Firehouse Burger

$16.50

Our firehouse burger is our hand made Black Angus patty, mixed with special house made seasoning that will bring the heat. Topped with Jalapeno Sausage, pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and a homemade fire sauce. This item comes with a caution, and if you cant handle super spicy then this item is not recommended. It has brought grown men to tears. That being said, this item is a non refundable, non returnable item due to spice level.