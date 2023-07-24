Popular Items

Latte

$6.00+

Double espresso with 10 oz steamed foam milk. // can be iced

Matcha Latte

$6.00+

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$4.50+

Americano

$5.20+

Double espresso with hot water. // can be iced. 16 oz Americano comes with 4 shots

Double Espresso

$4.75

Pour Over

$6.00

Macchiato

$4.25

Cortado

$5.00

Double espresso with 3 oz steamed foam milk.

Cappuccino

$5.50

Double espresso with 5 oz steamed foam milk.

Flat White

$5.50

strong taste of coffee and is made with a small amount of steamed milk and a thin layer of microfoam

Latte

Maple Oat Latte

$6.25+

Vanilla Latte

$6.25+

Our house made vanilla syrup

Honey Latte

$6.25+

We used locally sourced honey to make our honey latte

Mocha

$6.25+

Double espresso, 10 oz steamed foam milk, and scandanavian organic chocolate syrup (V, GF) // can be iced

CBD Latte

$7.00+

double espresso, 20 mg of CBD, milk choice, local organic honey, cinnamon

Date Shaken Espresso

$5.75

Cold Brew

$6.00+

Beach Brew

$6.60+

Cold brew coffee, vanilla syrup, and milk. Shaken Cold, Sprinkle of Sea salt on top

Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$6.60+

Our Cold Brew, with your choice of milk, and a splash of organic agave syrup.

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Milk (Kids)

$3.87

Au Lait

$4.60+

Water with Ice

Traveler Coffeebox

$24.60Out of stock

Honey Lavender Latte

$7.20+

Seasonal Drinks

Salted Toffee Shaken Espresso

$7.20Out of stock

Toffee Crunch Syrup, double espresso, shaken with ice, a splash of your choice of milk. (iced only)

Red Velvet Latte

$7.20+Out of stock

Mocha, Red Velvet Syrup, Double espresso, your choice of milk

Affogato

$7.00

Double espresso, your choice of Vanilla, Pistachio, Dolce De Leche Ice cream. (1 large scoop)

Orange Blossom Cortado

$5.75Out of stock

House-made Orange Blossom Syrup, double espresso, your choice of milk, and orange zest on top.

Peppermint Mocha

$7.20+Out of stock

Orange Blossom Latte

$7.50+Out of stock

House-made Orange Blossom Syrup, double espresso, your choice of milk, topped with Orange Zest. (hot or Iced)

Chocolate Chai Aericano

$7.50+

Double espresso infused with Laidrey;s iced steam, topped with cold foam infused with a chocolate chai syrup.

Patagonia Berry Cloud Tea

$7.00+

House made Patagonia iced tea topped off with Agave Cold foam.

Teas

Matcha Latte

Chai Latte

$5.75+

ICED Tea

$5.00+

This boldly flavored herbal fruit blend highlights a lovely contrast between the tartness of hibiscus with the sweetness of currants and blueberries. Tangy rosehips and nectar-like rooibos harmonize these ingredients into a scrumptious blend perfect for berry-lovers

Chamomile Medley

$4.25+

16oz gets 2 tea bags

HOT Jasmine Green

$4.25+

HOT Blueberry Hibiscus

$4.25+

16 oz comes with 2 tea bags

Peppermint

$4.25+

16 oz comes with 2 tea bags

Earl Gray

$4.25+Out of stock

Laidrey Fog

$6.00+Out of stock

Food

Pastries

Plain Croissant

$4.25

Our croissant are non-gmo and produced with grass fed-cultured butter.

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75

Traditional Pain Au Chocolat

Almond Croissant

$5.75

Pistachio Crossiant

$5.75

Croissant filled with Sicilian Pistachio cream and finished with pistachio glaze and Santa Barbara pistachios

Nutella Croissant

$5.25

bi-colored (chocolate) croissant filled with Nutella and garnished with hazelnut oil and maldon salt.

Guava Croissant

$5.25Out of stock

FP Morning Bun

$5.25

Croissant dough rolled in crimson berry tea sugar which ironically tastes like frutti pebbles.

Pop-Tart

$5.50

whole grain pie dough filled with Cuyama Farms (California Based Farm) Fuji & Pink Lady apple filling, it is garnished with a white miso caramel glaze and brown butter crumble.

Chocolate Chunk & Walnut Cookie

$4.00

Super Seed Cookie

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

$5.00Out of stock

Banana Bread

$5.40

Kouign Amann

$5.75

Croissant dough filled with vanilla cream then smothered in vanilla sugar to give it a crispy & crunchy texture. If a churro, creme brulee and croissant had a baby, it would be this.

GF Pistachio Raspberry Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Vegan Cinn Roll

$5.25

Cin Roll

$5.25

GF Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Zataar Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Toasts

Monkey Toast

Monkey Toast

Almond or Peanut butter, sliced bananas, honey drizzle, cinnamon sprinkle – served on brioche toast.

That's my Jam Toast

That's my Jam Toast

Harvest Bread, Ricotta, Seasonal Jam, Sea Salt, Lemon Zest

De-Lox Toast

De-Lox Toast

Jalapeno Cream cheese (not spicy), Smoked salmon, Pickled onion, capers, arugula – served on BREAD (optional egg $2.00 extra) – served on BREAD or BAGEL (plain and everything $1.00)

Avo Toast

Avo Toast

Avocado, Olive oil, Lemon, sea salt, arugula, pickled onion, sliced radish, topped with zaatar sprinkle, and feta cheese, chili flakes optional – served on BREAD (optional egg $2.00 extra)

New York Classic

New York Classic

Toast, cream cheese, sliced tomato salt and pepper. (Smoked salmon optional $2.00 extra)

Bagel W Cream Cheese

$6.00

Egg

$2.00

Breakfast Tacos

$10.50

Breakfast TACOS (GF/Dairy Free) 2 tacos made with flour or corn tortilla, avocado, scrambled eggs, arugula, pickled onions, salt & pepper. Served with a side of Cilantro cream sauce or Salsa

Laidrey Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Harvest Bread, fried egg, arugula, fetta, tomato, Garlic aioli, chimichurri sauce

Donuts

FunFetti Donut

$4.75Out of stock

Sprouted almond flour, vanilla glaze, plant-based sprinkles

Savory Pastries

Mediterranean HotPocket

$6.00

Whole grain pie dough, chickpeas, fava beans, tomato, preserved lemon, feta, pickled chilis, and herbs.

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.75

Croissant dough, grainy mustard, jambon de paris, gruyere cheese

Grab n Go

Fridge Drinks

Kombucha

$6.00Out of stock

Apple Juice

$3.00

Pellegrino

$3.00

Little West Juice

$5.50

Magic Minds

$5.00Out of stock

Macadamia Milk

$5.00Out of stock

Box Water

$2.50

Juice Budz

$7.00Out of stock

Vive Shots

$4.00

Recess

$6.50

Coconut Water

$7.50Out of stock

Mushroom Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Golden Mango

$5.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

Vive Cans

$4.00

Magic Mind

$5.00Out of stock

Remedy Kombucha

$4.00Out of stock

Virtu LA

Superfruit mix

$8.00

Chia Parfait

$8.00

Granola Parfait

$8.00

Strawberry Vanilla Protein Parfait

$8.00Out of stock

Vegan Mango Chia Protein Parfait

$8.00

Dragonfruit Vegan Protein Bowl

$9.00Out of stock

Keto Chiamisu Vegan Protein Bowl

$9.00

Vegan Acai Berry Protein Bowl

$9.00

Muscle Green Vegan Protein Bowl

$9.00

Vegan Creme De Pistache Protein Bowl

$9.00

Strawberry Anise Vegan Protein

$9.00Out of stock

Blue Mermaid Spirulina Vegan Protein Bowl

$9.00Out of stock

Passionfruit Vegan Protein Bowl

$9.00Out of stock

mango lassi vegan protein bowl

Sandwiches/Salads

Tuna Mix Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Albacore tuna, pickles, mayo

Strawberry, Brie, and Turkey Panini

$15.00Out of stock

Brie with turkey, pepper jelly, fresh basil leaves and strawberries.

Prosciutto Caprese Panini

$16.00Out of stock

Prosciutto di Parma, mozzarella, tomatoes, arugula and pesto

Chicken Pesto Panini

$16.00Out of stock

Organic Chicken breast, tomatoes, pickles, arugula with pesto and/or garlic paste.

Dry Snacks

Oatmeal

Roasted Almond & Himalayan Pink Salt

$5.00

Toasted Coconut & Cassia Cinnamon

$5.00

Granny Smith Apple & Sunflower Cinnamon

$5.00

Liv Nuts

$6.00

BlueBerry Maple

$5.00

Strawberry Oatmeal

$5.00

Dry Snacks

Sun & Swell Energy BItes

$4.00

Rice Crispies GLUTEN FREE

$6.50

Fruity Pebble Crispies

$6.50

Yes Bar strawberry coconut

$4.00

Yes Bar Peanut butter Dark Chocolate Chip

$4.00

Yes Salted Maple Pecan

$4.00

Date Better Snacks

$5.00

Sans Bakery

$5.50

Stroops

$3.00

Apparel

T-Shirts

Laidrey T Shirts

$20.00

Laidrey Sweater

$45.00Out of stock