Lan Viet 59 Spruce Street
Lan Viet 59 Spruce Street
Pho
Rice and Noodle Bowl
Banh Mi
Appetizers
Drinks
Add Ons
Pho
Kids Pho
$6.00
#6 Steak Pho
$14.00
#7 Chicken Pho
$13.00
#8 Meatball Pho
$13.00
#9 Shrimp Pho
$14.00
#10 Fried Tofu Pho
$13.00
Brisket Pho
$15.00
Hanoi Style Pho
$15.00
Mama Lan's Pho
$16.00
No Meat Pho
$10.00
Combo Pho
$9.00
Rice and Noodle Bowl
#11 Grilled Steak Bowl
$14.00
#12 Grilled Chicken Bowl
$13.00
#13 Grilled Pork Bowl
$13.00
#14 Grilled Shrimp Bowl
$14.00
#15 Fried Tofu Bowl
$13.00
Combo Bowl
$9.00
Eggroll Bowl
$12.00
Banh Mi
#1 Steak Banh Mi
$10.00
#2 Chicken Banh Mi
$10.00
#3 Pork Banh Mi
$10.00
#4 Traditional Banh Mi
$10.00
#5 Fried Tofu Banh Mi
$10.00
Appetizers
Spring Rolls
$4.00
Bean Sprout Salad
$4.00
Summer Roll
$2.50
Salt and Pepper Wings
$10.00
Drinks
Soda
$2.00
Tea
$2.50
Water
$1.50
Cafe Sua
$4.00
Add Ons
Side of Broth
$6.00
Side of Rice
$2.00
Extra Sauce
$0.50
Lan Viet 59 Spruce Street Location and Ordering Hours
(614) 227-4203
59 Spruce Street, Columbus, OH 43215
Open now
• Closes at 4:30PM
All hours
