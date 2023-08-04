ALTAGRACIA
Appetizers
Garlic Butter Sourdough
Caesar Salad
House Salad
Hummus
Meatballs
5 Meatballs in Tomato Sauce, Parmesan Cheese with Sourdough Bread
Garlic Shrimps
Burrata con Romesco Pepper
Tomato, Nuts and Red Pepper Dip with Burrata Cheese and Sourdough on the Side
Margarita Flatbread
Four Cheese Flatbread
Prociutto Flatbread
Entrees
Pumpking & Cheese Ravioli
Pumpkin and Mozzarella Sorrentinos with Quinoa Seeds and Truffle Cream
Ricotta Ravioli
Ricotta Sorrentinos with Toasted Almonds, Peanut Cream and Four Cheese Sauce
Short Beef Ravioli
Braised short Rib and Cheese Ravioli with Milk Cream, egg yolk, Mustard and lemon Sauce
Lasagna
Homemade Ground Beef Lasagna with Napolitana Souce and Parmesan Cheese. It comes with Sourdough Bread
Gnocchis
Gnocchis with Red Wine Sauce Goat Cheese and Parmesan Cheese
Bolognese Spagetti
Spaguetti With Ground Beef Red Souce with Goat Cheese
Prime Steak Milanese
Chicken Milanese
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken with Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Homemade Caesar Dressing
Garlic Shrimps Salad
Garlic Shrimp, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Sliced Avocado, Sweet Corn & Crispy Onion, Seasoned with Italian Dressing
Baked Salmon Salad
Baked Salmon, Mixed Greens, Red Cabbage, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes & Quinoa seeds with Cilantro Lime Dressing
Grilled Entraña
10 OZ Skirt Steak with the Side of your Choice & Argentine Chimichurri
Picanha
12 OZ Top sirloin cap served with the Side of your Choice
Bacon Cheese Burger
4.5 oz Patty, Crispy Bacon and Cheddar Cheese Ketchup and Mayo With the side of your Choice.
Special Burger
4.5 oz Patty, Grilled Onion, Crispy Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Barbacoa and Alioli with the Side of your Choice
House Burger
4.5 oz Patty, Sliced Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce, Onion and Alioli with the side of your choice