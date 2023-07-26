Lake Houston BBQ & Grill
APPETIZERS
BBQ LOADED FRIES
Fries or tots loaded with nacho cheese, BBQ brisket, shredded cheese, chives, and sour cream
BBQ LOADED TOTS
Fries or tots loaded with nacho cheese, BBQ brisket, shredded cheese, chives, and sour cream
LOADED FRIES
Chili cheese fries or tots with jalapenos
LOADED TOTS
Chili cheese fries or tots with jalapenos
FRIED CHEESE STICKS
8 cheesy mozzarela sticks
FRIED ZUCCHINI
FRIED GREEN TOMATOES
FRIED BOTTLE CAPS
Hand battered jalapeno slices
WINGS
6 piece wings
SAMPLER BOX
Your choice of 3
FRIED PICKLES
Hand battered seasoned fried pickles
SALAD
HOUSE SALAD
Lettuce,cherry tomato, shredded carrots,and chopped onion
CHEF SALAD
ham,turkey,bacon bits,boiled egg, lettuce,tomato,shredded cheese, crutons, and chopped onion
CHICKEN SALAD
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken, with lettuce, tomato, chopped onion, shredded carrots, shredded cheese and crutons
SANDWICHES
BLT ON TEXAS TOAST
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
STACKED CLUB SANDWICH
Stached full of ham,turket,bacon,Swiss and american cheese, with mayo
CHICKEN SANDWICH
Your chocie of grilled or crispy chicken with, lettuce,tomato,onion, and pickle
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Your chocie of crispy or grilled chicken, with lettuce, tomato,shredded cheese, and buffalo sauce
KIDS MENU
BURGERS
HOMESTYLE BURGER
8oz patt cooked and seasoned to perfection, on a sweet and savory sourdough bun with lettuce, tomato,onion,pickle,mayo, and mustard
BACON CHEESEBURGER
8oz patt cooked and seasoned to perfection, with cheese and bacon on a sweet and savory sourdough bun with lettuce, tomato,onion,pickle,mayo, and mustard
GRILLED A1 BURGER
8oz patty cooked and seasoned to perfection with grilled onions, lettuce, pickles, and A1 sauce on a sweet and savory sourdough bun.
HANGOVER BURGER
8oz patt cooked and seasoned to perfection, with cheese,bacon, and a fried egg on a sweet and savory sourdough bun with lettuce, tomato,onion,pickle,mayo, and mustard
UNDER THE SEA
FISH PLATTER
Fried catfish with 2 hush puppies and your choice of fries or coleslaw
SHRIMP PLATTER
Fried shrimp with 2 hush pupppies and your choice of fries or coleslaw
SEAFOOD COMBO
1/2LB of fried catfish and 4 fried shrimp with 2 hush puppies and your chocie of fries or coleslaw
SEA PO-BOY
BBQ & MORE
BRISKET BY POUND
BBQ LOADED POTATO
Fresh baked potato loaded with your choice of BBQ brisket,pulled pork or chicken with butter cheese chives and sour cream
BBQ SANDWICH
Your chocie of sliced or chopped brisket with BBQ sauce, pickles and onions served with a bag of lays potato chips
PULLED PORK SANDWICH
Slow roasted pulled pork with or without BBQ sauce , pickles and onions served with a bag of lays potato chips
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
Hand battered chicken fried steak served with homestyle cream gravy, mash potatoes and green beans
CHICKEN STRIP BASKET
Hand battered crispy chicken strips
BBQ PLATE
1/2LB of sliced brisket served with your choice of 2 sides, bread,pickles onions and bbq sauce