La Fonda Tacos y Guisos Richardson, TX
Food
Appetizers
- Fried Calamari$10.95
- Guacamole & Chips$8.95
Made to order avocado mixed with pico de gallo served with tortilla chips
- Ceviche$10.95+
Fish marinated in lime juice, topped with chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with chips and spicy sauce
- Tostada$7.95+
Tostada with mayo, topped with hopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with spicy sauce Choice of ceviche, shrimp or mixed
- Shrimp Cocktail$9.95+
- Aguachile$14.95+
Jumbo shrimp & ceviche marinated in seasoned lime juice, red habanero sauce, peppers, sliced onions, cucumber, cilantro and sliced avocados. Served with house chips
- Elote en Palo$7.95
- Elote en Vaso$4.95+
- 6 Chicken Tenders$11.95
- Wings$8.95+
- Molletes$5.95
- Fried Pickles$10.95
- 4 Flautas De Pollo$10.95
Soups & Salads
- Chicken Salad$11.95
Grilled chicken atop green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.
- Seafood Cajun Soup$14.95
Tilapia and shrimp in tomato base, broth soup, cabbage, zucchini, onions, carrots. Comes with chopped onions, cilantro and lime wedge. Served with piece of toasted bread.
- Caldo De Res$10.95
- Menudo$12.95
- Side Salad$6.95
Burgers
A la Carte & Sides
Tacos
Guisados
- Asado en salsa$10.95
Mexican pork stew in a red sauce, comes with unlimited home-made tortillas
- Chicharron en salsa verde$10.95
Break pork rinds into small bite sized pieces in a mild tomatillo sauce, comes with unlimited home-made tortillas
- Costilla puerco en salsa verde$10.95
Pork ribs in green tomatillo sauce, comes with unlimited home-made tortillas