shrimp simmered in a tasty "Diablo sauce"
Sopa De Mariscos (spicy)
Jumbo seafood soup. Includes a mix of shrimp, calamari, tilapia filet, mussels, clams, and fresh vegetables. Simmered in a guajillo broth
Caldo De Camaron (spicy)
Jumbo soup with 12 large shrimp and a mix of fresh vegetables simmered in guajillo broth. "Each order is freshly made"
Enchiladas, Burritos, Y Quesadillas
Enchiladas
3 corn tortillas tightly rolled, filled with your choice of meat, then topped with a tasty homemade white cheese sauce
Chimichanga
"Chimichanga or chimi". It's a Mexican American fusion large burrito stuffed with your choice of meat, deep-fried to golden perfection. Served on a bed of our tasty homemade ranchero or white cheese sauce
Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese, your choice of meat, tightly folded then topped with our tasty homemade ranchero or white cheese sauce
Fiesta Burrito
Jumbo burrito made in a large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, grilled peppers, onions, and cheese. Topped with our delicious homemade ranchero or white cheese sauce
Fajita Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, a blend of melted cheese, grilled peppers and onions
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and a blend of cheese
Burrito Mexicano
Large flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, lettuce, salsa fresca, sour cream, shredded cheese, guacamole, jalapenos and your choice of meat.
Platillos Y Guisados
Carnitas
Tender seasoned pork simmered in a mild guajillo sauce
Guilotas
Grilled quail simmered in a tasty guajillo sauce
Bistek a La Mexicana
Sautéed steak with onions, tomatoes and jalapeños
Bistek Ranchero
Sautéed steak with onions, bell peppers, and a tasty, mild ranchero sauce
Bistek Encebollado
Grilled steak and onions
Milanesa
Breaded pan-fried chicken breast
Pollo en Chipotle
Grilled chicken breast simmered in a delicious chipotle sauce
Pollo en Mole
Typically served on special occasions, mole is known to have originated from Puebla and Oaxaca. It is a blend of chile secos, (various spices and chocolate). Grilled chicken breast simmered in our delicious mole sauce
Caldo De Res
Beef soup with fresh vegetables in a guajillo broth. Your choice of flour or handmade corn tortillas. Not served with rice or beans
Chiles Rellenos
Poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of chicken, cheese, steak, or ground beef
Chilaquiles with Eggs
Chilaquiles with Steak or Chicken
Antojitos
Shrimp Tacos ( 3 )
Flautas
Corn tortillas are tightly rolled, stuffed with chicken, and deep-fried to golden perfection. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, crumbled cheese, and salsa fresca. Served with rice and refried beans
Fish Tacos ( 3 )
Torta
A fluffy telera bread spread with beans and guacamole. Filled with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, pickle jalapeños, and crumbled cheese. Pastor, chorizo, barbacoa
Tostadas
Made with fried corn tortilla, lightly spread with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and crumbled cheese. Your choice of chicken, ground beef, chorizo, steak or pastor
Elote
Mexican street corn coated with mayonnaise, tajin, and cotija cheese
Soft Taco
Sopes
A sope is a popular street "Antojito" you'll find almost everywhere in Mexico. Made of corn masa, lightly spread with refried beans, lettuce, crumbled cheese, tomato, and sour cream. Your choice of meat; steak, chicken, or ground beef
Crispy Taco
Tamales
Steam-cooked corn masa stuffed with seasoned chicken, wrapped in a corn husk, and topped with sour cream
Taco Mexicano
The history of a traditional handmade corn tortilla taco is believed to have originated in the Mexican silver mines called "Taco de minero". Served with your choice of steak, chicken, or ground beef. Garnished with cilantro and onions
American Fiesta
Monterey Jack Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese. Your choice of two items: fries, vegetables, rice, or beans
Chicken and Broccoli
Grilled chicken breast and steamed broccoli topped with delicious white cheese sauce. Served with a side of rice
Pollo Suizo
A bed of rice topped with grilled chicken topped with our tasty white cheese sauce
Camaron Suizo
A bed of rice topped with grilled shrimp topped with our tasty white cheese sauce
Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Fettuccine pasta tossed with butter, crumbled cheese, and fresh alfredo sauce
Shrimp Alfredo Pasta
Fiesta Burger
Fresh-made hamburger on a delicious warm bun, mayonnaise, melted cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with fries
