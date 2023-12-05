C7 BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH

$19.99

Savory smoked perfection with our brisket. The rich and smoky slow-cooked beef is meticulously crafted and provides an explosion of flavors, with fried onions, pickles and KC BBQ sauce Served with your choice of 1 side and 1 fresh house made biscuit with seasonal preserves, fennel butter, and house-made dill pickles Add $1.99 for brussels, Street Corns, mac n' cheese, sautéed seasonal vegetables, fried onion rings, sweet potato fries, or turkey chili