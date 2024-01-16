Las Terrazas 722 Collins Hill Rd
Las Terrazas
Appetizers
- Fresh Guacamole Dip$5.99
- Cheese Dip$4.99
- Chorizo Dip$5.99
- Shrimp Cocktail
Fresh shrimp, cooked, peeled and chilled. Mixed with our special sauce and served with avocado and pico de gallo.$13.99
- Wings
(8) Wings served w/french fries. Your choice of flavors, Salsa, Lemon Pepper, BBQ, Mango Habanero or Buffalo.$13.99
- Ceviche
Tilapia fish or shrimp are cured in freshly squeezed lime juice, mixed with pico de gallo, cilantro, avocado, and fresh jalapenos.$15.99
- Appetizer Platter
A combination plate with (1) quesadilla, (2) Taquitos Dorados, (3) wings served w/guacamole, sour cream, lettuce and cheese dip.$12.99
Nachos
- Cheese Nanchos
Nachos come with cheese dip.$9.99
- Shredded Chicken Nachos
Nachos come with cheese dip.$11.99
- Ground Beef Nachos
Nachos come with cheese dip.$11.99
- Nachos Texanos
Nachos come with chicken, steak, shrimp, grill peppers and onions.$16.99
- Nachos Fajita Chicken
Comes with peppers and onions$14.99
- Nachos Fajita Steak
Comes with peppers and onions$15.99
- Nachos Fajita Carnitas
Comes with peppers and onions$14.99
- Nachos Fajita Shrimp
Comes with peppers and onions$16.99
Quesadilla
- Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
10" Flour tortilla served with a side of rice$10.99
- Ground Beef Quesadilla
10" Flour tortilla served with a side of rice$10.99
- Quesadilla Fajita Chicken
10" Flour tortilla served with onions, bell peppers and rice$10.99
- Quesadilla Fajita Shrimp
10" Flour tortilla served with onions, bell peppers and rice$12.99
- Quesadilla Fajita Steak
10" Flour tortilla served with onions, bell peppers and rice$11.99
- Quesadilla Texana Fajita
10" Flour tortilla served with onions, bell peppers and rice$13.99
Soups & Salads
- Mexican Chicken Soup
A delicious soup made w/potatoes, zucchini, carrots, cilantro, and onions and fresh jalapenos.$12.99
- Mexican Beef Soup
A delicious soup made w/potatoes, zucchini, carrots, cilantro, and onions and fresh jalapenos.$12.99
- Shrimp
A delicious soup made w/potatoes, zucchini, carrots, cilantro, and onions and fresh jalapenos.$15.99
- 7 Sea
Octopus, squid, shrimp, crab, fish and clams$19.99
- Taco Salad-Grilled Chicken
Comes w/ guacomole, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and a layer of beans$12.99
- Taco Salad-Asada
Comes w/ guacomole, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and a layer of beans$13.99
- Taco Salad-Steak
Comes w/ guacomole, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and a layer of beans$13.99
- Taco Salad-Shrimp
Comes w/ guacomole, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and a layer of beans$14.99
- Taco Salad-Shredded Chicken
Comes w/ guacomole, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and a layer of beans$11.99
Specialties
- Fajitas
Fajitas are grilled w/onions and bell peppers. Served w/mexican rice, choice of beans, salad, and tortillas.
- Texana Fajitas
Chicken and shrimp grilled w/onions and bell pepper. Served w/mexican rice, choice of beans, salad or tortillas$17.99
- Las Terrazas Fajita
Chicken, steak, carnitas, shrimp, chorizo are grilled w/onions and bell peppers served with mexican rice, a choice of beans, salad, and tortillas. Topped w/cheese.
- Carnitas Michoacannas
Pork chunks w/onions. Served w/salad and rice with your choice of beans and tortillas.$15.99
- Chilaquiles
Fried corn tortilla chips topped w/green or red sauce, cheese, sour cream, onions, cilantro, (2) fried eggs, rice and beans.
- Hamburguesa
Double burger, bacon, cheese with lettuce, tomatoe, mayonnaise served with fries and jalapeno toreado$13.99
- Molcajete
A delicious mix of chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, prok, grilled nopal (cactus leaf), strips of Oaxaca cheese mixed w/onions, jalapenos, red, rice, your choice of beans and tortillas.$25.99
- Enchiladas de Mole
Three shredded chicken enchiladas served w/queso fresco, raw onions, sour cream, rice, and beans.$12.99
- Chuletas
Grilled pork chop over a bed of grilled peppers and onions, served with rice, choice of beans, salad and tortillas.$14.99
- Chimichangas
Deep-fried tortilla, choice of meat served w/rice, beans. topped w/cheese.
- Birria Tacos
Meat stew bathed in a melange of chilies and spices. Served w/Oaxaca cheese and consommé and (3) corn tortillas$12.99
- Mojarra Frita
Whole deep-fried Mojarro fish. Served w/rice, beans, salad and tortillas
- Camorones al Ajillo
Shrimp sauteed in a chipotle sauce. Served with lettuce, avocado, tomotoes, jalapenos, and mexican rice$15.99
- Tilapia Fillete
Grilled tilapia or breaded. Served w/rice, salad and vegetables.$15.99
- Camarones ala Diabla$15.99
Tacos
- Terrazas Chicken Taco
All tacos are made w/your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Comes with cilantro and onions.$3.50
- Terrazas Asada Taco
All tacos are made w/your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Comes with cilantro and onions.$3.50
- Terrazas Pastor Taco
All tacos are made w/your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Comes with cilantro and onions.$3.50
- Terrazas Shrimp Taco
All tacos are made w/your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Comes with cilantro and onions.$3.99
- Terrazas Chorizo Taco
All tacos are made w/your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Comes with cilantro and onions.$3.50
- Terrazas Carnitas Taco
All tacos are made w/your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Comes with cilantro and onions.$3.50
Tortas
- Chicken Tortas
10" Flour tortilla served with onions, bell peppers and rice$15.99
- Asada Tortas
10" Flour tortilla served with onions, bell peppers and rice$15.99
- Carnitas Tortas
10" Flour tortilla served with onions, bell peppers and rice$13.99
- Al Pastor Tortas
10" Flour tortilla served with onions, bell peppers and rice$13.99
- Chicken Milanesa
10" Flour tortilla served with onions, bell peppers and rice$15.99