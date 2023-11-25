Las Vegas - 1 Hollywood 441
Las Vegas Online
Appetizers - Aperitivos
- Appetizer Sampler Las Vegas$21.95
An assortment of different Cuban bites, including (2) ham croquettes, (1) corn tamal with pork, (2)meat pies, fried yuca sticks, plantains chips.
- Chicharron de Pollo-Chicken Chunks$10.95
Boneless chunks of chickens marinated in our garlic and tropical juice sauce, deep fried to a golden brownand served with ourdelicious garlic onions.
- Croquetas - Ham Croquetts$5.95
Three croquettes fried to a golden brown.
- Empanadas (3) Chicken or Ground Beef$7.95
Cuban turnovers filled with either chicken or ground beef.
- Mariquitas-Plantain Chips$5.95
Green plantains thinly sliced and fried, topped with mojito sauce (Garlic sauce).
- Papa Rellena-Stuffed Potatoe$6.50
Mashed potatoes filled with ground beef. Breaded and golden fried to perfection.
- Tamal con Lechon-Tamal with Pork$10.95
Ground corn wrapped in the husk served with succulent roast pork.
- Yuca Frita-Fried Yucca$7.50
Our Cuban potato, boiled, fried untilgolden crisp, served with garlic sauce.
Soups - Sopas
Salads - Ensaladas
- Ensalada Tropical - Tropical Salad$9.95
Mix of fresh lettuces bathed in our mango-pineapple dressing, acompained by red pepper, cranberries, walnuts tomato and feta cheese.
- Ensalada de la Casa -House Salad$5.95
Lettuce, tomato and onion.
- Ensalada Cesar - Caesar Salad$8.95
Green salad of romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons served with caesar dresing.
All Entrees - Platos Fuertes
- Filete de Pollo - Chicken Fillet$15.95
A flatten chicken breast marinated cuban style. Cooked until golden topped with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Milanesa de Pollo - Chicken Milanesa$17.95
Breaded filet fried and topped with a spanish marinera sauce followed by ham and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Pollo Empanizado - Breaded Chicken Fillet$16.95
Lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown, topped with chopped onions and parsley. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Chicharrón de Pollo - Chicken Chunks$15.95
Boneless chunks of breast marinated and deep fried, topped with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Pollo al Ajillo - Garlic Chicken Chunks$17.95
Boneless chunks of chicken sauteed in olive oil, garlic, spices, bell peppers, and onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Pollo Chimichurri - Chicken Chimichurri$17.95
Grilled chicken fillet covered with an exquisite chimichurri sauce. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Vaca Frita de Pollo - Grilled Shredded Chicken$14.95
Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Lechón Asado - Roast Pork$14.95
Traditionally our national dish marinated in tasty tropical spices and mojo juice. Oven roasted then grilled with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains
- Masas de Cerdo - Pork Chunks$14.95
Deep fried pork cubes until golden brown, sprinkled with mojo juice and topped with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Chuletas de Cerdo - Pork Chops$17.95
Two sliced chops grilled served with chopped onions and parsley, white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Vaca Frita - Fried Beef$15.95
A flavorful flank steak cooked on the grilled, topped with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Bistec de Palomilla - Palomilla Steak$16.95
Steak, thin, juicy. Served with chopped onions and parsley. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- El Trio$24.95
Chicken fillet, roast pork, Palomilla steak, served with white rice, black beans, and sweet plantains.
- Milanesa de Carne - Milanesa steak$18.95
A breaded palomilla steak with a covering of a creole sauce, topped with fresh ham and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Bistec Empanizado - Breaded Steak$17.95
A breaded palomilla steak fried and topped with chopped onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Churrasco - Skirt Steak$34.95
A juicy tender skirt steak, grilled to your liking. Served with chimichurri sauce. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Ropa Vieja - Shredded Beef$15.95
Thinly shredded flank beef cooked in tomato base sauce and marinated in garlic, bell peppers, onions, bay leaves, and more. A cuban tradition. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Picadillo - Ground Beef$13.95
Cooked in tomato base sauce, marinated in garlic, onions, bell peppers, olives, and spices. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Filete de Pescado - Fish Fillet$16.95
Fish fillet lightly breaded in flour either fried or grilled. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Pescado a la Mariquita - Plantain Crusted Fish$18.95
Fish Fillet encrusted with plantain breading. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Filete de Pescado con Camarones al Ajillo- Fish Fillet with Garlic Shrimp$19.95
Fish Fillet topped with garlic shrimp.
- Mahi-Mahi$17.95
Fresh mahi mahi cooked on the grill. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Salmon$18.95
Fish salmon cooked on the grill. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Pargo Entero - Whole Red Snapper$30.95
Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Camarones al ajillo - Garlic Shrimp$19.95
Shrimp sauteed in olive oil, garlic, wine, bell peppers and onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Camarones Enchilados - Shrimp Creole$19.95
Shrimp sauteed in olive oil, wine and special red lightly spice creole sauce. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Zarzuela de Mariscos - Seafood Zarzuela$34.95
Spanish seafood combo, includes lobster, clams, mussels, scallops, shrimp, and fish fillet in scampi, creole or green sauce.
- Seafood Paella - Paella de Mariscos$34.95
A seafood combination with Yellow Rice and sweet Plantains.
Desserts - Postres
- Flan-Custard$5.25
A creamy caramel custard with a silky texture.
- Flan De Coco-Coconut Custard$6.25
A luscious coconut custard dessert with a creamy texture.
- Crema Catalana-Cream Brulee$6.50
A decadent dessert with a rich custard base and caramelized sugar topping.
- Natilla-Vanilla Pudding$4.95
A velvety pudding made with a rich and creamy custard base.
- Tres Leches -Three Milk Cake$7.50
A moist sponge cake soaked in a sweet and creamy blend of three milks.
- Buñuelos- Sweet Yuca Donut Rings$6.95
- Torta de Chocolate - Chocolate Cake$7.50
- Buñuelos + Cortadito$7.95
Sandwiches
Kids Menu - Menu de Niños
Xtra Sides - Extra Acompañamientos
- White Rice - Arroz Blanco$2.75
- Mixed Rice - Arroz Moro$3.50
- Yellow Rice - Arroz Amarillo$2.50
- Sweet Plantains - Maduros$4.95
- Green Plantains - Tostones$5.50
- French Fries - Papas Fritas$3.50
- Tamal$4.50
- Yuca$4.95
- Vegetables - Vegetales$5.50
- Cooked Onions - Cebolla Cocinada 16oz$7.45
- Cooked Onions - Cebolla Cocinada 8oz$3.75
- Chopped Onions - Cebolla Picada 2oz$0.75
- Lemons - Limones$0.75
- Bread Order - Orden de Pan (12 p)$1.95
- Special Sauces - Salsas Especiales 8oz$4.50
- Regular Sauces - Salsas Regulares
Coffees - Cafes
Beverages - Bebidas
Fruit Shake - Batidos
Catering
- House Salad - Ensalada de la Casa$34.50+
- Tropical Salad - Ensalada Tropical$51.69+
- Cuban Turnovers - Empanadas$23.00+
Cuban turnovers filled with either chicken or ground beef.
- Breaded Ham Paste – Croquetas$17.25+
Croquettes fried to a golden brown.
- Tamales$40.25+
Ground corn wrapped in the husk.
- Green Plantain Chips - Mariquitas$23.00+
Served with cilantro sauce.
- Fried Yuca - Yuca Frita$46.00+
Our Cuban potato, boiled, fried until golden crisp, served with garlic sauce.
- Pork Shoulder (6-8 People) - Paleta de Cerdo (6 -8 Personas)$103.44
You must order 3 HOURS IN ADVANCE!
- Roast Pork - Lechon Asado$138.00+
Traditionally our national dish marinated in tasty tropical spices and mojo juice. Oven roasted then grilled with sauteed onions.
- Pork Chunks - Masas de Cerdo$148.93+
Deep fried pork cubes until golden brown, sprinkled with mojo juice and topped with sauteed onions.
- Shredded Beef - Ropa Vieja$155.25+
Thinly shredded flank beef cooked in tomato base sauce and marinated in garlic, bell peppers, onions, bay leaves and more. A Cuban Tradition!
- Fried Beef - Vaca Frita$148.93+
A flavorful flank steak cooked on the grilled, topped with sauteed onions.
- Ground Beef - Picadillo$114.43+
Cooked in tomato base sauce, marinated in garlic, onions, bell peppers, olives and spices.
- Chicken Fillet - Filete de Pollo$137.43+
A flatten chicken breast marinated Cuban Style. Cooked until golden topped with sauteed onions.
- Garlic Chicken Chunks - Chicarrones al Ajillo$140.88+
Boneless chunks of chicken sauteed in olive oil, garlic, spices, bell peppers and onions.
- Shrimp Creole - Camarones Enchilados$183.43+
- Imperial Rice - Arroz Imperial$74.18+
Yellow rice mixed with mayonnaise and chicken, topped with ham and melted cheese. Sweet Plantains Included!
- Shrimp Rice - Arroz con Camarones$229.43+
Sautéed yellow rice with fresh and juicy shrimp. Sweet Plantains Included!
- Seafood Rice - Arroz con Mariscos$286.92+
A seafood combination with yellow rice. Sweet Plantains Included!
- Seafood Paella w/ Lobster- Paella con Langosta$378.93+
Yellow rice with an exquisite combination of seafood and lobster. Sweet Plantains Included!
- White Rice Tray - Arroz Blanco Bandeja$20.13+
- Mixed Rice Tray - Arroz Moro Bandeja$31.63+
- Sweet Plantains - Platano Maduro$28.75+
- Boiled Yuca Tray - Yuca Hervida Bandeja$33.93+
- Black Beans - Frijol Negro$28.75+
- Red Beans - Frijol Colorado$32.20+
- Flan Tray - Bandeja de Flan$29.33+
- Three Milks Cake Tray - Tres Leches Bandeja$74.75
- Vanilla Pudding Cake Tray - Pudin de Vainilla Bandeja$29.33+
- Creme Brulle Tray - Creme Brulle Bandeja$37.95+
- Coke 2 Lt$5.51
- Diet Coke 2 Lt$5.51
- Sprite 2 Lt$5.51
- Cafe con Leche Gallon 10 Serves$28.75
- Styrofoam Cooler with Ice$11.50