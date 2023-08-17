Las Diligencias
APPETIZERS
B/S Quesadillas..
Server whit pico de gallons, sour cream, and guacamole
Chicken Quesadillas
Served whit pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
Guacamole
Avocado, tomate, onion, lime, and cilantro Server whit chips
Nachos "LAS DILIGENCIAS"
Chicken, beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños
Queso Fundido
Melted jack cheese with chorizo
Shrimp Cocktail
SIDES
DESAYUNOS
Chilaquiles
A Mexican dish consisting of strips or pieces of corn tortillas that are fried, sauteed with green or red salsa, and tipped with cheese, crema, and onion
Hot cake (2)
A thin, flat, usually round cacke that is fried on not side
Huevos a la Mexicana
It is a simple mixture of sauteed onions, jalapeños, and tomatoes scrambled with fresh eggs. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Tacos
Breakfast tacos with your choice of meat scrambled with eggs.
Mexican Omelet
Chorizo, onion, Serrano cilantro, jack cheese. Toped with avocado
American Omelet
Ham, mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers, jack cheese
Huevo con Machacado
Eggs with shredded dried beef
Breakfast Sandwich
Eggs, ham, cheese, on a croissant bread served with fresh fruit
Healthy Sandwich
Eggs, lettuce, tomato, spinach's, cheese on a wheat bread servedw with fresh fruit
Huevos Revueltos con Jamon
Huevos Estrellados
Over easy eggs server with rice and beans
MENU FIN DE SEMANA
POSTRES
Pastel de Zanahoria Casero
A sweet and moist spice cacke, full of cut Carrot's and toasted nuts, and covered in cream cheese icing.
Flan
A creamy custard dessert made with milk, eggs, sugar, occasionally flavored with vanilla , and topped with caramel sauce
Chocolate cake
3 layer chocolate cake
Sopapilla
PARRILLADAS A LA LEÑA
TEX MEX CLASICOS
Tacos 3
Choice of beef or chicken tacos. Lettuce, tomatoes, jack cheese, Served with a side of rice and beans
Chicken Flautas (4)
Fried rolled tortillas chicken stuffed with jack cheese with a side lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, Served with beans and rice
Enchiladas Suizas (3)
Corn tortillas filed with shredded chicken bathed in a creamy poblano green sauce and covered with cheese. Served with rice and beans
Enchiladas en Mole (3)
Shredded chicken and cheese inside corn tortillas, smothered in a mole sauce. Topped with cheese. Served with rice and beans
Tostadas "LAS DILIGENCIAS" (2)
A crispy fried tortilla, with spread refried beans, chicken and topped with lettuce tomatoes, cream mexicana and cotija cheese
Tostadas de Tinga de Pollo
Shredded chicken in a sauce made from tomatoes, chipotle chili's in adobo, sliced onions, Mexican cream and cotija cheese
Entomatadas
A folded fried corn tortilla then bathed in a tomato sauce with a cheese on top
Mole de Pollo
A classic sauce for chicken, made a rich reddish color by several wonderful mild Chile's mixed with melted Mexican chocolate. Served with rice and beans
Carne Asada
Grilled meat with a side of tortillas. Served with rice and beans
Carne Encebollada
Grilled meat topped with sauteed onions, served with rice and beans
Bistec Ranchero
Tender beef and roasted poblano and tomato pepper stewed in a thick, rich tomato sauce. Serve with rice, beans and tortillas
Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp cooked in guajillo and Chile de arbol peppers served with ricez. Spicy! Served with charro beans.
Camarones en Chipotle
Shrimp smothered in a traditional Mexican chipotle sauce served with rice and beans
Caldo B/ Ck
A flavourful beef or chicken broth filed with vegetables Served with rice and tortillas
Tacos 1
Tacos with your choice of pastor, lengua, trips or asada Topped with cilantro and onions
KIDS MENU
BAR MENU
Wings
Buffalo sauce Flavor Served with French Fries
Taco
Your choice of Pastor, Fajita, chicken topped with cilantro and onions
Ceviche tostadas
Fish and Shrimp marinated in a lemon or lime juice on a crunchy tostada Topped with avocado
Nachos
Made with your choice of beef or chicken Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapeños
Hamburguesa Mexicana
Hamburger with bacon, beans, chorizo ,jalapeños and melted cheese