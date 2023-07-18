Mancinos Pizza & Grinders 805 East Street
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
Personal Mancinos Pride
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives and Mozzarella Cheese
Personal Mancino's Super
Pepperoni, Mushroom,Onion, Green Peppers and Mozzarella Cheese
Personal Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausag, Ground Beef and Mozzarella Cheese
Personal Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Bacon, Pineapple and Mozzarella Cheese
Personal Veggie Pizza
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Tomatoes, and Mozzarella Cheese
Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza
Marinated Chicken Breast, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, topped with a blend of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese
Personal BLT Pizza
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo and Mozzarella Cheese
Personal Taco Pizza
Salsa, Taco Meat, Onion, Tortilla Chips, Black Olives, topped with a blend of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce and Tomatoes
Personal Cheeseburger Pizza
Bacon, Ground Beef, Onion, topped with a blend of Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese
Med Mancino's Pride
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, and Black Olives
Med Mancino's Super
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Peppers
Med Meat Lover's
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage and Ground Beef.
Med Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Bacon, Pineapple
Med Veggie
Mushrooms, Onion, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and Tomatoes
Med BBQ Chicken Pizza
Marinated Chicken Breast, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, topped with a blend of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese
Med BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo
Medium Taco Pizza
Salsa, Taco Meat, Onion, Tortilla Chips, Black Olives, topped with blend of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, topped with lettuce and tomatoes
Medium Cheeseburger Pizza
Bacon, Ground Beef, Onion, and topped with a blend of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.
XL Mancinos Pride
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, and Black Olives
XL Mancinos Super
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Peppers
XL Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, and Ground Beef
XL Hawaiian
Ham, Bacon, Pineapple
XL Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, and Tomatoes
XL Cheeseburger Pizza
Bacon, Ground Beef, Onion, with a blend of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese
XL BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo
XL Taco Pizza
Salsa, Taco Meat, Tortilla Chips, Onion, with a blend of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce and Diced Tomato
XL BBQ Chicken
Marinated Chicken Breast, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, topped with a blend of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese
Slices
Grinders
ITALIAN SPECIAL
House Specialty Ham, salami, mushroom, onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
MANCINO'S CLUB
Ham, turkey, sliced bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
CHICKEN BREAST
Marinated chicken Breast, onion, green peppers, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
CHICKEN. CLUB
Marinated chicken Breast, Sliced Bacon, cheddar cheese & mozzarella cheese with Ranch
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese &mayo
CHICAGO STEAK
Steak, onions, mushrooms, garlic butter
STEAK
Steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
COWBOY STEAK
Steak, bacon pieces, onion, jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, & chipotle ranch
HAM & CHEESE
Ham and cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
HAM & SALAMI
Ham, cheese, salami, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
Roast Beef Trio
Ham, turkey, roast beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes
ROAST BEEF
Roast beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes
TUNA
Tuna, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
Ham & Turkey
Ham, Turkey,cheese,lettuce,tomato and mayo
TURKEY
Turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
MEATBALL
Meatballs, pasta sauce, onions, green peppers and cheese.
PIZZA GRINDER
pepperoni, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese (you can make any combo- each additional item is 30 cent on half, 60 cent on whole)
Italian Sausage
Italian Sausage, pasta sauce, onion, green pepper and cheese
VEGGIE
mushrooms, onion, green peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese & mayo
SEAFOOD & CRAB
Crab and seafood, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, onion &mayo
BBQ Beef
Pulled Pork Brisket, Cheese
RUEBEN
Corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island and cheese
Taco
Taco meat,onion,salsa,cheddar cheese,mozzarella cheese,lettuce and tomato
Sticks & Sides
Sticks and Sides
Pasta
Baked Pasta
Wings
Boneless Wings
Salads
Antipasto
Romaine lettuce, ham, salami, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, black olives, peppercinis
Cherry Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, marinated chicken breast, tomatoes, red onions, crumbled bleu cheese, dried cherries
Chef Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, turkey, ham, salami, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, cheddar cheese
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, green peppers, red onion, black olives, feta cheese, Greek dressing
Taco Salad
Shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, taco meat, nacho chips and cheddar cheese
Vegetarian Salad
Romaine lettuce, mushrooms, red onion, green peppers, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese
Grilled Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, Grilled Chicken, red onion, green peppers, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese
Dinner Salad
Romaine lettuce, mushrooms, red onion, green peppers, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese