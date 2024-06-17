Cafe Botanica I eats . smoothies . juice . coffee Lakeside, Omaha
summer menu
- red white & blue smoothie bowl
blended base: almond milk, banana, blueberry, coconut oil & date paste. toppings: gluten free granola, banana, strawberry & choice of almond butter, peanut butter or honey topping.$11.00
- peach cobbler smoothie bowl
blended base: almond milk, banana, peach, cinnamon, ginger, vanilla & maple. toppings: gluten free granola, banana, cinnamon & choice of almond butter, peanut butter or honey topping.$11.00
- pink vanilla latte
indulge in our version of a clean vanilla latte, reminiscent of a simpler time when food was unprocessed and ingredients were whole. you will love the maca mood support and with only 1 g of sugar right from mama earth, you can skip the sugar rush and crash. coconut milk powder, coconut sugar, vanilla, beetroot, acacia, maca, cardamom, cinnamon & nutmeg.$5.50
- pineapple basil smash juice
basil, lime, pineapple, cucumber & apple$8.95
- watermelon mint juice
mint, pineapple & watermelon$8.95
coffee & lattes
- blue lavender latte
Balanced, calming and smooth, this dreamy latte helps soothe restlessness and acts as a natural anxiety reliever. Blue spirulina, lavender, coconut milk powder & coconut sugar. Mixed with your choice of milk and served over ice.$5.50
- salted caramel latte
there’s a new blend in town…she’s salty, she’s rich, she’s a classic with a twist. perfectly pairing each salty sip with dates & maple, nature’s natural sweeteners, this blend is everything your sweet & sultry dreams are made of! mesquite, dates, dandelion root, oat, maca, pink himalayan sea salt, maple, carob, schisandra berry$5.50
- pink vanilla latte
indulge in our version of a clean vanilla latte, reminiscent of a simpler time when food was unprocessed and ingredients were whole. you will love the maca mood support and with only 1 g of sugar right from mama earth, you can skip the sugar rush and crash. coconut milk powder, coconut sugar, vanilla, beetroot, acacia, maca, cardamom, cinnamon & nutmeg.$5.50
- cappuccino
espresso with milk of choice and sweetener of choice. customize with extra add ons.$4.75
- latte
organic espresso with milk of choice and sweetener of choice. customize with extra add ons.$4.75
- drip coffee$2.75
- cold brew
Housemade organic Cold Brew. Add oat or almond milk and your choice of sweetener. 16 oz served over ice$2.75
- espresso shot
organic espresso shot (2.0 oz)$2.75
superlattes
- chai superlatte
stable energy & focus from black tea & lion's mane. stress support from reishi & ashwagandha. probiotics to aid in digestion. MAKE IT DIRTY WITH A SHOT OF ESPRESSO$5.75
- golden superlatte
A warming, comforting spiced turmeric latte. Blended with SuperCreamer, boosted with adaptogens, mushrooms & probiotics. Soothe your stress & lift your mood. Served hot or over ice.$5.75
- matcha superlatte
stable energy & focus from matcha, naturally occurring L-theanine and lion's mane. stress support from reishi & ashwagandha. antioxidants from catechins in matcha. probiotics to aid in digestion.$5.75
- mocha superlatte
stable energy without jitters or crash. mood boost from cacao. stress support from reishi & ashwagandha. neuroprotection from lion's mane.$5.75
- rose cocoa superlatte
a velvety, floral chocolate elixir designed to brighten your mood and lift your spirits. organic cinnamon, cardamom, oat milk, coconut milk, cacao, ashwagandha, reishi, monk fruit, himalayan pink sea salt, green tea, rose.$5.75
iced superteas
- dragonberry hibiscus
functional hibiscus iced tea sweetened with dragonfruit & raspberry to keep you cool, calm & quenched. gut health & digestion support from probiotics & slippery elm. energy, stress relief & vitality from cordyceps. skin hydration from tremella.$3.75
- passionafruit guava green
Gently energize with this cold brewed green tea, infused with tropical guava and tart passionfruit. gut health & digestion support from probiotics and slippery elm. energy, stress relief & vitality from cordyceps. skin hydration from tremella.$3.75
fresh cold pressed juices
- big red beets
beet, carrot, apple, orange, ginger & lemon$8.95
- cyo juice$8.95
- gracious greens
kale, pear, cucumber, celery, lemon & lime$8.95
- immune to it
carrot, apple, orange, ginger, lemon & turmeric$8.95
- kale yeah
kale, apple, celery, pineapple, ginger & lemon$8.95
- phytonutrients
kale, spinach, celery, cucumber, ginger & lemon$8.95
- pina picante
pineapple, apple, cucumber, jalapeño & mint$8.95
- popeye punch
spinach, apple, cucumber, ginger & lemon$8.95
- radiance
pineapple, cucumber, apple & mint$8.95
- recovery
kale, beet, cucumber, orange & lemon$8.95
- sunrise
carrot, pineapple, lime, lemon & cayenne$8.95
- tummy tamer
spinach, pineapple, apple, lemon & mint$8.95
botanical tea (hot)
- butterfly pea flower
These flowers have a high content of anthocyanins, pigments that are widely consumed for their flavonoid benefits.$2.50
- chamomile blend
a calming ensemble of chamomile with hints of refreshing citrus & mint. organic chamomile, organic lemongrass, organic lemon verbena, organic spearmint.$2.50
- lavender mint
soothing mint, sage & lavender make for perfect harmony. organic peppermint, organic sage, organic licorice, organic lavender.$2.50
- peppermint
calms the body and soothes the digestive system. organic peppermint.$2.50
cold pressed juice
- orange you glad
carrot, orange, apple, lemon & turmeric$9.50
- queen of greens
apple, cucumber, celery, kale, lemon, parsley & ginger$9.50
- popeye punch
spinach, cucumber, apple, lemon & ginger$9.50
- runners red
apple, carrot, beet, lemon & ginger$9.50
- blue lagoon
lime, pineapple, blue spirulina, maple syrup & filtered water cold pressed$7.95
- pink dragon
lemon, maple, pitaya & filtered water$7.95
- lemon kick
lemon, maple, cayenne & filtered water$7.95
- chia coco h20
chia seeds & coconut water$7.95
- mylk
cashew, maple, cinnamon, vanilla & pink sea salt$10.50
- golden mylk
cashew, maple, cinnamon, vanilla, turmeric, black pepper, ginger, cardamom & pink sea salt$10.50
- choco mylk
cashew, maple, cinnamon, vanilla, cacao & pink sea salt$10.50
- create your own
create your own custom cold press juices! choose one of our countertop juices or use your own custom recipe. minimum 3 bottle order. 5-7 day shelf life. please allow 24-48 hours to prepare.$9.50
cold press juice cleanse
- reset
1 - orange you glad 2 - coco chia H2O 3 - queen of greens 4 - lemon kick 5 - runners red 6 - mylk or choco mylk 7 - evening botanical tea of your choice to aid in relaxation a cleanse designed to nourish the body, boost the immune system & aid in digestion and detoxification. great for anyone looking to heal, repair, detox and rejuvenate the mind and body.$50.00
- active reset
1 - orange you glad 2 - coco chia H2O 3 - mylk 4 - queen of greens 5 - runners red 6 - choco mylk 7 - botanical tea of your choice to aid in relaxation this cleanse is for our more active individuals. it is designed to flood your body with essential vitamins and nutrients that aid in physical performance and enhanced recovery while also revitalizing your mind and body.$50.00
- beginners detox
1 - queen of greens 2 - orange you glad 3 - runners red 4 - lemon kick or pink dragon this is a great cleanse for anyone new to cleansing that is looking to reset and kickstart a healthy lifestyle. juice will replace breakfast, morning snack, lunch and afternoon snack. finish the day with a healthy dinner.$38.50
- custom reset
create your own custom cleanse to reset your way! pick up to 6 juices per day and one botanical tea.$50.00
cold pressed wellness shots
smoothies
- bahama babe smoothie
banana, pineapple, orange, coconut water, coconut oil & honey topped with coconut chips$8.95
- blue majik smoothie
banana, pineapple, coconut, honey, blue spirulina. topped with coconut chips.$8.95
- choco lover smoothie
banana, avocado, almond butter, cacao, flax seeds, maple & almond milk$8.95
- cyo smoothie
Build your own custom smoothie. Get as creative as you want!$8.95
- brain boost smoothie
banana, blueberry, spinach, date paste, flax seeds & almond milk$8.95
- good morning smoothie
pineapple, strawberry, mango, carrot, orange, lemon & ginger$8.95
- green machine smoothie
banana, avocado, spinach, kale, almond butter, honey & almond milk$8.95
- mango dream smoothie
banana, mango, orange, turmeric, cinnamon, honey & almond milk$8.95
- metabolizer smoothie
pineapple, kale, apple, chia, lemon, ginger & cayenne$8.95
- pb&b smoothie
banana, peanut butter, flax seeds, honey, maca & almond milk$8.95
- pretty in pink smoothie
Mango, strawberry, apple, coconut, lemon & pitaya$8.95
- post workout smoothie
banana, strawberry, almond butter, maple, chia & almond milk$8.95
- superfruit smoothie
apple, banana, strawberry, blueberry, coconut, açaí & honey$8.95
- mint chocolate smoothie
cacao, mint leaves, banana, avocado, date paste, almond milk. topped with cacao nibs.$8.95
- coffee smoothie
cold brew, almond milk, banana, almond butter, date paste & maca$8.95
- blueberry lavender honey smoothie
almond milk, banana, blueberry, honey, lavender, coconut oil$8.95
smoothie bowls
- red white & blue bowl
base of almond milk, banana, blueberries, coconut oil & date paste. topped with granola, banana & strawberries.$11.00
- ah-sigh-ee bowl
blended base: almond milk, banana, strawberry, blueberry, açaí & honey toppings: granola, banana, strawberries (seasonal), hemp seeds, goji berries & choice of almond butter, peanut butter or honey topping.$11.00
- barbee bowl
blended base: coconut water, banana, strawberry, pitaya, coconut oil & honey toppings: granola, banana, strawberries (seasonal), chia seeds, coconut chips & choice of almond butter, peanut butter or honey topping.$11.00
- majikal bowl
blended base: almond milk, banana, pineapple, blue spirulina, coconut oil & honey toppings: granola, banana, hemp seeds, coconut chips & choice of almond butter, peanut butter or honey topping.$11.00
- chocoberry bowl
blended base: almond milk, banana, strawberry, cacao, almond butter, maple & flax seeds toppings: granola, banana, strawberries (seasonal), cacao nibs & choice of almond butter, peanut butter or honey topping.$11.00
- peanut butter bowl
blended base: almond milk, banana, peanut butter, maca, chia & honey toppings: granola, banana, cacao nibs & choice of almond butter, peanut butter or honey topping.$11.00
- tropical paradise bowl
blended base: coconut water, banana, pineapple, mango, honey & turmeric toppings: chia pudding, granola, banana, coconut chips, goji berries & choice of almond butter, peanut butter or honey topping.$11.00
toast
- almond butter toast
almond butter, banana, cinnamon, hemp seed, honey & sea salt$7.50
- avo & egg toast
avocado, egg, microgreens, lemon, olive oil, red pepper flakes, everything seasoning$7.50
- classic toast
avocado, microgreens, lemon, olive oil, red pepper flakes, everything seasoning$7.50
- egg salad toast
"egg salad" made with avocado, egg, red pepper flakes, garlic, black pepper & pink sea salt topped with feta$7.50
- greek toast
housemade hummus, cucumber, feta, dill, red pepper flakes, lemon & sea salt$7.50
- hummus & avo toast
housemade hummus, avocado, pumpkin seeds, lemon, red pepper flakes, black sesame seeds & pink sea salt$7.50
- pestolicious toast
avocado, microgreens, pesto, feta, lemon, everything seasoning$7.50
- spiced waffles
housemade waffles topped with nut butter drizzle, coconut chips, banana, strawberries (seasonal) and maple syrup$7.50
- teddy bear toast
peanut or almond butter, banana, blueberry, honey$7.50
- berrylicious toast
almond or peanut butter, strawberry, banana, hemp seeds, honey & sea salt$7.50
salads
- thai crunch salad
spring mix, red cabbage, carrots, quinoa, red bell pepper, feta, cucumber, avocado, pumpkin seeds, sesame seed & housemade thai peanut dressing$10.95
- kale & cranberry salad
spring mix, baby kale, quinoa, feta, chicken, carrot shreds, avocado, sunflower seeds, cranberries, housemade lemon tahini drizzle.$10.95
- pretty pear salad
spring mix, quinoa, feta, chicken, pear, avocado, walnuts & cranberries$10.95
- garden greens salad
spring mix, quinoa, feta, egg, cucumber, avocado, pumpkin seeds, hemp seed & everything bagel seasoning$10.95
- happy hummus salad
spring mix, quinoa, feta, cucumber, red bell pepper, hummus, dates, avocado, walnuts & hemp seeds$10.95
wraps
- california love wrap
avocado, quinoa, chicken, provolone, spinach, tomato, cucumber, garlic, red pepper flakes & sea salt$10.50
- peanut chicken wrap
avocado, quinoa, red cabbage, carrot, chicken, feta, cucumber, red bell pepper, spinach, sesame seeds & housemade thai peanut dressing$10.50
- crunchy kale wrap
spinach tortilla, avocado, quinoa, kale, carrot shreds, chicken, feta, cucumber, pumpkin seeds, cranberries, housemade tahini drizzle. (chips sold separately)$10.50
- veggies only wrap
avocado, hummus, quinoa, spinach, cucumber, red bell pepper, carrot, pink sea salt, red pepper flakes, garlic & housemade balsamic dressing$10.50
- buffalo chicken wrap
avocado, quinoa, chicken, buffalo sauce, spinach & feta$10.50
- egg & cheese wrap
avocado, egg, spinach, tomato, provolone, black pepper, pink sea salt & olive oil$10.50
- sweet & salty wrap
choice of nut butter, diced apple, honey, hemp seeds, cinnamon & pink sea salt$10.50
- chicken pesto wrap
spinach tortilla, pesto, avocado, quinoa, red pepper flakes, feta, chicken, tomato & spinach$10.50
grab & go
- peanut butter chocolate chia mousse
a healthy breakfast, snack or dessert made with natural sweetener that will satisfy any sweet tooth! peanut butter mousse layered with chocolate chia mousse: almond milk, chia seeds, peanut butter, cacao, maple & vanilla topped with granola & cacao nibs.$4.50
- energy balls
peanut butter, oats, chia seeds, hemp seeds, honey & pink sea salt. pack of 2.$5.00
- overnight oats
cold blend of almond milk, gluten free oats, maple, chia seeds, peanut butter & vanilla topped with granola, banana, coconut chips & pumpkin seeds.$6.50
chips
- Siete Lime Tortilla Chips
cassava blend (cassava flour, cassava starch), avocado oil, coconut flour, chia seed, sea salt, citric acid, lime oil.$2.75
- Siete Nacho Tortilla Chips
cassava blend (cassava flour, cassava starch), avocado oil, coconut flour, nutritional yeast, tomato powder, chia seed, sea salt, citric acid, garlic powder, jalapeno powder, onion powder, serrano powder.$2.75
- Siete Sea Salt Tortilla Chips
cassava blend (cassava flour, cassava starch), avocado oil, coconut flour, chia seed, sea salt.$2.75
- Artisan Tropic Sweet Plantain Chips
plantains, sustainable non-hydrogenated palm oil. Naturally, Sweet Plantain Strips are perfect for people on the go and they are a great companion to any meal! You don't like added sugar? Neither do we! That is why we allow Mother Nature to create natural sugars as the plantains ripen. Trade Up Your Chip! Cassava doesn't contain Nightshades-fancy way of saying it doesn't cause inflammation like potatoes do Thinly sliced and seasoned with only the best ingredients, our strips are the perfect way to upgrade your chips$2.75OUT OF STOCK
- Artisan Tropic Plantain Strips Sea Salt
plantains, sustainable non-hydrogenated palm oil, and sea salt.$2.75OUT OF STOCK
- Artisan Tropic Cassava Strips Sea Salt
cassava sustainable non-hydrogenated palm oil sea salt.$2.75OUT OF STOCK
sparkling waters
- recess lime “margarita”
0% ABV craft mocktail with uplifting guayusa & balancing adaptogens: lemon balm supports equilibrium & helps you unwind, l-theanine eases tension & lightens mood, guayusa gives you a balanced boost. tastes & feels like a fresh lime margarita with real agave & a touch of salt.$4.25
- recess grapefruit “paloma”
0% ABV craft mocktail with uplifting guayusa & balancing adaptogens: lemon balm supports equilibrium & helps you unwind, l-theanine eases tension & lightens mood, guayusa gives you a balanced boost. tastes & feels like a classic paloma with refreshing red rio grapefruit.$4.25
- recess ginger lime “mule”
0% ABV craft mocktail with uplifting guayusa & balancing adaptogens: lemon balm supports equilibrium & helps you unwind, l-theanine eases tension & lightens mood, guayusa gives you a balanced boost. tastes & feels like a classic mule with a real ginger kick & twist of lime.$4.25OUT OF STOCK
- recess raspberry lemon mood
sparkling water infused with magnesium & balancing adaptogens: lemon balm supports equilibrium and helps you unwind, l-theanine eases tension & lightens mood, guayusa gives you a balanced boost. refreshing & juicy, it’s made with real raspberries & a hint of lemon.$4.25
- recess strawberry rose mood
sparkling water infused with magnesium & balancing adaptogens: lemon balm supports equilibrium and helps you unwind, l-theanine eases tension & lightens mood, guayusa gives you a balanced boost. brewed with real strawberries and rose petals.$4.25
- recess black cherry mood
sparkling water infused with magnesium & balancing adaptogens: lemon balm supports equilibrium and helps you unwind, l-theanine eases tension & lightens mood, guayusa gives you a balanced boost. brewed with real dried cherries & cherry juice.$4.25
kids smoothies
extra sides
honey mamas truffle bars
catering
- 6 oz smoothie bowls
6 oz top your own smoothie bowls. base options: ah-sigh-ee: almond milk, banana, strawberry, blueberry, acai honey barbee: coconut water, banana, strawberry, pitaya & honey majikal: almond milk, banana, pineapple, coconut oil, blue spirulina & honey chocoberry: almond milk, strawberry, almond butter, cacao, flax & maple peanut butter: almond milk, banana, peanut butter, maca, chia & honey tropical paradise: coconut water, banana, pineapple, mango, turmeric & honey included toppings: granola, banana & coconut chips Additional toppings available$6.00
- salads
garden greens: spring mix, quinoa, feta, egg, cucumber, avocado, pumpkin & hemp seeds, everything bagel seasoning happy hummus: spring mix, avocado, quinoa, feta, cucumber, red bell pepper, housemade hummus, dates, walnuts & hemp seeds pretty pear: spring mix, quinoa, feta, avocado, chicken, pear, walnuts & cranberries thai crunch: spring mix, quinoa, feta, avocado, carrots, red bell pepper, cucumber, red cabbage, chicken, pumpkin & sesame seeds kale & cranberry: spring mix, kale, quinoa, feta, chicken, carrots, avocado, cranberries, sunflower seeds$10.50
- wraps
california love: avocado, quinoa, chicken, provolone, spinach, tomato, cucumber, garlic, red pepper flakes peanut chicken: avocado, quinoa, red cabbage, carrot shreds, chicken, feta, cucumber, red bell pepper, spinach, sesame & pumpkin seeds, housemade thai peanut dressing crunchy kale: avocado, quinoa, kale, carrot shreds, chicken, feta, cucumber, pumpkin seeds, cranberries, housemade lemon tahini dressing veggies only: avocado, quinoa, housemade hummus, spinach, cucumber, red bell pepper, carrot shreds, red pepper flakes, garlic, housemade balsamic buffalo chicken: avocado, quinoa, chicken, buffalo sauce, spinach, feta egg & cheese: avocado, egg, spinach, tomato, provolone, black pepper, pink, sea salt, olive oil chicken pesto: housemade pesto, chicken, avocado, quinoa, feta, tomato, spinach, red pepper flakes$10.00
- smoothies
bahama babe: banana, pineapple, orange, coconut, honey blue malik: banana, pineapple, coconut, honey, blue spirulina choco lover: banana, avocado, almond butter, cacao, flax, maple, almond milk brain boost: banana, blueberry, date, spinach, flax, almond milk green machine: banana, avocado, kale, spinach, almond butter, almond milk, honey mango dream: banana, mango, orange, turmeric, cinnamon, almond milk, honey metabolizer: pineapple, kale, apple, chia, lemon, ginger, cayenne pb&b: banana, peanut butter, flax, maca, almond milk, honey pretty in pink: mango, strawberry, apple, coconut, lemon, pitaya post workout: banana, strawberry, almond butter, almond milk, maple, chia seeds$6.00
- cold pressed juices
big red beets: beet, carrot, orange, ginger, lemon gracious greens: kale, pear, celery, cucumber, lemon, lime immune to it: carrot, apple, orange, lemon, ginger, turmeric kale yeah: kale, apple, celery, lemon, pineapple, ginger phytonutrients: kale, spinach, celery, cucumber, lemon, ginger pina picante: pineapple, apple, cucumber, jalapeño, mint popeye punch: spinach, apple, lemon, cucumber, ginger radiance: pineapple, apple, cucumber, mint recovery: kale, beet, orange, cucumber, lemon sunrise: carrot, pineapple, lemon, lime, cayenne tummy tamer: spinach, apple, lemon, pineapple, mint$6.95
- snacks