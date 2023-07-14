Pickup
ASAP
from
149 East Lake Fork Road
0
Your order
Checkout
$0.00
Lake Fork Cafe LLC The Spot
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
149 East Lake Fork Road
Lunch Food
Breakfast Food
Drinks
Lunch Food
Carne Asada Tacos (Two)
$12.00
Sub Sandwich w/ Chips
$10.00
Regular Fries
$3.00
1/4 lb Cheeseburger w/ Fries
$12.00
Potato Chips
$2.00
Breakfast Food
Brisket Burrito
$12.00
Brisket Burrito includes Brisket, Eggs, Hashbrowns, and Cheese
Egg and Cheese Burrito
$9.00
Egg Cheese and Hashbrown Burrito
$10.00
Drinks
Canned Soda
$2.00
Coffee
$4.00
Bottled Water
$2.00
Lake Fork Cafe LLC The Spot Location and Ordering Hours
(208) 315-6464
149 East Lake Fork Road, McCall, ID 83638
Open now
• Closes at 3PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement