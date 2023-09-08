Larder Metairie
LD Online Beverage & Bakery
Coffee/Tea
Americano Sm
Americano Lg
Cafe Au Lait Sm
French Truck's Larder Blend coffee + your choice of steamed milk.
Cafe Au Lait Lg
French Truck's Larder Blend coffee + your choice of steamed milk.
Cappucino
8oz Hot or 16oz Iced.
Chai Latte Sm
choice of milk
Chai Latte Lg
Larder Blend Drip Coffee Sm
French Truck's Larder Blend Hot Coffee. Served black, unless specified.
Decaf Espresso
Espresso
Hot Chocolate Lg
Hot Chocolate Sm
Hot Tea
Larder Blend Drip Coffee Lg
French Truck's Larder Blend Hot Coffee. Served black, unless specified.
Latte Sm
Latte Lg
Lg Iced Coffee
Coffee concentrate with your choice of milk.
Macchiato
8oz Hot or 16oz Iced.
Mocha Latte Sm
Oji Cold Brew Lg
Oji Cold Brew Sm
Sm Iced Coffee
Coffee concentrate with your choice of milk.
Frozen Coffee Sm
choice of milk
Frozen Coffee Lg
Pastries
Bread
NA Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Barq's Root Beer (12oz)
(requires bottle opener)
Chocolate Milk Sm
Chocolate Milk Lg
Coke 20oz Bottle
Diet Coke 20oz Bottle
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Mexican Coke 355mL Bottle
Mexican Sprite 355mL Bottle
Orange Juice
Richard's Sparkling
Richard's Still 16oz Can
Strawberry Rose Spritzer
Sweet Hibiscus Iced Tea Spritzer
Hibiscus tea concentrate with simple syrup and sparkling water.
Unsweet Hibiscus Iced Tea Spritzer
Hibiscus tea concentrate with sparkling water.
LD Online Breakfast
Entrees
Biscuit Egg Sandwich
sausage patty, pimento cheese, on buttermilk biscuit
Chicken + Biscuit
fried egg, crystal glaze, pickles
Goat Cheese Avocado Toast
pickled red onion, rustic bread
Grit Bowl
white cheddar grits, potato hash, roast pork, fried egg, crispy onion straws, crystal glaze
Larder Breakfast
two eggs (any style), bacon, sausage links, white cheddar grits, buttermilk biscuit
Larder Granola
housemade granola, seasonal jam, greek yogurt
Larder's Egg Sandwich
applewood smoked bacon or sausage, american cheese, fried egg on toasted brioche roll
Smoked Salmon Bagel
capers, pickled onion, arugula, lemon-chive cream cheese
Sides
Pastries
Bagel
Served with plain cream cheese or lemon chive cream cheese.
Biscuit
Chocolate Croissant
Banana Bread
Coffee Cake w/ Pecan + White Chocolate Crumble
Cruffin
Daily Muffin
Everything Bagel
Served with plain cream cheese or lemon chive cream cheese.
Quiche
Scone
Desserts
Brownie
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Oatmeal Cookie
oatmeal + dried fruit
White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie
Lemon Cupcake
lemon + cream cheese
Chocolate + Salted Caramel Cupcake
Piccola Gelateria - Small
Piccola Gelateria - Large
Piccola Gelateria - QT
LD Deli Case
1/2 PT Deli Case
Asian Noodle Salad - 1/2PT
1/2 Pint of asian noodle salad - cilantro, lime, sesame seed, shaved carrot, green onion, soy, rice wine vinegar
Balsamic Roasted Beet s - 1/2PT
1/2 Pint of balsamic roasted beets - beets marinated in balsamic vinegar, pikled onion
Chickpea + Feta - 1/2PT
1/2 Pint of chickpea + feta salad - cilantro, lime, chickpea, red bell pepper, feta cheese
Cranberry Cous Cous - 1/2PT
1/2 Pint of cranberry cous cous Salad
Curry Chicken Salad - 1/2PT
1/2 Pint of curry chicken salad - walnuts, grape, celery, red onion, diced chicken, curry mayo paste
Fruit Salad - 1/2PT
Grape Leaves - 12ct
QTY 12: seasoned rice stuffed grape leaves
Grape Leaves - 6ct
QTY 6: Seasoned rice stuffed grape leaves
Greek Salad - 1/2PT
1/2 Pint of greek salad - artichoke hearts, heirloom tomato, red and yellow bell pepper, green bell pepper, red onion, kalamata olive, cucumber, feta cheese, tossed in a red wine vinaigrette. No substitutions or removals.
Lemon Poppyseed Chicken Salad - 1/2PT
1/2 Pint of cranberry cous cous Salad
Macaroni Salad - 1/2PT
1/2 Pint of greek salad - artichoke hearts, heirloom tomato, red and yellow bell pepper, green bell pepper, red onion, kalamata olive, cucumber, feta cheese, tossed in a red wine vinaigrette. No substitutions or removals.
Potato Salad - 1/2PT
Roasted Squash
Roasted Veg - 1/2PT
Rosemary Shrimp - 1/2PT
1/2 Pint of rosemary shrimp salad - creole boiled shrimp, celery, red onion, mayo, pepper, lemon zest
Street Corn - 1/2PT
1/2 Pint of street corn salad - Our take on traditional street corn: cojita cheese, lime, cilantro, sour cream, elote seasoning
PT Deli Case
Asian Noodle Salad - PT
Pint of asian noodle salad - cilantro, lime, sesame seed, shaved carrot, green onion, soy, rice wine vinegar
Beet Salad - PT
Pint of balsamic roasted beets - beets marinated in balsamic vinegar, pikled onion
Chickpea Feta - PT
Pint of chickpea + feta salad - cilantro, lime, chickpea, red bell pepper, feta cheese
Cranberry Cous Cous - PT
Pint of cranberry cous cous Salad
Curry Chicken Walnut - PT
Pint of curry chicken salad - walnuts, grape, celery, red onion, diced chicken, curry mayo paste
Fruit Salad - PT
Greek Salad - PT
Pint of greek salad - artichoke hearts, heirloom tomato, red and yellow bell pepper, green bell pepper, red onion, kalamata olive, cucumber, feta cheese, tossed in a red wine vinaigrette. No substitutions or removals.
Lemon Poppyseed Chicken Salad - PT
Pint of cranberry cous cous Salad
Macaroni Salad - PT
Pint of greek salad - artichoke hearts, heirloom tomato, red and yellow bell pepper, green bell pepper, red onion, kalamata olive, cucumber, feta cheese, tossed in a red wine vinaigrette. No substitutions or removals.
Potato Salad - PT
Pint of Larder potato Salad
Roasted Veg - PT
Pint
Rosemary Shrimp - PT
Pint of rosemary shrimp salad - creole boiled shrimp, celery, red onion, mayo, pepper, lemon zest
Street Corn - PT
Pint of street corn salad - Our take on traditional street corn: cojita cheese, lime, cilantro, sour cream, elote seasoning
QT Deli Case
Asian Noodle Salad - QT
Quart of asian noodle salad - cilantro, lime, sesame seed, shaved carrot, green onion, soy, rice wine vinegar
Beet Salad - QT
Quart of balsamic roasted beets - beets marinated in balsamic vinegar, pikled onion
Chickpea Feta - QT
Quart of chickpea + feta salad - cilantro, lime, chickpea, red bell pepper, feta cheese
Cranberry Cous Cous - QT
Quart of cranberry cous cous Salad
Curry Chicken Walnut - QT
Quart of curry chicken salad - walnuts, grape, celery, red onion, diced chicken, curry mayo paste
Fruit Salad - QT
Quart of fresh-cut fruit salad
Greek Salad - QT
Quart of greek salad - artichoke hearts, heirloom tomato, red and yellow bell pepper, green bell pepper, red onion, kalamata olive, cucumber, feta cheese, tossed in a red wine vinaigrette. No substitutions or removals.
Lemon Poppyseed Chicken Salad - QT
Quart of cranberry cous cous Salad
Macaroni Salad - QT
Quart of greek salad - artichoke hearts, heirloom tomato, red and yellow bell pepper, green bell pepper, red onion, kalamata olive, cucumber, feta cheese, tossed in a red wine vinaigrette. No substitutions or removals.
Potato Salad - QT
Quart of Larder potato Salad
Roasted Veg - QT
Quart
Rosemary Shrimp - QT
Quart of rosemary shrimp salad - creole boiled shrimp, celery, red onion, mayo, pepper, lemon zest
Street Corn - QT
Quart of street corn salad - Our take on traditional street corn: cojita cheese, lime, cilantro, sour cream, elote seasoning