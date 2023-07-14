Lunch Food

Carne Asada Tacos (Two)

$12.00

Sub Sandwich w/ Chips

$10.00

Regular Fries

$3.00

1/4 lb Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$12.00

Potato Chips

$2.00

Breakfast Food

Brisket Burrito

$12.00

Brisket Burrito includes Brisket, Eggs, Hashbrowns, and Cheese

Egg and Cheese Burrito

$9.00

Egg Cheese and Hashbrown Burrito

$10.00

Drinks

Canned Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00