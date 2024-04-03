Kuan Zhai Alley UIUC 608 E University Ave
美食榜单Kuan Zhai Special
- 宽窄特色烤鱼（今日特价）szechuan traditional grilled fish (w. bone)$25.95
原价$35.95，今日特价$25.95
- 尖椒爆炒猪头肉（本周新菜）stir fried pork head with chili peppers$17.95
尖椒爆炒猪头肉味道鲜美，营养丰富。猪头肉富含蛋白质、脂肪和各种矿物质，有助于增强体力和提供能量。尖椒则富含维生素C和纤维素，有助于促进消化和增强免疫力。 Spicy Stir-fried Pork Head Meat with Green Peppers is delicious and nutritious. Pork head meat is rich in protein, fat, and various minerals, which helps enhance physical strength and provide energy. Green peppers are rich in vitamin C and fiber, which helps promote digestion and strengthen the immune system。
- 招牌隆江猪肘饭（爆品）longjiang trotters over rice (hot sale)$14.99
隆江猪脚饭是一道广东传统美食，主要以猪肘为主料，配以特制的酱汁和米饭。它源自广东省佛山市隆江镇，因为这个地方的猪脚饭非常有名而得名。隆江猪肘饭的特点是：味道醇厚，口感丰富，猪肘肉质鲜嫩，肉汁和酱汁的融合让人回味无穷。 Long Jiang Pig Trotter Rice is a traditional Cantonese cuisine, mainly made with pig trotters, served with special sauce and rice. It originated from Long Jiang Town in Foshan City, Guangdong Province, and got its name because the pig trotter rice from this place is very famous. The characteristics of Lung Kong Pig Trotter Rice are: rich flavor, diverse texture, tender pig trotter meat, and the combination of meat juice and sauce leaves a lingering aftertaste.
- 秘制台湾卤肉饭（爆品）Tai wan braised pork rice$13.99
台湾卤肉饭是一道经典的台湾便当，深受人们的喜爱。它由香气扑鼻的卤肉和咸香的饭粒组成，口感丰富，滋味独特。卤肉由新鲜五花肉、各种香料等，经过慢炖而成。卤肉酱汁入味，肉质鲜嫩多汁，口感丝滑。与卤肉相配的是米饭，它的口感软糯，能够很好地吸收卤肉的香味。 Taiwanese braised pork rice is a classic Taiwanese bento that is deeply loved by people. It consists of fragrant braised pork and savory rice grains, creating a rich and unique taste. The braised pork is made from fresh pork belly, various spices, and slow-cooked to perfection. The braising sauce infuses the pork with flavor, resulting in tender and juicy meat with a silky texture. The rice, which accompanies the braised pork, has a soft and sticky texture that absorbs the fragrance of the pork.
- 卤水五味鸭（尝新）spices brine duck (new)$17.95
- 四川特色甜烧白（新品）sweet glutinous rice with pork belly(new)$15.95
甜烧白，源于中国四川省，为四川传统名菜，属于川菜。其主要食材是五花肉，糯米，豆沙，菜肴名称取名独特，吃起来鲜香甜糯、丰腴形美，色泽红亮，咸鲜味浓，耙软适度，肥而不腻。色感口感俱佳，深受广大食客喜爱。 Sweet Braised Pork Belly, originated from Sichuan Province, China, is a traditional and iconic dish of Sichuan cuisine The main ingredients include pork belly, glutinous rice, and red bean paste. The dish is named uniquely and has a delicious, fragrant, and sweet taste. The appearance of the dish is beautiful with a bright red color. It has a rich and savory flavor with a perfect balance of tenderness and fat, making it not greasy. The dish is loved by many diners for its excellent taste and texture.
- 酸萝卜老鸭汤（新品）duck w. sour radish soup$23.95
- 冰花煎饺10个golden fried dumplings$12.95Out of stock
- 至臻虾皇饺10个(新品)shrimp dumplings$12.95
- 秘制卤味面chefs special braised pork over noodle$12.95
- 金牌灌汤包（6个）soup dumplings$10.95
- 骨汤虾肉云吞（10个）shrimp wontons in soup (10 pieces)$12.95
秘制老卤Szechuan Braised
- 秘制四川特色卤味（好吃榜）Secret Sichuan braised meat (delicious list)$12.99
四川卤味有着悠久的历史，作为中国饮食文化的瑰宝，以其独特的口感和丰富的品种，深受广大食客的喜爱。菜品的制作工艺非常讲究，它选用新鲜的食材，保证了卤味的质量和口感。其次，制作卤料时采用了多种中草药和调味品，如八角、花椒、丁香等，使得卤味更加香气扑鼻。卤味经过长时间的炖煮，使得食材入味，口感更加鲜嫩。 Sichuan-style braised dishes have a long history and are considered a treasure of Chinese cuisine. They are loved by a wide range of diners for their unique taste and abundant variety. The production process of these dishes is very sophisticated, using fresh ingredients to ensure the quality and taste of the braised dishes. Additionally, a variety of Chinese herbs and seasonings, such as star anise, Sichuan peppercorn, and clove, are used in the making of the braising sauce, making the flavor more fragrant. The braised dishes are simmered for a long time, allowing the ingredients to absorb the flavors and resulting in a tender and flavorful taste.
- 卤味拼盘braised platter$12.99
融合美味Fusion taste
- 芙蓉虾仁蒸蛋 steamed eggs with shrimp and tofu$18.95
- 爆炒金钱肚 stir fried beef tripe$17.95
- 客家酿豆腐pork-stuffed tofu (hakka style)$18.95
- 梅菜扣肉braised pork belly with preserved vegetable$18.95
- 特色藿香豆腐烧鲶鱼(2-3人份)braised catfish with tofu$36.95
- 蒜蓉粉丝蒸扇贝6只 steamed scallops with garlic and vermicelli$24.95
- 蒜蓉粉丝娃娃菜garlic minced vermicelli baby cabbage$18.95
- 金沙焗虾球prawn w. salted egg yolk$21.95
- 爆汁南乳排骨braised spare ribs with fermented bean curd sauce$19.95
经典川菜 Szechuan Specialty dishes
- 香辣仔鸡chef special dry chili chicken$16.95
- 麻婆豆腐 Mapo Tofu$16.95
- 一品烤排骨 House Special Grilled Pork Ribs$17.95
- 四川回锅肉 Twice Cooked Pork$16.95
- 金沙玉子豆腐Crispy Japanese Tofu With Salted Egg Yolk$18.95
- 柠檬脆皮虾 Crispy Shrimp With Lemon Sauce$18.95
- 水煮牛肉 Boiled Beef in Spicy Szechuan Sauce$18.95
- 金汤肥牛 Sliced Fatty Beef With Pickled Soup$20.95
- 孜然羊肉 Lamb With Pure Cumin$18.95
- 香酥鸭 Chef's Special Crispy Duck$21.95
With bone
江湖菜Szechuan Cuisine
- 新疆大盘鸡 braised chicken w. potato & green pepper (w. bone)$22.95
With bone
- 海鲜玉子豆腐煲 Seafood Platter With Japanese Tofu$21.95
- 芋儿烧鸡 Braised Chicken With Taro$23.95
With bone
- 萝卜炖牛腩daikon w. beef brisket$22.95
- 笋子烧牛腩braised beef brisket w. bamboo shoots$22.95
- 青花椒牛舌green peppercorn w. beef tongue$21.95
- 尖椒炒牛舌 stir fired beef tongue w. hot peppers$18.95
- 青花椒肥牛sliced beef w. green peppercorn$19.95
- 小炒黄牛肉 stir fried beef w. cilantro$17.95
- 脆笋小黄牛 Stir-Fried Beef With Bamboo Shoots$17.95
- 蒜香黑椒牛肉 Honey Garlic Pepper Beef Tenderloin$17.95
- 孜然牛肉 beef w. pure cumin powder$17.95
- 葱爆牛肉stir fried beef w. scallions$17.95
- 葱爆羊肉 Stir-Fried Lamb With Scallions$18.95
- 火爆腰花 stir fried pork kidney$17.95
- 泡椒猪肝Stir-Fried Pork Intestine With Peppers$17.95
- 蒜香排骨 Crispy Short Ribs With Garlic$15.95
- 毛氏红烧肉 Chairman Mao Hong Sue Pork$16.95
- 糖醋里脊 Sweet & Sour Pork Tenderloin$16.95
- 农家小炒肉 Farmers-Style Sliced Pork Belly$16.95
- 鱼香肉丝 Pork in Garlic Sauce$15.95
- 宫保鸡丁 Kung Pao Chicken Szechuan-Style$16.95
- 三杯鸡 Three Cups Chicken$16.95
With bone
- 四川干煸鸡翅Spicy Chicken With Green Peppercorn$16.95
- 蟹黄豆花 Silky Tofu With Salted Egg Yolk$16.95
- 京酱肉丝（夹馍）shredded pork in peking sauce$18.95
- 四川毛血旺 beef maw & pork blood cake home style$23.95
- 火锅冒菜 boiled spicy hot pot$22.95
- 成都特色冒鸭roasted duck w. chefs special sauce(w. bone)$25.95
- 火爆双脆 stir fried duck gizzard with pickled peppers$17.95
- 干煸肥肠 double fried spicy pork intestine$17.95
- 酸豆角炒肉末stir-fried minced pork with pickled long beans$16.95
- 黔江鸡胗stir fried chicken gizzard with pickled beans$17.95
海鲜/河鲜 Seafood
- 清蒸全鱼steamed whole fish canton style (w.bone)$30.95
- 招牌水煮鱼boiled fish in spicy szechuan sauce$19.95
- 沸腾鱼片 Extremely Spicy Feng Teng Sole Fish Fillet$23.95
- 麻婆豆腐鱼片Sole Fish Fillet With Mapo Tofu$19.95
- 鱼片（金沙/豆豉）sole fish fillet (w. salted egg yolk/black bean sauce)$17.95
- 宫保虾仁/时菜虾仁kung pao shrimp/shrimp w. mixed vegetables$18.95
麻辣干锅 Spicy Dry Pot
精美凉菜 Cold Appetizers
- 藤椒牛百叶beef tripe w. fresh green peppercorn$11.95
- 四川椒麻鸡chicken w. fresh green peppercorn(w. bone)$13.95
- 夫妻肺片sliced beef & maw szechuan style$12.95
- 蒜泥白肉sliced tender pork w. garlic sauce$12.95
- 擂辣椒皮蛋 (需自行捶擂)mashed chili peppers w. preserved egg$10.95
- 凉拌红油肘子sliced pork hock in chili sauce$10.95
- 四川口水鸡szechuan chicken w. house special chili sauce(w. bone)$14.95
- 四川特色什锦泡菜pickled vegetables$5.95
- 蒜泥拍黄瓜cucumber salad w. fresh garlic$9.95
美式经典 American Classics
- 各式牛肉(美芥兰牛肉/蒙古牛肉/橙皮牛肉）choices of beef(w. american broccoli/mongolian beef tenderloin/nderloin)$15.95
- 各式鸡肉(左宗鸡/芝麻鸡/陈皮鸡/甜酸鸡/时菜鸡片）choices of chicken(general tso/sesame/orange/sweet & sour/with mixed vegetables)$15.95
- 三椒鸡丁tonys chicken w. three chili$15.95
- 各式特色豆腐special tofu(kung pao/dry chili/general tso/orange/with mixed vegetables)$15.95
田园时蔬Vegetables
- 小唐菜(清炒、蒜炒、香菇)baby bok choy (sauteed or fresh garlic or w. mushroom )$14.95
- 茄子（鱼香、肉末）eggplant (garlic sauce or with ground pork)$13.95
- 包菜chinese cabbage$14.95
- 荷塘小炒stir fried chinese yam w. wood ear mushroom$15.95
- 咸蛋黄焗玉米stir fried corn w. salted egg yolk$14.95
- 清炒大白菜vinegar sauce napa cabbage$14.95
- 酸辣土豆丝spicy shredded potato$13.95
- 西红柿炒鸡蛋scrambled eggs w. tomatoes$13.95
- 干煸四季豆szechuan string bean$13.95
- 豆苗 Peapod Leaves$16.95
- 虾仁炒荷兰豆stir fried shrimp with snow peas$17.95
营养汤品Soup
小吃甜品 Hot Appetizers
- 现炸酥肉crispy fried pork tenderloin$12.95
4 pieces
- 琅玡土豆langya potato$8.95
2 pieces
- 黄金小馒头golden crispy bun$7.95
6 pieces
- 酥炸蟹角crab rangoons$6.95
4 pieces
- 红油抄手 szechuan wontons(pork)$10.95
8 pieces
- 上海素春卷shanghai spring rolls$5.95
8 pieces
- 葱油饼scallion pancake$8.95
- 手工钟水饺handmade szechuan dumplings(pork)$11.95
- 成都冰粉ice jelly w. brown sugar$4.95
6 pieces
- 红糖糍粑glutinous rice cake$11.95
6 pieces
主食 Rice & Noodle
- 老成都担担面chengdu dan dan mian$12.95
- 四川牛肉面beef brisket noodle soup(original flavor/spicy)$12.95
- 台湾卤肉面taiwan braised meat noodles$12.95
- 干炒河粉fried flat noodle (choice available)$13.95
- 三丝炒面fried noodle$13.95
- 驰名扬州炒饭yang zhou fried rice$13.95
- 星洲炒粉singapore rice noodle (choice available)$12.95
- 各色炒饭fried rice (w. egg) (choice available)$12.95
- 额外米饭extra rice$1.50