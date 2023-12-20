Lagos Mexican Cuisine 139 W Santa Fe Ave
Food
Appetizers
- Cabo Golden Calamari$18.00
Fried Calamari marinated in buttermilk, mango habanero sauce, banana cream
- Carpaccio De Callo De Hacha$24.00
Scallops, ponzu vinaigrette, habanero sauce
- Chips and Salsa$5.00
- Flautas De Carnitas$17.00
Chopped pulled pork flauta, plated on red and green sauce
- Handmade Guacamole$15.00
Freshly mashed avocado, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, tortilla chips
- Tiraditos De Atun$23.00
Tuna Sashimi marinated in serrano sauce, black and white sesame seeds
- Chip and Salsa Refill (1)
Del Mar
- Baja Salmon$35.00
8 oz salmon skin on, king trumpet mushrooms, 1/2 of caviar, cilantro cream
- Ceviche Dos Mares$34.00
Shrimp and Octopus, marinated in green jalapeño and cilantro sauce
- Lagos Aguachile$30.00
Jumbo shrimp, lime, cucumber and onions, red or green sauce
- Pescado Blanco Ceviche$28.00
White fish, fresh lime juice, red onion, cilantro and fresh oregano
- Coctel De Camaron$32.00
Jumbo shrimp, cucumber, cocktail sauce, tomatoes and avocado.
- Lobster Tail$35.00
- Seafood Plate$58.00
Salmon, 3 scallops, mashed potatoes.
Tacos
- Tacos Gobernador$18.00
Shrimp, diced poblano chile, white onions, roasted garlic, manchego cheese
- Taco Asada Allende$18.00
Prime arrancera beef, chili pepper, chile de arbol, guacamole
- Pollo Asado Taco$17.00
Jidori grilled chicken breast, spicy avocado cream, cilantro and onions
- D.F. Al Pastor Taco$18.00
Marinated pork shoulder, roasted pineapple, radish, avocado sauce
- Taco Vegetariano$15.00
Roasted garlic, fresh corn, spinach, colored zucchini, tomatillo sauce
- Ensenada Fish Taco$22.00
Black cod fish, spicy mayo, cabbage mix, cilantro, avocado
Ensaladas
- Cardini Salad$16.00
Romaine lettuce, handmade croutons, with house made caesar dressing
- Lagos Kale Salad$17.00
Kale, roasted corn, red onions, diced avocado, cherry tomatoes, cotija cheese
- Nayarit Mango Salad$18.00
Honey vinaigrette, fresco peppers, arugula, romaine lettuce, mango and onions
- Cardini Salad W/Chicken$28.00
- Lagos Kale Salad W/Chicken$29.00
- Nayarit Mango Salad W/Chicken$30.00
- Cardini Salad W/Steak$32.00
- Nayarit Mango Salad W/Steak$34.00
- Lagos Kale Salad W/Steak$33.00
- Cardini Salad W/Shrimp$30.00
- Lagos Kale Salad W/Shrimp$31.00
- Nayarit Mango Salad W/Shrimp$32.00
Desserts
- Strawberry Tres Leches$14.00
Fresh strawberries, sponge cake, condensed milk and whipped cream
- Chocolate Caramel Mousse Cake$14.00
Sweet and rich chocolate caramel with a creamy delicate mousse
- Dulce De Leche Flan$10.00
Baked custard dessert, topped with caramel
- House Ice Cream$8.00
Chocolate or Vanilla
- Dessert Platter$30.00
Strawberry tres leches cake, chocolate caramel mousse cake, tres leches flan
- Birthday Complimentary Dessert
- Kids Ice Cream$6.00
- NY Cheesecake$16.00
Enchiladas
- Lagos Enchiladas Verdes$25.00
Marinated premium black angus chuck beef, chile guajillo sauce, cheddar jack cheese
- Mole Enchiladas$22.00
Jidori chicken, poblano mole, sesame seeds
- Yucatan Shrimp Enchiladas$28.00
Garlic Sauteed shrimp, tomatillo sauce, oaxaca cheese
- Vegetariana Enchiladas$20.00
Yellow and green zucchini, roasted corn, flor de calabaza, tomatillo sauce
- Lagos Enchiladas Rojas$25.00
Tamales
Del Grill
- Mar & Tierra$69.00
6 oz lobster, 8 oz premium black angus filet mignon, garlic mashed potato, mole sauce
- Lagos Golden Chicken$32.00
Jidori roasted chicken, potato gratin, poblano peppers, queso manchego, cilantro cream sauce
- Roca Del Pacifico$42.00
U10 scallops, green cauliflower sauce, asparagus, relish, tomatillo, mashed potatoes, blanc sauce
- Camarones A La Diabla$29.00
Red fire jumbo shrimp, mexican rice, diablo sauce, avocado
- Pescado Zarandeado$57.00
Huachinango skin on, adobo sauce, cherry tomato, chef spices
- Pulpo Bilbao$33.00
Octopus marinated with tomato sauce, mayo, fingerling potatoes, chorizo, roasted pepper coulis
- Lagos Tablita Trio$75.00
Sides
- Rice$6.00
- Beans$6.00
- Mexican Risotto$12.00
- Garlic Mash Potato$8.00
- Lobster Mac & Cheese$18.00
- Esquite$8.00
- Asparagus$10.00
- Broccolini$10.00
- Sauted Mushrooms$10.00
- Yellow & Green Zucchini$10.00
- Side salad$8.00
- Slice Avocado$5.00
- Flour Tortillas (3)$3.00
- Handmade Tortillas (3)$4.00
- Chiles Toreados$3.00
- Side of Butter$2.00
- Side of Sour Cream$1.00
Kids Menu
Brunch
- Lagos Omelette$17.00
- Veggie Omelette$17.00
- Meat Lover Omelette$18.00
- Sopes Rancheros$18.00
- Birria Al Vapor$23.00
- Arrachera y Huevos$18.00
- Tostaditas de Salmon$17.00
- Chilaquiles$19.00
- Pozole Verde$18.00
- Benedict a la Florentine$18.00
- Mole Enchiladas$25.00
- Waffles$16.00
- French Toast$15.00
- Yogurt Granola$11.00
- Cafe de la Olla$8.00
- Chocolate Abuelita$7.00
- American Coffee$8.00
- Cappuccino$9.00
- Fresh Orange Juice$7.00
- Apple Juice$7.00
- Hot Tea$6.00
- Chismosa House Champagne$20.00
- Chismosa Le Chemin Du Roi$45.00
- House Prosecco Bottle$55.00
- Breakfast Shot$15.00
- Margarita Flight$25.00
- Sunday Funday$25.00
- Michelada Flight$20.00
- Patron Tree$80.00