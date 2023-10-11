Lasagna con Amore 184 Camino Oruga
Primi Piatti
Combo
Lasagna Bolognese - *Served Cold. Prepared for reheating for your convenience.
Our Lasagna Bolognese is made respecting the authentic recipe from Bologna. It is made with five layers of pasta, with home-made meat sauce using organic beef, and Italian tomato sauce, accompanied by béchamel (home-made with organic milk, Italian flour, and organic butter) and parmigiano. *Utensils are available upon request for a small fee. Your choice to help us limit single-use plastic waste is greatly appreciated!
Lasagna Pesto (Vegetarian) - *Served Cold. Prepared for reheating for your convenience
Our Lasagna Pesto is made with an authentic recipe from Genova. It has five layers of delicious lasagna with pesto (contains pine nuts) mixed with béchamel, home-made, organic green beans, and parmigiano reggiano. *Utensils are available upon request for a small fee. Your choice to help us limit single-use plastic waste is greatly appreciated!
Lasagna with Porcini Mushrooms - *Served Cold. Prepared for reheating for your convenience.
Our Lasagna with Porcini Mushrooms is made with an authentic recipe from the Piemonte region. It has five layers of pasta and is made with home-made sauce made with porcini mushrooms, tomato sauce, and béchamel. Single serving. Served cold. Prepared for reheating for your convenience.
Cannelloni Ricotta e Spinaci (Vegetarian) - *Served Cold. Prepared for reheating for your convenience.
Our Cannelloni Vegetarian is made with an Italian recipe with fresh large tubular pasta stuffed with a mixture of cheeses (Ricotta, Pecorino, Mozzarella), spinach, and spices. Topped with tomato marinara and béchamel sauce. *Utensils are available upon request for a small fee. Your choice to help us limit single-use plastic waste is greatly appreciated!
Lasagna Bolognese - Family Size (4-6 Servings) - Frozen
Our Lasagna Bolognese is made respecting the authentic recipe from Bologna. It is made with five layers of pasta, with home-made meat sauce using organic beef and Italian tomato sauce, accompanied by béchamel (home-made with organic milk, Italian flour, and organic butter) and parmigiano. Prepared frozen and is ready to be heated in the oven. Serves 4 - 6. Side salad is not included.
Lasagna Pesto - Family Size (4-6 Servings) Vegetarian -
Our Lasagna Pesto is made with an authentic recipe from Genova. It has five layers of pasta with pesto sauce (contains pine nuts) mixed with home-made béchamel, organic green beans, and parmigiano reggiano. Prepared frozen and ready to be heated in the oven. Serves 4 - 6. Side Salad is not included.
Lasagna Porcini Mushrooms - Family Size (4 - 6 servings) Vegetarian - Frozen
Our Lasagna with Porcini Mushrooms is made with an authentic recipe from the Piemonte region. It has five layers of pasta and is made with home-made sauce made with porcini mushrooms, tomato sauce, and béchamel. Family Size (4 to 6 servings.) Prepared frozen and is ready to be heated in the oven.
Bowls
UNO (Salad with Mortadella with Pistachio) 2 servings
Mortadella with pistachio cut in cubes, organic mix salad, organic beet, corn, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, dried cranberry, and olives. 2 servings *Utensils are available upon request for a small fee. Your choice to help us limit single-use plastic waste is greatly appreciated!
DUE (Salad with Chicken) - 2 servings
Chicken breast roasted, Organic mix salad, drops of pesto, chickpeas, semi dried tomatoes, corn, mozzarella cheese, dried apricots, olives 2 servings
Vegetarian Bowls
TRE (Vegetarian) - 2 servings
Organic mix salad, organic beets, mozzarella cheese, raw pepitas, borlotti beans, dried apricot, corn, apple, olives, cherry tomatoes 2 servings *Utensils are available upon request for a small fee. Your choice to help us limit single-use plastic waste is greatly appreciated!
From Our Kitchen to Your Kitchen
Quarter Bolognese sauce (frozen) + 1lb Organic pasta Felicetti
Home made meat sauce using organic beef meat and Italian tomato sauce accompanied with 1lb bag of of Italian Organic pasta Felicetti. Make your own Italian dinner - 4 servings Buon appetito!
Quarter Marinara Sauce (frozen) + 1 lb Organic pasta Felicetti
Home made marinara sauce accompanied with a 1 lb bag of Italian Organic pasta Felicetti. Make your own Italian dinner - 4 servings Buon appetito!