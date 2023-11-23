LaMattina's Trattoria Pizza & Bar - NEW 5325 NW East Torino Pkwy
Appetizers
- 6 Pieces Garlic Knots$6.95
Garlic herb blend and tomato sauce
- 12 Pieces Garlic Knots$11.95
Garlic herb blend and tomato sauce
- Calamari$13.95
Fried calamari, pepperoncini, arugula greens, spicy tomato sauce, and lemon
- 2 Pieces Pop's Meatballs$5.95
Big nick's meatballs, ricotta, basil, and tomato sauce
- 4 Pieces Pop's Meatballs$9.95
Big nick's meatballs, ricotta, basil, and tomato sauce
- Lamattina Stack$14.95
Pan-fried thin eggplant, baby spinach, prosciutto, fontina cheese, tomato sauce, and demi-glace
- Angry Broccoli Rabe$9.95
Sautéed broccoli rabe, Italian sausage, roasted garlic, shallots, and crushed red pepper
- 6 Pieces Crispy Jumbo Wings$8.95
Brined, grilled & housemade rub, caramelized onions, cooked in our 500° pizza oven. Choice of: buffalo, teriyaki, chef ron's jerk sauce, or garlic parm. Carrots, celery, and ranch or blue cheese dressing
- 12 Pieces Crispy Jumbo Wings$17.95
Brined, grilled & housemade rub, caramelized onions, cooked in our 500° pizza oven. Choice of: buffalo, teriyaki, chef ron's jerk sauce, or garlic parm. Carrots, celery, and ranch or blue cheese dressing
- Isabella's Mozzarella$6.95
House-made mozzarella sticks and tomato sauce
- Bruschetta Formaggio$16.95
Grilled baguette, tomato bruschetta, roasted peppers, olive tapenade, buffalo mozzarella, basil, and Parmesan
- Artichoke Casserole$11.95
Artichoke hearts, breadcrumbs, Parmesan, and Mike's garlic knot
- Lamattina Pretzel$9.95
Baked Bavarian pretzel, everything spice, spicy mustard, and honey mustard
Soup & Salads
- Mom's Pasta Fagioli$6.95
Ditalini pasta, cannellini bean, and creamy tomato broth
- La Mattina House$15.95
Arugula greens, burrata mozzarella, red onion, sun-dried cherry, fresh orange, toasted almonds, balsamic fig glaze, and citrus vinaigrette
- Beet Salad$12.95
Roasted beets, arugula mixed greens, candied pecan, goat cheese, red onion, and citrus vinaigrette
- Wedge$12.95
Baby iceberg, crispy fried onion, cherry tomato, Gorgonzola, crumbled bacon, boiled egg, cucumber, red onion, and bleu cheese dressing
- Antipasto$14.95
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, pepperoncini, feta, bell peppers, olive, cherry tomato, red onion, salami, ham, prosciutto, provolone cheese, lavash croutons, tomato, and citrus vinaigrette
- Grilled Caesar$10.95
Grilled romaine, Parmesan, lavash croutons, bacon, and lemon Caesar dressing
Pizza
Specialty Pizza
- Medium - 14" Anita's Margherita$18.95
Fresh hand-tossed dough, herb garlic oil, ricotta cheese, vine-ripe tomato, basil, garlic, and buffalo mozzarella
- Medium - 14" The Antoinette$18.95
Fresh hand-tossed dough, ricotta cheese, grande mozzarella, breaded chicken cutlet, and caramelized onion
- Medium - 14" The Nonno$18.95
Fresh hand-tossed dough, pizza sauce, grande mozzarella, meatball, prosciutto, arugula, and dollops of ricotta cheese
- Medium - 14" Ala Vodka$18.95
Fresh hand-tossed dough, Parmesan, crispy pancetta, vodka sauce, and grande mozzarella
- Medium - 14" Buffalo Chicken$18.95
Fresh hand-tossed dough, buffalo chicken dip, blue cheese crumbles, caramelized onion, and ranch dressing drizzle
- 18th Ave (16" only)$22.95
16" only. Thin crispy square pie, pizza sauce, & grande mozzarella blend
- Large - 16" Anita's Margherita$22.95
Fresh hand-tossed dough, herb garlic oil, ricotta cheese, vine-ripe tomato, basil, garlic, and buffalo mozzarella
- Large - 16" The Antoinette$22.95
Fresh hand-tossed dough, ricotta cheese, grande mozzarella, breaded chicken cutlet, and caramelized onion
- Large - 16" The Nonno$22.95
Fresh hand-tossed dough, pizza sauce, grande mozzarella, meatball, prosciutto, arugula, and dollops of ricotta cheese
- Large - 16" Ala Vodka$22.95
Fresh hand-tossed dough, Parmesan, crispy pancetta, vodka sauce, and grande mozzarella
- Large - 16" Buffalo Chicken$22.95
Fresh hand-tossed dough, buffalo chicken dip, blue cheese crumbles, caramelized onion, and ranch dressing drizzle
Stromboli
- The Classic Stromboli$14.95
Crispy pizza dough rolled with grande mozzarella. Garlic butter, and tomato sauce
- Angeloni Pepperoni$16.95
Crispy pizza dough rolled with grande mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, green peppers, garlic butter, and tomato sauce
- Hot Italian$18.95
Crispy pizza dough rolled with grande mozzarella, ham, prosciutto, Genoa salami, and pepperoni. Garlic butter and tomato sauce
Calzone
- The Classic Calzone$15.95
Crispy pizza dough stuffed with grande mozzarella & ricotta cheese blend. Garlic butter and tomato sauce
- Meatball Calzone$17.95
Crispy pizza dough stuffed with meatballs, grande mozzarella, and ricotta cheese blend. Garlic butter and tomato sauce
- Veggie Calzone$19.95
Crispy pizza dough stuffed with spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, eggplant, grande mozzarella, and ricotta cheese blend. Garlic butter and tomato sauce
The Knotwich
- Knotwich Parmesan$13.95
Handmade garlic knot, tomato sauce, roasted garlic, grande mozzarella, and choice of meatball, eggplant, or chicken
- New York Knotwich$13.95
Handmade garlic knot, Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, roasted garlic, and grande mozzarella
- Daniel's Caprese$13.95
Handmade garlic knot, arugula, tomato bruschetta, basil, fresh buffalo mozzarella, and balsamic glaze
- Muffaletta Knotwich$13.95
Handmade garlic knot, Genoa salami, pepperoni, ham, prosciutto, provolone cheese, giardiniera pepper, and olive spread
Subs
- Italian Sub$13.95
Genoa salami, capicola, prosciutto, pepperoni, provolone, shredded lettuce, banana peppers, vinegar, and oil and gardenia tomato olive spread
- Caprese Sub$15.95
Buffalo mozzarella, basil, arugula, tomato prosciutto, and balsamic red onion
- Parmesan Sub$14.95
Chicken cutlet, meatball, or eggplant with tomato sauce and grande mozzarella
- Sausage & Peppers Sub$13.95
Sauteed peppers, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, Italian sausage, and provolone
- Pastrami Rachel$15.95
Pastrami, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, homemade Thousand Island, and rye bread
Pasta
- Anthony's Spaghetti$19.95
Thin spaghetti, basil, and Momma's fresh tomato sauce
- Linguini Clams$25.95
Linguine, clams in a choice of fresh tomato sauce or white wine scampi sauce
- Alyssa's Alfredo$23.95
Fettuccine and chef's signature Parmesan alfredo
- April's Ala Vodka$23.95
Penne pasta, diced pancetta, and vodka blush sauce
- Penne Bolognese$26.95
Penne pasta tossed in a veal, pork and beef tomato sauce
- Lamattina's Lobster Shrimp Mac & Cheese$36.95
Orecchiette pasta, lobster, three cheese cream sauce, and crispy breadcrumb
- Lasagna Béchamel Bolognese$28.95
Pasta sheets layered, creamy béchamel, and bolognese sauce
Big Nick's Big Plates
- Parmesan$25.95
Crisp chicken or thin eggplant. Tomato sauce, grande mozzarella, and fresh herbs
- Chicken Marsala$28.95
Pan-seared chicken, mushrooms, garlic, shallot, and marsala demi
- Chicken Piccata$28.95
Francese style seared chicken, shallot, lemon, white wine, and caper butter
- Carmela's Milanese$28.95
Crisp chicken cutlet, EVO arugula, artichoke & tomato, lemon, and Parmesan
- Braised Lamb Shank Osso Bucco$29.95
Garlic mash potato, carrot, and mint demi-glace
- Braised Beef Short Rib$32.95
Braised short rib, garlic mashed potato, baby carrot, onion, and mushroom demi-glace
Grilled or blackened lemon, tomato, arugula, and beurre Blanc
Dolce Dessert
- Gelato Du Jour$7.95
- Brookie Skillet$9.95
Chocolate chip cookie dough and Ghirardelli brownie
- Sticky Toffee Bread Pudding$11.95
Challah bread, vanilla bean custard, and Heath bar toffee bits
- Tiramisu$11.95
Mascarpone, coffee liqueur, and lady finger cookie
- Italian Style Cheesecake$11.95
Whipped ricotta cheese
- Mom's Apple Crumb Skillet$9.95
- Cannoli$8.95
Housemade ricotta filling and chocolate chips
Specials
Wine List
House Wine
Sparkling Wine
Glass White Wine
- GLS Moscato, 7 Daughters$9.00
Italy
- GLS Riesling, Kung Fu Girl$12.00
Washington State
- GLS Riesling, Relax$11.00
- GLS White Zinfandel, Beringer$10.00
California
- GLS Sauvignon Blanc, Sterling$10.00
California
- GLS Sauvignon Blanc, Whitehaven$14.00
Marlborough
- GLS Pinot Grigio, Ecco Domani$11.00
Italy
- GLS Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita$15.00
Italy
- GLS Chardonnay, Cambria Estate Grown$12.00
- GLS Chardonnay, Sonoma-cutrer "Russian River"$15.00
Bottle White Wine
- BTL Moscato, 7 Daughters$34.00
- BTL Riesling, Kung Fu Girl$46.00
- BTL Riesling, Relax$42.00
- BTL White Zin, Beringer$38.00
- BTL Sav Blanc, Sterling$38.00
- BTL Sav Blanc, Whitehaven$54.00
- BTL Sav Blanc, Duckhorn
- BTL P. Grigio, Ecco Domani$48.00
- BTL P. Grigio, Santa Marg$58.00
- BTL Chard, Cambria$46.00
- BTL Chard, Sonoma Cutrer$58.00
- BTL Chard, Far Niente$140.00
Glass Red Wine
Bottle Red Wine
Beer & Hard Seltzer
Domestic Bottle
Premium/Import Bottle
Hard Seltzer
2 Liters
Catering Menu
Banquet Appetizer Menu
- 25 Piece Platter Mama's Meatball & Marinara$75.00
- 50 Piece Platter Mama's Meatball & Marinara$150.00
- 75 Piece Platter Mama's Meatball & Marinara$225.00
- 25 Piece Platter Crab Cake Bites & Remoulade$100.00
- 50 Piece Platter Crab Cake Bites & Remoulade$200.00
- 75 Piece Platter Crab Cake Bites & Remoulade$300.00
- 12 Person Platter Cheese & Charcuterie Board$100.00
Variety of pimento and artisan cheeses, cured meats, honey, fig jam, nuts, berries, assorted crackers
- 25 Person Platter Cheese & Charcuterie Board$200.00
Variety of pimento and artisan cheeses, cured meats, honey, fig jam, nuts, berries, assorted crackers
- 50 Person Platter Cheese & Charcuterie Board$400.00
Variety of pimento and artisan cheeses, cured meats, honey, fig jam, nuts, berries, assorted crackers
- 12 Person Platter Traditional Hummus Platter$60.00
Carrots, celery, jalapenos, pita bread
- 25 Person Platter Traditional Hummus Platter$100.00
Carrots, celery, jalapenos, pita bread
- 50 Person Platter Traditional Hummus Platter$200.00
Carrots, celery, jalapenos, pita bread
- 12 Person Platter Fish Dip Platter$72.00
Carrots, celery, red onion, jalapenos, assorted crackers
- 25 Person Platter Fish Dip Platter$150.00
Carrots, celery, red onion, jalapenos, assorted crackers
- 50 Person Platter Fish Dip Platter$250.00
Carrots, celery, red onion, jalapenos, assorted crackers
- 12 Person Platter Seasonal Fruit Platter$72.00
- 25 Person Platter Seasonal Fruit Platter$100.00
- 50 Person Platter Seasonal Fruit Platter$200.00
- 12 Person Platter Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna Platter$60.00
Ponzu, wasabi, pickled ginger
- 25 Person Platter Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna Platter$120.00
Ponzu, wasabi, pickled ginger
- 50 Person Platter Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna Platter$240.00
Ponzu, wasabi, pickled ginger
- 12 Person Platter Tomato Mozzarella Platter$72.00
Arugula, basil, EVOO, red onion, balsamic glaze
- 25 Person Platter Tomato Mozzarella Platter$150.00
Arugula, basil, EVOO, red onion, balsamic glaze
- 50 Person Platter Tomato Mozzarella Platter$300.00
Arugula, basil, EVOO, red onion, balsamic glaze
- 25 Piece Platter Scallops Wrapped in Bacon$100.00
- 50 Piece Platter Scallops Wrapped in Bacon$200.00
- 75 Piece Platter Scallops Wrapped in Bacon$300.00
- 25 Piece Platter Chicken Tenders$100.00
Choose Asian peanut dipping sauce or honey mustard
- 50 Piece Platter Chicken Tenders$200.00
Choose Asian peanut dipping sauce or honey mustard
- 75 Piece Platter Chicken Tenders$300.00
Choose Asian peanut dipping sauce or honey mustard
- 25 Piece Platter Wing Platter$100.00
Plain, buffalo, jerk, BBQ teriyaki, ranch, bleu cheese, celery
- 50 Piece Platter Wing Platter$200.00
Plain, buffalo, jerk, BBQ teriyaki, ranch, bleu cheese, celery
- 75 Piece Platter Wing Platter$300.00
Plain, buffalo, jerk, BBQ teriyaki, ranch, bleu cheese, celery
- 25 Piece Platter Deli Sandwich Platter$100.00
Choose two: ham, turkey, roast beef or Italian, cheddar or swiss, Italian hoagie lettuce, tomato, onion
- 50 Piece Platter Deli Sandwich Platter$200.00
Choose two: ham, turkey, roast beef or Italian, cheddar or swiss, Italian hoagie lettuce, tomato, onion
- 75 Piece Platter Deli Sandwich Platter$300.00
Choose two: ham, turkey, roast beef or Italian, cheddar or swiss, Italian hoagie lettuce, tomato, onion
Catering Menu
- Half Antipasto Salad$65.00
Italian meats, olive, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini
- Full Antipasto Salad$120.00
Italian meats, olive, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini
- Half Caesar Salad$35.00
Romaine, lavash crouton, Parmesan
- Full Caesar Salad$55.00
Romaine, lavash crouton, Parmesan
- Half House Salad$30.00
Mixed greens, tomato, onion, lavash crouton
- Full House Salad$50.00
Mixed greens, tomato, onion, lavash crouton
- Half Tomato Mozzarella$65.00
Tomato, buffalo mozzarella
- Full Tomato Mozzarella$120.00
Tomato, buffalo mozzarella
- Half Penne Ala Vodka$70.00
Pancetta, vodka, blush sauce or 3 cheese cream sauce
- Full Penne Ala Vodka$100.00
Pancetta, vodka, blush sauce or 3 cheese cream sauce
- Half Alfreda$70.00
Pancetta, vodka, blush sauce or 3 cheese cream sauce
- Full Alfreda$100.00
Pancetta, vodka, blush sauce or 3 cheese cream sauce
- Half Baked Ziti$70.00
Meatball, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, marinara sauce
- Full Baked Ziti$100.00
Meatball, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, marinara sauce
- Half Burrata Ravioli$70.00
Ricotta, mozzarella, marinara sauce
- Full Burrata Ravioli$100.00
Ricotta, mozzarella, marinara sauce
- Half Rigatoni Bolognese$70.00
Beef, pork, veal, marinara sauce
- Full Rigatoni Bolognese$100.00
Beef, pork, veal, marinara sauce
- Half Spaghetti$45.00
Marinara sauce
- Full Spaghetti$75.00
Marinara sauce
- Half Penne Marinara$45.00
Marinara sauce
- Full Penne Marinara$75.00
Marinara sauce
- Half Bechamel Lasagna$70.00
Pasta sheets, Bolognese meat, bechamel sauce
- Full Bechamel Lasagna$120.00
Pasta sheets, Bolognese meat, bechamel sauce
- Half Lasagna$60.00
Pasta sheets, Bolognese meat, marinara sauce
- Full Lasagna$110.00
Pasta sheets, Bolognese meat, marinara sauce
- Half Meatballs$40.00
Housemade meatballs
- Full Meatballs$70.00
Housemade meatballs
- Half Italian Sausage$40.00
Housemade sweet sausage
- Full Italian Sausage$70.00
Housemade sweet sausage
- Half Chicken Francese$80.00
Egg wash, lemon, white wine sauce
- Full Chicken Francese$150.00
Egg wash, lemon, white wine sauce
- Half Chicken Piccata$80.00
Lemon, white wine caper sauce
- Full Chicken Piccata$150.00
Lemon, white wine caper sauce
- Half Chicken Marsala$80.00
Mushroom, marsala wine cream sauce
- Full Chicken Marsala$150.00
Mushroom, marsala wine cream sauce
- Half Chicken Parmesan$80.00
Breaded, mozzarella, marinara sauce
- Full Chicken Parmesan$150.00
Breaded, mozzarella, marinara sauce
- Half Eggplant Parmesan$70.00
Breaded, mozzarella, marinara sauce
- Full Eggplant Parmesan$130.00
Breaded, mozzarella, marinara sauce
- Half Shrimp Scampi$100.00
Sauteed shrimp, garlic, lemon, white wine sauce
- Full Shrimp Scampi$200.00
Sauteed shrimp, garlic, lemon, white wine sauce
- Half Lamb Osso Bucco$100.00
Roasted lamb shank, cabernet demi
- Full Lamb Osso Bucco$200.00
Roasted lamb shank, cabernet demi
- Half Beef Short Rib$100.00
Boneless short rib, cabernet demi
- Full Beef Short Rib$200.00
Boneless short rib, cabernet demi
- Half Sausage & Peppers$60.00
Sweet sausage, peppers, onions
- Full Sausage & Peppers$110.00
Sweet sausage, peppers, onions