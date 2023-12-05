lalc Restaurant & Bar (The Backyard) 136 Main Street
Food
STARTERS
- A1 STREET CORNS$6.99
Chipotle aioli, tajin, and feta crumble
- A2 BUFFALO'ED EGGS$7.99
Blue cheese dressing, pickled celery, buffalo drizzle
- A3 TUNA TARTARE$11.99
Yellowfin Ahi Tuna, AAA Sushi Grade, saku, poke sauce, avo mash, house made fresh taro chips
- A4 SALMON TARTARE$11.99
Sushi grade wild caught Atlantic salmon, poke sauce, avo mash, house made fresh taro chips
- A5 CRAB & LOBSTER CAKE$15.99
Made with real crab & lobster meat, served with little green salad
- A6 HOUSE MADE FRIED ONION RINGS$8.99
Seasoned and deep-fried fresh cut onions served with house made ranch dipping sauce
- A7 MOZZARELLA STICKS$7.99
Italian style breaded served with marinara sauce
- A8 JALAPENO POPPERS$7.99
Choice of jalapenos with cheddar cheese or cream cheese
- A9 CHICKEN WINGS$12.99
Buffalo wings served with ranch and celery, or dry rubs served with Kansas Q and Pickles
BBQ
- B1 OAK WOOD SLOW-SMOKED PULLED PORK$20.99
A half pound of our special meticulously slow-smoked and succulent pork roast that is infused with the scent of oak wood and drizzled with Carolina Q Served with your choice of 1 side and 1 fresh house made biscuit with seasonal preserves, fennel butter, and house-made dill pickles Add $1.99 for brussels, Street Corns, mac n' cheese, sautéed seasonal vegetables, fried onion rings, sweet potato fries, or turkey chili
- B2 SLOW-SMOKED BEEF TRI-TIP$27.99
A half pound of our tender tri-tip, smoked to perfection, ensuring a finish that captivates with a harmonious blend of smoky richness and mouth-watering tenderness, served with KC BBQ sauce Served with your choice of 1 side and 1 fresh house made biscuit with seasonal preserves, fennel butter, and house-made dill pickles Add $1.99 for brussels, Street Corns, mac n' cheese, sautéed seasonal vegetables, fried onion rings, sweet potato fries, or turkey chili
- B3 OAK WOOD SLOW-SMOKED BBQ CHICKEN$20.99
Half a roasted chicken, served with BBQ sauce Served with your choice of 1 side and 1 fresh house made biscuit with seasonal preserves, fennel butter, and house-made dill pickles Add $1.99 for brussels, Street Corns, mac n' cheese, sautéed seasonal vegetables, fried onion rings, sweet potato fries, or turkey chili
- B4 OAK WOOD SLOW-SMOKED BBQ 1/2 RACK BABY BACK RIBS$27.99+
Carefully crafted and made to order, our baby back ribs, slow-smoked with oak wood, tenderly fall off the bone and provide an explosion of flavors. Served with Carolina Q, served with shoestring fries and coleslaw Add $1.99 for brussels, Street Corns, mac n' cheese, sautéed seasonal vegetables, fried onion rings, sweet potato fries, or turkey chili
- B5 SMALLS$99.00
½ lb pulled pork, ½ rack baby back ribs, ½ chicken, hot links, Santa Maria tri-tip. The Good Stuff (yes, you get it all): house pickles, sweet rolls, pit beans, cheddar mash, brussels, coleslaw. Feeds a lot. Served family-style for 4-6 Served with your choice of 1 side and 1 fresh house made biscuit with seasonal preserves, fennel butter, and house-made dill pickles
- B6 BIGGIE$169.00
1 lb pulled pork, full rack of baby back ribs, whole chicken, hot links, Santa Maria tri-tip. The Good Stuff (yes, you get it all): house pickles, sweet rolls, pit beans, cheddar mash, brussels, coleslaw. Feeds a lot more. Served family-style for 12 or more Served with your choice of 1 side and 1 fresh house made biscuit with seasonal preserves, fennel butter, and house-made dill pickles
BURGER & SANDWICH
- C1 LOBSTER ROLL$25.99
Taro, celery, pops secret sauce, chives and a dust of house made seasoning Served with your choice of 1 side and 1 fresh house made biscuit with seasonal preserves, fennel butter, and house-made dill pickles Add $1.99 for brussels, Street Corns, mac n' cheese, sautéed seasonal vegetables, fried onion rings, sweet potato fries, or turkey chili
- C2 CAST IRON PO'BOY$25.99
Blackened shrimp, comeback slaw, vine ripe tomatoes Served with your choice of 1 side and 1 fresh house made biscuit with seasonal preserves, fennel butter, and house-made dill pickles Add $1.99 for brussels, Street Corns, mac n' cheese, sautéed seasonal vegetables, fried onion rings, sweet potato fries, or turkey chili
- C3 ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE PO'BOY$18.99
Slaw, pit beans, dill pickles Served with your choice of 1 side and 1 fresh house made biscuit with seasonal preserves, fennel butter, and house-made dill pickles Add $1.99 for brussels, Street Corns, mac n' cheese, sautéed seasonal vegetables, fried onion rings, sweet potato fries, or turkey chili
- C4 CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$18.99
Hot honey aioli, shredded lettuce, dill pickles Served with your choice of 1 side and 1 fresh house made biscuit with seasonal preserves, fennel butter, and house-made dill pickles Add $1.99 for brussels, Street Corns, mac n' cheese, sautéed seasonal vegetables, fried onion rings, sweet potato fries, or turkey chili
- C5 SANTA MARIA TRI TIP OPEN FACE SANDWICH$19.99
Texas toast, cheddar mash, pickled red onions, scallions, house made sauce Served with your choice of 1 side and 1 fresh house made biscuit with seasonal preserves, fennel butter, and house-made dill pickles Add $1.99 for brussels, Street Corns, mac n' cheese, sautéed seasonal vegetables, fried onion rings, sweet potato fries, or turkey chili
- C6 PULLED PORK SANDWICH$18.99
Carolina Q, slaw, and dill pickles Served with your choice of 1 side and 1 fresh house made biscuit with seasonal preserves, fennel butter, and house-made dill pickles Add $1.99 for brussels, Street Corns, mac n' cheese, sautéed seasonal vegetables, fried onion rings, sweet potato fries, or turkey chili
- C7 BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH$19.99
Savory smoked perfection with our brisket. The rich and smoky slow-cooked beef is meticulously crafted and provides an explosion of flavors, with fried onions, pickles and KC BBQ sauce Served with your choice of 1 side and 1 fresh house made biscuit with seasonal preserves, fennel butter, and house-made dill pickles Add $1.99 for brussels, Street Corns, mac n' cheese, sautéed seasonal vegetables, fried onion rings, sweet potato fries, or turkey chili
- C8 TURKEY SANDWICH$18.99
Ciabatta bread, roast turkey thinly sliced deli style, lettuces, tomatoes, dried cranberries and aioli Served with your choice of 1 side and 1 fresh house made biscuit with seasonal preserves, fennel butter, and house-made dill pickles Add $1.99 for brussels, Street Corns, mac n' cheese, sautéed seasonal vegetables, fried onion rings, sweet potato fries, or turkey chili
- C9 THE GIANT BBQ SANDWICH$23.99
Pulled pork, Santa Maria Tri - Tip, Andouille Sausage, slaw, KC BBQ, house pickles on ciabatta Served with your choice of 1 side and 1 fresh house made biscuit with seasonal preserves, fennel butter, and house-made dill pickles Add $1.99 for brussels, Street Corns, mac n' cheese, sautéed seasonal vegetables, fried onion rings, sweet potato fries, or turkey chili
- C10 VEGGIE BURGER (VEGAN)$18.99
Plant-base patties, NO GMO, NO SOY, NO GLUTEN, lettuces, tomatoes, house pickles Served with your choice of 1 side and 1 fresh house made biscuit with seasonal preserves, fennel butter, and house-made dill pickles Add $1.99 for brussels, Street Corns, mac n' cheese, sautéed seasonal vegetables, fried onion rings, sweet potato fries, or turkey chili
- C11 WESTERN BEEF BURGER$19.99
1/2 lb beef patty, bacon, crispy house made onion rings, lettuce, tomato, house made BBQ sauce Served with your choice of 1 side and 1 fresh house made biscuit with seasonal preserves, fennel butter, and house-made dill pickles Add $1.99 for brussels, Street Corns, mac n' cheese, sautéed seasonal vegetables, fried onion rings, sweet potato fries, or turkey chili
- C12 BACKYARD BURGER$14.99+
Smoky thousand, American cheese, b&b pickles, red onions, brioche bun Served with your choice of 1 side and 1 fresh house made biscuit with seasonal preserves, fennel butter, and house-made dill pickles Add $1.99 for brussels, Street Corns, mac n' cheese, sautéed seasonal vegetables, fried onion rings, sweet potato fries, or turkey chili
MAINS
- M1 FISH & CHIPS$16.99
Beer battered wild caught Atlantic cod, classic coleslaw, fries, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, and lemon wedge
- M2 SHRIMP & CHIPS$19.99
Beer battered shrimp, classic coleslaw, fries, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, and lemon wedge
- M3 THE #1$20.99
2 Pieces of fried chicken (breast and wing) or half roasted chicken with biscuit, sawmill gravy, and choice of 1 side
- M4 FAROE ISLANDS SALMON (8oz)$29.99
Salmon grown in the cold clean tides of the Faroe Islands with tarragon sauce, seasonal vegetable and mashed potatoes
- M5 ANGUS RIBEYE (12OZ)$39.99
Angus ribeye steak with mushroom demi glaze, seasonal vegetable, and mashed potatoes
- M6 ANTI-PASTA SALAD$14.99
Veggies, feta, sundried tomatoes, olives, arugula, house caesar dressing
SIDES
- S1 HOUSE MADE BISCUIT$3.99
Served with seasonal preserves, fennel butter
- S2 FRENCH FRIES$6.99
Shoestring fries, served with smoky ketchup
- S3 SWEET POTATOES$7.99
Served with smoky ketchup
- S4 RED WHITE N' BLUE POTATO SALAD$6.99
- S5 MASHED POTATOES$6.99
- S6 UNCLE TONY'S SLAW$6.99
- S7 BRUSSELS$8.99
Thai fine herbs, Fresno pepper, sweet chili sauce
- S8 GRANDMA'S 5 CHEESE MAC$8.99
- S9 SMALL SIDE SALAD$6.99
- S10 SAUTÉED SEASONAL VEGETABLES$8.99
- S11 TURKEY CHILI$8.99
Crema, scallions, habanero jack, Fresno pepper, cilantro, served with sweet roll
GREENS
- G1 BEACH HOUSE SALAD$15.99
House greens, pecans, golden raisins, dried cranberries, red onion, feta cheese with house dressing
- G2 BEACH BODY SALAD$12.99
Heirloom greens, cucumber, fennel, cherry tomato, shaved beets, red onions, croutons, green goddess dressing
- G3 BABY ROMAINE CAESAR SALAD$12.99
Baby Romaine, croutons, roasted garlic ceasar, avocado
SWEETS
Beverages
ON TAP
- Coors Banquet$7.00
- Scrimshaw Pilsner$8.00
- Stargaze$8.50
- Rotating IPA$9.00
- CANADIAN SPRING WATER$2.99
This is the greatest thing happened here in lalc Restaurant & Bar. Now we serve Canadian Spring Water, from 2500 miles north in Canada! Is our Canadian Spring water good? Yes, absolutely! Is our Canadian Spring water for any particular customer? Probably YES. Can customers feel the goodness right away? Probably not. BUT this is the greatest thing here in lalc Restaurant & Bar!
CANS
- Steigl 16.9oz$6.50
- Modelo Especial 12oz$6.50
- Miller Lite 12oz$6.50
- Anchor Steam 12oz$7.00
- Anchor Steam Tropical Hazy IPA$7.00
- Coronado Salty Crew Blonde Ale 12oz$6.50
- Bear Republic Racer 5 12oz$7.50
- Golden Road Ride On 10 Hop Hazy 12oz$6.50
- Brew Free! Or Die Blood Orange IPA 12oz$6.50
- Fremont Dark Star Oatmeal Stout 12oz$6.50
- Non-Alcoholic Free Wave Hazy IPA 12oz$6.50
- White Claw 24oz$12.00
- Coors Light 24oz$8.00
- Pacifico 12oz$6.00
- Bud 12 oz can/ bottle$4.00
- Bud Light can 12 oz$4.00
- Dr. Pepper$2.99
- Root Beer$2.99
- Canada Dry$2.99
- Organic Lemonade$3.99
- Organic Orange Juice$3.99
- Organic Milk$3.99
- Organic Hot Tea$3.99
- Coffee$3.99
RED GLS
WHITE GLS
SPARKLING & ROSE
NA BEV
OPEN CUPS
- Hot Tea$2.99
- Organic Hot Tea$3.99
- Organic Milk$3.99
- Organic Orange Juice$3.99
- Organic Lemonade$3.99
