Las Morritas taqueria 1797 US-90
FOOD
APPETIZERS
- GUACAMOLE$3.99+
Take a dip of fresh avocados and pico de gallo all mashed up. Our guacamole is Made Fresh Every Single Day!
- QZO DIP$3.99+
Take a dip with chips or flour tortilla
- NACHOS VOLCAN MAMALON$9.99+
Tostada chips, refried beans, and cheese with lettuce, pico de gallo and jalapenos. Add guacamole and sour cream, we won't tell!
- CHORI QZO$9.99
Cheese sauce and chorizo. Served with pico de gallo and flour tortilla
- CEVICHITO$13.55
Fish or shrimp avocado mix with pico
- STREET CORN COB/ELOTE$5.95
Quedo fresco, mayo and tajin
SOUP
SALAD
TEXMEX PLATES
- CHIMICHANGA PLATE$13.95+
Refried flour tortilla with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole
- BURRITO GRANDE PLATE$18.95+
Flour tortilla rolled in chicken or beef, beans and cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with red burrito sauce rice and beans, Your choice of side.
- FLAUTAS$14.25
3 corn tortilla flautas with chicken, guacamole, and sour cream with a side of rice and beans
- TAMALES PLATE$15.99
3 pork tamales with red or cheese sauce. served with a side of rice and beans
- ENCHILADA PLATE$11.95+
- QZADILLA PLATE$14.99+
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes with sauce on the side
- CHILE RELLENO PLATE$12.99
MORRITAS FAVORITES
- CARNITAS PLATE$17.97
Pork meat served with a side of sauce, pico de gallo, refried or charro beans, rice and homemade tortillas
- STEAK TAMPIQUENO$19.95
Skirt steak with a cheese red enchilada and corn on the cob. Served with homemade guacamole and charro beans
- FAJITA$17.99+
Marinated fajitas grilled with onions and peppers. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, flour or corn tortillas. Mexican rice and refried beans
- MORRITAS FAJITAS ALL IN ONE$21.99
Marinated fajitas grilled with onions and peppers. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, flour or corn tortillas. Mexican rice and refried beans. *Steak, chicken, shrimp, carnitas and chorizo
- EL MOLCAJETE$22.99
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo with cactus, onions, cheese with tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
TACOS
- GRINGOS TACOS PLATE$12.75
3 seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken tacos. Topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and served with rice and beans
- BIRRIA TACOS PLATE$13.95
3 Shredded beef birria with melted cheese, onions and cilantro. Served with corn tortilla and consome.
- STREET TACOS PLATE 5$13.25
4 tacos with charro beans. Homemade corn tortilla served with your choice of meat. Topped with onions and cilantro.
- STREET BURRITO$13.99
Filled with lettuce, onion, cilantro and cheese served with your choice of meat
- MEXICAN POPATOE$10.50
Melted cheese with butter topped with your choice of meat, cilantro, onions guacamole and sour cream..
- MEXICAN PIZZA$18.95
Flour tortilla topped with cheese, onion, cilantro and sour cream. with your choice or meat.
- TACO TUESDAY$1.50
SEAFOOD
- AGUACHILE VERDE$18.95
Shrimp cocktail with green serrano salsa. Cooked with lime juice, red onions and cucumber
- AGUACHILE ROJO$18.95
Shrimp cocktail with chile de arbol salsa. Cooked with lime juice, red onions and cucumber
- FISH TACOS$19.95
3 fish tacos with pico, chipotle sauce, rice and soup
- SHRIMP TACOS$19.95
3 shrimp tacos with pico, chipotle sauce, rice and soup
- SHRIMP COCKTAIL$13.99
Fresh cooked shrimp in a special cocktail sauce. Served with fresh pico de gallo and avocado
ALA CARTE
- RICE SIDE$3.75
- BEANS SIDE$3.75
- VEGGIES SIDE$2.75
- CORN SIDE$1.95
- PICO GALLO SIDE$1.75
- SHREDDED CHEESE SIDE$1.50
- SOUR CREAM SIDE$1.50
- TAMALE SIDE$3.25
- CHILE RELLENO SIDE$5.75
- TOREADOS JALAPENO SIDE$2.25
- ENCHILADA SIDE$3.55
- TORTILLA$1.50
- STREET TACO SIDE$3.25
- CHIMICHANGA SIDE$7.55
- CHALUPA SIDE$3.55
- HARD TACO G BEEF$3.25
- HARD TACO SHR CHK$3.25
- CHEESE BIRRIA TACO SIDE$5.00
- SOFT TACO GROUD BEEF SIDE
- SOFT TACO SHRED CHIK