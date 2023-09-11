Skip to Main content
Pickup
ASAP
from
6920 E Lakeside Ave
0
Your order
Checkout
$0.00
Order Online
Lakeside Barbeque 6920 Lakeside Ave Ste E
Delivery
Pickup
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
6920 E Lakeside Ave
À LA CARTE
SIDES
PLATTERS
FAMILY SPECIAL
SAUCES
DESSERTS
SPECIALS
Delivery
Pickup
À LA CARTE
VA BBQ
$5.99+
NC BBQ
$5.99+
TX Beef BBQ
$6.99+
Chicken BBQ
$5.99+
Hot Dog
$3.29
Ribs
$11.49+
Kids VA BBQ Sandwich
$3.29
Kids NC BBQ Sandwich
$3.29
Kids TX BBQ Sandwich
$3.29
Kids CHX BBQ Sandwich
$3.29
SIDES
Fries
$2.49
Baked Beans
$2.49
Green Beans
$2.49
Collard Greens
$2.49
Coleslaw
$2.49
Corn Bread Muffins
$2.49
Hush Puppies
$2.49
Mac & Cheese
$2.49
Banana Pudding
$2.49
Fried Apples
$2.49
Potato Salad
$0.00+
PLATTERS
Sampler Platter
$17.49
Pork Platter
$13.19
Beef Platter
$15.29
Chicken Platter
$13.19
Novice BBQ Platter
$13.49
FAMILY SPECIAL
Virginia Barbeque
$22.95
North Carolina Barbeque
$22.95
Texas Beef Barbeque
$24.95
Chicken Barbeque
$23.95
2 Go Special
$26.95
SAUCES
VA Sauce
$0.00+
Carolina Sauce
$0.00+
Sweet & Sassy Sauce
$0.00+
VA Hot Sauce
$0.00+
DESSERTS
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
$1.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.50
SPECIALS
Monday Special
Lakeside Barbeque Location and Hours
(804) 262-6660
6920 E Lakeside Ave, Lakeside, VA 23228
Closed
• Opens Sunday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement