Beef
Super Trim FIlet Mignon
Boneless Ribeye
12 oz Boneless Ribeye
Upper 2/3 Choice, aged a minimum of 21 days.This boneless steak is rich, tender, juicy and full-flavored, with generous marbling throughout.
14 oz Boneless Ribeye
16 oz Boneless Ribeye
Prime NY Strip
Cowboy Ribeye
Prime Sirloin
Wagyu
Wagyu Zabuton (16 oz)
Also known as the Denver steak, the zabuton is a rich and delicious steak with a buttery flavor and texture. A wonderful steak for the grill or skillet. We recommend a reverse sear for delicious results. This steak is SRF American Wagyu Gold Label™
Wagyu Ribeye (16 oz)
Our top of the line American wagyu ribeye steak is infused with intense marbling for spectacular juicy beef flavor and a naturally tender texture.
Wagyu FIlet Mignon (8 oz)
The filet mignon is the most tender of all beef cuts, so it’s no surprise it’s our top selling steak. Our American Wagyu filets mignons possess a buttery texture and surprising amount of marbling.
Tenderloin Tips
Ground Beef
Burger Patty
Short Ribs
Beef Other
Flat Iron Steak (8 oz)
Second in tenderness to the tenderloin steak, the flat iron is well-marbled, richly flavored and juicy. Best when cooked to no more than medium doneness.
Flank Steak (2 lb average)
Lean and flavorful, and should be thinly sliced against the grain when carving. An ideal choice to marinate.
Tri Tip (2.5 lb average)
Juicy, tender and versatile, this roast offers rich beef flavor. Easily recognized by its triangular shape, this West Coast favorite is gaining broader popularity.
Pichana (3 lb averag)
Made popular in Brazilian-style steakhouses, this versatile roast boasts ample flavor.
Outside Skirt (1 lb average)
The outside skirt, also known as the diagraphm, is very flavorful and tender.
Poultry
Bonless Chicken Breast (4 breasts, aprox 1.5 lb)
Small Bird, 100% Vegetarian Fed With No Animal By-Products, No Antibiotics Ever, No-Hormones, Steroids or Growth-Promoting Drugs*, Raised to a Higher Standard of Animal Care.
Whole Chicken (3 lb average)
Spatchcok Chicken (2.5 lb average)
Boneless Chicken Thigh (Three thighs, aprox 1.5 lb)
Chicken Wings (6 wings)
BBQ Dry Rub Chicken Wings (6 wings)
Mediterranean Marinated Chicken Breast (4 breasts, aprox 1.5 lb)
Mojo Marinated Chicken Breast (4 breasts, aprox 1.5 lb)
Cali Pesto Chicken Breast (4 breasts, aprox 1.5 lb)
Herb and Spice Marinated Chicken Breast (4 breasts, aprox 1.5 lb)
Seafood
Crab Cakes (each)
Sixty South Salmon (8 oz filet)
Raised in super cold anartic waters that yeilds better marbling and a less fishy flavor. Far superior to a grocery store mid Atlantic salmon
Tuna (8 oz steak)
2+ graded, super healthy and rich in omega 3s
Cod (10 oz average)
North Atlantic waters produce a mild and flaky fish great for frying or grilling.
Scallops (6 each)
U12 scallops from Massachusetts
Peeled and Deviened Shrimp (1 lb)
Peeled and deviend shrom from the Gulf of Mexico or surced locally when available
Cocktail Shrimp (1 lb)
16/20 jumbo shrimp lightly poached and ready to eat, dont forget the cocktail sauce!
Grouper Skewers (6 oz average)
Grouper pieces skewered and basted with our special herb and spice marinade
Lobster Tail (5-6oz)
Harvested from the cold waters off of Maine.
Snow Crab Legs (8 oz cluster)
Cooked snow crab clusters from Alaska