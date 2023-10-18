Food Menu (3PD)

Main Dishes

BOWL
BOWL
$12.29

The bowl is a dish that you can create with the ingredients you like the most.

SUPER BURRITOS
SUPER BURRITOS
$12.29

The Burrito is a dish that you can create and enjoy your way

WET BURRITOS
WET BURRITOS
$13.46

The Burrito is a dish that you can create and enjoy your way with sauce on top.

TACOS
TACOS
$4.67

Delicious Tacos.

FAJITAS
FAJITAS
$18.71
VEGAN BOWL
VEGAN BOWL
$11.69
NACHO FRIES
NACHO FRIES
$14.03

You can make French fries into nachos in your style, with delicious and fresh toppings.

NACHOS
NACHOS
$13.44
QUESADILLAS
QUESADILLAS
$12.29
TORTAS (SANDWICH)
TORTAS (SANDWICH)
$12.86
ARROZ CON POLLO ACP
ARROZ CON POLLO ACP
$12.29

Rice with grilled chicken and cheese dip on top.

BIRRIA TACOS & CONSOME
BIRRIA TACOS & CONSOME
$16.37

The birria tacos comes with three barbacoa tacos, accompanied with consome and a side of mexican rice.

TACO SALAD
TACO SALAD
$12.86

Appetizers

ELOTES
ELOTES
$5.27
CHIPS&GUACAMOLE
CHIPS&GUACAMOLE
$7.02
CHIPS&SALSA
CHIPS&SALSA
$4.68
CHIPS&QUESO
CHIPS&QUESO
$7.02
QUESO FUNDIDO
QUESO FUNDIDO
$8.18
TAMALES
TAMALES
$4.10
WINGS(10)&FRIES
WINGS(10)&FRIES
$15.20
EMPANADAS (3)
EMPANADAS (3)
$12.86

Sides

GUACAMOLE
GUACAMOLE
$2.93
QUESO FUNDIDO
QUESO FUNDIDO
$8.19
SALSA ROJA
SALSA ROJA
$2.34
BEANS (FRIJOL)
BEANS (FRIJOL)
$3.51
RICE (ARROZ)
RICE (ARROZ)
$3.51
FRENCH FRIES
FRENCH FRIES
$2.93

Kids Menu

CHICKEN QUESADILLA
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
$8.18
CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES
CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES
$8.18
TACO, RICE & BEANS
TACO, RICE & BEANS
$8.18

Desserts

TRES LECHES
TRES LECHES
$8.77
CHOCO FLAN
CHOCO FLAN
$7.61
FLAN
FLAN
$7.02

Catering

Fajitas Tray
Fajitas Tray
$110.00+

Steak or Chicken sauteed with Bell Peppers, Onions & Tomatoes, Mexican Rice, Refired Beans, Flour Tortillas, Shredded White Cheese, Guacamole, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Salsa and Chips.

Quesadilla Tray 20 Pieces
Quesadilla Tray 20 Pieces
$64.35

Steak or Chicken, pico de gallo, sour cream.

Taco Bar 25 People
Taco Bar 25 People
$163.80

Entire taco bar included. Shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese and diced tomatoes. Your choice of soft or hard shells. Enough chips and salsa for your group size are included.

Bowl

BOWL
BOWL
$12.29

The bowl is a dish that you can create with the ingredients you like the most.

VEGAN BOWL
VEGAN BOWL
$11.69

Drinks Menu (3PD)

Drinks

SOFT DRINKS
SOFT DRINKS
$3.51
BOTTLE WATER
BOTTLE WATER
$2.34
AGUAS NATURALES
AGUAS NATURALES
$3.51