Primi Piatti

Combo

All of our individual dishes come with a complimentary side salad with sun dried tomatoes on top and house made vinaigrette on the side.
Lasagna Bolognese - *Served Cold. Prepared for reheating for your convenience.

$21.00

Our Lasagna Bolognese is made respecting the authentic recipe from Bologna. It is made with five layers of pasta, with home-made meat sauce using organic beef, and Italian tomato sauce, accompanied by béchamel (home-made with organic milk, Italian flour, and organic butter) and parmigiano. *Utensils are available upon request for a small fee. Your choice to help us limit single-use plastic waste is greatly appreciated!

Lasagna Pesto (Vegetarian) - *Served Cold. Prepared for reheating for your convenience

$19.00

Our Lasagna Pesto is made with an authentic recipe from Genova. It has five layers of delicious lasagna with pesto (contains pine nuts) mixed with béchamel, home-made, organic green beans, and parmigiano reggiano. *Utensils are available upon request for a small fee. Your choice to help us limit single-use plastic waste is greatly appreciated!

Lasagna with Porcini Mushrooms - *Served Cold. Prepared for reheating for your convenience.

$20.00

Our Lasagna with Porcini Mushrooms is made with an authentic recipe from the Piemonte region. It has five layers of pasta and is made with home-made sauce made with porcini mushrooms, tomato sauce, and béchamel. Single serving. Served cold. Prepared for reheating for your convenience.

Cannelloni Ricotta e Spinaci (Vegetarian) - *Served Cold. Prepared for reheating for your convenience.

$20.00

Our Cannelloni Vegetarian is made with an Italian recipe with fresh large tubular pasta stuffed with a mixture of cheeses (Ricotta, Pecorino, Mozzarella), spinach, and spices. Topped with tomato marinara and béchamel sauce. *Utensils are available upon request for a small fee. Your choice to help us limit single-use plastic waste is greatly appreciated!

Lasagna Bolognese - Family Size (4-6 Servings) - Frozen

$65.00

Our Lasagna Bolognese is made respecting the authentic recipe from Bologna. It is made with five layers of pasta, with home-made meat sauce using organic beef and Italian tomato sauce, accompanied by béchamel (home-made with organic milk, Italian flour, and organic butter) and parmigiano. Prepared frozen and is ready to be heated in the oven. Serves 4 - 6. Side salad is not included.

Lasagna Pesto - Family Size (4-6 Servings) Vegetarian -

$58.00

Our Lasagna Pesto is made with an authentic recipe from Genova. It has five layers of pasta with pesto sauce (contains pine nuts) mixed with home-made béchamel, organic green beans, and parmigiano reggiano. Prepared frozen and ready to be heated in the oven. Serves 4 - 6. Side Salad is not included.

Lasagna Porcini Mushrooms - Family Size (4 - 6 servings) Vegetarian - Frozen

$64.00

Our Lasagna with Porcini Mushrooms is made with an authentic recipe from the Piemonte region. It has five layers of pasta and is made with home-made sauce made with porcini mushrooms, tomato sauce, and béchamel. Family Size (4 to 6 servings.) Prepared frozen and is ready to be heated in the oven.

Bowls

UNO (Salad with Mortadella with Pistachio) 2 servings

$20.00Out of stock

Mortadella with pistachio cut in cubes, organic mix salad, organic beet, corn, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, dried cranberry, and olives. 2 servings *Utensils are available upon request for a small fee. Your choice to help us limit single-use plastic waste is greatly appreciated!

DUE (Salad with Chicken) - 2 servings

$20.00Out of stock

Chicken breast roasted, Organic mix salad, drops of pesto, chickpeas, semi dried tomatoes, corn, mozzarella cheese, dried apricots, olives 2 servings

Vegetarian Bowls

TRE (Vegetarian) - 2 servings

$19.00Out of stock

Organic mix salad, organic beets, mozzarella cheese, raw pepitas, borlotti beans, dried apricot, corn, apple, olives, cherry tomatoes 2 servings *Utensils are available upon request for a small fee. Your choice to help us limit single-use plastic waste is greatly appreciated!

From Our Kitchen to Your Kitchen

Quarter Bolognese sauce (frozen) + 1lb Organic pasta Felicetti

$26.00

Home made meat sauce using organic beef meat and Italian tomato sauce accompanied with 1lb bag of of Italian Organic pasta Felicetti. Make your own Italian dinner - 4 servings Buon appetito!

Quarter Marinara Sauce (frozen) + 1 lb Organic pasta Felicetti

$22.00

Home made marinara sauce accompanied with a 1 lb bag of Italian Organic pasta Felicetti. Make your own Italian dinner - 4 servings Buon appetito!

Half Quarter Roasted Artichoke Imported From Italy

$14.00

Half Quarter Sun Dried Tomatoes Imported From Italy

$14.00