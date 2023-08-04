Appetizers

Garlic Butter Sourdough

$5.00
Caesar Salad

$11.00
House Salad

$10.00

Hummus

$12.00
Meatballs

$16.00

5 Meatballs in Tomato Sauce, Parmesan Cheese with Sourdough Bread

Garlic Shrimps

$17.00
Burrata con Romesco Pepper

$17.00

Tomato, Nuts and Red Pepper Dip with Burrata Cheese and Sourdough on the Side

Margarita Flatbread

$12.00

Four Cheese Flatbread

$14.00

Prociutto Flatbread

$14.00

Entrees

Pumpking & Cheese Ravioli

$20.00

Pumpkin and Mozzarella Sorrentinos with Quinoa Seeds and Truffle Cream

Ricotta Ravioli

$20.00

Ricotta Sorrentinos with Toasted Almonds, Peanut Cream and Four Cheese Sauce

Short Beef Ravioli

$21.00

Braised short Rib and Cheese Ravioli with Milk Cream, egg yolk, Mustard and lemon Sauce

Lasagna

$18.00

Homemade Ground Beef Lasagna with Napolitana Souce and Parmesan Cheese. It comes with Sourdough Bread

Gnocchis

$16.00

Gnocchis with Red Wine Sauce Goat Cheese and Parmesan Cheese

Bolognese Spagetti

$17.00

Spaguetti With Ground Beef Red Souce with Goat Cheese

Prime Steak Milanese

$17.00

Chicken Milanese

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$19.00

Grilled Chicken with Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Homemade Caesar Dressing

Garlic Shrimps Salad

$20.00

Garlic Shrimp, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Sliced Avocado, Sweet Corn & Crispy Onion, Seasoned with Italian Dressing

Baked Salmon Salad

$23.00

Baked Salmon, Mixed Greens, Red Cabbage, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes & Quinoa seeds with Cilantro Lime Dressing

Grilled Entraña

$27.00

10 OZ Skirt Steak with the Side of your Choice & Argentine Chimichurri

Picanha

$29.00

12 OZ Top sirloin cap served with the Side of your Choice

Bacon Cheese Burger

$16.00

4.5 oz Patty, Crispy Bacon and Cheddar Cheese Ketchup and Mayo With the side of your Choice.

Special Burger

$17.00

4.5 oz Patty, Grilled Onion, Crispy Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Barbacoa and Alioli with the Side of your Choice

House Burger

$17.00

4.5 oz Patty, Sliced Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce, Onion and Alioli with the side of your choice

Desserts

Dulce de Leche Flan

$12.00

Crumble de Fresa y Crema

$12.00
Brownie with Icecream

$12.00

Drinks

Trumpeter Malbec

$10.00

Trumpeter Cab

$10.00

Trumpeter Merlot

$10.00

Trumpeter Pinot Noir

$10.00

Trumpeter Chardonnay

$10.00

Trumpeter Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Las Perdices Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Tomero Rose

$10.00

Los Haroldos Extra Brut

$10.00

Ilauri Prosecco DOC

$10.00

Trumpeter Malbec

$34.00

Trumpeter Cab

$34.00

Trumpeter Merlot

$34.00

Trumpeter Pinot Noir

$34.00

Trumpeter Chardonnay

$34.00

Trumpeter Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

Las Perdices Pinot Grigio

$34.00

Tomero Rose

$34.00

Los Haroldos Extra Brut

$34.00

Ilauri Prosecco DOC

$34.00

Rutini Cabernet Malbec

$42.00

Goose Island IPA

$8.00

Alhambra Reserva Amber Lager

$8.00

Stella Artois Belgian Pilsner

$8.00

Peroni

$8.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Alhambra Reserva

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Stella Artois 0.0%

$7.00

San Pellegrino

$4.25

Acqua Panna

$3.75

Coke Classic

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Macchiato

$4.00

Espresso

$2.50

Doble Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Capuccino

$5.00

Tea

$3.00

Mimosa Glass

$10.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Fresh Squeeze Lemonade

$5.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Mint and Ginger Lemonade

$5.75

Arnold Palmer

$5.75

Extras

Bread

$1.50

Lemon

$0.50

Romesco Souce

$1.00

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Vainila Icecream

$4.00

Garlic and Cherry Tomatos

$2.00

Dulce de Leche

$2.00

Shrimps

$5.00

Spaghetti

$4.00

Mustard

Ketchup

Mayo

Mashed Potato

$4.00

French Fries

$3.00

Butter