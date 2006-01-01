Las Palmas - Cambridge 83 Mount Auburn Street
Dominican Inspired Plates
Dominican Bowl
Choose your base, protein, topping, sauce and side. Mix & Match over 100 different combinations
Bandera Dominicana
Traditional Dominican Dish- Stew chicken, white rice, pinto beans, shredded cabbage, sweet plantains, pink sauce
La Lechonera
The Pork Vendor- Roasted Pork (pernil), yellow rice mixed with pigeon peas, sweet plantains, shredded cabbage, shredded carrots, guava bbq sauce
De La Finca
From the Farm- Stew beef, white rice, pinto beans, roasted corn, cabbage, yuca, pickled red onions, chipotle aioli
El Vegano
The Vegan- Mango tofu, white rice, black beans, shredded cabbage, shredded carrots, beet salad, sweet plantains
Sandwiches
El Dominicano
Toasted sub roll with layers of shredded chicken, ham and cheese topped with tomatoes, onions, and our signature pink sauce
Dominican Club Sandwich
Layers of ham, melted cheese, shredded chicken, green tomato, red onions, and our signature mayo-ketchup aioli. Add french fries
Jamon y Queso
Toasted sub roll with ham, cheese, red onions, potato stix, tomatoes and mayo-ketchup aioli topped with powdered sugar
El Completo
Dominican Pulled Pork
Toasted sub roll with layers of carnitas, shredded cabbage, tomatoes, onions, and our signature guava BBQ sauce
Pan con Tomate
Tomato Sandwich- Toasted sub roll with sliced tomatoes garnished with salt, pepper, olive oil and vegan mayo
Empanadas
Beef Empanada
Dominican-style hot pockets stuffed with beef
Chicken Empanada
Dominican-style hot pockets stuffed with chicken
Ham & Cheese Empanada
Dominican-style hot pockets stuffed with ham and cheese
Veggie Empanada
Dominican-style hot pockets stuffed with mixed vegetables
Guava & Cheese Empanada
Dominican-style hot pockets stuffed with guava jelly and cream cheese
Beverages
Bottle Water
Passion Fruit Juice
Sweet and tart drink made with tropical passion fruit
Morir Soñando
A sweet orange cream drink made with a combination of orange juice and sweetened milk
Guava Juice
Limonada
Freshly squeezed lime juice made with Abuelita's recipe