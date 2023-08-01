Breakfast

Senior Menu Breakfast

2+2+2

$10.99

Pancakes, 2 eggs any style, choice of 2 bacon strips or 2 sausage links

Bacon & 2 Eggs

$11.99

2 bacon strips or 2 sausage links, 2 eggs any style, choice of hash browns or home fries, choice of toast

Links & 2 Eggs

$11.99

Waffle

$10.99

Belgian waffle sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with warm maple syrup

Kids Menu

French Toast

$7.99

Pancakes

$7.99

One Egg Breakfast

$7.99

Hash browns, slice of toast, bacon or one sausage link

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Swiss, Cheddar, and American cheese on choice of bread, with French fries or fresh fruit

3 Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Served with French fries

Fish & Chips

$8.99

Pieces of fish with French fries

Plain Only Cheese Cheeseburger

$9.99

Turkey Dinner*

$9.99

1 piece of turkey, 1 scoop of mashed potato, veggies, and stuffing

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Meatloaf Dinner*

$9.99

1 piece of meatloaf, 1 scoop of mashed potato, and veggies

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$6.99

Mexican Fiesta

Chorizo Scramble

$15.99

Carne Asada & Eggs

$20.99

Machaca Scramble

$15.99

Huevos Rancheros

$15.99

Chilaquiles & Eggs

$15.99

Breakfast Burrito

$15.99

Scrambled eggs with hickory-smoked bacon or sausage with tomatoes, onions, potatoes, and melted cheese, wrapped in a large flour tortilla (only burrito)

From the Griddle

Buttermilk Pancakes

$11.99+

French Toast*

$12.99

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$12.99

Belgian Waffle

$12.99

Whip cream upon request

Combo From the Griddle

$15.99

Choice of French toast, buttermilk pancakes, belgian waffle, or cinnamon roll French toast, served with 2 eggs any style, and choice of 4 sausage links, 4 strips of bacon, or 2 country sausage patty. Substitute a country slab of ham for other meat $16.99

Lumberjack House Special

$18.99

Choice of French toast, cinnamon roll French toast, buttermilk pancakes, or belgian waffle served with 3 strips of hickory-smoked bacon, 3 sausage links, 3 eggs any style, and choice of hash browns or home fries with (grilled onions and bell peppers $.75)

Chicken & Waffles

$16.99

Waffle, 4 chicken tenders

Breakfast Sides

Oatmeal of Wheat

$6.99+

Grits of Wheat

$6.99+

Cream of Wheat

$6.99+

Biscuit & Gravy

$7.99+

Homemade Biscuit

$3.99

Buttermilk biscuit

Homemade Cinnamon Roll

$7.99

Side of Toast

$3.99

Side of Hash Browns

$4.99

Home Fries

$4.99

Bacon

$4.99+

Sausage Links

$4.99+

(2) Country Sausage Patties

$7.99

Country Slab of Ham

$8.99

Polish, Kielbasa

$8.99

Chicken Sausage

$8.99

Beans & Cheese with Chips

$8.99

Chips & Salsa

$6.99

(2) Fried Chiles

$3.75

1 Egg

$1.99

2 Eggs

$2.99

Breakfast-Omelettes

Ultimate Veggie Omelette

$16.49

Fresh mushrooms, onions, tomato, bell pepper, and spinach

Mediterranean Omelette

$16.49

Black olives, tomatoes, and feta cheese, sprinkled with basil

Spinach, Mushroom, & Cheese Omelette

$16.49

So Cheesy Omelette

$15.99

American, swiss, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheeses

Go Green Omelette

$16.49

Spinach, bell peppers, Ortega chilies, green onions, and avocado

A.B.C Omelette

$16.99

Avocado, bacon, and cheese

Bacon, Mushrooms, & Cheese Omelette

$16.99

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$16.99

Melting Pot Omelette

$16.99

Hickory-smoked bacon, sausage, pit ham, tomatoes, and onions

Florentine Omelette

$16.99

Hickory-smoked bacon and tomatoes, fresh spinach

Denver Omelette

$16.99

Pit ham, onions, and bell peppers

Baja Omelette

$17.99

Hickory-smoked bacon, Ortega chilies, and tomatoes, topped with melted pepper jack Cheese and avocado

Breakfast-Benedicts

Classic Benedict

$16.99

Bacon Avocado Benedict

$16.99

Florentine Benedict

$6.99

Corned Beef Benedict

$16.99

Pulled Pork Benedict

$16.99

Veggie Benedict Benedict

$16.99

Two Egg Breakfasts

Eggs Any Style

$12.49

2 eggs, with potatoes and choice of toast

Bacon with Eggs

$15.49

Choice 4 strips of hickory-smoked bacon, 4 link sausages or 2 sausage patties or 4 lb. of pit ham

Sausage with Eggs

$15.49

Choice 4 strips of hickory-smoked bacon, 4 link sausages or 2 sausage patties or 4 lb. of pit ham

Ham with Eggs

$15.49

Choice 4 strips of hickory-smoked bacon, 4 link sausages or 2 sausage patties or 4 lb. of pit ham

Specialty Sausage & Eggs

$16.99

Choose chicken apple, polish, Italian, or Portuguese sausage

Pork Chops & Eggs

$17.99

Two center-cut pork chops, cooked over an open flame

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$16.99

Fresh corned beef, bell peppers, grilled onions, and red potatoes

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$16.99

Breaded beef steak covered with sausage and pepper gravy

Ground Beef Steak & Eggs

$15.99

1/3-Pound patty cooked to order over an open flame

Steak & Eggs

$20.99

10 oz new York prime steak, cooked to order

Lunch

Senior Lunch

Half Sandwich & Soup Combo

$12.99

Choose any sandwich on lunch menu

Half Sandwich & Salad Combo

$12.99

Cheeseburger

$11.99

1/3 lb. ground beef patty, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickle, and mayo on a grilled sesame bun

Three Cheese Melt*

$10.99

Melted American, swiss, and Cheddar cheeses on choice of bread

Sandwiches

Monte Cristo

$16.49

Sliced ham, melted cheese between slices of French toast, powdered sugar, and warm maple syrup

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.49

Pulled pork sandwich: tender slow-roasted pork shoulder, BBQ sauce served on a homemade dinner roll

Rueben

$16.99

Corned beef

Pastrami

$16.99

With swiss cheese, choice of bread, mustard, and pickle

Turkey Club

$16.99

Roasted turkey or grilled chicken breast, hickory smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce, and mayo on three slices on choice of bread

Chicken Club

$16.99

Triple Decker House Club

$16.99

Sliced ham, roasted turkey or grilled chicken breast, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of choice of bread

Half Sandwich & Soup Combo

$14.99

Choose any half sandwiches

Half Sandwich & Salad Combo

$14.99

BLT

$13.99

Bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo, on choice of bread

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$15.49

Tuna or chicken salad, tomato, lettuce, choice of bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.49

Sliced Ham Sandwich

$14.99

Sliced ham, tomato, lettuce, and mayo on choice of bread

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$15.99

Roasted turkey breast, tomato, lettuce, and mayo on choice of bread

Veggie Sandwich

$14.99

Cucumbers, tomato, lettuce, mayo, and swiss cheese on choice of bread

Burgers/Wraps

Build Your Own Burger

$16.99

One-third pound 100% ground beef patty, turkey burger, grilled chicken, vegetarian burger, Hawaiian burger, guacamole burger, chili cheeseburger, patty melt, buffalo chicken burger. (Available after 11am)

Crispy Chicken Ranch Wrap

$15.99

Lightly breaded chicken tenders with lettuce, tomato, jack and cheddar cheese, and a side of ranch dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.99

Chicken breast with crisp caesar salad and hickory-smoked bacon, sprinkled with parmesan cheese

Mediterranean Wrap

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, olives, feta cheese, spinach, and tomato

Turkey, Avocado, & Swiss Wrap

$15.99

Fresh roasted turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, avocado, & swiss cheese. Served with a side of cranberry sauce

Veggie Wrap

$15.99

Tomato, cucumber, mushrooms, spinach, olives, and bell peppers, with shredded jack and Cheddar cheese

Lunch/Dinner Sides

1 Piece Meatballs

$2.99

2 Pieces Meatballs

$4.99

1(P) Fried Fish

$4.99

1 Chicken Breast

$6.99

1 Beef Patty

$5.99

Mac & Cheese Side

$5.99

Side of Italian Sausage

$6.99

Mashed Potato

$4.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Sides French Fries

$5.99

Side Onion Rings

$5.99

Side of Frings

$6.99

Hot Sandwiches & Melts

Proud Bird

$16.99

Grilled roast turkey breast with hickory-smoked bacon, tomatoes, melted swiss cheese on sourdough

Three Cheese Melt

$13.99

Melted American, swiss and Cheddar cheeses on choice of bread

Tuna Salad Melt

$6.49

Chicken Salad Melt

$16.49

Ham & Cheese Melt

$16.49

Sliced pit ham with melted American and swiss cheeses on choice of grilled bread

Crispy Chicken Melt

$16.99

Fried chicken breast, melted American and pepper jack cheeses, and bacon, on choice of grilled bread

Hot Meatloaf

$16.99

On a homemade dinner roll, with beef gravy, mashed potatoes, and vegetables

Hot Turkey

$16.99

Roasted turkey on a homemade dinner roll, with turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, and vegetables

Hot Meatball Sub

$16.99

Topped with marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, and served on a grilled French roll

French Dip Sandwich

$17.99

Sliced prime rib meat on a French roll

Dinner

Seafood

BBQ Salmon

$18.99

Grilled wild-caught Alaskan salmon brushed with BBQ sauce

Trout Almandine

$20.99

Grilled lightly breaded whole boneless rainbow trout topped with almonds

Fish & Chips*

$18.99

Alaskan cod. Served with homemade tartar sauce, coleslaw, and French fries

Shrimp, Fish and Chips

$19.99

3 pieces of shrimp, 2 pieces of batter fried Alaskan cod served with tartar sauce, coleslaw, and French fries

Dinners

Turkey Dinner**

$17.99

Freshly roasted and sliced to order, served over stuffing, choice of potato with turkey gravy and a side of cranberry sauce

Liver & Onions

$16.99

Sliced beef liver topped with grilled onions

Meatloaf

$16.99

Baked and covered with homemade beef gravy, choice of potato and veggies

Roasted Pork Shoulder & Sauerkraut

$16.99

Slow roasted pork shoulder with sauerkraut

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.99

Lightly breaded fried beef steak with sausage and pepper gravy

Beef Stroganoff

$16.99

Chopped top sirloin steak cooked in creamy mushroom gravy, served over egg noodles

Prime Steak & Shrimp

$22.99

Prime steak served with three shrimp

Grilled Pork Chops

$17.99

Center cut flame grilled pork chops. Served with choice of potato, coleslaw, and soup or salad

Sirloin Steak

$16.99

Beef patty, grilled mushrooms, and onions

Fresh Fried Chicken

$18.99

Half chicken, double battered, and fried crispy

So-Cal Chicken

$17.99

Two grilled boneless, skinless chicken breasts topped with tomato slices, grilled pit ham, melted swiss cheese, and avocado

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce*

$15.99

Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce

$15.99

Spaghetti with 2 Meatballs

$15.99

House Mac & Cheese

$12.99

Four cheeses melted over elbow pasta, topped with breadcrumbs on request

Entrée Salads

Cobb Salad

$16.49

Fresh roasted turkey breast, chopped hickory-smoked bacon, crumbled blue cheese, cucumbers, avocado, tomato, and hard boiled egg

Chef's Salad

$16.49

Fresh roasted turkey breast, ham, tomatoes, and cucumbers, with shredded cheese and hard boiled egg

Chicken Salad*

$16.49

Grilled chicken breast or crispy chicken tenders with tomato and cucumber

BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad

$16.49

BBQ marinated chicken breast atop lettuce with grilled corn, black beans, avocado, chopped red onion, and tomato. Topped with onion strings and served with signature BBQ ranch dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$16.49

Double boneless, skinless chicken breast, grilled to order, with sliced black olives, feta cheese, tomato, and cucumber

Veggie Salad

$15.49

Tomato, cucumber, mushrooms, spinach, olives, and bell peppers, topped with shredded cheese

Dinner Side Salad

$7.99

Dessert

Fruit Pie Slice

$3.49

Pecan Pie Slice

$3.49

Cheese Cake Slice

$4.99

Traditional Pie

$4.99

Oreo Pie

$4.99

Deep Fried Oreos

Hot Fudge Brownie

$7.99

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.99

Ice cream Shake

$5.99

Chocolate Ice Cream

$2.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.99

Strawberry Ice Cream

$2.99

Beverages

Coffee and Tea

Regular Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Hot Cocoa

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Ice Tea

$3.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Milk

$2.99+

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr.Pepper

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Juices

Apple Juice

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.99