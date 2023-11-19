Las Marias | Temple 6 South Main Street
Appetizers
- Tostaditas$9.00
Four mini fried tortillas topped with beans, shredded chicken, lettuce, cream and queso fresco
- Guacamole$8.00
Fresh avocado combined with our homemade pico de gallo, served with chicharron
- Crema de Aguacate$5.00
Fresh avocado blended with cream, served with homemade chips
- Aguachile$10.00
Shrimp cooked in lemon juice and serrano sauce. Served in a bed of avocado topped with cucumber and red onion. With chipsonthe side
- Nachos$12.00
Salads
Entrees
- Barbacoa Plate$16.00
Goat or Beef barbacoa served with cilantro and onions
- Taquitos Ahogados Plate$13.00
Three fried tacos topped with guacamole, lettuce, cream, and queso fresco. Served in a special sauce made with tomatillo
- Empanadas Plate$14.00
Three homemade corn empanada filled with your choice of meat topped with lettuce and cream
- Enchiladas Verdes Plate$12.00
Three enchiladas stuffed with shredded chicken made in a corn tortilla covered with green sauce and topped with queso fresco or mozzarella
- Flautas Plate$14.00
Four flautas stuffed with chicken and cheese topped with lettuce, cream and queso fresco
- Mole Enchiladas Plate$12.00
Three homemade corn tortillas dipped in mole sauce. Stuffed with shredded chicken and sprinkled with sesame seeds
- Tostaditas Plate$13.00
Four mini fried tortilla topped with beans, shredded chicken, lettuce, cream and queso fresco
- Chile Relleno Plate$12.00
One Poblano pepper stuffed with the meat of your choice cooked in tomato sauce
- Burrito Plate$13.00
Large flour tortilla stuffed with barbacoa (goat or beef) onion, cilantro, tangled in a crispy mozzarella cheese with a cup of broth
- Camarones al Chile de Ajo Plate$16.00
Shrimp cooked in garlic onion and serrano sauce
Tacos
Breakfast
- Chilaquiles$12.00
Fried Corn tortillas tossed in green or red sauce with two eggs cooked to your preference. Topped with red onions, avocado, crumble queso fresco, and drizzled sour cream
- Huevos al Albañil$10.00
Two scrambled egg cooked in spicy sauce
- Huevos Motuleños$12.00
Two fried tortillas topped with refried beans, 2 fried eggs and covered with tomato sauce. garnished with chopped ham and queso fresco
- Enfrijoladas with eggs$12.00
Four corn tortillas dipped in bean sauce filled with egg whites
- Huevos Ahogados al Chorizo$13.00
Three eggs drowned in a delicious tomato sauce and chorizo
- Picaditas$10.00
Three sopes topped with cream and queso fresco with a fried egg
- Molletes$12.00
Three sliced of traditiona bolillo bread topped with beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, avocado and a fried egg
- Empanadas$13.00
Two homemade tortillas filled with your choice of meat mixed with eggs
- Conchas with Hot Chocolate$9.00
- Empanadas con cafe$9.00
Three mini empanadas with a cup of coffe
- Omelets$5.00
- Sides
- Crate Your Own Plate$11.00
- Tacos$2.00
- Burrito$4.00
- Taco Special$3.99
Beverage
Sides
- Beans$2.00
- Rice$2.00
- Tamales (1)$1.50
- Dozen Tamales$15.00
- Corn Tortillas$2.00
- Dozen Tortillas$6.00
- Flour Tortillas$2.00
- Pan dulce(2)$5.00
- Empanada (1)$3.00
- Flauta (1)$2.00
- Side Avocado$2.00
- Side Guacamole$2.99
- Consome$4.00
- 1 Queso Enchilada$3.00
- Sm Chips & Salsa$1.50
- Medium Chips & Salsa$2.25
- Large Chips Salsa$3.00
- Dozen Empanadas$25.00
- 1 Enchilada Verde$2.00
- Rice & Beans$4.00
- Chicharrones Sm$2.50
- Chicharrones Md$3.50
- Chicharrones Lg$4.50