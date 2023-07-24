Laidrey ENCINO 17034 Ventura Boulevard
Coffee
Drip Coffee
Americano
Double espresso with hot water. // can be iced. 16 oz Americano comes with 4 shots
Double Espresso
Pour Over
Macchiato
Cortado
Double espresso with 3 oz steamed foam milk.
Cappuccino
Double espresso with 5 oz steamed foam milk.
Flat White
strong taste of coffee and is made with a small amount of steamed milk and a thin layer of microfoam
Latte
Double espresso with 10 oz steamed foam milk. // can be iced
Maple Oat Latte
Vanilla Latte
Our house made vanilla syrup
Honey Latte
We used locally sourced honey to make our honey latte
Mocha
Double espresso, 10 oz steamed foam milk, and scandanavian organic chocolate syrup (V, GF) // can be iced
CBD Latte
double espresso, 20 mg of CBD, milk choice, local organic honey, cinnamon
Date Shaken Espresso
Cold Brew
Beach Brew
Cold brew coffee, vanilla syrup, and milk. Shaken Cold, Sprinkle of Sea salt on top
Sweet Cream Cold Brew
Our Cold Brew, with your choice of milk, and a splash of organic agave syrup.
Hot Chocolate
Milk (Kids)
Au Lait
Water with Ice
Traveler Coffeebox
Honey Lavender Latte
Seasonal Drinks
Salted Toffee Shaken Espresso
Toffee Crunch Syrup, double espresso, shaken with ice, a splash of your choice of milk. (iced only)
Red Velvet Latte
Mocha, Red Velvet Syrup, Double espresso, your choice of milk
Affogato
Double espresso, your choice of Vanilla, Pistachio, Dolce De Leche Ice cream. (1 large scoop)
Orange Blossom Cortado
House-made Orange Blossom Syrup, double espresso, your choice of milk, and orange zest on top.
Peppermint Mocha
Orange Blossom Latte
House-made Orange Blossom Syrup, double espresso, your choice of milk, topped with Orange Zest. (hot or Iced)
Chocolate Chai Aericano
Double espresso infused with Laidrey;s iced steam, topped with cold foam infused with a chocolate chai syrup.
Patagonia Berry Cloud Tea
House made Patagonia iced tea topped off with Agave Cold foam.
Teas
Matcha Latte
Chai Latte
ICED Tea
This boldly flavored herbal fruit blend highlights a lovely contrast between the tartness of hibiscus with the sweetness of currants and blueberries. Tangy rosehips and nectar-like rooibos harmonize these ingredients into a scrumptious blend perfect for berry-lovers
Chamomile Medley
16oz gets 2 tea bags
HOT Jasmine Green
HOT Blueberry Hibiscus
16 oz comes with 2 tea bags
Peppermint
16 oz comes with 2 tea bags
Earl Gray
Laidrey Fog
Food
Pastries
Plain Croissant
Our croissant are non-gmo and produced with grass fed-cultured butter.
Chocolate Croissant
Traditional Pain Au Chocolat
Almond Croissant
Pistachio Crossiant
Croissant filled with Sicilian Pistachio cream and finished with pistachio glaze and Santa Barbara pistachios
Nutella Croissant
bi-colored (chocolate) croissant filled with Nutella and garnished with hazelnut oil and maldon salt.
Guava Croissant
FP Morning Bun
Croissant dough rolled in crimson berry tea sugar which ironically tastes like frutti pebbles.
Pop-Tart
whole grain pie dough filled with Cuyama Farms (California Based Farm) Fuji & Pink Lady apple filling, it is garnished with a white miso caramel glaze and brown butter crumble.
Chocolate Chunk & Walnut Cookie
Super Seed Cookie
Blueberry Muffin
Banana Bread
Kouign Amann
Croissant dough filled with vanilla cream then smothered in vanilla sugar to give it a crispy & crunchy texture. If a churro, creme brulee and croissant had a baby, it would be this.
GF Pistachio Raspberry Cake
Vegan Cinn Roll
Cin Roll
GF Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Zataar Croissant
Toasts
Monkey Toast
Almond or Peanut butter, sliced bananas, honey drizzle, cinnamon sprinkle – served on brioche toast.
That's my Jam Toast
Harvest Bread, Ricotta, Seasonal Jam, Sea Salt, Lemon Zest
De-Lox Toast
Jalapeno Cream cheese (not spicy), Smoked salmon, Pickled onion, capers, arugula – served on BREAD (optional egg $2.00 extra) – served on BREAD or BAGEL (plain and everything $1.00)
Avo Toast
Avocado, Olive oil, Lemon, sea salt, arugula, pickled onion, sliced radish, topped with zaatar sprinkle, and feta cheese, chili flakes optional – served on BREAD (optional egg $2.00 extra)
New York Classic
Toast, cream cheese, sliced tomato salt and pepper. (Smoked salmon optional $2.00 extra)
Bagel W Cream Cheese
Egg
Breakfast Tacos
Breakfast TACOS (GF/Dairy Free) 2 tacos made with flour or corn tortilla, avocado, scrambled eggs, arugula, pickled onions, salt & pepper. Served with a side of Cilantro cream sauce or Salsa
Laidrey Breakfast Sandwich
Harvest Bread, fried egg, arugula, fetta, tomato, Garlic aioli, chimichurri sauce
Savory Pastries
Grab n Go
Fridge Drinks
Kombucha
Apple Juice
Pellegrino
Little West Juice
Magic Minds
Macadamia Milk
Box Water
Juice Budz
Vive Shots
Recess
Coconut Water
Mushroom Lemonade
Golden Mango
Lemonade
Vive Cans
Magic Mind
Remedy Kombucha
Virtu LA
Superfruit mix
Chia Parfait
Granola Parfait
Strawberry Vanilla Protein Parfait
Vegan Mango Chia Protein Parfait
Dragonfruit Vegan Protein Bowl
Keto Chiamisu Vegan Protein Bowl
Vegan Acai Berry Protein Bowl
Muscle Green Vegan Protein Bowl
Vegan Creme De Pistache Protein Bowl
Strawberry Anise Vegan Protein
Blue Mermaid Spirulina Vegan Protein Bowl
Passionfruit Vegan Protein Bowl
mango lassi vegan protein bowl
Sandwiches/Salads
Tuna Mix Salad
Albacore tuna, pickles, mayo
Strawberry, Brie, and Turkey Panini
Brie with turkey, pepper jelly, fresh basil leaves and strawberries.
Prosciutto Caprese Panini
Prosciutto di Parma, mozzarella, tomatoes, arugula and pesto
Chicken Pesto Panini
Organic Chicken breast, tomatoes, pickles, arugula with pesto and/or garlic paste.