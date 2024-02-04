Lamppost Bistro Bar & Lounge
bread
- TOMATO GARLIC CONFIT$12.00
Slow roasted baby vine tomatoes, garlic confit
- EGGPLANT CARPACCIO(GF)$18.00
fire roasted eggplant, tahini, pomegranate seeds, lime zest
- MEZZE TASTER TRIO (GF)$17.00
Tomato garlic confit, fire roasted eggplant, tahini
- HUMMUS & CURRIED MUSHROOMS(GF)$16.00
house hummus, bella mushrooms, curry
- BREAD BOWL
- GLUTEN FREE CRACKERS
soup
salads
- DUCK SALAD(GF)$40.00
fresh spring mix, pan seared duck breast, butternut squash cream, maple and orange vinaigrette
- SKIRT STEAK SALAD(GF)$45.00
arugula, shallots, cherry tomatoes, avocado, radish, pomegranate vinaigrette
- CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$24.00
romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, caesar dressing, macadamia shavings, crostini
- BEET SALAD$24.00
farrow, beet cream, spring mix lettuce, green herb oil
appetizers
- TUNA TARTARE$35.00
Bruschetta, pineapple and chili salsa, scallions, fresh ginger
- LIVER PÂTÉ$33.00
maple berry reduction, pistachio, onion jam, home crackers
- BEEF TARTARE$40.00
pine nuts, capers, Dijon mustard, Bone marrow, pickled onions, hollandaise sauce
- TATAKI$35.00
seared oyster steak, tomato and garlic salsa, aioli
- PRIME BEEF CARPACCIO$38.00
focaccia, cured egg shavings, garlic aioli
- SLIDER DUO$32.00
beef and lamb mini burger, pretzel bun, bourbon bbq sauce,cabbage slaw, pickles
- BONE MARROW$28.00
crostini, herb aioli, flaky salt
- MUSHROOM RISOTTO(GF)$21.00
wild mushroom, veal stock
- ROASTED CAULIFLOWER FLORETS$21.00
House rub, tahini drizzle
- FLAT IRON SKEWER$40.00
Gnocchi, mushrooms, green peas, garlic confit, beef reduction
- MEAT FLATBREAD$35.00
pulled beef, garlic confit purée, truffle aioli, fresh arugula salad
- TONGUE CIGARS$38.00
savory pulled tongue, sautéed shalllots, cherry wine dipping sauce
- SWEETBREADS(GF)$50.00
cauliflower purée, roasted cherry tomato cream, roasted eggplant cream
- STEAK TACOS$36.00
guacamole, pico de gallo salsa
- MEDITERRANEAN KABAB(GF)$22.00
hot tahini sauce, green herbs
- LAMB RIBLETS(GF)$42.00
maple glaze, sweet corn purée, spring mix salad, chili oil
- KOREAN CHICKEN$22.00
Dark battered chicken nuggets, sweet &spicy Korean sauce, sesame seeds, scallions
- FACON CARBONARA$19.00
fettuccine pasta, carbonara cream sauce, beef facon bits
- CHICKEN NUGGETS$18.00
Kids chicken nuggets
mains
- PAN SEARED SALMON$48.00
soybeans, white asparagus, cherry tomato, tomato relish, white wine lime jus
- SEA BASS RISOTTO$52.00
pan seared Chilean sea bass, creamy bell pepper risotto, potato crisps
- DUCK BREAST$60.00
slow cooked sweet potato and cream, Brussels sprouts, red wine and cranberry reduction
- MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN$48.00
couscous, hummus cream, chickpeas, braised onions, zucchini, chicken curry jus
- GRILLED BABY LAMB CHOPS$98.00
pistachio crusted, lime onion rings, cherry wine reduction, cauliflower purée
- FILET MIGNON(GF)$78.00
parsnip crème, sautéed carrot, sweet red wine reduction
- SHORT RIBS$87.00
pomme purée, seasonal vegetables, bourbon beef jus
- PRIME VEAL CHOP$96.00
seasonal vegetables, pomme purée, veal jus
- STEAK AND FRIES(GF)$87.00
16oz USDA bone in rib steak, house fries
- SUPRISE STEAK(GF)$109.00Out of stock
garlic sautéed green beans, crispy baby potatoes (based on availability)
- DRY AGED COWBOY(GF)$199.00Out of stock
arugula salad, wine reduction
sides
- CRISPY TRUFFLE POTATO WEDGES(GF)$15.00
yukon potatos, truffle salt
- HOUSE FRIES$11.00
- BRUSSELS SPROUTS$21.00
deep fried, balsamic vinaigrette, maple syrup, facon crouton, honey mustard sauce
- GREEN MIX(GF)$15.00
green beans, Brussels sprouts, sautéed with fresh garlic and parsley
- POMME PUREE(GF)$10.00
duck fat, chives
dessert
- LARGE FRUIT PLATTER$50.00
variety of seasonal fruits
- SORBET RUBIX CUBE$17.00
strawberry and pomegrante mix
- ICE CREAM SAMPLER$19.00
strawberry swirl, chocolate, caramel, coffee, dulce de leche
- HOUSE NAPOLEAN$21.00
flaky crisp, Chantilly cream, chocolate creme, blueberries, salted caramel
- PEANUT BUTTER SMORES STACK$19.00
chocolate peanut butter disc, peanut butter truffle, torched marshmallow cream, chocolate brittle
- HOT CHOCOLATE SOUFFLÉ$22.00
vanilla bean ice cream, cocoa crumble, cherry reduction sauce
- APPLE PLUM GALETTE$21.00
pate feuillettee, honey syrup, vanilla ice cream
- KEY LIME TART$21.00
key lime custard, torched meringue
- TAPIOCA PEARL PUDDING$18.00
fresh fruit, raspberry sauce
- SMORES PIZZA SMALL$15.00
chocolate chip cookie chunk, marshmallows
- SMORES PIZZA LARGE$30.00
chocolate chip cookie chunk, marshmallows
- SMALL FRUIT PLATTER$25.00
variety of seasonal fruits
NA Beverages
- Acqua Panna$10.00
- Tuscanini Blood Orange$5.00
- Sparkling Water$5.00
- Coke$5.00
- Coke Glass$6.00
- Diet Coke$5.00
- Diet Coke Glass$6.00
- Coke Zero$6.00
- Ginger Ale$5.00
- Lemonade$5.00
- S. Pellegrino Sparkling$10.00
- Sprite$5.00
- Sprite Glass$6.00
- Sprite Zero$6.00
- Pitcher Iced Water
- Coffee$5.00
- Hot Chocolate$5.00
- Lemon Mint Tea$5.00
- Snapple$6.00
- Diet Snapple$6.00
- Fresca$6.00
- Dr. Pepper$6.00
- Espresso$4.00
- DBL Espresso$6.00