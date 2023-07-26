Main Menu

APPETIZERS

BBQ LOADED FRIES

$10.99

Fries or tots loaded with nacho cheese, BBQ brisket, shredded cheese, chives, and sour cream

BBQ LOADED TOTS

$10.99

LOADED FRIES

$6.99

Chili cheese fries or tots with jalapenos

LOADED TOTS

$6.99

FRIED CHEESE STICKS

$6.99

8 cheesy mozzarela sticks

FRIED ZUCCHINI

$6.99

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$7.99

FRIED BOTTLE CAPS

$5.99

Hand battered jalapeno slices

WINGS

$9.99

6 piece wings

SAMPLER BOX

$13.99

Your choice of 3

FRIED PICKLES

$7.99

Hand battered seasoned fried pickles

SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$7.99

Lettuce,cherry tomato, shredded carrots,and chopped onion

CHEF SALAD

$11.99

ham,turkey,bacon bits,boiled egg, lettuce,tomato,shredded cheese, crutons, and chopped onion

CHICKEN SALAD

$10.99

Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken, with lettuce, tomato, chopped onion, shredded carrots, shredded cheese and crutons

SANDWICHES

BLT ON TEXAS TOAST

$8.99

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$12.99

STACKED CLUB SANDWICH

$10.99

Stached full of ham,turket,bacon,Swiss and american cheese, with mayo

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

Your chocie of grilled or crispy chicken with, lettuce,tomato,onion, and pickle

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$10.99

Your chocie of crispy or grilled chicken, with lettuce, tomato,shredded cheese, and buffalo sauce

KIDS MENU

KIDS CORN DOG

$4.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$4.99

KIDS HOT DOG

$4.99

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$4.99

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$4.99

6oz patty with cheese

KIDS CHICKEN NUGGETS

$4.99

BURGERS

HOMESTYLE BURGER

$10.99

8oz patt cooked and seasoned to perfection, on a sweet and savory sourdough bun with lettuce, tomato,onion,pickle,mayo, and mustard

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$12.99

8oz patt cooked and seasoned to perfection, with cheese and bacon on a sweet and savory sourdough bun with lettuce, tomato,onion,pickle,mayo, and mustard

GRILLED A1 BURGER

$10.99

8oz patty cooked and seasoned to perfection with grilled onions, lettuce, pickles, and A1 sauce on a sweet and savory sourdough bun.

HANGOVER BURGER

$13.99

8oz patt cooked and seasoned to perfection, with cheese,bacon, and a fried egg on a sweet and savory sourdough bun with lettuce, tomato,onion,pickle,mayo, and mustard

UNDER THE SEA

FISH PLATTER

$12.99+

Fried catfish with 2 hush puppies and your choice of fries or coleslaw

SHRIMP PLATTER

$12.99

Fried shrimp with 2 hush pupppies and your choice of fries or coleslaw

SEAFOOD COMBO

$15.99

1/2LB of fried catfish and 4 fried shrimp with 2 hush puppies and your chocie of fries or coleslaw

SEA PO-BOY

$10.99

BBQ & MORE

BRISKET BY POUND

$28.00

BBQ LOADED POTATO

$13.99

Fresh baked potato loaded with your choice of BBQ brisket,pulled pork or chicken with butter cheese chives and sour cream

BBQ SANDWICH

$10.99

Your chocie of sliced or chopped brisket with BBQ sauce, pickles and onions served with a bag of lays potato chips

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$9.99

Slow roasted pulled pork with or without BBQ sauce , pickles and onions served with a bag of lays potato chips

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$14.99

Hand battered chicken fried steak served with homestyle cream gravy, mash potatoes and green beans

CHICKEN STRIP BASKET

$7.99

Hand battered crispy chicken strips

BBQ PLATE

$15.99

1/2LB of sliced brisket served with your choice of 2 sides, bread,pickles onions and bbq sauce

CHICKEN LOADED POTATO

$11.99

PULLED PORK POTATO

$12.99

DRINKS

CANNED SODA

$1.50

UNSWEET TEA

$2.00

SWEET TEA

$2.00

BOTTLE WATER

$1.00

SIDES

BAKED BEANS

$3.99

MAC N CHEESE

$3.99

POTATO SALAD

$3.99

COLESLAW

$3.99

SIDE SALAD

$3.99

ONION RINGS

$3.99

FRENCH FRIES

$3.99

TATOR TOTS

$2.99

CORN

$2.99

FRIED OKRA

$4.99

MASH POTATOES

$3.99

GREEN BEANS

$3.99

Breakfast Menu

TACOS

BACON AND EGG

$2.50

SAUSAGE AND EGG

$2.50

CHORIZO AND EGG

$2.50

POTATO AND EGG

$2.50

BRISKET AND EGG

$2.75

BREAKFAST PLATES

BIG BREAKFAST PLATE

$9.99

CLASSIC BREAKFAST PLATE

$7.99

BISCUITS AND EGGS

$6.99

BISCUIT AND GRAVY

$4.99

BISCUITS/ SANDWICH

BACON EGG & CHEESE BISCUIT

$5.99Out of stock

SAUSAGE EGG AND CHEESE BISCUIT

$5.99Out of stock

BRISKET EGG AND CHEESE BISCUIT

$7.99Out of stock

BACON EGG AND CHEESE SANDWICH

$5.99

EXTRA SIDES

SIDE OF POTATOES

$2.50

3 STRIPS OF BACON

$2.75

Alcohol

Beer

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Dos X

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Shiner Bock

$3.25

Bud Light

$3.25

Margaritas

Small Margarita (16 oz)

$6.99

Large Margarita (20 oz)

$8.99

Jumbo Margarita (32 oz)

$11.99