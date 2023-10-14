Order ahead online and save 5%
Beef

Super Trim FIlet Mignon

Upper 2/3 Choice, aged a minimum of 14 days. The most tender beef cut. Lean yet succulent and elegant. Melt-in-your-mouth texture, subtle flavor.

6 oz Super Trim FIlet Mignon

$22.04

8 oz Super Trim FIlet Mignon

$23.75

12 oz Super Trim FIlet Mignon

$35.50

Boneless Ribeye

Upper 2/3 Choice, aged a minimum of 21 days.This boneless steak is rich, tender, juicy and full-flavored, with generous marbling throughout.

12 oz Boneless Ribeye

$17.88

Upper 2/3 Choice, aged a minimum of 21 days.This boneless steak is rich, tender, juicy and full-flavored, with generous marbling throughout.

14 oz Boneless Ribeye

$20.82

Upper 2/3 Choice, aged a minimum of 21 days.This boneless steak is rich, tender, juicy and full-flavored, with generous marbling throughout.

16 oz Boneless Ribeye

$23.75

Upper 2/3 Choice, aged a minimum of 21 days.This boneless steak is rich, tender, juicy and full-flavored, with generous marbling throughout.

Prime NY Strip

USDA Prime Grade, aged a minimum of 21 days. This is a premium steakhouse classic, known for its marbling, tenderness and flavor.

12 oz Prime NY Strip

$21.91

14 oz Prime NY Strip

$25.53

16 oz Prime NY Strip

$29.14

Cowboy Ribeye

Rich, juicy and very flavorful, with generous marbling throughout. A cowboy steak has a short frenched bone; the tomahawk, a long frenched bone.

20 oz split bone Cowboy Ribeye

$25.25

28 oz Cowboy Ribeye

$35.25

Prime Sirloin

USDA Prime Grade, aged a minimum of 21 days, econmical steak with greaty beefy flavor.

8 oz Prime Sirloin

$7.74

10 oz Prime Sirloin

$9.65

12 oz Prime Sirloin

$11.49

16 oz Prime Sirloin

$15.24

Wagyu

Wagyu Zabuton (16 oz)

$44.99

Also known as the Denver steak, the zabuton is a rich and delicious steak with a buttery flavor and texture. A wonderful steak for the grill or skillet. We recommend a reverse sear for delicious results. This steak is SRF American Wagyu Gold Label™

Wagyu Ribeye (16 oz)

$57.99

Our top of the line American wagyu ribeye steak is infused with intense marbling for spectacular juicy beef flavor and a naturally tender texture.

Wagyu FIlet Mignon (8 oz)

$39.24

The filet mignon is the most tender of all beef cuts, so it’s no surprise it’s our top selling steak. Our American Wagyu filets mignons possess a buttery texture and surprising amount of marbling.

Tenderloin Tips

Tenderloin Tips 1 lb

$13.99

Quick easy and tender for any wrap, salad or kabob

Marinated Tenderloin Tips 1 lb

$14.99

Marinated in soy, worcestershire, garlic, onion and black pepper.

Ground Beef

Ground Beef 80/20 Chuck Blend

$7.24

100% chuck ground fresh daily

Ground Beef 90/10 Round Blend

$7.24

100% inside round ground fresh daily

Burger Patty

80/20 Chuck Burger Patty

$2.87

6 oz 80/20 chuck patty ready to grill for a charcoal classic

90/10 Round Burger Patty

$2.87

6 oz patty 90/10 from inside round

Lake Norman Butcher Burger

$3.99

Ground in house fresh daily. Blend of Chuck, Pork Shoulder and Nueskes Bacon for the ultimate bbq

Short Ribs

whole Short Ribs

$74.93

English Cut (vertical cut, 3 single bone pc) Short Ribs

$78.68

Brasiang Cut (vertical & horizontal cut, 6 pc) Short Ribs

$82.43

Flanken or Korean Cut (1/4 thick slice across all 3 bones) Short Ribs

$86.18

Beef Other

Flat Iron Steak (8 oz)

$12.00

Second in tenderness to the tenderloin steak, the flat iron is well-marbled, richly flavored and juicy. Best when cooked to no more than medium doneness.

Flank Steak (2 lb average)

$36.23

Lean and flavorful, and should be thinly sliced against the grain when carving. An ideal choice to marinate.

Tri Tip (2.5 lb average)

$35.23

Juicy, tender and versatile, this roast offers rich beef flavor. Easily recognized by its triangular shape, this West Coast favorite is gaining broader popularity.

Pichana (3 lb averag)

$42.22

Made popular in Brazilian-style steakhouses, this versatile roast boasts ample flavor.

Outside Skirt (1 lb average)

$29.99

The outside skirt, also known as the diagraphm, is very flavorful and tender.

Pork

Boneless Pork Chop (8 oz)

$4.00

Bone-In Pork Chop (8 oz)

$6.75

Pork Butt (8 lb average)

$24.17

St Louis Ribs (2.75 lb average)

$24.72

Baby Back Ribs (2 lb average)

$17.98

Bacon Nueske (16 oz)

$16.99

Poultry

Bonless Chicken Breast (4 breasts, aprox 1.5 lb)

$11.99

Small Bird, 100% Vegetarian Fed With No Animal By-Products, No Antibiotics Ever, No-Hormones, Steroids or Growth-Promoting Drugs*, Raised to a Higher Standard of Animal Care.

Whole Chicken (3 lb average)

$11.49

3.5 lb average. 100% Vegetarian Fed With No Animal By-Products, No Antibiotics Ever, No-Hormones, Steroids or Growth-Promoting Drugs*, Raised to a Higher Standard of Animal Care.

Spatchcok Chicken (2.5 lb average)

$13.21

Back bone removed for easy even cooking. 2.75 lb to 3.25 lb average. 100% Vegetarian Fed With No Animal By-Products, No Antibiotics Ever, No-Hormones, Steroids or Growth-Promoting Drugs*, Raised to a Higher Standard of Animal Care.

Boneless Chicken Thigh (Three thighs, aprox 1.5 lb)

$5.33

Small Bird, 100% Vegetarian Fed With No Animal By-Products, No Antibiotics Ever, No-Hormones, Steroids or Growth-Promoting Drugs*, Raised to a Higher Standard of Animal Care.

Chicken Wings (6 wings)

$3.85

BBQ Dry Rub Chicken Wings (6 wings)

$4.75

Mediterranean Marinated Chicken Breast (4 breasts, aprox 1.5 lb)

$13.73

Mojo Marinated Chicken Breast (4 breasts, aprox 1.5 lb)

$13.73

Cali Pesto Chicken Breast (4 breasts, aprox 1.5 lb)

$13.73

Herb and Spice Marinated Chicken Breast (4 breasts, aprox 1.5 lb)

$13.73

Seafood

Crab Cakes (each)

$9.00

Sixty South Salmon (8 oz filet)

$10.99

Raised in super cold anartic waters that yeilds better marbling and a less fishy flavor. Far superior to a grocery store mid Atlantic salmon

Tuna (8 oz steak)

$16.99

2+ graded, super healthy and rich in omega 3s

Cod (10 oz average)

$8.74

North Atlantic waters produce a mild and flaky fish great for frying or grilling.

Scallops (6 each)

$16.99

U12 scallops from Massachusetts

Peeled and Deviened Shrimp (1 lb)

$16.99

Peeled and deviend shrom from the Gulf of Mexico or surced locally when available

Cocktail Shrimp (1 lb)

$19.99

16/20 jumbo shrimp lightly poached and ready to eat, dont forget the cocktail sauce!

Grouper Skewers (6 oz average)

$8.00

Grouper pieces skewered and basted with our special herb and spice marinade

Lobster Tail (5-6oz)

$15.99

Harvested from the cold waters off of Maine.

Snow Crab Legs (8 oz cluster)

$7.99

Cooked snow crab clusters from Alaska

Sausage

Sweet Italian Sausage (4 each)

$14.53

Spicy Italian Sausage (4 each)

$14.53

Beef Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage (4 each)

$14.53

Pork Breakfast Sausage ( 1 lb)

$9.00

Chicken Breakfast Sausage (1 lb)

$9.00

Chicken Sundried Tomato and Feta Sausage (4 each)

$14.53

Snacks

Jalapeno Poppers ( 4 each)

$3.40+

Stuffed Peppadew Skewers (4 skewers)

$4.40+