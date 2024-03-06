Lalo's - Maxwell Street 733 W Maxwell St,
BRUNCH
- Chorizo Scrambler$14.95
A Mexican omelette consisting of two scrambled eggs, diced tomatoes, onions, and Mexican sausage.
- Huevos ala Mex$14.95
Two scrambled eggs, mixed with diced tomatoes, onions, and diced jalapeño peppers. Served with refried beans and rice.
- Huevos Rancheros$14.95
Two sunny sides up eggs served over two lightly fried corn tortillas, topped with ranchero sauce accompanied with rice and beans.
- Lalo's Famous Chilaquiles$16.95
Crispy fried tortillas in green or red sauce, two eggs your style, sour cream, onion, cilantro, cheese & beans on the side. Add chicken or ribeye steak +5
- Lalo's Special$14.95
Our very own steak and eggs. Two sunny sides up eggs served with your choice of broiled rib-eye steak or chicken breast. Topped with our delicious arbol sauce spicy.
- Rancheros$14.95
- Breakfast Skillet$16.95
Two eggs your style with chorizo & diced potatoes topped with molcajete sauce, garnished with two slices of bacon
- Veggie Skillet$16.95
- Avocado Toast$16.95
- Brunch Tacos$14.95
Two flour tortillas with potaoes, scrambled eggs & choice of andouille sausage, ham or bacon
- Brunch Burrito$14.95
- Brunch Flautas$14.95
Three deep fried corn taquitos with choice of chicken, beef or potatoes, garnished with sour cream, guacamole & queso fresco, served with rice & beans
- Brunch Taco Trio$14.95
FOOD
Appetizers
- Guac & Chips$16.95
Our avocado dip made from ripe avocados, diced tomatoes, chopped cilantro, and sweet onions. Prepared mild or spicy.
- Botana Combo$18.95
A super starter & large size to share! Nachos topped with beans & chihuahua cheese, 4 ham & cheese quesadillas, one pork tamale, 2 chicken mini-flautas & 2 beef mini-flautas. Served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Sorry, no substitutions, please.
- Ceviche de Camaron$18.95
Fresh shrimp marinated in fresh lime juice. Seasoned with diced tomatoes, chopped sweet onion, chopped cilantro, avocado, & mixed bell peppers.
- Ceviche de Tilapia$18.95
Fresh tilapia marinated in fresh lime juice. Seasoned with diced tomatoes, chopped sweet onion, chopped cilantro, avocado, & mixed bell peppers.
- Coctel de Camaron$18.95
A delicious shrimp cocktail in a zesty tomato sauce. Garnished with onion, diced cucumbers, cilantro, and diced fresh avocado.
- Nachos$14.95
Thick blend corn tortilla chips dipped in refried beans and topped with melted chihuahua cheese. Also served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
- Sopes$16.95
Taste the authentic Mexican snack characterized by its distinctive pinched up rim which holds the savory fillings. Three sopes with your choice of ground beef, chorizo, chicken, steak or veggies, served over a layer of refried beans, and topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and queso fresco.
- Queso Fundido$16.95
Melted chihuahua cheese with green tomatillo sauce, or mild ranchera sauce. Add Chicken or Chorizo $4.00 Steak $5
- Sincronizadas$18.95
Flour tortillas with sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo in the center. Filled with ham and cheese. Served with ranchera sauce.
- Tamales$16.95
Three homemade tamales served in their corn husks. Filled with either chicken in a green tomatillo sauce or pork in a zesty red sauce. Mix and match to your delight. Served with a side of salsa ranchera and sour cream.
- Aguachile Ceviche Verde$17.95
Fresh raw shrimp cured in lime juice, cilantro & serrano pepper salsa with red onions and cucumbers. *This item is served raw
- Brochetas de Camaron$12.95
Shrimp skewers wrapped in bacon
Soups/Salads
- 16 oz. Consome$7.95
Yes, this is the cup of soup you receive before your dinner arrives when you dine with us . Our signature chicken soup featuring shredded chicken breast and noodles. Made from scratch every day!! Includes a side order of rice too!
- 32 oz. Consome$12.95
Yes, this is the cup of soup you receive before your dinner arrives when you dine with us . Our signature chicken soup featuring shredded chicken breast and noodles. Made from scratch every day!! Includes a side order of rice too!
- Caldo de Pollo$14.95
Our chicken soup features whole white chicken breast, garbanzo beans, zucchini, potatoes, and carrots. Served with a side of rice and your choice of tortillas. Don't mean to be confusing but this is not the soup that you get before your dinner arrives. You may want to look at our chicken consommé.
- Pozole$18.95
Mexico's most famous brothy soup with pork, hominy, chilli pepper, onion, radish & seasonings, garnished with shredded cabbage, crushed red peppers & lime on the side
- Caldo de Camaron$24.95
A classic from the mexican coastline, this tasty soup is made with fresh shrimp & vegetables.
- Caldo de Pescado$24.95
A delicious tilapia fish soup (no spines) with vegetables made with our own tasty recipe.
- Taco Salad$14.95
- House Salad$14.95
- SOPA DE FRIJOL NEGRO, BLACK BEAN SOUP$7.95
- SOPA DE TORTILLA$7.95
- CESAR SALAD$14.95
- CHICKEN CESAR$17.95
- Side of Rice$3.95
Made fresh every day. Always "fluffy."
- 4 oz. Limes$0.95
Freshly cut lime wedges.
- Cilantro/Onion/Lime Cup (4 oz)$0.75
Seafood
- Camaron al Mojo$24.95
Plump shrimp abound Mexico's coast line. One of the most succulent ways of serving them is to cook them until pink and baste them with garlic butter sauce. Served with, white rice, potato salad & fresh greens
- Camarones Empanizados$24.95
Shrimp breaded with our own blend of spices, served with white rice and potato salad & fresh greens.
- Fajitas de Camaron$23.95
Shrimp fajitas grilled with slices of onion, tomatoes and colorful bell peppers. Served with white rice, zucchini salad, guacamole, and sour cream.
- Filete de Tilapia$24.95
A fresh tilapia fillet, topped with your choice of mild veracruzana sauce, a la diabla or al mojo de ajo. Served with white rice, potato sald & greens on the side.
- Huachinango$36.95
A whole red snapper deep fried and topped with your choice of mild veracruzana tomato sauce, al mojo de ajo or a la diabla. Served with white rice, potato salad & fresh greens on the side.
- Sopa Marina$32.95
A seafood soup assortment featuring shrimp, crab legs, fresh water shrimp, octopus, clams, mussels, and fish in a spicy, seafood broth. Served with a side of white rice. A seafood extravaganza!
- Tinga de Camaron$24.95
Sauteed plump shrimp with onion, tomato & chile chipotle. Served with white rice, potato sald & fresh greens on the side.
- Mejillones$19.95
Mussels sauteed with garlic, onion, bacon, tomato & spicy chile de arbol sauce, topped with queso fresco.
- Camarones al Queso$24.95
Shrimp sauteed in spices, smothered in cheese & chipotle sauce. Served with white rice, refried beans, & romaine lettuce.
Sides
- Side of Mexican Cheese$3.00
Choose between grated Queso Fresco, Queso Panela or Shredded Chihuahua.
- Side of Refried Beans$3.95
- French Fries$4.00
- Side of Rice$3.95
Made fresh every day. Always "fluffy."
- Guac 8 oz.$8.95
Ripe avocados, diced tomatoes, chopped cilantro, and onions (does NOT include chips.)
- Guac 4oz$6.95
- Side of Avocado$3.50
- (1) Chiles Toreados$2.50
A flame roasted whole jalapeño pepper served with a lime wedge and marinated red onions.
- 2 oz. Sour Cream$2.50
- 2 oz. Diced Jalapeño (Fresh)
Freshly diced jalapeño. Great way to spice up your soups or tacos.
- 4 oz. Diced Jalapeño (Fresh)
Freshly diced jalapeño. Great way to spice up your soups or tacos.
- 4 oz. Hot Salsa
Choose from any of our homemade salsas. All made in-house in small batches.
- 4 oz. Pico de Gallo$2.75
- 16 oz Pico de Gallo$12.00
- Nopales$2.50
- Bag of Chips$2.95
Our thick cut, corn tortilla chips. Perfect for dipping. Unsalted.
- Chiles Toreados$2.50
(2) Flame roasted whole jalapeño peppers served with lime wedges and marinated red onions.
- Chips & Salsa$6.95
8oz container of our fresh salsa de mesa and a bag of chips.
- Jalapeño & Carrot Mix$2.25+
Choose from 8oz, 16 oz, and 32 oz...
- Large Bag of Chips$6.95
Our thick cut, corn tortilla chips. Perfect for dipping. Unsalted.
- Pack of Lalo's Flour Tortillas$3.25
Same, great tortillas we use in the restaurant!! 1 doz. Please reheat at home. Store in fridge.
- Salsa de Mesa$2.95+
Always fresh. Choose from 8oz, 16 oz, and 32 oz...
- Side Grilled Poblano Peppers$4.00
- Side Mushrooms/Hongos$3.00
- Side of Charro Beans$3.95
- Side of Mexican Potatoes$4.00
Potatoes grilled with Mexican sausage, onions & tomatoes.
- Side Queso Panela,chihuahua, or fresco$4.00
- Side of White Rice$3.95
- Side Pickled Jalapenos+Carrots$4.00
- Telera Roll/Pan$1.00
- Tortillas (6)$2.00
- Tortillas a Mano$3.95
Desserts
- Flan$8.95
Mexico's classic dessert. Vanilla custard served with Mexican egg nog.
- Fried Ice Cream$8.95
The perfect dessert after any meal. Served in its own edible shell with strawberry sauce, chocolate blossoms and whipped cream.
- Sopapillas$4.95
Flour fritters cut finger size, tossed in cinnamon, sugar, and drizzled with condensed sweet milk. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
- Tres leches$8.95
A sponge cake soaked in a three milk sauce and a touch of brandy.
A la Carte
- Burrito Ala$15.95
Filled with beans, lettuce, tomato and your choice of ground beef, chicken, flank steak or pork (al pastor), topped with sour cream and guacamole.
- Chile Relleno Ala$8.95
A poblano pepper filled with cheese, egg battered and pan fried in our mild ranchera sauce.
- Enchilada Ala$6.00
A rolled up corn tortilla filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or cheese. topped with sour cream and your choice of one sauce ranchera, red adobo or green tomatillo or mole.
- Enchilada Suiza Ala$6.50
A rolled up corn tortilla filled with chicken, topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, green tomatillo sauce, and sour cream.
- Flauta Ala$6.00
A "flute shaped taco" filled with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef. Garnished with sour cream and cheese.
- Quesadilla Ala$6.00
Our version of this south of the border favorite consists of a folded-over corn or flour tortilla filled with melted Chihuahua cheese.
- Sope Ala$6.00
Taste the authentic Mexican snack characterized by its distinctive pinched up rim which holds the savory fillings. Choose from: beef, refried beans, or chicken; topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
- Taco$6.00
One taco filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken, pork (al pastor), shredded beef (desebrada) or steak. Corn or Flour tortilla. Topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese.
- Taco a la Parilla$8.00
- Taco de Lomo$7.00
- Tamal Ala$6.00
Choose from chicken in a green tomatillo sauce or pork in a red sauce.
- Torta Ala$12.95
A torta sandwich with your choice of meat garnished with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and avocado.
- Tostada Ala$7.95
This "open-faced taco" favorite consists of a deep fried corn tortilla layered with beans and your choice of filling: ground beef, steak, or chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese.
- Shrimp Taco ala$7.00
- Chimichanga ala$9.95
- Fish Taco ala$7.00
UIC Brunch
- UIC Brunch Burrito$12.95
Choice of ground beef or chicken, covered with chile de arbol sauce & queso fresco, served with rice & beans or fries
- UIC Brunch Tacos$12.95
Two flour tortilla tacos with potatoes, scrambled eggs & choice of andouille sausage, ham or bacon
- UIC Flautas$12.95
Three deep fried corn taquitos with choice of chicken or potatoes, garnished with sour cream, guacamole & queso fresco, served with rice & beans
BEVERAGE
Beverages
- Pepsi$3.25
- Diet Pepsi$3.25
- Sierra Mist$3.25
- Lemonade$3.25
- Mex Coke$3.25
- Topop Chico$3.25
- Horchata$3.95
- Iced Tea$2.95
- Coffee$3.49
- Red Bull$4.95
- Fresh Squeezed OJ$4.95
- Pineapple Juice$3.50
- Slushie Med$10.95
- Decaf Coffee$3.49
- Orange Crush$3.25
- Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Club Soda$3.25
- Hot Tea$2.95
- Water Ice Mtn$2.00
- Pitcher Horchata$22.00
- Slushie$8.95
DINNERS
- Lalo's Fiesta For Two$56.95
Large feast of grilled skirt steak, chicken breast, plump shrimp wrapped in bacon, pork ribs, mushrooms, pork chorizo, green onions, bell peppers & grilled panela cheese. Served with guacamole, rice, frijoles charros, sour cream, pico de gallo & choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Lalo's Ultimate Skillet For One$32.95
Generous mix of skirt steak, chicken breast, pork chorizo, plump shrimp wrapped in bacon, mushrooms, grilled onions & queso panella. Served with guacamole, rice, frijoles, charros, sour cream, pico de gallo & choice of corn or flour tortilla.
- BRQ$24.95
Marinated portions of ribeye steak grilled with onions, tomatoes, poblano peppers, and topped with melted chihuahua cheese. Served with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans.
- Fajitas Combo$29.95
- Fajitas de Pollo$26.95
Generous tender chicken breast, grilled with slices of onions, tomatoes, and poblano peppers. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, refried beans & flour or corn tortillas.
- Fajitas de Steak$26.95
Generous tender skirt steak, grilled with slices of onions, tomatoes, and poblano peppers. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice, refried beans & flour or corn tortillas.
- Tampiqueña STEAK$29.95
Grilled skirt steak served with cheese enchilada red adobo sauce, spanish rice, refried beans & fresh salad
- Tampiqueña CHICKEN$29.95
Grilled chicken breast served with cheese enchilada red adobo sauce, spanish rice, refried beans & fresh salad
- Zamora -Steak$29.95
Your choice of a tender skirt steak or a grilled chicken breast cooked to your taste and topped with our original frijoles charros. Served with one quesadillas, Mexican potatoes, guacamole and cactus salad.
- Zamora -Chicken$29.95
- Milanesa de Res$24.95
Breaded ribeye steak, pan fried and topped with French fries. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and salad.
- Milanesa de Pollo$24.95
Breaded chicken breast, pan fried. Topped with fries. Served with rice, refried beans, and salad.
- Guisado de Lomo$24.95
Chopped ribeye steak grilled and simmered in your choice of spicy and exotic "Chile de arbol" sauce or our mild ranchera sauce. Served with a side of Spanish rice, refried beans and salad.
- Pollo en Mole$24.95
Chicken thigh and leg topped with our delicious, home made mole sauce & sesame seeds.. Served with a side of Spanish rice, refried beans, and salad. *contains peanuts
- Chiles Rellenos$24.95
Contains Gluten!!! Two poblano peppers filled with cheese, egg battered and pan fried in our mild ranchera sauce. Served with refried beans, mexican rice & salad.
- Family Pack$119.00
FAVORITES
- Burrito Dinner$19.95
Filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, and your choice of: ground beef, chicken,steak, chorizo or pork (al pastor). Also topped with sour cream and guacamole. Served with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans.
- Burrito Lalos$19.95
- Enchiladas Espinacas$19.95
Three rolled up corn tortillas filled with choice of: steak, shredded chicken or picadillo. Filled with spinach, topped with green sauce, sour cream & melted cheese. Served with green rice $ black beans.
- Enchiladas Queso$19.95
Three rolled up corn tortillas filled with choice of: steak, shredded chicken or picadillo. Filled with cheese, covered with red adobo sauce, sour cream and thin slice of onions. Served with white rice, potato salad & sald
- Flauta Dinner$18.95
This popular Mexican dish consists of four corn "flute shaped tacos" filled with your choice of shredded chicken, or potato. Garnished with sour cream, cheese, guacamole. Served with a side of rice and frijoles de la olla.
- Quesadilla Sincronizadas$18.95
Flour tortillas with sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo in the center. Filled with cheese & Ham served with salsa ranchera.
- Quesadilla Toluca$18.95
Flour tortilla with sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo in the center. Filled with cheese, tomatoes, onions, chipotle, & pork chorizo.
- Quesadilla Veggie$16.95
Flour tortillas with sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo in the center. Filled with onions, mushrooms, tomatoes & poblano peppers.
- Quesadillas Tijuana$19.95
Flour tortilla with sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo in the center. Filled with cheese, spinach, garlic, & fresh grilles shrimp.
- 2 Taco Dinner$17.95
- 3 Taco Dinner$19.95
Three tacos with your choice of ground beef, chicken, pork (al pastor), shredded beef (desebrada), or chopped steak. Topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans.
- Torta Dinner$16.95
Torta sandwich with your choice of meat with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese sour cream and guacamole.
- Tacos Ligeros$15.95
Three corn tortillas tacos with choice of noplaitos baby cactus, queso fresco or hongos a mix of mushrroms, onions & chihuahua cheese sauteed with lalo's signature spices served with white rice & black beans
- Tacos a la Parilla$23.95
Three broiled skirt tacos on corn or flour tortillas, seasoned with lemon juice, onions & cilantro. Served with rice, refried beans, salad, grilled green onions and a roasted jalapeno tomatillo sauce on the side
- Chimichangas$18.95
Two deep fried flour tortillas stuffed with beans, cheese & choice of chicken, steak or picadillo, topped with sour cream, cilantro, onions & salsa ranchera
- Supert Quesadilla$16.95