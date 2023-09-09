Buy any pizza, get a discount on the 2nd! (Excludes smalls)
2ndPizza MED
Buy any pizza, get a discount on the 2nd! (Excludes smalls)
2ndPizza MED
Full Menu

Appetizers & Drinks

TO GO SODA

$1.40

Kids Souvenir

$3.99

Large Drink

$2.10

Kids Drink

$1.50

Cheese Sticks

$5.99+

With dipping sauce

Bread Sticks

$4.50+

With dipping sauce

Salad Menu

Build Your Own Salad

$0.60

All you care to put on your plate or carry one home 60c per oz. All salads are weighed with dressing @ 60c per oz

Chef Salad

$7.99

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, cucumber, bacon bits, cheese, and diced turkey ham

Dinner Salad

$6.29

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, cucumber, bacon bits, and cheese

Side Salad with a Meal

$4.99

Dine in only

Larry's Subs

Chicken Choice

$7.99

Create your own with choice of chicken bacon ranch, BBQ chicken or buffalo chicken

Larry's Classic Submarine

$6.99

Your choice of ham or turkey with mozzarella cheese with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise or mustard

Meatball Sandwich

$6.99

Italian meatballs, pizza sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni Sub

$6.99

Italian meatballs, pizza sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese

Build-Your-Own-Sub

$7.99

You pick the toppings, we'll load it up!

Desserts

Small Cinnamon Sticks

$5.50

Cinnamon & powder sugar icing makes these really yummy!

Large Cinnamon Sticks

$9.99

Cinnamon & powder sugar icing makes these really yummy!

Dessert Pizzas

$9.00+

Game Cards

$10.00

$15.00

$20.00

Specialty Pizzas

Small Specialty

Small Fat Larry Supreme

$8.99

Our most popular pizza! We start with a plain beef pizza with mozzarella cheese. Then we pile on the pepperoni sprinkle enough oregano to tempt the taste buds and garnish with mushrooms diced green peppers and sliced red onions

Small Chicken Fajita

$8.99

Ole! The base of this pizza is picante sauce. We load it up with diced chicken breast thinly sliced red onions diced tomatoes and green peppers and then top it off with mozzarella cheese and Cheddar cheese

Small Meat Madness

$8.99

We really go all out with this one! We use a pizza sauce base and then add Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef, sausage, real bacon, and mozzarella cheese

Small Chicken Ranch Mushroom

$8.99

The name says it all! We use our top of the line ranch dressing as our base, then pile on diced chicken breast, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese

Small Cheese Burger

$8.99

Tastes just like a cheeseburger on our delicious pizza crust. We use mustard instead of pizza sauce. Add beef toppings real bacon, diced pickles, onions, tomatoes, just add the cheese and it will please any cheeseburger lover

Small Sweet Asian

$8.99

A ranch base with sweet Asian sauce and chicken. Add red onions and jalapeño if you want

Small Canadian Bacon Cheddar

$8.99

We really go all out with this one! We use a pizza sauce base. And then add Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef, sausage, real bacon, and mozzarella cheese

Small Chicken & Spinach

$8.99

We don't just use spinach - it's our own recipe of special sauces. We add diced chicken breast diced tomatoes and mozzarella cheese

Small Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$8.99

Ranch dressing and buffalo sauce topped with chicken come together to make this a pizza with a little kick

Small Chicken Alfredo

$8.99

Okay were getting fancy! We use alfredo sauce as our base. Add our chicken with green peppers and thinly sliced red onions

Small Regular Supreme

$8.99

An old favorite! We use a pizza sauce base before adding beef, sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, green peppers diced white onions, and mozzarella cheese

Small Chicken Honey Mustard

$8.99

With a sweet honey mustard base. We add hand diced chicken breast and real bacon for a simple yet inviting flavor

Small BBQ Chicken

$8.99

Starting with a Kansas city classic cattlemen's BBQ sauce, we pile on hand diced chicken breast and mozzarella cheese. Finishing with a drizzle of BBQ on top

Small Big John

$8.99

Big john is a fun twist off a traditional supreme. We take pepperoni, beef ,green peppers, and oregano and pizza sauce and top that off with a load of cheese and fresh sliced tomatoes

Small Chicken Parmesan

$8.99

With our nice thick marinara sauce as the base, we add piles of hand diced chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese. Then we garnish with marinara

Small Taco Pizza

$8.99

With refried beans and picante sauce as our base. We then add beef, diced white onions, and mozzarella cheese. Garnished with lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, and Cheddar cheese. Add jalapeños for some kick and sour cream available

Small Garlic Chicken

$8.99

This favorite starts with a virgin olive oil base. Then we add chicken breast, sliced fresh tomatoes mozzarella cheese, and finish with a blend of garlic and oregano

Small B.L.T

$8.99

Starting with a mayonnaise base, we pile on real-bacon with mozzarella cheese and garnish with lettuce more real bacon and diced tomatoes

Small Vegetarian

$8.99

There's no meat here however, you wont miss it! With a pizza sauce base, we add mushrooms, green peppers, thinly sliced red onions, black olives, green olives, diced tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese

Small Margarita

$8.99

Hold the tequila! We use a virgin olive oil base and top it with fresh sliced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and our own special blend of spices

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.99

A ranch base loaded with diced chicken breast and real bacon. Try it with extra cheese

Small Loaded Baked Potato

$8.99

Sliced potatoes, butter, bacon bits chives, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese layered on a ranch base - makes this pizza unbelievably delicious

Small Greg's Special

$8.99

Chicken ranch and mushroom. Loaded with diced tomatoes, red onion, and bacon

Small Sweet Heat

$8.99

Ranch base with diced chicken, pepperoni, Louisiana hot sauce, and a drizzle of honey

Medium Specialty

Medium Fat Larry Supreme

$14.95

Our most popular pizza! We start with a plain beef pizza with mozzarella cheese. Then we pile on the pepperoni sprinkle enough oregano to tempt the taste buds and garnish with mushrooms diced green peppers and sliced red onions

Medium Chicken Fajita

$14.95

Ole! The base of this pizza is picante sauce. We load it up with diced chicken breast thinly sliced red onions diced tomatoes and green peppers and then top it off with mozzarella cheese and Cheddar cheese

Medium Meat Madness

$14.95

We really go all out with this one! We use a pizza sauce base and then add Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef, sausage, real bacon, and mozzarella cheese

Medium Chicken Ranch Mushroom

$14.95

The name says it all! We use our top of the line ranch dressing as our base, then pile on diced chicken breast, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese

Medium Cheese Burger

$14.95

Tastes just like a cheeseburger on our delicious pizza crust. We use mustard instead of pizza sauce. Add beef toppings real bacon, diced pickles, onions, tomatoes, just add the cheese and it will please any cheeseburger lover

Medium Sweet Asian

$14.95

A ranch base with sweet Asian sauce and chicken. Add red onions and jalapeño if you want

Medium Canadian Bacon Cheddar

$14.95

We really go all out with this one! We use a pizza sauce base. And then add Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef, sausage, real bacon, and mozzarella cheese

Medium Chicken & Spinach

$14.95

We don't just use spinach - it's our own recipe of special sauces. We add diced chicken breast diced tomatoes and mozzarella cheese

Medium Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$14.95

Ranch dressing and buffalo sauce topped with chicken come together to make this a pizza with a little kick

Medium Chicken Alfredo

$14.95

Okay were getting fancy! We use alfredo sauce as our base. Add our chicken with green peppers and thinly sliced red onions

Medium Regular Supreme

$14.95

An old favorite! We use a pizza sauce base before adding beef, sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, green peppers diced white onions, and mozzarella cheese

Medium Chicken Honey Mustard

$14.95

With a sweet honey mustard base. We add hand diced chicken breast and real bacon for a simple yet inviting flavor

Medium BBQ Chicken

$14.95

Starting with a Kansas city classic cattlemen's BBQ sauce, we pile on hand diced chicken breast and mozzarella cheese. Finishing with a drizzle of BBQ on top

Medium Big John

$14.95

Big john is a fun twist off a traditional supreme. We take pepperoni, beef ,green peppers, and oregano and pizza sauce and top that off with a load of cheese and fresh sliced tomatoes

Medium Chicken Parmesan

$14.95

With our nice thick marinara sauce as the base, we add piles of hand diced chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese. Then we garnish with marinara

Medium Taco Pizza

$14.95

With refried beans and picante sauce as our base. We then add beef, diced white onions, and mozzarella cheese. Garnished with lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, and Cheddar cheese. Add jalapeños for some kick and sour cream available

Medium Garlic Chicken

$14.95

This favorite starts with a virgin olive oil base. Then we add chicken breast, sliced fresh tomatoes mozzarella cheese, and finish with a blend of garlic and oregano

Medium B.L.T

$14.95

Starting with a mayonnaise base, we pile on real-bacon with mozzarella cheese and garnish with lettuce more real bacon and diced tomatoes

Medium Vegetarian

$14.95

There's no meat here however, you wont miss it! With a pizza sauce base, we add mushrooms, green peppers, thinly sliced red onions, black olives, green olives, diced tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese

Medium Margarita

$14.95

Hold the tequila! We use a virgin olive oil base and top it with fresh sliced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and our own special blend of spices

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.95

A ranch base loaded with diced chicken breast and real bacon. Try it with extra cheese

Medium Loaded Baked Potato

$14.95

Sliced potatoes, butter, bacon bits chives, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese layered on a ranch base - makes this pizza unbelievably delicious

Medium Greg's Special

$14.95

Chicken ranch and mushroom. Loaded with diced tomatoes, red onion, and bacon

Medium Sweet Heat

$14.95

Ranch base with diced chicken, pepperoni, Louisiana hot sauce, and a drizzle of honey

Large Specialty

Large Fat Larry Supreme

$16.95

Our most popular pizza! We start with a plain beef pizza with mozzarella cheese. Then we pile on the pepperoni sprinkle enough oregano to tempt the taste buds and garnish with mushrooms diced green peppers and sliced red onions

Large Chicken Fajita

$16.95

Ole! The base of this pizza is picante sauce. We load it up with diced chicken breast thinly sliced red onions diced tomatoes and green peppers and then top it off with mozzarella cheese and Cheddar cheese

Large Meat Madness

$16.95

We really go all out with this one! We use a pizza sauce base and then add Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef, sausage, real bacon, and mozzarella cheese

Large Chicken Ranch Mushroom

$16.95

The name says it all! We use our top of the line ranch dressing as our base, then pile on diced chicken breast, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese

Large Cheese Burger

$16.95

Tastes just like a cheeseburger on our delicious pizza crust. We use mustard instead of pizza sauce. Add beef toppings real bacon, diced pickles, onions, tomatoes, just add the cheese and it will please any cheeseburger lover

Large Sweet Asian

$16.95

A ranch base with sweet Asian sauce and chicken. Add red onions and jalapeño if you want

Large Canadian Bacon Cheddar

$16.95

We really go all out with this one! We use a pizza sauce base. And then add Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef, sausage, real bacon, and mozzarella cheese

Large Chicken & Spinach

$16.95

We don't just use spinach - it's our own recipe of special sauces. We add diced chicken breast diced tomatoes and mozzarella cheese

Large Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$16.95

Ranch dressing and buffalo sauce topped with chicken come together to make this a pizza with a little kick

Large Chicken Alfredo

$16.95

Okay were getting fancy! We use alfredo sauce as our base. Add our chicken with green peppers and thinly sliced red onions

Large Regular Supreme

$16.95

An old favorite! We use a pizza sauce base before adding beef, sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, green peppers diced white onions, and mozzarella cheese

Large Chicken Honey Mustard

$16.95

With a sweet honey mustard base. We add hand diced chicken breast and real bacon for a simple yet inviting flavor

Large BBQ Chicken

$16.95

Starting with a Kansas city classic cattlemen's BBQ sauce, we pile on hand diced chicken breast and mozzarella cheese. Finishing with a drizzle of BBQ on top

Large Big John

$16.95

Big john is a fun twist off a traditional supreme. We take pepperoni, beef ,green peppers, and oregano and pizza sauce and top that off with a load of cheese and fresh sliced tomatoes

Large Chicken Parmesan

$16.95

With our nice thick marinara sauce as the base, we add piles of hand diced chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese. Then we garnish with marinara

Large Taco Pizza

$16.95

With refried beans and picante sauce as our base. We then add beef, diced white onions, and mozzarella cheese. Garnished with lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, and Cheddar cheese. Add jalapeños for some kick and sour cream available

Large Garlic Chicken

$16.95

This favorite starts with a virgin olive oil base. Then we add chicken breast, sliced fresh tomatoes mozzarella cheese, and finish with a blend of garlic and oregano

Large B.L.T

$16.95

Starting with a mayonnaise base, we pile on real-bacon with mozzarella cheese and garnish with lettuce more real bacon and diced tomatoes

Large Vegetarian

$16.95

There's no meat here however, you wont miss it! With a pizza sauce base, we add mushrooms, green peppers, thinly sliced red onions, black olives, green olives, diced tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese

Large Margarita

$16.95

Hold the tequila! We use a virgin olive oil base and top it with fresh sliced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and our own special blend of spices

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.95

A ranch base loaded with diced chicken breast and real bacon. Try it with extra cheese

Large Loaded Baked Potato

$16.95

Sliced potatoes, butter, bacon bits chives, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese layered on a ranch base - makes this pizza unbelievably delicious

Large Greg's Special

$16.95

Chicken ranch and mushroom. Loaded with diced tomatoes, red onion, and bacon

Large Sweet Heat

$16.95

Ranch base with diced chicken, pepperoni, Louisiana hot sauce, and a drizzle of honey

XL Specialty

XL Fat Larry Supreme

$18.95

Our most popular pizza! We start with a plain beef pizza with mozzarella cheese. Then we pile on the pepperoni sprinkle enough oregano to tempt the taste buds and garnish with mushrooms diced green peppers and sliced red onions

XL Chicken Fajita

$18.95

Ole! The base of this pizza is picante sauce. We load it up with diced chicken breast thinly sliced red onions diced tomatoes and green peppers and then top it off with mozzarella cheese and Cheddar cheese

XL Meat Madness

$18.95

We really go all out with this one! We use a pizza sauce base and then add Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef, sausage, real bacon, and mozzarella cheese

XL Chicken Ranch Mushroom

$18.95

The name says it all! We use our top of the line ranch dressing as our base, then pile on diced chicken breast, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese

XL Cheese Burger

$18.95

Tastes just like a cheeseburger on our delicious pizza crust. We use mustard instead of pizza sauce. Add beef toppings real bacon, diced pickles, onions, tomatoes, just add the cheese and it will please any cheeseburger lover

XL Sweet Asian

$18.95

A ranch base with sweet Asian sauce and chicken. Add red onions and jalapeño if you want

XL Canadian Bacon Cheddar

$18.95

We really go all out with this one! We use a pizza sauce base. And then add Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef, sausage, real bacon, and mozzarella cheese

XL Chicken & Spinach

$18.95

We don't just use spinach - it's our own recipe of special sauces. We add diced chicken breast diced tomatoes and mozzarella cheese

XL Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$18.95

Ranch dressing and buffalo sauce topped with chicken come together to make this a pizza with a little kick

XL Chicken Alfredo

$18.95

Okay were getting fancy! We use alfredo sauce as our base. Add our chicken with green peppers and thinly sliced red onions

XL Regular Supreme

$18.95

An old favorite! We use a pizza sauce base before adding beef, sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, green peppers diced white onions, and mozzarella cheese

XL Chicken Honey Mustard

$18.95

With a sweet honey mustard base. We add hand diced chicken breast and real bacon for a simple yet inviting flavor

XL BBQ Chicken

$18.95

Starting with a Kansas city classic cattlemen's BBQ sauce, we pile on hand diced chicken breast and mozzarella cheese. Finishing with a drizzle of BBQ on top

XL Big John

$18.95

Big john is a fun twist off a traditional supreme. We take pepperoni, beef ,green peppers, and oregano and pizza sauce and top that off with a load of cheese and fresh sliced tomatoes

XL Chicken Parmesan

$18.95

With our nice thick marinara sauce as the base, we add piles of hand diced chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese. Then we garnish with marinara

XL Taco Pizza

$18.95

With refried beans and picante sauce as our base. We then add beef, diced white onions, and mozzarella cheese. Garnished with lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, and Cheddar cheese. Add jalapeños for some kick and sour cream available

XL Garlic Chicken

$18.95

This favorite starts with a virgin olive oil base. Then we add chicken breast, sliced fresh tomatoes mozzarella cheese, and finish with a blend of garlic and oregano

XL B.L.T

$18.95

Starting with a mayonnaise base, we pile on real-bacon with mozzarella cheese and garnish with lettuce more real bacon and diced tomatoes

XL Vegetarian

$18.95

There's no meat here however, you wont miss it! With a pizza sauce base, we add mushrooms, green peppers, thinly sliced red onions, black olives, green olives, diced tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese

XL Margarita

$18.95

Hold the tequila! We use a virgin olive oil base and top it with fresh sliced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and our own special blend of spices

XL Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.95

A ranch base loaded with diced chicken breast and real bacon. Try it with extra cheese

XL Loaded Baked Potato

$18.95

Sliced potatoes, butter, bacon bits chives, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese layered on a ranch base - makes this pizza unbelievably delicious

XL Greg's Special

$18.95

Chicken ranch and mushroom. Loaded with diced tomatoes, red onion, and bacon

XL Sweet Heat

$18.95

Ranch base with diced chicken, pepperoni, Louisiana hot sauce, and a drizzle of honey

Half & Half Specialty

Small Half & Half Specialty

Medium Half & Half Specialty

Large Half & Half Specialty

XL Half & Half Specialty

Pizzas (BYO)

Great Pizzas (BYO)

Small 10 In Cheese

$5.99

Medium 12 In Cheese

$9.95

Large 14 In Cheese

$11.95

XL 16 In Cheese

$13.95

Specials

August Special

2 LG Pizzas Special

$28.00