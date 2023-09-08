Popular Items

Latte Lg

Latte Lg

$5.50

Side Bacon

$8.00

Side Sausage

$8.00

LD Online Beverage & Bakery

Coffee/Tea

Americano Sm

$4.50

Americano Lg

$5.00

Cafe Au Lait Sm

$5.00

French Truck's Larder Blend coffee + your choice of steamed milk.

Cafe Au Lait Lg

$6.00

French Truck's Larder Blend coffee + your choice of steamed milk.

Cappucino

Cappucino

$4.75

8oz Hot or 16oz Iced.

Chai Latte Sm

$5.50

choice of milk

Chai Latte Lg

$6.25
Larder Blend Drip Coffee Sm

Larder Blend Drip Coffee Sm

$3.50

French Truck's Larder Blend Hot Coffee. Served black, unless specified.

Decaf Espresso

$3.50
Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

Hot Chocolate Lg

$5.00

Hot Chocolate Sm

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00
Larder Blend Drip Coffee Lg

Larder Blend Drip Coffee Lg

$4.50

French Truck's Larder Blend Hot Coffee. Served black, unless specified.

Latte Sm

Latte Sm

$5.00
Latte Lg

Latte Lg

$5.50

Lg Iced Coffee

$5.50

Coffee concentrate with your choice of milk.

Macchiato

$4.25

8oz Hot or 16oz Iced.

Mocha Latte Sm

$5.50
Oji Cold Brew Lg

Oji Cold Brew Lg

$5.50
Oji Cold Brew Sm

Oji Cold Brew Sm

$5.00

Sm Iced Coffee

$5.00

Coffee concentrate with your choice of milk.

Frozen Coffee Sm

$5.50

choice of milk

Frozen Coffee Lg

$6.25

Pastries

Brownie

Brownie

$6.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.25

Banana Bread

$4.00

Coffee Cake w/ Pecan + White Chocolate Crumble

Lemon Cupcake

$4.25

lemon + cream cheese

Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

Quiche

$7.75

Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Bread

Bagel

$4.25

Served with plain cream cheese or lemon chive cream cheese.

Everything Bagel

$4.25

Served with plain cream cheese or lemon chive cream cheese.

Biscuit

$6.00

Chocolate Croissant

$5.50

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.00
Barq's Root Beer (12oz)

Barq's Root Beer (12oz)

$4.00

(requires bottle opener)

Chocolate Milk Sm

$4.00

Chocolate Milk Lg

$4.50

Coke 20oz Bottle

$4.00

Diet Coke 20oz Bottle

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Mexican Coke 355mL Bottle

$4.00

Mexican Sprite 355mL Bottle

$4.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Richard's Sparkling

$3.00

Richard's Still 16oz Can

$4.50

Strawberry Rose Spritzer

$5.25

Sweet Hibiscus Iced Tea Spritzer

$5.25

Hibiscus tea concentrate with simple syrup and sparkling water.

Unsweet Hibiscus Iced Tea Spritzer

$5.25

Hibiscus tea concentrate with sparkling water.

LD Online Breakfast

Entrees

Biscuit Egg Sandwich

Biscuit Egg Sandwich

$15.00

sausage patty, pimento cheese, on buttermilk biscuit

Chicken + Biscuit

Chicken + Biscuit

$17.00

fried egg, crystal glaze, pickles

Goat Cheese Avocado Toast

Goat Cheese Avocado Toast

$16.00

pickled red onion, rustic bread

Grit Bowl

$18.00

white cheddar grits, potato hash, roast pork, fried egg, crispy onion straws, crystal glaze

Larder Breakfast

Larder Breakfast

$18.00

two eggs (any style), bacon, sausage links, white cheddar grits, buttermilk biscuit

Larder Granola

Larder Granola

$14.00

housemade granola, seasonal jam, greek yogurt

Larder's Egg Sandwich

Larder's Egg Sandwich

$14.00

applewood smoked bacon or sausage, american cheese, fried egg on toasted brioche roll

Smoked Salmon Bagel

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$17.00

capers, pickled onion, arugula, lemon-chive cream cheese

Sides

Side Bacon

$8.00
Side Bacon Potato Hash

Side Bacon Potato Hash

$9.00

Side Cheesy Grits

$7.00

white cheddar grits

Side Sausage

$8.00

Side Toast

$6.00

Pastries

Bagel

$4.25

Served with plain cream cheese or lemon chive cream cheese.

Biscuit

$6.00

Chocolate Croissant

$5.50

Banana Bread

$4.00

Coffee Cake w/ Pecan + White Chocolate Crumble

Cruffin

$3.25

Daily Muffin

$4.50

Everything Bagel

$4.25

Served with plain cream cheese or lemon chive cream cheese.

Quiche

$7.75

Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Desserts

Brownie

Brownie

$6.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.25

Oatmeal Cookie

$4.25

oatmeal + dried fruit

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie

$4.25

Lemon Cupcake

$4.25

lemon + cream cheese

Chocolate + Salted Caramel Cupcake

$4.25Out of stock
Piccola Gelateria - Small

Piccola Gelateria - Small

$6.00Out of stock
Piccola Gelateria - Large

Piccola Gelateria - Large

$8.00Out of stock
Piccola Gelateria - QT

Piccola Gelateria - QT

$36.00Out of stock

LD Deli Case

1/2 PT Deli Case

Asian Noodle Salad - 1/2PT

$5.75

1/2 Pint of asian noodle salad - cilantro, lime, sesame seed, shaved carrot, green onion, soy, rice wine vinegar

Balsamic Roasted Beet s - 1/2PT

$5.75

1/2 Pint of balsamic roasted beets - beets marinated in balsamic vinegar, pikled onion

Chickpea + Feta - 1/2PT

Chickpea + Feta - 1/2PT

$5.75

1/2 Pint of chickpea + feta salad - cilantro, lime, chickpea, red bell pepper, feta cheese

Cranberry Cous Cous - 1/2PT

$5.50

1/2 Pint of cranberry cous cous Salad

Curry Chicken Salad - 1/2PT

$8.00

1/2 Pint of curry chicken salad - walnuts, grape, celery, red onion, diced chicken, curry mayo paste

Fruit Salad - 1/2PT

$6.00
Grape Leaves - 12ct

Grape Leaves - 12ct

$17.00Out of stock

QTY 12: seasoned rice stuffed grape leaves

Grape Leaves - 6ct

Grape Leaves - 6ct

$9.00Out of stock

QTY 6: Seasoned rice stuffed grape leaves

Greek Salad - 1/2PT

Greek Salad - 1/2PT

$7.00

1/2 Pint of greek salad - artichoke hearts, heirloom tomato, red and yellow bell pepper, green bell pepper, red onion, kalamata olive, cucumber, feta cheese, tossed in a red wine vinaigrette. No substitutions or removals.

Lemon Poppyseed Chicken Salad - 1/2PT

$8.00

1/2 Pint of cranberry cous cous Salad

Macaroni Salad - 1/2PT

Macaroni Salad - 1/2PT

$6.00Out of stock

1/2 Pint of greek salad - artichoke hearts, heirloom tomato, red and yellow bell pepper, green bell pepper, red onion, kalamata olive, cucumber, feta cheese, tossed in a red wine vinaigrette. No substitutions or removals.

Potato Salad - 1/2PT

$5.50

Roasted Squash

$6.50

Roasted Veg - 1/2PT

$6.75
Rosemary Shrimp - 1/2PT

Rosemary Shrimp - 1/2PT

$10.00

1/2 Pint of rosemary shrimp salad - creole boiled shrimp, celery, red onion, mayo, pepper, lemon zest

Street Corn - 1/2PT

Street Corn - 1/2PT

$6.00

1/2 Pint of street corn salad - Our take on traditional street corn: cojita cheese, lime, cilantro, sour cream, elote seasoning

PT Deli Case

Asian Noodle Salad - PT

Asian Noodle Salad - PT

$10.50

Pint of asian noodle salad - cilantro, lime, sesame seed, shaved carrot, green onion, soy, rice wine vinegar

Beet Salad - PT

$10.50

Pint of balsamic roasted beets - beets marinated in balsamic vinegar, pikled onion

Chickpea Feta - PT

Chickpea Feta - PT

$10.50

Pint of chickpea + feta salad - cilantro, lime, chickpea, red bell pepper, feta cheese

Cranberry Cous Cous - PT

$10.00

Pint of cranberry cous cous Salad

Curry Chicken Walnut - PT

Curry Chicken Walnut - PT

$15.00

Pint of curry chicken salad - walnuts, grape, celery, red onion, diced chicken, curry mayo paste

Fruit Salad - PT

$11.00
Greek Salad - PT

Greek Salad - PT

$13.00

Pint of greek salad - artichoke hearts, heirloom tomato, red and yellow bell pepper, green bell pepper, red onion, kalamata olive, cucumber, feta cheese, tossed in a red wine vinaigrette. No substitutions or removals.

Lemon Poppyseed Chicken Salad - PT

$15.00

Pint of cranberry cous cous Salad

Macaroni Salad - PT

Macaroni Salad - PT

$11.00Out of stock

Pint of greek salad - artichoke hearts, heirloom tomato, red and yellow bell pepper, green bell pepper, red onion, kalamata olive, cucumber, feta cheese, tossed in a red wine vinaigrette. No substitutions or removals.

Potato Salad - PT

$10.00

Pint of Larder potato Salad

Roasted Veg - PT

$12.50

Pint

Rosemary Shrimp - PT

Rosemary Shrimp - PT

$20.00

Pint of rosemary shrimp salad - creole boiled shrimp, celery, red onion, mayo, pepper, lemon zest

Street Corn - PT

Street Corn - PT

$11.00

Pint of street corn salad - Our take on traditional street corn: cojita cheese, lime, cilantro, sour cream, elote seasoning

QT Deli Case

Asian Noodle Salad - QT

Asian Noodle Salad - QT

$20.00

Quart of asian noodle salad - cilantro, lime, sesame seed, shaved carrot, green onion, soy, rice wine vinegar

Beet Salad - QT

$20.00

Quart of balsamic roasted beets - beets marinated in balsamic vinegar, pikled onion

Chickpea Feta - QT

Chickpea Feta - QT

$20.00

Quart of chickpea + feta salad - cilantro, lime, chickpea, red bell pepper, feta cheese

Cranberry Cous Cous - QT

$19.00

Quart of cranberry cous cous Salad

Curry Chicken Walnut - QT

Curry Chicken Walnut - QT

$29.00

Quart of curry chicken salad - walnuts, grape, celery, red onion, diced chicken, curry mayo paste

Fruit Salad - QT

$21.00

Quart of fresh-cut fruit salad

Greek Salad - QT

Greek Salad - QT

$25.00

Quart of greek salad - artichoke hearts, heirloom tomato, red and yellow bell pepper, green bell pepper, red onion, kalamata olive, cucumber, feta cheese, tossed in a red wine vinaigrette. No substitutions or removals.

Lemon Poppyseed Chicken Salad - QT

$29.00

Quart of cranberry cous cous Salad

Macaroni Salad - QT

Macaroni Salad - QT

$21.00Out of stock

Quart of greek salad - artichoke hearts, heirloom tomato, red and yellow bell pepper, green bell pepper, red onion, kalamata olive, cucumber, feta cheese, tossed in a red wine vinaigrette. No substitutions or removals.

Potato Salad - QT

$19.00

Quart of Larder potato Salad

Roasted Veg - QT

$24.00

Quart

Rosemary Shrimp - QT

Rosemary Shrimp - QT

$39.00

Quart of rosemary shrimp salad - creole boiled shrimp, celery, red onion, mayo, pepper, lemon zest

Street Corn - QT

Street Corn - QT

$21.00

Quart of street corn salad - Our take on traditional street corn: cojita cheese, lime, cilantro, sour cream, elote seasoning