Lalla Grill Del Monte
Do You Need Utensils?
Starters
- Ahi Poke Ceviche$17.00
ahi tuna, guacamole mixed with seaweed, mint, wasabi, sesame seeds. served with wontons
- Asada Fries$18.00
house-cut fries, carne asada, avocado, pico de gallo, salsas, jalapeños, melted cheese
- Blue Cheese Steak Bites$16.00
blue cheese-stuffed hanger steak, bacon-wrapped, honey mustard drizzle
- Calamari$17.00
calamari steaks, chili flakes, parsley, garlic, lemon, mustard lemon drizzle
- Chips and Guacamole$15.00
fresh chopped guacamole with tortilla chips, black beans, salsas
- Clam Chowder Bowl$12.00
clam, diced potato, carrot, cream
- Clam Chowder Cup$6.00
clam, diced potato, carrot, cream
- Mexican Lentil Soup Bowl$12.00
lentil, cherry tomato, onion, garlic, cilantro, lime
- Mexican Lentil Soup Cup$6.00
lentil, cherry tomato, onion, garlic, cilantro, lime
- Nacho Party$19.00
house-made tortilla chips, charred chicken, mexican rice, pickled jalapeño, sour cream, pico de gallo, house-made salsas
- Quesabirria$18.00Out of stock
smoky and spicy beef birria on corn tortillas, cilantro, onion, chihuahua cheese, avocado salsa, consume dipping sauce
- Shrimp Tostadas (3 per Order)$15.00
sautéed shrimp, guacamole spread, ranchero salsa, pico de gallo, cilantro
- Spicy Thai Wings$15.00
thai spice marinated chicken wings, orange marmalade
Deli
- Blue Cheese Steak Sandwich$22.00
skirt steak, blue cheese, arugula, caramelized onions, chipotle mayo
- California Club$17.00
turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, spinach. piled high on grilled sourdough with chipotle mayo and swiss cheese
- Cubano Sandwich$17.00
pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard on a pressed ciabatta roll
- French Dip$17.00
slow-roasted beef, thinly sliced, piled high. served on a ciabatta roll with au jus
- Lalla Chicken Sandwich$17.00
free-range chicken breast, bacon, mashed avocado, jack cheese, mayo, l+t on ciabatta
- Portobello Caprese Sandwich$17.00
grilled portobello, avocado, roma tomato, pesto, grilled onion, arugula, mayo, mozzarella. served on a whole wheat bun
Organic Greens
- Ahi Tuna Salad$25.00
seared ahi tuna, roasted potatoes, poached egg, kalamata olives, hearts of palm, spinach, arugula, raspberry vinaigrette
- Mariani Chopped Salad$18.00
chopped iceberg, salami, provolone cheese, chickpeas, kalamata olives, garlic oregano olive oil vinaigrette
- Beet & Pear Salad$16.00
organic salinas valley greens, roasted beet, anjou pear, gorgonzola, candied pecan, chives. tossed in our house-made mango dressing
- Caesar Salad$15.00
salinas valley romaine, parmesan, focaccia crouton. tossed in our house-made Caesar dressing
- BBQ Chicken Salad$18.00
bbq chicken, avocado, black beans, tortilla chips, corn, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, smoked cheddar cheese, green onions, jicama, side ranch dressing
- Cobb Salad$19.00
charred chicken, avocado, egg, tomato, spinach, mixed green, iceberg, gorgonzola, bacon.served with our house-made Italian vinaigrette
- Greek Salad$15.00
Salinas valley romaine, feta, mozzarella, cucumber, kalamata olives, red onion, cherry tomatoes. tossed in our house-made balsamic
- Mediterranean Salmon Salad$26.00
pan seared salmon, super green lettuce mix, granny smith apple, chopped egg, cucumber, roma tomato, avocado, kalamata olives, feta. pan seared salmon, side house-made sherry vinaigrette
- Pistachio Crusted Chicken Salad$19.00
pistachio crusted chicken, salinas valley organic greens, roasted onion, granny smith apple, dried cranberry, crumbled goat cheese. served with our house-made honey mustard vinaigrette
- Red Organic Quinoa Salad$19.00
blackened chicken, dried cranberry, cucumber, bacon, grilled onion, cilantro, apple, toasted walnut, spinach, arugula, feta. tossed in our house-made raspberry vinaigrette
- Salinas Valley Blue$16.00
salinas valley romaine, iceberg, and organic greens, gorgonzola blue cheese, granny smith apple, cherry tomatoes, bacon, green onion, candied pecans, blue cheese dressing
- Strawberry Salad$15.00
organic salinas valley greens, fresh strawberry, feta, candied pecans, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, sweet onion, dried cranberry, escabeche. tossed in our house-made raspberry vinaigrette
Flatbreads
- BBQ Chipotle Flatbread$18.00
diced chicken, mozzarella, bacon, cilantro, drizzle of bbq sauce and ranch
- Chipotle Chicken Flatbread$17.00
diced chicken, mozzarella, pico de gallo, ranchero sauce, crema, cilantro, roasted poblano
- Margherita Flatbread$17.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, evoo
- New York Slice$15.00
san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, evoo
- Pesto Chicken Flatbread$18.00
diced chicken, basil pesto, mozzarella, oven roasted cherry tomatoes
- The Brutus$18.00
san marzano tomato sauce, house-made sausage, pepperoni, smoked bacon, mozzarella, red onion, olives, oregano
- Wild Mushroom Flatbread$16.00
mozzarella, whipped goat cheese, roasted wild mushroom, fresh herbs
Tacos
- Avocado Tacos$15.00
pistachio crusted avocado, chipotle mayo, queso fresco, ranchero salsa, pico de gallo, cilantro
- Birria Tacos$17.00
smoky and spicy beef birria, roasted guajillo salsa, guacamole salsa, cilantro, onion
- Carne Asada Tacos$16.00
char-grilled steak, chipotle salsa, salsa verde, guacamole salsa, chipotle mayo, cilantro, onion
- Fish Tacos$17.00
blackened grilled mahi mahi, habanero mango, oaxacan guacamole, chipotle mayo, red cabbage, cilantro, onion
- Mushroom Tacos$15.00
sautéed mushroom, oaxacan cheese, poblano rajas, grilled onions, cilantro, guajillo salsa