Las Casuelas
Las Casuelas Food Menu
Pizza
- Classic Margherita Pie$19.50
Fresh tomato souce, mozzarella cheese, basil, and a touch of olive oil.
- Pepperoni Paradise Pie$17.50
Loaded with Roni Pepperoni, mozzarella, and our signature tomato sauce.
- Veggie Delight Pie$22.50
A garden-fresh medley of bell peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, and tomatoes.
- BBQ Chicken Bliss Pie$24.50
Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce and a blend of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheess.
- Meat Lovers Feast Pie$27.50
A carnivore’s dream with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, and ground beef.
- Cheese Pizza Pie$13.50
- Half & Half Specialty Pizza
Pizza Slices
Salad
- Classic Caesar Salad Small$7.99
Fresh Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese
- Classic Caesar Salad Large$11.99
Fresh Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Small$9.99
Our Classic Caesar Salad topped with tender, grilled chicken strips.
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Large$13.99
Our Classic Caesar Salad topped with tender, grilled chicken strips.
- Crispy Chicken Caesar Small$10.99
Crispy fried chicken strips served atop our Classic Caesar Salad for a satisfying crunch.
- Crispy Chicken Caesar Large$14.99
Crispy fried chicken strips served atop our Classic Caesar Salad for a satisfying crunch.
Chicken Wrap
Chicken Sandwich
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$4.49
Chicken with pickles
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich Meal$8.49
- Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich$5.39
Chicken, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese
- Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich Meal$9.39
- Spicey Chicken Sandwich$4.89
Spicey Chicken with Pickles
- Spicey Chicken Sandwich Meal$8.98
- Spicey Deluxe Chicken Sandwich$5.79
Spicey Chicken, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese
- Spicey Deluxe Chicken Sandwich Meal$9.89
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.49
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, and Tomato
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich Meal$9.49
- Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich$6.59
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese and Bacon
- Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich Meal$10.59
Chicken Tenders
Jumbo Wings
Fried Chicken
Hamburger
Cheesesteak
- Classic Cheesesteak HALF$4.55
- Classic Cheesesteak HALF MAEL$8.59
- Classic Cheesesteak WHOLE$9.55
- Classic Cheesesteak WHOLE MEAL$13.59
- BBQ Cheesesteak HALF$5.19
- BBQ Cheesesteak HALF MEAL$9.19
- BBQ Cheesesteak Whole$10.25
- BBQ Cheesesteak WHOLE MEAL$14.25
- Veggie Cheesesteak HALF$4.29
- Veggie Cheesesteak HALF MEAL$8.29
- Veggie Cheesesteak WHOLE$8.59
- Veggie Cheesesteak WHOLE MEAL$14.59
Side
Ready Menu
