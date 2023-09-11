Breakfast

Chilaquiles

$13.00

fried tortilla strips with egg smothered in a spicy salsa topped with sour cream and mexican cheese

Huevos con chorizo

$13.00

scrambled eggs mixed with spicy chorizo

Huevos con Jamon

$13.00

scambled eggs with ham onion tomato and green jalapeno

Huevos a la Mexicana

$13.00

scambled eggs with onion tomato and green jalapeno

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

3 fried eggs served on a crispy corn tortilla smothered in a spicy sauce

Huevos en Salsa

$13.00

fried eggs served in a spicy molcajete green salsa

Papas con Huevo

$15.00

fried pieces of potatoes with eggs onion tomato and green jalpeno topped with 2 eggs

Rajas

$13.00

scrambled eggs mixed with sauteed bell peppers onions and tomatoes

CHILES RELLENOS

Chile Relleno en Chile

$13.00

a cheese stuffed poblano pepper fried in egg smothered in a sauce

chile relleno en Salsa

$13.00

a cheese stuffed poblano pepper fried in egg sauteed with salsa chopped onion tomato and green jalapeno topped with sour cream

Albondigas de Pollo

$14.00

3 chicken meatball soup with potato carrot zucchini and chayote

chile en caldo

$13.00

Soups

Caldo de Pollo

$14.00

chicken soup with potato carot zucchini and chayote

Caldo de Res

$15.00

beef soup with potato carrot zucchini and chayote

Posole

$14.00

pork hominy soup topped with cabbage onions and tomato

Caldo de Camaron

$20.00

Shrimp soup with potato carrot zucchini and chayote

Menudo

$15.00

beef stomach/ tripe in a red chili pepper based broth

Pork Entrees

Costillas de Puerco

$14.00

chopped pork ribs fried and served in a spicy homemade salsa red or green

Carne de puerco con nopales

$14.00

fried pork pieces and cactus served in a spicy homemade red salsa

Carnitas de puerco

$14.00

fried pulled pork with a side of pico de gallo

Beef Entrees

Mexican Molcajete

$24.00

grilled pieces of steak, chicken, chorizo, cactus served in a mexican molcajete bowl w a spicy homemade salsa dry mexican cheese and whole beans

Bistec a la Mexicana

$19.00

2 thinly sliced steaks cooked on a flad iron topped with grilled onions tomatato and cilantro

Bistec Ranchero

$15.00

sliced pieces of steak onion bell peppers and tomato cooked in a mild ranchero salsa

Fajitas res

$17.00

sliced pieces of steak onion bell peppers and tomato

Birria de Res

$15.00

marinated pulled beef topped with onions cilatro and spicy salsa

Barbacoa

$15.00

slowly cooked beef in herbs and spices topped with onions cilantro and spicy salsa

Molcajete Jr

$36.99

Chicken Entrees

Mole de Pollo

$14.00

chicken in a thick mild red mole spicy sauce

Fajitas de Pollo

$16.00

sliced pieces of chicken onion bell pepper tomato

Pollo a la crema

$16.00

chicken bell pepper onion smothered in a delicious sour cream sauce

Enchiladas

$13.00

cheese or chicken enchiladas in a green or red homemade salsa

Tacos Dorados de pollo

$13.00

3 hard shelled chicken tacos topped with lettuce tomato jalapeno and shredded cheese

Flautas

$14.00

4 rolled chicken taquitos fried and toppped with lettuce onion cilantro tomato sour cream mexican cheese and salsa

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$14.00

4: tortilla dipped in salsa then fried and filled with chicken topped with cabbage onion mexican cheese and salsa

Seafood Entrees

Camarones a la Diabla

$20.00

grilled shrimp smothered in a spicy red homemade salsa

camarones al mojo de ajo

$20.00

garlic lime grilled to perfection

camarones al tocino

$20.00

bacon wrapped shrimp grilled with bell peppers onion tomato topped with melted cheese

Camarones al Tocino a la crema

$21.00

bacon wrapped shrimp grilled with bell peppers onion tomato covered in our delicious sour cream sauce

Camarones a la Crema

$20.00

shrimp bell peppers onion smothered in a delicious sour cream sauce

Fajitas de camaron

$20.00

shrimp bell peppers onion tomato

Tostada de Ceviche

$6.00

salad shrimp marinated in lime mixed with onion tomato cilantro cucumber and jalapeno

Huachinango

$22.00

a fried red snapper fish topped with a delicious homemade pico de gallo

tacos de Camaron

$11.00

2 large gourmet grilled shrimp tacos served on a corn tortilla toasted with cheese, topped with pico de gallo avocado bacon bits creamy chipotle and salsa

Tacos de Tiolapia

$11.00

2 large fried tilapia tacos made freshly with handmade corn tortillas topped with pico de gallo, sour cream and a homemade guacamole

camarones sarandios

$20.00

coctel de camarón

$19.00

Salads

Ensalada de Camaron

$15.00

glazed sweet and sour shrimp on a bed of lettuce cucumber red onion tomato avocado and corn

Ensalada de Pollo a la parilla

$13.00

grilled chicken breast on a bed of lettuce cucmber red onion tomato avocado and corn

Ensalada

$7.00

lettuce cucumber red onion tomato avocado and corn

A la Carte

Burritos

$7.50

choice of meat, rice beans onion tomato lettuce cilantro sour cream mexican cheese salsa wrapped in a large flour tortilla

cheese quesadilla

$3.00

cheese inside topped with lettuce tomato onion cilantro cheese and salsa

Large Tacos

$3.50

choice of meat, onion, cabbage cilantro, salsa on a homemade tortilla

Meat quesadilla

$5.00

cheese and choice of meat topped with lettuce onion cilatro tomato mex cheese sour cream and salsa

side beans

$4.00

side of rice and beans

$6.00

side rice

$4.00

small tacos

$2.00

choice of meat, onion, cabbage cilantro, salsa on a homemade tortilla

sopes

$3.50

choice of meat beans lettuce onion cilantro tomato sourcream mex cheese and salsa

Tostada de Jamon

$4.00

ham sour cream lettuce tomato onion and salsa

Tostadas

$4.00

choice of meat beans lettuce onion cilantro tomato sourcream mex cheese and salsa

guacamole

$5.00

orden de tortillas

$3.00

pata aparte

$2.00

medio avocado

$3.00

avocado whole

$5.00

Bean dip

$3.00

queso

$3.00

side cream

$1.00

single enchilada

$3.50

single enchilada rice and beans

$9.99

two single enchiladas rice and beans

$11.99

chicken strips & fries

$12.99

side of fries

$5.00

Chips & Salsa To Go

$3.00

Pico De Gallo

$3.00

Chile Toriado

$0.75

Appetizers

Guac and takitos

$13.00

your choice of queso fresco or tofu taquitos served with a delicious homemade guacamole dip

coconut ceviche

$10.00

fresh coconut peieces onion tomato mango cucumber lime and habanero served with chips

carne asada fries

$13.00

fries topped with carne asada pico de gallo guac and delicous melted cheese and sour cream

nachos

$12.00

chips topped with cheese choice of meat pico de gallo guacamole sour cream

shrimp nachos

$15.00

chips topped with a sauteed shrimp onions tomato jalapeno and cheese blend

queso fundido

$10.00

queso and chorizo dip

Ceviche Trio

$12.99

Quesatacos

Quesataco Birria