The Landing Cafe & BBQ
Main
- The Pig Pen$14.99
Pulled Pork Nachos with R Shack BBQ pulled pork, corn tortilla chips, nacho cheese sauce, salsa, sour cream, diced tomatoes, green onion, black beans, and house- pickled jalapeños.
- When Pigs Fly$12.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich with barbecue sauce, and pickles on a toasted sesame seed bun. Comes with a side of Coleslaw
- RShack Chili$10.99
R-Shack famous Brisket Chili, comes with cheddar cheese, sour cream, and a cornbread muffin with butter.
- Flying High$13.99
Bowl of “R Shack BBQ” signature Mac and Cheese loaded with protein of your choice.
- R Shack Vegan Chili$8.99
Sandwiches
- Business Class Club$12.99
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, all on ciabatta bread
- Take Flight$12.99
Mayo, Honey Mustard, Crispy Chicken, Tomato, Pickles, Lettuce, Provolone, all on Ciabatta bread
- Flight to Seattle$10.99
Mayo, Mustard, Tomato, Cucumber, Lettuce, Pickles, Jalapeño, Onion, Provolone all on Ciabatta bread.
- Carry on$8.99
Coleslaw, Tomato, Cucumbers, Provolone, Salt, Pepper on Ciabatta Bread