Lago Trattoria
ANTIPASTI
- FRIED CALAMARI$16.00
House made dijon horseradish sauce
- Sicilian Style Ribs$14.00
Slow smoked tender baby back ribs - tangy & spicy
- FRIED MOZZARELLA$12.00
Maplebrook Farm (V.T.) mozzarella, house made marinara
- TUNA TARTARE$18.00
Sushi grade yellowfin, soy, sesame, avocado, cucumber wakame (Hawaiian salad) & wontons
- Thickcut Smoked Bacon$18.00
Roasted apple with a fig & molasses reduction
- MUSSELS FRA DIAVOLO$18.00
P.E.I. Mussels, sautéed with garlic & hot peppers in a plum tomato sauce. Grilled bread
- NONA'S MEATBALLS$16.00
Homemade from my Nona's recipe. A bit of tomato sauce, grilled bread
- ANGELINA'S LOLLIPOP LAMB$19.00
Grilled. Marinated in maple syrup (Shaye's sugar shanty) & herbs. Mixed greens, warm V.T. Chèvre, pomegranate dressing
- ANTIPASTI$22.00
Prosciutto di parma, capicolla, sopressetta's. Aged. Imported Italian provolone. Roasted red peppers, grilled bread
- FARMERS$13.00
Fresh beets, brussel sprouts, arugula, V.T. Chèvre. Candied walnuts, citrus vinaigrette
- CAESAR$12.00
House made garlic croutons, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano. Lago's house made dressing
- WEDGE$13.00
Lago's house made dressing with jasper hills (V.T.) blue cheese, bacon, cherry tomatoes
- OLIVES$8.00
In fine xtra virgin olive oil
- STUFFED CHERRIES$12.00
Imported prosciutto & cheese
- 1/2 ceasar$7.00
- 1/2 wedge$7.00
- 1/2 farmers$8.00
ENTREE'S
Entree
- LASAGNA$26.00
Six local & imported cheeses, fresh pasta & marinara
- GNOCCI$24.00
Ricotta & asiago stuffed gnocci tossed with house pesto
- CINGHIALI$30.00
Wild boar slowly braised in red wine. Herbs, porcini mushrooms & tomato sauce for eight hours. Tossed with fresh hand cut pappardelle pasta
- CARBONARA$25.00
Bacon, peas, cracked black pepper, rigatoni, parmigiano reggiano, parsley
- RAVIOLI BURRATA$29.00
Sautéed chicken. Sun-dried tomatoes, wild mushrooms. Snow peas. Chicken stock, basil with stuffed burrata mozzarella ravioli
- SAUTEED SHRIMP$30.00
Tossed in a pink cream sauce. Over angel hair pasta
- FRUITI DI MARE$34.00
Cape cod littlenecks, P.E.I. Mussels, shrimp scallops & linguini. Tossed with xtra virgin olive oil, chili pepper & garlic or a simple marinara
- 1\2 CHICKEN$28.00
Rubbed with herbs & lemon, slow roasted. Yukon mashed & vegetables
- PORK CHOP$30.00
Center cut, lightly breaded. Topped with gorgonzola, yukon mashed & eggplant Parmesan
- SAUSAGE PASTA$26.00
Shitaki mushrooms, arugula tossed in a natural stock with bowtie pasta & flecked housemade ricotta
- 1\2 DUCK$38.00
Slow roasted, fruit glaze, with butternut squash ravioli in a roasted garlic cream sauce
- RACK OF LAMB$45.00
Marinated in fresh herbs & maple syrup (shaye's sugar shanty). Grilled. With yukon mashed & vegetables
- FILET$42.00
Grilled filet with a house made demi glaze yukon mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables
- Vegan Ravioli$29.00
- Grilled Veal Chop$55.00
Weekly Specials
- Grilled Yellow Fin Tuna$28.00
Fresh tuna, bit of black pepper, sesame, wasabi & soy, with roasted potatoes & seasonal veggie
- Cod$26.00
Fresh oven roasted cod, sprinkled with bread crumbs, with roasted potatoes & seasonal veggie
- Veal Parmigiano$30.00
Breaded, pan fried & topped with vt mozzarella with a side of pasta, marinara
- Chicken Marsala$29.00
Sides
- Side LG Sauce$6.00
- Side SM Sauce$1.50
- Extra Salad Dressing$1.50
- Blue Cheese$2.00
- Side Mashies$6.00
- Side Roast Potato$6.00
- Side Seasonal Veggies$5.00
- Side Asparagus$6.00
- Gluten Free$4.00
- Side of Pasta w/mara$7.00
- Side of Fries$6.00
- Butter$1.00
- Small Extra Dip$6.50
- Shrimp (Each)$2.00
- Italian Sausage$8.00
- Nonas Meatballs$8.00
- side of pasta w/oil & garlic$7.00
DOLCE
Weekly Dessert Special
- Lagos Tiramisu$9.00
Lady fingers dipped in espresso, topped in rich custard & cream sprinkled cocoa
- Flourless Chocolate Torte$9.00
Warmed with homemade raspberry preserves and fresh whipped cream
- Homemade Double Layer Limoncello Cake$9.00
Layered lemon cake with a limoncello whipped cream & shaved white chocolate
