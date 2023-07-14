Popular Items

Funky Monkey

$12.99

LBT

$13.00

Our Loaded Breakfast Taco is a 12 in. tortilla filled with chopped brisket, potatoes, homemade refried beans, eggs, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms & cheese. Add Meat- $2.00 Add Veggie-$1.00

TX Cheesesteak

$12.99

Featured on Texas Eats, our Texas Cheese Steak is loaded with Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions, Provolone Cheese, melted together with a special cheese blend topped with mayonnaise. Served with 2 sides.

Front Bar

Food Menus

Brisket Mac and Cheese

$12.99

Our Brisket Mac and Cheese is our homemade 5 cheese mac and cheese with our smoked brisket. Topped with our homemade barbecue sauce, and garnished with green onions.

Rueben Eggrolls

$10.00

Our homemade Rueben Eggrolls are our take on a German classic filled with shredded house made corned beef, our famous sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and then deep fried to a crisp golden brown. Served with 1000 island dressing. This item cannot be customized, or changed, as these are all homemade and pre rolled every day.

Mushroom Swiss Sliders

$12.00

Our hand Smashed brisket-ground beef patties, smothered with grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and a homemade garlic aioli. Comes with 4 Sliders.

Crab Melts

$12.00

A warm and cheesy seafood dish served open faced on a slice of Garlic Toast, with melted cheese and a mixture of crab meat, mayonnaise, and spices. This Item cannot be modified.

Loaded Potato Barrels

$12.00

Our Loaded Potato Barrel is our version of a stuffed potato skin. Our Barrel is stuffed with Brisket, Cheese and topped with sour cream and our homemade BBQ Sauce.

Mac and Cheese Bites

$10.00

Cooked macaroni and cheese, shaped into small balls, breaded with seasoned breadcrumbs, and deep-fried until crispy and golden-brown.

Onion Ring Tower

$10.00

Large stack of onion rings stacked high and fried to perfection. Served with homemade ranch.

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Each Fried Pickle Basket comes with 12 battered pickle chips, served with homemade ranch dressing.

Bbq Sliders

$10.99

4 Chopped Brisket Sliders, served with Barbecue Sauce & Sliced Pickles, Onions, Jalapenos. Add Pulled Pork-$5.00

Loaded Waffle Fries

$8.99+

Your choice of chopped brisket or pulled pork, topped with homemade cheese sauce, onions, sour cream, Guacamole, and bbq sauce.

Classic

$10.00

Our Classic is a 10 in. flour tortilla filled with Eggs and cheese. You have the choice of either Bacon, Beans, or Sausage, and any veggie. Add Meat-$2.00 Add Veggie-$1.00

BYOT

$7.00

B﻿uild Your Own Taco. Taco comes with Egg & Cheese. Choose your Meat & Veggie. Add Meat-$2.00 Add Veggie-$1.00

Bean, Egg, Cheese

$8.00

Our 10 in. flour tortilla filled with our homemade Refried Beans, Eggs, & homemade Cheese Sauce. Add Meat-$2.00 Add Veggie-$1.00

LBT

$13.00

Our Loaded Breakfast Taco is a 12 in. tortilla filled with chopped brisket, potatoes, homemade refried beans, eggs, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms & cheese. Add Meat- $2.00 Add Veggie-$1.00

Pancake Platter

$8.99+

Funky Monkey

$12.99

Wild Berry

$12.99

Monte Cristo

$13.99

Western Omelet

$14.25

Three egg omelet with sausage, bacon, bell peppers, onions and cheese. Served with your choice of homestyle or hashbrown potatoes, and Texas Toast.

Big Texas Omelet

$15.00

Large omelet stuffed with chopped brisket, grilled onions, grilled green peppers, and homemade cheese sauce. Served with your choice of Homestyle or hashbrown potatoes, and Texas Toast.

Country Omelet

$13.99

Large omelet stuffed with grilled ham, grilled onions, and lots of cheese. Served with your choice of homestyle or hashbrown potatoes, and Texas Toast.

B.Y.O.O

$10.00

Build your own 3 egg omelet. Omelet comes with cheese, but you choose your own meat and veggies. Served with your choice of homestyle or hashbrown potatoes, and Texas Toast.

Big Mouth Bagel

$10.99

Lightly toasted bagel halves topped with chopped brisket, bell peppers and onions and homemade cheese sauce, and an over easy egg. Served with your choice of homestyle or hashbrown potatoes.

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.99+

Choose either a full order (4) or a half order (2) of our fluffy open faced biscuits topped with our homemade sausage gravy. Served with 2 eggs to order, and your choice of homestyle or hashbrown potatoes.

Cowboy Breakfast

$14.00

3 eggs your way, two sausage patties, 2 sliced of thick bacon or a smoked pork chop, with your choice of homestyle or hashbrown potatoes, a biscuit or a slice of Texas Toast. Add a 4 oz Filet Mignon for a true Texas experience.

S.O.S.

$13.50

This is our take on a breakfast classic. We Layer Texas Toast, over easy Eggs, Hashbrowns, your choice of sausage, chopped brisket, or bacon, topped with cheese and Sausage gravy. Served with your choice of homestyle, or hashbrown potatoes.

Homestyle Potatoes

$4.00

Waffle

$3.50

Sausage Gravy

$6.99

Chop Brisket

$5.00

Steak Fillet

$7.99

Pork Chop

$6.99

2 Bacon

$2.50

2 Sausage

$2.50

Texas Toast

$2.25

Biscuit

$2.25

Pancake

$2.00

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Eggs

$3.50

3 Eggs

$4.50

Fruit Cup

$4.99

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Loaded Potato Barrel

$12.00

Our version of a loaded potato skin. Our barrel is stuffed with brisket, cheese, and topped with sour cream and bbq sauce.

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Each Basket comes with 12 battered Pickle chips, served with homemade ranch dressing.

Barbecue Sliders

$10.99

4 Chopped Brisket sliders, served with barbecue sauce, sliced pickles, onions and jalapenos. Sub Pulled pork for $5.00 Sub Half and Half order $5.00

Onion Ring Tower

$10.00

Large stack of onion rings stacked high and fried to perfection. Served with homemade ranch.

Loaded Waffle Fries

$8.99+

Your choice of chopped brisket or pulled pork, topped with homemade cheese sauce, onions, sour cream, Guacamole, and bbq sauce.

Brisket Mac and Cheese

$12.99

Our Brisket Mac and Cheese is our homemade 5 cheese mac and cheese with our smoked brisket. Topped with our homemade barbecue sauce, and garnished with green onions.

Mac and Cheese Bites

$10.00

Cooked Macaroni and cheese, shaped into small bites, breaded with seasoned breadcrumbs, and deep fried until crispy golden brown. Served with Homemade Ranch.

Rueben Eggrolls

$10.00

Our homemade Rueben Eggrolls are our take on a German classic filled with shredded house made corned beef, our famous sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and then deep fried to a crisp golden brown. Served with 1000 island dressing. This item cannot be customized, or changed, as these are all homemade and pre rolled every day.

Mushroom Swiss Sliders

$12.00

Our hand Smashed brisket-ground beef patties, smothered with grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and a homemade garlic aioli. Comes with 4 Sliders.

Crab Melts

$12.00

A warm and cheesy seafood dish served open faced on a slice of Garlic Toast, with melted cheese and a mixture of crab meat, mayonnaise, and spices. This Item cannot be modified.

Grand Velder

$22.50

Our most talked about burger. This monster is topped with sliced brisket, pulled pork, and your choice of regular, or Jalapeno sausage. Grilled Onions, Grilled Jalapenos, 2 slices of your choice of cheese, and a fried over easy egg.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Our Lakenvelder burger smothered with Sauteed Mushrooms, and Grilled onions, topped with Swiss cheese and homemade garlic aioli.

Firehouse Burger

$16.50

Our firehouse burger is our hand made Black Angus patty, mixed with special house made seasoning that will bring the heat. Topped with Jalapeno Sausage, pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and a homemade fire sauce. This item comes with a caution, and if you cant handle super spicy then this item is not recommended. It has brought grown men to tears. That being said, this item is a non refundable, non returnable item due to spice level.

Lakenvelder Burger

$14.00

Our Lakenvelder Brisket burger is our hand made black angus patty smoked to perfection. Topped with your choice of cheese. This burger comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard, and ketchup.

Bbq Sandwich

$10.99

Your choice of Pulled Pork, Smoked Turkey, or Sausage piled high on a toasted bun. Served with 2 sides.

Brisket Sandwich

$12.50

Choose either Sliced or Chopped Brisket piled high on a toasted bun, topped with our barbecue sauce. Served with 2 sides.

Cuban

$14.00

Our version of a traditional Cuban Sandwich. Loaded with Smoked Ham, our house made Mojo Style Pulled Pork, melted Swiss Cheese, topped with Dijon Mustard, and pickles. Served with 2 sides.

Traditional Rueben

$13.50

Marbled Rye, Piled high with Homemade Corned beef, homemade sauerkraut, and swiss cheese, topped with 1000 island dressing. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

TX Cheesesteak

$12.99

Featured on Texas Eats, our Texas Cheese Steak is loaded with Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions, Provolone Cheese, melted together with a special cheese blend topped with mayonnaise. Served with 2 sides.

Wurst Sandwich

$12.99

This hidden item is only available to guest that know about it, or see it online. It is one of our original menu items, and its your choice of regular, or jalapeno sausage, with our house made sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and topped with Dijon mustard.

Smoked Chicken Plate

$15.00

A smoked Half Chicken on the bone. Served with 2 sides.

Street Tacos

$12.99+

4 Corn Tortillas with your choice of meat, Topped with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheese, and Onions. Served with 2 sides.

Fritz Pie

$10.99

Our play on a traditional Frito Pie. Topped w/Chopped Brisket, Pinto Beans, Melted Cheese, & Onions.

Velder Tacos

$13.00

2 warm flour tortillas stuffed with our juicy Sliced Brisket, topped with French Fries and Homemade Cole Slaw. Served with 1 Side.

Loaded Baked Potato

$10.99

Your choice of Chopped Brisket or Pulled Pork. Topped with Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, and Onions. Served with 1 side.

One Meat Plate

$13.00

You can choose 1 of our delicious meat options. Served with 2 sides.

Two Meat Plate

$15.00

You can choose 2 of our delicious meat options. Served with 2 sides.

Three Meat Plate

$18.00

You can choose 3 of our delicious meat options. Served with 3 sides.

Jr Baby Back Rib Platter

$20.00

Try our fall off the bone Baby Back Rib Plate. Each JR. platter comes with a full pound of ribs. Served with 2 sides.

Mini Baby Back Platter

$14.00

Try our fall off the bone Baby Back Rib Plate. Each mini platter comes with half a pound of ribs. Served with 2 sides.

Baked Beans

$2.50

Pinto Beans

$2.50

Black eyed Peas

$2.50

Potato Salad

$2.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Red Cabbage

$2.50

Sauerkraut

$2.50

Green Beans

$2.50

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.50

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Pint

$8.99

Quart

$10.99

Ribs

$30.00+

Sliced Brisket

$32.99

Lean sliced Brisket

Turkey

$32.99

Chicken Leg Quarter

Ultra Draft

$6.00

Thirsty Goat Amber

$8.00

Sippin Pretty

$8.00

Independent Stash

$8.00

Frances Connor Munich

$8.00

Onion Ring Tower

$10.00

Large stack of onion rings stacked high and fried to perfection. Served with homemade ranch.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Grill Cheese, and comes with a side.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

A quesadilla with a side

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.99

3 Chicken tenders, and comes with 1 side.

Kids Pancake Plate

$6.99

Kids Pancake Plate comes with a single pancake, you can add banana, chocolate chips, or peanut butter at an extra cost. It also comes with an egg your choice and a slice of bacon, or a link of sausage.

Bean and cheese taco

$4.99

Kids Breakfast Plate

$6.99

One egg cooked to your specification, a slice of bacon or a link of sausage, homestyle potatoes, and served with a slice of toast. All Kids meals come with a beverage.

Waffle plate

$6.99

One waffle, you can choose to add banana, chocolate chips, or peanut butter at an extra cost. It is served with an egg cooked to your choice, a slice of bacon or a link of sausage.

Kids Mac and cheese

$8.99

Mac and cheese with a dinner side

Kids Meat Plate

$8.99

Choice of BBQ meat with a side

Kids Hamburger

$8.99

A 5oz burger with fries

Kids Cheese Burger

$9.99

Kids 5oz Burger with cheese and comes with fries.

Kids bbq Sandwich

$8.99

a kids barbecue sandwich, with a side.

Buttered Noodles

$6.99

Buttered Noodles with a side

Steak Fingers

$9.99

Steak Fingers with waffle fries

Kids Fish and Chips

$9.99

3 Fried Fish Nuggets with waffle fries

Speed Well

Well Whiskey

$6.00+

Well Vodka

$6.00+

Well Gin

$6.00+

Well Scotch

$6.00+

Well Tequila

$6.00+

Frozen Marg

$10.00

Frozen Sangria

$12.00

Specialty Drinks

Maple Bourbon Old Fashion

$14.00

Grilled Jalapeno Mule

$14.00

El Diablo

$12.50

Blood Orange Mojito

$14.00

Watermelon Crawl

$14.00

Gift of Gab

$14.00

Lone Ranger

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Brisket Bloody Mary

$15.00

Breakfast Flight

$20.00

Mimosa

$12.00+

Bacon Bloody Maria

$13.00

Hibiscus Mule

$14.00

Blue Alona

$13.00

Draft Beer

Doxx Draft

$7.00

Ultra Draft

$6.00

Thirsty Goat Amber

$8.00

Sippin Pretty

$8.00

Wild Acre

$7.00

Independent Stash

$8.00

Frances Connor Munich

$8.00

Twine Time

$7.00

Gin

Beefeater

$9.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00+

Empress Gin

$13.00+

Hendricks

$12.00+

Saint Germain

$13.00+

Tanqueray

$10.00+

Liqueurs

Disaronno

$10.00+

Frangelico

$10.00+

Godiva Original

$11.00+

Godiva White

$11.00+

Grand Marnier

$13.00+

Jager

$8.00+

Kaluha

$7.00+

Licor 43

$10.00+

Rumplemintz

$8.00+

Tuaca

$7.00+

Strawberry

$6.00+

Amaretto

$6.00+

Baileys

$9.00+

Limoncello

$7.00+

Chambord

$9.00+

Cointreau

$8.00+

Buttershots

$6.00+

Creme de Casis

$6.00+

Blue Curacao

$6.00+

Melon

$6.00+

Peachtree

$6.00+

Watermelon

$6.00+

Razzmatazz

$6.00+

Rum

Sailor Jerry

$7.00+

Myers

$7.00+

Bumbu Black

$13.00+

Bacardi Superior

$8.00+

Calypso Coconut

$6.00+

Captain Morgan

$7.00+

Kraken

$8.00+

Malibu

$8.00+

Scotch

Glenfiddich 12

$15.00+

Dewars

$8.00+

Johnnie Black

$11.00+

Shots

Scooby Doo

$6.00

Breakfast Shot

$8.00

Duck Fart

$8.00

Lunchbox

$8.00

Mini Beer

$10.00

PB&J

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$7.00

Red Headed Slut

$8.00

Three Wise Men

$10.00

Tang

$7.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Four Horseman

$11.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Boiler Maker

$9.00

Cement Mixer

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Sex With Alligator

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Jolly Rancher

$6.00

Mexican Candy

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Melon Ball

$6.00

Mind Eraser

$7.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Starf*cker

$10.00

Blue Balls

$7.00

Snake Bites

$7.00

Buttery N*pples

$7.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

B-52

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$12.00

Tequila

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00+

Cuervo Gold

$7.00+

Don Julio 70

$23.00+

El Jimador Blanco

$7.00+

Espolon Blanco

$8.00+

Espolon Reposado

$8.00+

Herradura Anjeo

$15.00+

Milagro Silver

$10.00+

Patron Silver

$11.00+

Hornitos

$7.00+

1800 Silver

$8.00+

Vodka

Enchanted Rock

$8.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Ketel One

$9.00+

Smirnoff

$7.00+

Stoli

$8.00+

Titos

$8.00+

Uv Cake

$7.00+

Texas Jalapeno

$7.00+

Texas Prickly Pear

$7.00+

Dripping Springs

$7.00+

Effen Cucumber

$7.00+

1876

$7.00+

Absolut

$8.00+

Absolut Vanilla

$8.00+

Belvedre

$8.00+

Deep Eddy

$7.00+

Whiskey

Jack

$8.00+

Jameson

$10.00+

Jameson Orange

$8.00+

Gentleman Jack

$9.00+

Jim Beam

$7.00+

Makers Mark

$9.00+

Rebbeca Creek

$9.00+

Seagrams 7

$7.00+

Southern Comfort

$7.00+

Tx Whiskey

$12.00+

Crown

$8.00+

Crown Peach

$8.00+

Crown Apple

$8.00+

Crown Vanilla

$8.00+

Devils River

$10.00+

Buffalo Trace

$8.00+

Bulliet Rye

$8.00+

Canadian Club

$7.00+

Wines

House Champagne

$6.00+

JP Chenet Rose

$10.00+

Torresella Prosecco

$13.00+

G.H mumm Champagne

$65.00

Apoth Blend

$13.00+

Becker Cab

$10.00+

Becker Fascination Blend

$10.00+

Caymus Cab

$150.00

Cotes

$18.00+

Duckhorn Cab

$120.00

Fiesta Back Porch

$16.00+

House Cab

$6.00+

House Malbec

$6.00+

House Merlot

$6.00+

Juan Gil

$15.00+

La Diosa Sangria

$8.00+

Liberty School Reserve Cab

$16.00+

Mon Ferre Pinot Noir

$14.00+

Murphy Merlot

$14.00+

Napa Quilt Cab

$60.00

Nero D Avola

$13.00+

Quest Red Blend

$14.00+

Silver Oak Cab

$170.00

Sycamore Cab

$8.00+

Sycamore Merlot

$8.00+

Tint Negro Malbec

$10.00+

House Chard

$6.00+

House Pinot Grigio

$6.00+

House Sauv Blanc

$6.00+

Becker Sauv Blanc

$10.00+

Berne Romance Rosé

$15.00+

Ca’Bolani Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Chamisal Chard

$14.00+

Cottat Sauv Blanc

$11.00+

Foncastel Picpoul

$12.00+

Gancia Moscato

$9.00+

McPherson's Verde Verde

$10.00+

Meryvl Chard

$54.00

Starmont Chard

$17.00+

Zocker Gruner

$18.00+

Whiskey Bar

Specialty Drinks

Blackberry Mint Jupilee

$14.00+

Maple Bourbon Ol Fashion

$15.00+

Southern Tini

$14.00

Spicy Margarita

$12.00+

Texas Gentleman

$15.00+

Peach Palmer

$12.00+

Seasonal Sangria

$12.00

Lone Ranger

$18.00

Taste of the barrel

$35.00

Pineapple hibiscus mule

$14.00

Luchebauch

$35.00

Smokehaus

$18.00

Speed Well

Well Whiskey

$6.00+

Well Vodka

$6.00+

Well Gin

$6.00+

Well Scotch

$6.00+

Well Tequila

$6.00+

Whiskey

1876 Texas Bourbon

$9.00+

Aberfeldy 12

$12.00+

Aberlour 12

$17.00+

Andalusia Stryker

$15.00+

Basil Hayden

$13.00+

Blantons

$18.00+

Buffalo Trace

$8.00+

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00+

Bulliet Rye

$8.00+

Canadian Club

$7.00+

Crown

$8.00+

Crown Apple

$8.00+

Crown Peach

$8.00+

Crown Vanilla

$8.00+

Devils River

$10.00+

Eagle Rare

$15.00+

Elijah Craig

$10.00+

Four Roses Small Batch

$13.00+

Garrison Brothers

$25.00+

Gentleman Jack

$9.00+

Jack

$8.00+

Jameson

$10.00+

Jameson Orange

$8.00+

Jim Beam

$7.00+

Knob Creek

$12.00+

Larceny

$16.00+

Makers Mark

$9.00+

Old Forester 1920

$13.00+

Rebbeca Creek

$9.00+

Seagrams 7

$7.00+

Southern Comfort

$7.00+

Still Austin

$12.00+

Texas Ranger

$8.00+

Tx Whiskey

$12.00+

Weller Reserve

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00+

Woodford Reserve

$12.00+

Fireball

$7.00+

Andalusia Single Malt

$15.00+

Angel's Envy Bourbon

$18.00+

Buchanan 12

$14.00+

Buchanan 18

$26.00+

Compass Box Spice Tree

$18.00+

EH Taylor Small Bond

$23.00+

Four Roses Single Barrel

$16.00+

Garrison Bros Single Barrel

Stagg

Glenlivet 12

Hibiki Suntory

Jameson Stout

Johnnie Blue

Johnnie Red

1792

Dickel 17

Lagavulin 16

MaCallan 12

Monkey Shoulder

Oban 14

Redbreast 12

Weller 12

Yamazaki 12

Larceny

Stagg

Weller Special Reserve

Weller Antique 107

Silver Star Honey

Luckenbach Bourbon

Luckenbach Rye

Luckenbach Light Whiskey

Makers Mark Wood Finish

Sazerac Rye

Bottle Beer

Corona Extra

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Dos xx

$6.00

Leinekugel summer shandy

$7.00

Lonestar

$4.00

Lonestar light

$4.00

Vodka

Absolut

$8.00+

Absolut Vanilla

$8.00+

Belvedre

$8.00+

Effen Cucumber

$7.00+

Enchanted Rock

$8.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Ketel One

$9.00+

Titos

$8.00+

Texas Jalapeno

$7.00+

Texas Prickly Pear

$7.00+

Deep Eddy

$7.00+

1876 Vodka

Dripping Springs

Smirnoff

Stoli

Shots

B-52

$10.00

Blue Balls

$7.00

Boiler Maker

$9.00

Buttery N*pples

$7.00

Cement Mixer

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Four Horseman

$11.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$12.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Jolly Rancher

$6.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Melon Ball

$6.00

Mexican Candy

$6.00

Mind Eraser

$7.00

Mini Beer

$10.00

PB&J

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$7.00

Red Headed Slut

$8.00

Sex With Alligator

$8.00

Snake Bites

$7.00

Starf*cker

$10.00

Tang

$7.00

Three Wise Men

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Liqueurs

Amaretto

$6.00+

Baileys

$9.00+

Limoncello

$7.00+

Chambord

$9.00+

Cointreau

$8.00+

Buttershots

$6.00+

Creme de Casis

$6.00+

Blue Curacao

$6.00+

Melon

$6.00+

Peachtree

$6.00+

Watermelon

$6.00+

Razzmatazz

$6.00+

Strawberry

$6.00+

Disaronno

$10.00+

Frangelico

$10.00+

Godiva Original

$11.00+

Godiva White

$11.00+

Grand Marnier

$13.00+

Jager

$8.00+

Kaluha

$7.00+

Licor 43

$10.00+

Rumplemintz

$8.00+

Tuaca

$7.00+

Tequila

1800 Silver

$8.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00+

Cuervo Gold

$7.00+

Don Julio 70

$23.00+

El Jimador Blanco

$7.00+

Espolon Blanco

$8.00+

Espolon Reposado

$8.00+

Herradura Anjeo

$15.00+

Milagro Silver

$10.00+

Patron Silver

$11.00+

Hornitos

$7.00+

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

Lalo Blanco

Rum

Bacardi Superior

$8.00+

Bumbu Black

$13.00+

Calypso Coconut

$6.00+

Captain Morgan

$7.00+

Kraken

$8.00+

Malibu

$8.00+

Myers

$7.00+

Sailor Jerry

$7.00+

Gin

Beefeater

$9.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00+

Hendricks

$12.00+

Tanqueray

$10.00+

St Germain

Scotch

Dewars

$8.00+

Johnnie Black

$11.00+

Chivas Regal

$10.00+

Compass Box Spice Tree

$21.00+

McAllen 12

$24.00+

Obon 14

$32.00+

Papi 15

$44.00+

Glen 18

$47.00+

Johnnie Blue

$40.00+

A-Z

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Aviation

$8.00

Bellini

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

Daiquiri

Dark n Stormy

French 75

Gimlet

Gin Fizz

Irish Coffee

Long Island Ice Tea

Mai Tai

Manhattan

Margarita

Mojito

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Negroni

Old Fashion

Paloma

Pina Colda

$8.00

Pisco Sour

Sidecar

Vesper

Whiskey Sour

Tom Collins

Mint Julep

Rob Royce

Alabama Slammer

Harvey Wallbanger

Miami Vice

White Russian

Black Russian

Fuzzy Navel

Sea Breeze

Rickey

Mimosa

$7.00

Wines

House Champagne

$6.00+

JP Chenet Rose

$10.00+

Torresella Prosecco

$13.00+

G.H mumm Champagne

$65.00

Apoth Blend

$13.00+

Becker Cab

$10.00+

Becker Fascination Blend

$10.00+

Caymus Cab

$150.00

Cotes

$18.00+

Duckhorn Cab

$120.00

Fiesta Back Porch

$16.00+

House Cab

$6.00+

House Malbec

$6.00+

House Merlot

$6.00+

Juan Gil

$15.00+

La Diosa Sangria

$8.00+

Liberty School Reserve Cab

$16.00+

Mon Ferre Pinot Noir

$14.00+

Murphy Merlot

$14.00+

Napa Quilt Cab

$60.00

Nero D Avola

$13.00+

Quest Red Blend

$14.00+

Silver Oak Cab

$170.00

Sycamore Cab

$8.00+

Sycamore Merlot

$8.00+

Tint Negro Malbec

$10.00+

House Chard

$6.00+

House Pinot Grigio

$6.00+

House Sauv Blanc

$6.00+

Becker Sauv Blanc

$10.00+

Berne Romance Rosé

$15.00+

Ca’Bolani Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Chamisal Chard

$14.00+

Cottat Sauv Blanc

$11.00+

Foncastel Picpoul

$12.00+

Gancia Moscato

$9.00+

McPherson's Verde Verde

$10.00+

Meryvl Chard

$54.00

Starmont Chard

$17.00+

Zocker Gruner

$18.00+

Brandy

Christian Bros VS

Tinis

Crown Apple

$14.00

Merch

Glasses

Beer Mugs W/ Handle

$15.00

Ceramic White Mug

$18.00

Leatherette Shot Glass Brown

$10.00

Leatherette Shot Glass Rustic

$10.00

Leatherette Shot Glass Teal

$10.00

Pint Glasses

$10.00

Stemless Wine Glasses

$9.00

Stemless Wine Tasting Glass

$9.00

Whiskey Flight Glasses

$11.00

Tshirts/ Hats

Small Funny

$25.00

Medium Funny

$25.00

Large Funny

$25.00

XL Funny

$25.00

1X Funny

$30.00

2X Funny

$30.00

3X Funny

$35.00

Small Smoke

$25.00

Medium Smoke

$25.00

Large Smoke

$25.00

XL Smoke

$25.00

1X Smoke

$30.00

2X Smoke

$30.00

3X Smoke

$35.00

Insulated Cups

Wine Teal Happy

$18.00

Wine Black Happy

$18.00

Wine Coral Happy

$18.00

Wine Maroon Happy

$18.00

Wine Teal cry

$18.00

Wine Black Cry

$18.00

Wine Coral Cry

$18.00

Wine Maroon Cry

$18.00

Mug Teal

$22.00

Mug Black

$22.00

Mug Maroon

$22.00

Mug Navy

$22.00

Insulated Wine Chiller

$60.00

Growlers

Insulated Growler

$46.00

Misc Gifts

Leather Bev Holder Rustic

$10.00

Leather Bev Holder Teal

$10.00

Leather Bev Holder Marble

$10.00

Cork Bev Holder

$10.00

Flask Gift Set

$30.00

