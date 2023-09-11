Las Palomas 364 Chardonnay Ave Suite 3
Breakfast
Chilaquiles
fried tortilla strips with egg smothered in a spicy salsa topped with sour cream and mexican cheese
Huevos con chorizo
scrambled eggs mixed with spicy chorizo
Huevos con Jamon
scambled eggs with ham onion tomato and green jalapeno
Huevos a la Mexicana
scambled eggs with onion tomato and green jalapeno
Huevos Rancheros
3 fried eggs served on a crispy corn tortilla smothered in a spicy sauce
Huevos en Salsa
fried eggs served in a spicy molcajete green salsa
Papas con Huevo
fried pieces of potatoes with eggs onion tomato and green jalpeno topped with 2 eggs
Rajas
scrambled eggs mixed with sauteed bell peppers onions and tomatoes
CHILES RELLENOS
Chile Relleno en Chile
a cheese stuffed poblano pepper fried in egg smothered in a sauce
chile relleno en Salsa
a cheese stuffed poblano pepper fried in egg sauteed with salsa chopped onion tomato and green jalapeno topped with sour cream
Albondigas de Pollo
3 chicken meatball soup with potato carrot zucchini and chayote
chile en caldo
Soups
Caldo de Pollo
chicken soup with potato carot zucchini and chayote
Caldo de Res
beef soup with potato carrot zucchini and chayote
Posole
pork hominy soup topped with cabbage onions and tomato
Caldo de Camaron
Shrimp soup with potato carrot zucchini and chayote
Menudo
beef stomach/ tripe in a red chili pepper based broth
Pork Entrees
Beef Entrees
Mexican Molcajete
grilled pieces of steak, chicken, chorizo, cactus served in a mexican molcajete bowl w a spicy homemade salsa dry mexican cheese and whole beans
Bistec a la Mexicana
2 thinly sliced steaks cooked on a flad iron topped with grilled onions tomatato and cilantro
Bistec Ranchero
sliced pieces of steak onion bell peppers and tomato cooked in a mild ranchero salsa
Fajitas res
sliced pieces of steak onion bell peppers and tomato
Birria de Res
marinated pulled beef topped with onions cilatro and spicy salsa
Barbacoa
slowly cooked beef in herbs and spices topped with onions cilantro and spicy salsa
Molcajete Jr
Chicken Entrees
Mole de Pollo
chicken in a thick mild red mole spicy sauce
Fajitas de Pollo
sliced pieces of chicken onion bell pepper tomato
Pollo a la crema
chicken bell pepper onion smothered in a delicious sour cream sauce
Enchiladas
cheese or chicken enchiladas in a green or red homemade salsa
Tacos Dorados de pollo
3 hard shelled chicken tacos topped with lettuce tomato jalapeno and shredded cheese
Flautas
4 rolled chicken taquitos fried and toppped with lettuce onion cilantro tomato sour cream mexican cheese and salsa
Enchiladas Mexicanas
4: tortilla dipped in salsa then fried and filled with chicken topped with cabbage onion mexican cheese and salsa
Seafood Entrees
Camarones a la Diabla
grilled shrimp smothered in a spicy red homemade salsa
camarones al mojo de ajo
garlic lime grilled to perfection
camarones al tocino
bacon wrapped shrimp grilled with bell peppers onion tomato topped with melted cheese
Camarones al Tocino a la crema
bacon wrapped shrimp grilled with bell peppers onion tomato covered in our delicious sour cream sauce
Camarones a la Crema
shrimp bell peppers onion smothered in a delicious sour cream sauce
Fajitas de camaron
shrimp bell peppers onion tomato
Tostada de Ceviche
salad shrimp marinated in lime mixed with onion tomato cilantro cucumber and jalapeno
Huachinango
a fried red snapper fish topped with a delicious homemade pico de gallo
tacos de Camaron
2 large gourmet grilled shrimp tacos served on a corn tortilla toasted with cheese, topped with pico de gallo avocado bacon bits creamy chipotle and salsa
Tacos de Tiolapia
2 large fried tilapia tacos made freshly with handmade corn tortillas topped with pico de gallo, sour cream and a homemade guacamole
camarones sarandios
coctel de camarón
Salads
A la Carte
Burritos
choice of meat, rice beans onion tomato lettuce cilantro sour cream mexican cheese salsa wrapped in a large flour tortilla
cheese quesadilla
cheese inside topped with lettuce tomato onion cilantro cheese and salsa
Large Tacos
choice of meat, onion, cabbage cilantro, salsa on a homemade tortilla
Meat quesadilla
cheese and choice of meat topped with lettuce onion cilatro tomato mex cheese sour cream and salsa
side beans
side of rice and beans
side rice
small tacos
choice of meat, onion, cabbage cilantro, salsa on a homemade tortilla
sopes
choice of meat beans lettuce onion cilantro tomato sourcream mex cheese and salsa
Tostada de Jamon
ham sour cream lettuce tomato onion and salsa
Tostadas
choice of meat beans lettuce onion cilantro tomato sourcream mex cheese and salsa
guacamole
orden de tortillas
pata aparte
medio avocado
avocado whole
Bean dip
queso
side cream
single enchilada
single enchilada rice and beans
two single enchiladas rice and beans
chicken strips & fries
side of fries
Chips & Salsa To Go
Pico De Gallo
Chile Toriado
Appetizers
Guac and takitos
your choice of queso fresco or tofu taquitos served with a delicious homemade guacamole dip
coconut ceviche
fresh coconut peieces onion tomato mango cucumber lime and habanero served with chips
carne asada fries
fries topped with carne asada pico de gallo guac and delicous melted cheese and sour cream
nachos
chips topped with cheese choice of meat pico de gallo guacamole sour cream
shrimp nachos
chips topped with a sauteed shrimp onions tomato jalapeno and cheese blend
queso fundido
queso and chorizo dip