Laganini Bar & Restaurant
all day breakfast
- Eggcelent$10.00
-A classic 3-egg omelet served with a dollop of sour cream, fresh slices of tomato, and crisp cucumber. Accompanied by our signature homemade pita bread.
- French toast$10.00
- Indulge in a delightful duo of French toast, adorned with powdered sugar, sliced strawberries, bananas, and a drizzle of maple syrup. Finished with a decadent swirl of Nutella cream.
- Morning bite$10.00
- Satisfy your morning cravings with our hearty sandwich featuring ham, a perfectly fried egg, crisp lettuce, American cheese, and a spread of mayo and mustard. Served with a side of crispy chips.
- Deluxe Sandwich$14.00
-Elevate your breakfast experience with our Deluxe Sandwich, crafted with layers of ham, Canadian bacon, creamy sour cream, melted mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato, cucumber, and a zingy mayo-mustard blend. All hugged by our homemade pita bread and served with a side of crunchy chips.
- Homemade fritters$13.00
-Treat yourself to our delightful homemade fritters, reminiscent of doughnut-like fried dough balls. Served with a tantalizing trio of sour cream, crumbled feta cheese, and luscious Nutella cream.
- Vegetable stew/sataras$10.00
- A light and flavorful vegetable stew composed of red and green peppers, tomatoes, and onions, generously topped with creamy feta cheese. Served alongside our freshly baked homemade pita bread. Enjoy vegan options without feta cheese; Add scrambled eggs for $2
salads & soups
- Chicken Caesar salad$15.00
- Crisp lettuce tossed in classic Caesar dressing, adorned with homemade croutons, grilled chicken breast, diced grilled bacon, and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.
- Shrimp salad$17.00
- A refreshing salad featuring crispy lettuce, cherry tomatoes, creamy avocado, Parmesan cheese, and succulent grilled shrimp, all drizzled with our zesty Caesar dressing.
- Shopska salad$9.00
-Fresh tomatoes, crisp cucumbers, vibrant red peppers, and onions, topped with shredded feta cheese for a burst of flavor.
- Vitamins salad$15.00
- A vibrant medley of lettuce, fresh cabbage, shredded carrots, and beets, lightly dressed with vinegar for a refreshing crunch.
- Cabbage salad$7.00
-Simple yet satisfying, our shredded cabbage salad is tossed with a sprinkle of salt and vinegar for a tangy kick.
- Beef & Veggies soup$10.00
- Chicken & Veggies soup$8.00
- Spoup of the day$8.00
burgers
- All American burger$13.00
- A classic 1/4 lb. premium beef patty topped with American cheese, pickles, ketchup, and mayo.
- Champions burger$14.00
-Indulge in a 1/4 lb. beef patty with a fried egg, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
- Nashville burger$13.00
- Satisfy your cravings with deep-fried chicken tenders, crispy lettuce, pickles, ketchup, and mayo.
- Lincoln Square burger$20.00
- Savor a hearty 1/2 lb. beef patty with mozzarella cheese, onion, pickles, tomato, cucumber, and shredded cabbage served in homemade pita bread.
main course
- Cevapi$20.00
- Indulge in a savory delight with our grilled dish of 1lb premium minced beef served with diced onions, a dollop of sour cream, and homemade bread.
- Spicy Meatballs$22.00
-Tantalize your taste buds with spicy minced beef mixed with onions, mozzarella cheese, paprika, and bacon, grilled to perfection. Served with ajvar dip, crinkle fries, and homemade bread.
- Stuffed Cabbage Rolls$18.00
- Savor the comfort of two pieces stuffed with minced beef, rice, and onion. Accompanied by creamy mashed potatoes and homemade bread.
- Chicken Marsala$20.00
- Delight in a grilled chicken breast bathed in creamy mushroom and garlic sauce. Served with fragrant rice and a medley of grilled zucchini and mushrooms.
- Grilled Chicken & Veggies$20.00
- Satisfy your cravings with perfectly grilled chicken breast accompanied by a vibrant array of grilled fresh vegetables.
- Pork Madness$22.00
- Experience pork perfection with two juicy pork tenderloin pieces wrapped in smoked bacon. Served with sour cream, fries, and fresh bread.
- Grilled Salmon$24.00
- Savor the ocean's bounty with perfectly grilled salmon served alongside fragrant rice and grilled fresh vegetables.
pizza
- Cheese pizza$14.00
- Savor the simplicity of our Margherita pizza, featuring homemade dough topped with tangy tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
- Capricciosa$18.00
- Delight in a flavor explosion with tomato sauce, ham, mushrooms, olives, and gooey mozzarella cheese atop our signature pizza crust.
- Diavolo$18.00
- Feel the heat with tomato sauce, pepperoni, melted mozzarella cheese, and fiery hot peppers on our classic pizza base.
- Chicken pizza$18.00
- Treat your taste buds to a feast of flavors with tomato sauce, grilled chicken breast, olives, and mozzarella cheese on our freshly baked pizza crust.
- Vegetariana$18.00
- A veggie lover's dream, featuring tomato sauce, grilled red and green peppers, onions, zucchini, and mushrooms piled high on our delicious pizza dough.
pasta
- Alfredo pasta$10.00
-Creamy sauce made with rich cream, butter, and Parmesan cheese served over fusilli pasta. Add chicken for $5 or shrimp for $5.
- Bolognese pasta$15.00
- Rich blend of ground meat, tomatoes, onions, carrots, and aromatic herbs served generously over spaghetti pasta.
- Vodka sauce pasta$10.00
- Tomatoes, cream, garlic, onions, and a splash of vodka served over fusilli pasta topped with Parmesan cheese. Add chicken for $5 or shrimp for $5.
- Cauliflover vegan pasta$15.00
-Crafted from wholesome cauliflower and blended with plant-based ingredients to create a dairy- free delight served generously over cauliflower spaghetti vegan pasta.
savory crepes
- Classic Crepe$14.00
- A savory delight filled with sour cream, ham and melted mozzarella cheese.
- Club Crepe$15.00
-Experience a burst of flavors with sour cream, Canadian bacon, smokey bacon, melted mozzarella cheese, wrapped in a delicate crepe.
- Spicy Beef Crepe$15.00
-Indulge in the bold flavors of spicy tomato spread, minced beef, melted mozzarella cheese, and a kick of hot peppers folded into a savory crepe.
- Vegetarian Crepe$15.00
-A vegetarian delight featuring sour cream, melted mozzarella cheese, and a medley of grilled veggies packed into a satisfying crepe.
sides
- Monster fries$11.00
- Indulge in crinkle fries topped with grilled onions, crispy bacon, shredded feta cheese, ketchup, and mayo.
- Side fries$6.00
- Enjoy crinkle-cut fries fried to perfection.
- Ajvar$5.00
-Delight in this vegetarian spread made of roasted red peppers and eggplant.
- Spicy Feta$5.00
- Savor whipped feta cheese with spicy smoked paprika.
- Grilled Veggies$11.00
- Treat yourself to a perfectly grilled mix of red and green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and zucchini.