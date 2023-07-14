Lakenvelder BBQ, Bar & Grill 116 N. Crockett St.
Funky Monkey
LBT
Our Loaded Breakfast Taco is a 12 in. tortilla filled with chopped brisket, potatoes, homemade refried beans, eggs, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms & cheese. Add Meat- $2.00 Add Veggie-$1.00
TX Cheesesteak
Featured on Texas Eats, our Texas Cheese Steak is loaded with Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions, Provolone Cheese, melted together with a special cheese blend topped with mayonnaise. Served with 2 sides.
Brisket Mac and Cheese
Our Brisket Mac and Cheese is our homemade 5 cheese mac and cheese with our smoked brisket. Topped with our homemade barbecue sauce, and garnished with green onions.
Rueben Eggrolls
Our homemade Rueben Eggrolls are our take on a German classic filled with shredded house made corned beef, our famous sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and then deep fried to a crisp golden brown. Served with 1000 island dressing. This item cannot be customized, or changed, as these are all homemade and pre rolled every day.
Mushroom Swiss Sliders
Our hand Smashed brisket-ground beef patties, smothered with grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and a homemade garlic aioli. Comes with 4 Sliders.
Crab Melts
A warm and cheesy seafood dish served open faced on a slice of Garlic Toast, with melted cheese and a mixture of crab meat, mayonnaise, and spices. This Item cannot be modified.
Loaded Potato Barrels
Our Loaded Potato Barrel is our version of a stuffed potato skin. Our Barrel is stuffed with Brisket, Cheese and topped with sour cream and our homemade BBQ Sauce.
Mac and Cheese Bites
Cooked macaroni and cheese, shaped into small balls, breaded with seasoned breadcrumbs, and deep-fried until crispy and golden-brown.
Onion Ring Tower
Large stack of onion rings stacked high and fried to perfection. Served with homemade ranch.
Fried Pickles
Each Fried Pickle Basket comes with 12 battered pickle chips, served with homemade ranch dressing.
Bbq Sliders
4 Chopped Brisket Sliders, served with Barbecue Sauce & Sliced Pickles, Onions, Jalapenos. Add Pulled Pork-$5.00
Loaded Waffle Fries
Your choice of chopped brisket or pulled pork, topped with homemade cheese sauce, onions, sour cream, Guacamole, and bbq sauce.
Classic
Our Classic is a 10 in. flour tortilla filled with Eggs and cheese. You have the choice of either Bacon, Beans, or Sausage, and any veggie. Add Meat-$2.00 Add Veggie-$1.00
BYOT
Build Your Own Taco. Taco comes with Egg & Cheese. Choose your Meat & Veggie. Add Meat-$2.00 Add Veggie-$1.00
Bean, Egg, Cheese
Our 10 in. flour tortilla filled with our homemade Refried Beans, Eggs, & homemade Cheese Sauce. Add Meat-$2.00 Add Veggie-$1.00
Pancake Platter
Wild Berry
Monte Cristo
Western Omelet
Three egg omelet with sausage, bacon, bell peppers, onions and cheese. Served with your choice of homestyle or hashbrown potatoes, and Texas Toast.
Big Texas Omelet
Large omelet stuffed with chopped brisket, grilled onions, grilled green peppers, and homemade cheese sauce. Served with your choice of Homestyle or hashbrown potatoes, and Texas Toast.
Country Omelet
Large omelet stuffed with grilled ham, grilled onions, and lots of cheese. Served with your choice of homestyle or hashbrown potatoes, and Texas Toast.
B.Y.O.O
Build your own 3 egg omelet. Omelet comes with cheese, but you choose your own meat and veggies. Served with your choice of homestyle or hashbrown potatoes, and Texas Toast.
Big Mouth Bagel
Lightly toasted bagel halves topped with chopped brisket, bell peppers and onions and homemade cheese sauce, and an over easy egg. Served with your choice of homestyle or hashbrown potatoes.
Biscuits and Gravy
Choose either a full order (4) or a half order (2) of our fluffy open faced biscuits topped with our homemade sausage gravy. Served with 2 eggs to order, and your choice of homestyle or hashbrown potatoes.
Cowboy Breakfast
3 eggs your way, two sausage patties, 2 sliced of thick bacon or a smoked pork chop, with your choice of homestyle or hashbrown potatoes, a biscuit or a slice of Texas Toast. Add a 4 oz Filet Mignon for a true Texas experience.
S.O.S.
This is our take on a breakfast classic. We Layer Texas Toast, over easy Eggs, Hashbrowns, your choice of sausage, chopped brisket, or bacon, topped with cheese and Sausage gravy. Served with your choice of homestyle, or hashbrown potatoes.
Homestyle Potatoes
Waffle
Sausage Gravy
Chop Brisket
Steak Fillet
Pork Chop
2 Bacon
2 Sausage
Texas Toast
Biscuit
Pancake
1 Egg
2 Eggs
3 Eggs
Fruit Cup
Hashbrowns
Grand Velder
Our most talked about burger. This monster is topped with sliced brisket, pulled pork, and your choice of regular, or Jalapeno sausage. Grilled Onions, Grilled Jalapenos, 2 slices of your choice of cheese, and a fried over easy egg.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Our Lakenvelder burger smothered with Sauteed Mushrooms, and Grilled onions, topped with Swiss cheese and homemade garlic aioli.
Firehouse Burger
Our firehouse burger is our hand made Black Angus patty, mixed with special house made seasoning that will bring the heat. Topped with Jalapeno Sausage, pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and a homemade fire sauce. This item comes with a caution, and if you cant handle super spicy then this item is not recommended. It has brought grown men to tears. That being said, this item is a non refundable, non returnable item due to spice level.
Lakenvelder Burger
Our Lakenvelder Brisket burger is our hand made black angus patty smoked to perfection. Topped with your choice of cheese. This burger comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard, and ketchup.
Bbq Sandwich
Your choice of Pulled Pork, Smoked Turkey, or Sausage piled high on a toasted bun. Served with 2 sides.
Brisket Sandwich
Choose either Sliced or Chopped Brisket piled high on a toasted bun, topped with our barbecue sauce. Served with 2 sides.
Cuban
Our version of a traditional Cuban Sandwich. Loaded with Smoked Ham, our house made Mojo Style Pulled Pork, melted Swiss Cheese, topped with Dijon Mustard, and pickles. Served with 2 sides.
Traditional Rueben
Marbled Rye, Piled high with Homemade Corned beef, homemade sauerkraut, and swiss cheese, topped with 1000 island dressing. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
TX Cheesesteak
Featured on Texas Eats, our Texas Cheese Steak is loaded with Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions, Provolone Cheese, melted together with a special cheese blend topped with mayonnaise. Served with 2 sides.
Wurst Sandwich
This hidden item is only available to guest that know about it, or see it online. It is one of our original menu items, and its your choice of regular, or jalapeno sausage, with our house made sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and topped with Dijon mustard.
Smoked Chicken Plate
A smoked Half Chicken on the bone. Served with 2 sides.
Street Tacos
4 Corn Tortillas with your choice of meat, Topped with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheese, and Onions. Served with 2 sides.
Fritz Pie
Our play on a traditional Frito Pie. Topped w/Chopped Brisket, Pinto Beans, Melted Cheese, & Onions.
Velder Tacos
2 warm flour tortillas stuffed with our juicy Sliced Brisket, topped with French Fries and Homemade Cole Slaw. Served with 1 Side.
Loaded Baked Potato
Your choice of Chopped Brisket or Pulled Pork. Topped with Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, and Onions. Served with 1 side.
One Meat Plate
You can choose 1 of our delicious meat options. Served with 2 sides.
Two Meat Plate
You can choose 2 of our delicious meat options. Served with 2 sides.
Three Meat Plate
You can choose 3 of our delicious meat options. Served with 3 sides.
Jr Baby Back Rib Platter
Try our fall off the bone Baby Back Rib Plate. Each JR. platter comes with a full pound of ribs. Served with 2 sides.
Mini Baby Back Platter
Try our fall off the bone Baby Back Rib Plate. Each mini platter comes with half a pound of ribs. Served with 2 sides.
Baked Beans
Pinto Beans
Black eyed Peas
Potato Salad
Coleslaw
Red Cabbage
Sauerkraut
Green Beans
Waffle Fries
Onion Rings
Mac & Cheese
Pint
Quart
Ribs
Sliced Brisket
Lean sliced Brisket
Turkey
Chicken Leg Quarter
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grill Cheese, and comes with a side.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
A quesadilla with a side
Kids Chicken Tenders
3 Chicken tenders, and comes with 1 side.
Kids Pancake Plate
Kids Pancake Plate comes with a single pancake, you can add banana, chocolate chips, or peanut butter at an extra cost. It also comes with an egg your choice and a slice of bacon, or a link of sausage.
Bean and cheese taco
Kids Breakfast Plate
One egg cooked to your specification, a slice of bacon or a link of sausage, homestyle potatoes, and served with a slice of toast. All Kids meals come with a beverage.
Waffle plate
One waffle, you can choose to add banana, chocolate chips, or peanut butter at an extra cost. It is served with an egg cooked to your choice, a slice of bacon or a link of sausage.
Kids Mac and cheese
Mac and cheese with a dinner side
Kids Meat Plate
Choice of BBQ meat with a side
Kids Hamburger
A 5oz burger with fries
Kids Cheese Burger
Kids 5oz Burger with cheese and comes with fries.
Kids bbq Sandwich
a kids barbecue sandwich, with a side.
Buttered Noodles
Buttered Noodles with a side
Steak Fingers
Steak Fingers with waffle fries
Kids Fish and Chips
3 Fried Fish Nuggets with waffle fries
Espresso
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Cranberry
Coffee
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Sprite
Root Beer
Strawberry Lemonade
Lemonade
Milk
Hawaiian Punch
Club Soda
Tonic Water
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Mojito
Speed Well
Specialty Drinks
Draft Beer
Gin
Liqueurs
Disaronno
Frangelico
Godiva Original
Godiva White
Grand Marnier
Jager
Kaluha
Licor 43
Rumplemintz
Tuaca
Strawberry
Amaretto
Baileys
Limoncello
Chambord
Cointreau
Buttershots
Creme de Casis
Blue Curacao
Melon
Peachtree
Watermelon
Razzmatazz
Rum
Shots
Scooby Doo
Breakfast Shot
Duck Fart
Lunchbox
Mini Beer
PB&J
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Red Headed Slut
Three Wise Men
Tang
Washington Apple
Four Horseman
Vegas Bomb
Boiler Maker
Cement Mixer
Chocolate Cake
Key Lime Pie
Sex With Alligator
Jager Bomb
Jolly Rancher
Mexican Candy
Lemon Drop
Melon Ball
Mind Eraser
Green Tea
Starf*cker
Blue Balls
Snake Bites
Buttery N*pples
Kamikaze
B-52
Irish Car Bomb
Tequila
Vodka
Whiskey
Jack
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Gentleman Jack
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Rebbeca Creek
Seagrams 7
Southern Comfort
Tx Whiskey
Crown
Crown Peach
Crown Apple
Crown Vanilla
Devils River
Buffalo Trace
Bulliet Rye
Canadian Club
Wines
House Champagne
JP Chenet Rose
Torresella Prosecco
G.H mumm Champagne
Apoth Blend
Becker Cab
Becker Fascination Blend
Caymus Cab
Cotes
Duckhorn Cab
Fiesta Back Porch
House Cab
House Malbec
House Merlot
Juan Gil
La Diosa Sangria
Liberty School Reserve Cab
Mon Ferre Pinot Noir
Murphy Merlot
Napa Quilt Cab
Nero D Avola
Quest Red Blend
Silver Oak Cab
Sycamore Cab
Sycamore Merlot
Tint Negro Malbec
House Chard
House Pinot Grigio
House Sauv Blanc
Becker Sauv Blanc
Berne Romance Rosé
Ca’Bolani Pinot Grigio
Chamisal Chard
Cottat Sauv Blanc
Foncastel Picpoul
Gancia Moscato
McPherson's Verde Verde
Meryvl Chard
Starmont Chard
Zocker Gruner
Whiskey Bar
Whiskey
1876 Texas Bourbon
Aberfeldy 12
Aberlour 12
Andalusia Stryker
Basil Hayden
Blantons
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulliet Rye
Canadian Club
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Vanilla
Devils River
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig
Four Roses Small Batch
Garrison Brothers
Gentleman Jack
Jack
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Larceny
Makers Mark
Old Forester 1920
Rebbeca Creek
Seagrams 7
Southern Comfort
Still Austin
Texas Ranger
Tx Whiskey
Weller Reserve
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford Reserve
Fireball
Andalusia Single Malt
Angel's Envy Bourbon
Buchanan 12
Buchanan 18
Compass Box Spice Tree
EH Taylor Small Bond
Four Roses Single Barrel
Garrison Bros Single Barrel
Stagg
Glenlivet 12
Hibiki Suntory
Jameson Stout
Johnnie Blue
Johnnie Red
1792
Dickel 17
Lagavulin 16
MaCallan 12
Monkey Shoulder
Oban 14
Redbreast 12
Weller 12
Yamazaki 12
Larceny
Stagg
Weller Special Reserve
Weller Antique 107
Silver Star Honey
Luckenbach Bourbon
Luckenbach Rye
Luckenbach Light Whiskey
Makers Mark Wood Finish
Sazerac Rye
Bottle Beer
Vodka
B-52
Blue Balls
Boiler Maker
Buttery N*pples
Cement Mixer
Chocolate Cake
Four Horseman
Green Tea
Irish Car Bomb
Jager Bomb
Jolly Rancher
Kamikaze
Key Lime Pie
Lemon Drop
Melon Ball
Mexican Candy
Mind Eraser
Mini Beer
PB&J
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Red Headed Slut
Sex With Alligator
Snake Bites
Starf*cker
Tang
Three Wise Men
Vegas Bomb
Washington Apple
Amaretto
Baileys
Limoncello
Chambord
Cointreau
Buttershots
Creme de Casis
Blue Curacao
Melon
Peachtree
Watermelon
Razzmatazz
Strawberry
Disaronno
Frangelico
Godiva Original
Godiva White
Grand Marnier
Jager
Kaluha
Licor 43
Rumplemintz
Tuaca
Tequila
Rum
Scotch
A-Z
Aperol Spritz
Aviation
Bellini
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark n Stormy
French 75
Gimlet
Gin Fizz
Irish Coffee
Long Island Ice Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashion
Paloma
Pina Colda
Pisco Sour
Sidecar
Vesper
Whiskey Sour
Tom Collins
Mint Julep
Rob Royce
Alabama Slammer
Harvey Wallbanger
Miami Vice
White Russian
Black Russian
Fuzzy Navel
Sea Breeze
Rickey
Mimosa
House Champagne
JP Chenet Rose
Torresella Prosecco
G.H mumm Champagne
Apoth Blend
Becker Cab
Becker Fascination Blend
Caymus Cab
Cotes
Duckhorn Cab
Fiesta Back Porch
House Cab
House Malbec
House Merlot
Juan Gil
La Diosa Sangria
Liberty School Reserve Cab
Mon Ferre Pinot Noir
Murphy Merlot
Napa Quilt Cab
Nero D Avola
Quest Red Blend
Silver Oak Cab
Sycamore Cab
Sycamore Merlot
Tint Negro Malbec
House Chard
House Pinot Grigio
House Sauv Blanc
Becker Sauv Blanc
Berne Romance Rosé
Ca’Bolani Pinot Grigio
Chamisal Chard
Cottat Sauv Blanc
Foncastel Picpoul
Gancia Moscato
McPherson's Verde Verde
Meryvl Chard
Starmont Chard
Zocker Gruner
Brandy
Tinis
Merch
Glasses
Tshirts/ Hats
Insulated Cups
Growlers
Misc Gifts
