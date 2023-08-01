Lakeside Cafe Lakeside CA
Breakfast
Senior Menu Breakfast
2+2+2
Pancakes, 2 eggs any style, choice of 2 bacon strips or 2 sausage links
Bacon & 2 Eggs
2 bacon strips or 2 sausage links, 2 eggs any style, choice of hash browns or home fries, choice of toast
Links & 2 Eggs
2 bacon strips or 2 sausage links, 2 eggs any style, choice of hash browns or home fries, choice of toast
Waffle
Belgian waffle sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with warm maple syrup
Kids Menu
French Toast
Pancakes
One Egg Breakfast
Hash browns, slice of toast, bacon or one sausage link
Grilled Cheese
Swiss, Cheddar, and American cheese on choice of bread, with French fries or fresh fruit
3 Chicken Tenders
Served with French fries
Fish & Chips
Pieces of fish with French fries
Plain Only Cheese Cheeseburger
Turkey Dinner*
1 piece of turkey, 1 scoop of mashed potato, veggies, and stuffing
Cheese Quesadilla
Meatloaf Dinner*
1 piece of meatloaf, 1 scoop of mashed potato, and veggies
Mac & Cheese
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Mexican Fiesta
From the Griddle
Buttermilk Pancakes
French Toast*
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
Belgian Waffle
Whip cream upon request
Combo From the Griddle
Choice of French toast, buttermilk pancakes, belgian waffle, or cinnamon roll French toast, served with 2 eggs any style, and choice of 4 sausage links, 4 strips of bacon, or 2 country sausage patty. Substitute a country slab of ham for other meat $16.99
Lumberjack House Special
Choice of French toast, cinnamon roll French toast, buttermilk pancakes, or belgian waffle served with 3 strips of hickory-smoked bacon, 3 sausage links, 3 eggs any style, and choice of hash browns or home fries with (grilled onions and bell peppers $.75)
Chicken & Waffles
Waffle, 4 chicken tenders
Breakfast Sides
Oatmeal of Wheat
Grits of Wheat
Cream of Wheat
Biscuit & Gravy
Homemade Biscuit
Buttermilk biscuit
Homemade Cinnamon Roll
Side of Toast
Side of Hash Browns
Home Fries
Bacon
Sausage Links
(2) Country Sausage Patties
Country Slab of Ham
Polish, Kielbasa
Chicken Sausage
Beans & Cheese with Chips
Chips & Salsa
(2) Fried Chiles
1 Egg
2 Eggs
Breakfast-Omelettes
Ultimate Veggie Omelette
Fresh mushrooms, onions, tomato, bell pepper, and spinach
Mediterranean Omelette
Black olives, tomatoes, and feta cheese, sprinkled with basil
Spinach, Mushroom, & Cheese Omelette
So Cheesy Omelette
American, swiss, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheeses
Go Green Omelette
Spinach, bell peppers, Ortega chilies, green onions, and avocado
A.B.C Omelette
Avocado, bacon, and cheese
Bacon, Mushrooms, & Cheese Omelette
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Melting Pot Omelette
Hickory-smoked bacon, sausage, pit ham, tomatoes, and onions
Florentine Omelette
Hickory-smoked bacon and tomatoes, fresh spinach
Denver Omelette
Pit ham, onions, and bell peppers
Baja Omelette
Hickory-smoked bacon, Ortega chilies, and tomatoes, topped with melted pepper jack Cheese and avocado
Breakfast-Benedicts
Two Egg Breakfasts
Eggs Any Style
2 eggs, with potatoes and choice of toast
Bacon with Eggs
Choice 4 strips of hickory-smoked bacon, 4 link sausages or 2 sausage patties or 4 lb. of pit ham
Sausage with Eggs
Choice 4 strips of hickory-smoked bacon, 4 link sausages or 2 sausage patties or 4 lb. of pit ham
Ham with Eggs
Choice 4 strips of hickory-smoked bacon, 4 link sausages or 2 sausage patties or 4 lb. of pit ham
Specialty Sausage & Eggs
Choose chicken apple, polish, Italian, or Portuguese sausage
Pork Chops & Eggs
Two center-cut pork chops, cooked over an open flame
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Fresh corned beef, bell peppers, grilled onions, and red potatoes
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
Breaded beef steak covered with sausage and pepper gravy
Ground Beef Steak & Eggs
1/3-Pound patty cooked to order over an open flame
Steak & Eggs
10 oz new York prime steak, cooked to order
Lunch
Senior Lunch
Half Sandwich & Soup Combo
Choose any sandwich on lunch menu
Half Sandwich & Salad Combo
Choose any sandwich on lunch menu
Cheeseburger
1/3 lb. ground beef patty, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickle, and mayo on a grilled sesame bun
Three Cheese Melt*
Melted American, swiss, and Cheddar cheeses on choice of bread
Sandwiches
Monte Cristo
Sliced ham, melted cheese between slices of French toast, powdered sugar, and warm maple syrup
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork sandwich: tender slow-roasted pork shoulder, BBQ sauce served on a homemade dinner roll
Rueben
Corned beef
Pastrami
With swiss cheese, choice of bread, mustard, and pickle
Turkey Club
Roasted turkey or grilled chicken breast, hickory smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce, and mayo on three slices on choice of bread
Chicken Club
Roasted turkey or grilled chicken breast, hickory smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce, and mayo on three slices on choice of bread
Triple Decker House Club
Sliced ham, roasted turkey or grilled chicken breast, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of choice of bread
Half Sandwich & Soup Combo
Choose any half sandwiches
Half Sandwich & Salad Combo
Choose any half sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo, on choice of bread
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Tuna or chicken salad, tomato, lettuce, choice of bread
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Tuna or chicken salad, tomato, lettuce, choice of bread
Sliced Ham Sandwich
Sliced ham, tomato, lettuce, and mayo on choice of bread
Turkey Breast Sandwich
Roasted turkey breast, tomato, lettuce, and mayo on choice of bread
Veggie Sandwich
Cucumbers, tomato, lettuce, mayo, and swiss cheese on choice of bread
Burgers/Wraps
Build Your Own Burger
One-third pound 100% ground beef patty, turkey burger, grilled chicken, vegetarian burger, Hawaiian burger, guacamole burger, chili cheeseburger, patty melt, buffalo chicken burger. (Available after 11am)
Crispy Chicken Ranch Wrap
Lightly breaded chicken tenders with lettuce, tomato, jack and cheddar cheese, and a side of ranch dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken breast with crisp caesar salad and hickory-smoked bacon, sprinkled with parmesan cheese
Mediterranean Wrap
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, olives, feta cheese, spinach, and tomato
Turkey, Avocado, & Swiss Wrap
Fresh roasted turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, avocado, & swiss cheese. Served with a side of cranberry sauce
Veggie Wrap
Tomato, cucumber, mushrooms, spinach, olives, and bell peppers, with shredded jack and Cheddar cheese
Lunch/Dinner Sides
Hot Sandwiches & Melts
Proud Bird
Grilled roast turkey breast with hickory-smoked bacon, tomatoes, melted swiss cheese on sourdough
Three Cheese Melt
Melted American, swiss and Cheddar cheeses on choice of bread
Tuna Salad Melt
Tuna or chicken salad with melted American and swiss cheeses on choice of grilled bread
Chicken Salad Melt
Tuna or chicken salad with melted American and swiss cheeses on choice of grilled bread
Ham & Cheese Melt
Sliced pit ham with melted American and swiss cheeses on choice of grilled bread
Crispy Chicken Melt
Fried chicken breast, melted American and pepper jack cheeses, and bacon, on choice of grilled bread
Hot Meatloaf
On a homemade dinner roll, with beef gravy, mashed potatoes, and vegetables
Hot Turkey
Roasted turkey on a homemade dinner roll, with turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, and vegetables
Hot Meatball Sub
Topped with marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, and served on a grilled French roll
French Dip Sandwich
Sliced prime rib meat on a French roll
Dinner
Seafood
BBQ Salmon
Grilled wild-caught Alaskan salmon brushed with BBQ sauce
Trout Almandine
Grilled lightly breaded whole boneless rainbow trout topped with almonds
Fish & Chips*
Alaskan cod. Served with homemade tartar sauce, coleslaw, and French fries
Shrimp, Fish and Chips
3 pieces of shrimp, 2 pieces of batter fried Alaskan cod served with tartar sauce, coleslaw, and French fries
Lunch/Dinner Sides
Dinners
Turkey Dinner**
Freshly roasted and sliced to order, served over stuffing, choice of potato with turkey gravy and a side of cranberry sauce
Liver & Onions
Sliced beef liver topped with grilled onions
Meatloaf
Baked and covered with homemade beef gravy, choice of potato and veggies
Roasted Pork Shoulder & Sauerkraut
Slow roasted pork shoulder with sauerkraut
Chicken Fried Steak
Lightly breaded fried beef steak with sausage and pepper gravy
Beef Stroganoff
Chopped top sirloin steak cooked in creamy mushroom gravy, served over egg noodles
Prime Steak & Shrimp
Prime steak served with three shrimp
Grilled Pork Chops
Center cut flame grilled pork chops. Served with choice of potato, coleslaw, and soup or salad
Sirloin Steak
Beef patty, grilled mushrooms, and onions
Fresh Fried Chicken
Half chicken, double battered, and fried crispy
So-Cal Chicken
Two grilled boneless, skinless chicken breasts topped with tomato slices, grilled pit ham, melted swiss cheese, and avocado
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce*
Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce
Spaghetti with 2 Meatballs
House Mac & Cheese
Four cheeses melted over elbow pasta, topped with breadcrumbs on request
Entrée Salads
Cobb Salad
Fresh roasted turkey breast, chopped hickory-smoked bacon, crumbled blue cheese, cucumbers, avocado, tomato, and hard boiled egg
Chef's Salad
Fresh roasted turkey breast, ham, tomatoes, and cucumbers, with shredded cheese and hard boiled egg
Chicken Salad*
Grilled chicken breast or crispy chicken tenders with tomato and cucumber
BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad
BBQ marinated chicken breast atop lettuce with grilled corn, black beans, avocado, chopped red onion, and tomato. Topped with onion strings and served with signature BBQ ranch dressing
Mediterranean Salad
Double boneless, skinless chicken breast, grilled to order, with sliced black olives, feta cheese, tomato, and cucumber
Veggie Salad
Tomato, cucumber, mushrooms, spinach, olives, and bell peppers, topped with shredded cheese