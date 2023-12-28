LaSalle Market and Deli 104 Main Street
Full Menu
Breakfast
- 2 Eggs, Home Fries & Toast$8.99
- Bacon, egg, cheese$6.50
- Bagel$2.75
- Bagel with butter$3.50
- Bagel with cream cheese$4.99
- Breakfast Wrap$8.50
Scrambled Eggs, Peppers, Onions & Tomatoes with American Cheese
- Cheese Omelet (add veggies or meat extra charge)$9.99
with toast
- Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.50
- Egg Sandwich$4.25
- French Toast$10.50
- Ham, egg, cheese$6.50
- Pancakes$8.50
- Pancakes with Fruit$9.99
- Sausage, egg, cheese$6.50
- Single French$2.99
- Single Pancake$2.99
- 2 eggs and toast$5.30
- Lox Special$10.99
Breakfast Sides
Candy
Deli
- Antipasto$9.25
- Artichoke Salad$9.99
- Avocado Salad$9.99
- Black Bean Salsa$9.25
black beans, corn, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, jalapeno pepper, red onion, cilantro, lemon juice, lime juice, olive oil, cumin, coriander, salt, sugar, vinegar, granulated garlic, black pepper *dairy free, gluten free, contains soy
- BLT 12"$14.50
- BLT 6"$10.25
- Cappicola 12"$14.75
- Cappicola 6"$10.99
- Cheese 12"$12.99
- Cheese 6"$7.99
- Chick Pea Salad$8.50
- Chicken Breast 12"$15.99
- Chicken Breast 6"$12.99
- Chicken Salad 12"$15.99
- Chicken Salad 6"$11.99
- Cole Slaw$8.99
shredded cabbage, shredded carrots, fresh parsley, red onion, caraway seed, chopped pineapple, pineapple juice, salt, sugar, vinegar, horseradish, mayo *dairy free, gluten free, contains egg
- Corned Beef 12"$15.99
- Corned Beef 6"$12.99
- Cous-Cous$8.99
- Crab Cake large$7.99
- Crab Cake small$4.99
- Egg Salad$9.50
egg, celery, mayo, Dijon mustard, dill, paprika, salt, sugar, granulated onion, granulated garlic *gluten free, dairy free
- Egg Salad 12"$14.99
- Egg Salad 6"$10.99
- Elbow Pasta Salad$8.99
- Fruit Salad$9.75
- Ham 12"$14.50
- Ham 6"$10.99
- Hummus 16 oz$9.00
- Hummus 8 oz$4.00
- Lasagna Slice$10.50
- Marinara Sauce 8oz$3.00
- Pastrami 12"$15.99
- Pastrami 6"$12.99
- Pesto Tortellini$10.25
- Pickle Whole$1.25
- Pot Pie$9.99
- Potato Salad$7.75
red potato, egg, mayo, Dijon mustard, celery, salt, sugar, dill, black pepper. *gluten free, dairy free
- Quiche$8.99
- Quiche with Fruit$11.99
- Roast Beef 12"$14.75
- Roast Beef 6"$11.99
- Roasted Turkey 12"$15.25
- Roasted Turkey 6"$12.99
- Salami 12"$14.99
- Salami 6"$10.99
- Salmon Grilled$17.99
per pound
- Salmon Smoked (Lox)$22.99
per pound
- Sauteed Green Beans$7.99
- Seafood Salad$10.99
- Spiral Pasta Salad$8.99
spiral pasta, celery, carrots, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, Romano cheese, Italian dressing, dried parsley flakes *contains dairy, contains gluten, contains egg
- Stew bowl$8.99
- Stew cup$6.99
- Stuffed Mushrooms$2.99
each
- Stuffed Peppers$9.25
each
- Tabouli$9.99
- Three Bean Salad$9.25
- Tomato Cucumber Salad$9.50
plum tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, celery, fresh basil, black pepper, Italian dressing. *contains dairy, gluten free, egg free, contains soy
- Tomato Mozzerela Salad$11.99
- Tortellini Plain$8.75
- Tuna Macaroni Salad$10.25
- Tuna Salad 12"$15.99
- Tuna Salad 6"$11.99
- Veggies Grilled$13.99
- Watermelon Slice$2.00
- Wild Rice$8.99
- Dill Chicken Salad$8.99
- Curry Chicken Salad$8.99
Drinks Cold
- Coke$2.65
- Diet Coke$2.65
- Gatorade$2.65
- Harney Organic$3.50
- Iced Chai$5.95
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Iced Tea no ice$4.00
- LaSalle$2.65
- Latte Iced$5.95
- Milk & Chocolate Milk$2.00
- Snapple$2.65
- Sprite$2.65
- Stewarts$2.65
- Tropicana OJ$2.50
- Vitamin Water$2.65
- Small Water$2.00
- Medium Water$2.50
- Large Water$2.75
- CBD Harney & Son$6.25
- Bai$3.99
- Apple Cider 20oz$3.75
Drinks Hot
- Americano One Shot$2.50
- Cappuccino Large$5.99
- Cappuccino Small$3.99
- Caramel Macchiato
- Coffe Small$2.50
- Coffee Large$3.00
- Coffee Medium$2.75
- Coffee Refill$1.00
- Hot Chai$3.99
- Latte Decaf Large$5.99
- Latte Decaf Small$3.99
- Latte Large$5.99
- Latte Small$3.99
- One Shot Espresso$2.50
- Small Steamed Hot Chocolate$4.25
comes with whip cream
- Steamed Hot Chocolate Large$5.25
comes with whip cream
- Two Shot Espresso$3.95
- Tea Small$2.50
- Tea Large$3.00
- Hot Cider small$2.75
- Hot Cider large$3.50
Gifts and Sundries
LaSalle Famous Sandwiches
- Bistro$11.25
Smoked Turkey, Coleslaw & Melted Swiss on Grilled Rye
- BLT$10.25
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on Toasted Sourdough
- Burger & Fries$14.99
1/2 LB. Angus Burger, Cooked the way you want it. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, on a grilled roll.
- Grilled Marinated Flank Steak$14.00
Grilled Onions, aioli, Lettuce & Tomato on Grilled Grinder Roll
- Grilled Meatloaf$12.25
Cheddar, Carmalized Onions, BBQ Sauce, on grilled roll
- Grilled Mustard Chicken$12.99
Marinated & Grilled Chicken, Muenster Cheese, Grilled Onions, aioli, Lettuce & Tomato on Grilled Rustica
- Grilled Rueben$13.25
Hot Corned Beef, Pastrami OR Roasted Turkey, Kraut, Melted Swiss & Thousand Island on Grilled Rye
- Grilled Veggie$13.50
Marinated & Grilled Portabellas, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers and Melted Provolone on a Grilled Grinder.
- Hot Pastrami$12.99
Grilled Pastrami, Dark Mustard, Bermuda Onions & Melted Swiss on Grilled Rye
- Hot Tuna$11.99
Tuna Salad, Melted Swiss & Tomato on toasted Rye
- Italian Combo$14.25
Capicola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil & Vinegar on a Grinder Roll.
- Philly Cheese Steak$13.99
Steak, Carmalized Onions & Peppers, American Cheese on a Grilled Grinder Roll
- Poor Pilgrim$12.50
Roast Turkey, Lettuce, Mayo & Cranberry on Sour Dough
- Portabella Sandwich$12.99
Marinated and Grilled Portabella, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, and Melted Provolone on a Grilled Grinder.
- Quesadilla Beef$14.25
Beef with Black Bean Salsa, Five Cheeses, Sour Cream & Salsa
- Quesadilla Cheese$10.25
- Quesadilla Chicken$13.50
Chicken with Black Bean Salsa, Five Cheeses, Sour Cream & Salsa
- Quesadilla Salmon$14.25
Salmon with Black Bean Salsa, Five Cheeses, Sour Cream & Salsa
- Seth's Pilgrim$13.99
Poor Pilgrim with Stuffing
- The Griff$11.99
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Melted Provolone, Lettuce & Tomato on a Grilled Roll
- The MindBender$13.99
Hot Roast Beef, Corned Beef, Pastrami, Melted Swill & Thousand Island on Grilled Rye
- The Scarlet$10.25
Smoked Turkey, Melted Havarti & Cranberry Sauce on Grilled Marble Rye
- The Vermont-er$13.50
Smoked Turkey, Melted Havarti, Bacon & Apples wtih Honey Mustard on Grilled Sourdough
- Turkey BLT$13.50
Roast Turkey, Mayo, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on Sourdough
- Veggie Burger & Fries$13.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Muenster Cheese on Grilled Rustica
LaSalle Famous Wraps
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.99
Grilled Chicken, Romaine & Caesar Dressing
- Chicken Teriyaki Wrap$13.99
Chicken, Teriyaki Sauce, Broccoli with Sesame Oil, Red Pepper Flakes & Jasmine Rice
- Deli Salad Wrap
served with lettuce, tomato, choice of cheese
- Flank Fajita Wrap$14.50
Marinated Grilled Flank, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Onions, Cheddar, Lettuce & Tomato
- Flank Teriyaki Wrap$14.50
Flank, Teriyaki Sauce, Broccoli with Sesame Oil, Red Pepper Flakes & Jasmine Rice
- Grilled Chicken Fajita Wrap$13.99
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Onions, Cheddar, Lettuce & Tomato
- Grilled Salmon Teriyaki Wrap$14.50
Grilled Salmon, Teriyaki Sauce, Broccoli with Sesame Oil, Red Pepper Flakes & Jasmine Rice
LaSalle Kids Club
LaSalle's Pizza
- Slice Cheese$3.50
additional charge per topping
- Small Cheese$12.99
additional charge per topping
- Large Cheese$18.99
additional charge per topping
- Raw Dough Small$4.99
- Raw Dough Large$5.99
- Cheese Calzone$12.99
one size
- Stromboli$12.99
one size
- Garlic Sticks 1/2 dozen$8.95
with marinara
- Garlic Sticks one dozen$11.95
with marinara
- Chicken Parm 6"$9.99
- Chicken Parm 12"$12.99
- Eggplant Parm 6"$9.99
- Eggplant Parm 12"$12.99
- Sausage and Peppers 6"$9.99
- Sausage and Peppers 12"$12.99
- Meatball Grinder 6"$9.99
- Meatball Grinder 12"$12.99
- Topping slice$4.25
Bakery
- Apple Blossom
- Bread$4.25
- Brookie$4.75
- Brownie$3.99
- Cake Slice$5.99
- Cinnamon Roll$4.25
- Cinnamon Twirl Coffee Cake$4.25
contains: wheat, milk, soy
- Cupcake$3.50
- Fruit Tart$6.25
- Muffin$2.99
Pistachio contains Wheat, Egg, Milk, Soy, Tree Nuts Blueberry contains: Wheat, Egg, Milk Cranberry Orange Walnut contains: Wheat, Egg, Milk, Walnuts Banana Nut contains: Wheat, Egg, Milk Corn contains: Wheat, Egg, Milk
- Nut Brownie$4.50
- Pie Slice$5.50
- Pie Slice ala Mode$6.50
- Scone$2.99
- Cookie$1.99
Salads
- House Salad small$9.50
spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, shredded carrots, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette
- House Salad large$12.50
spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, shredded carrots, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad small$9.25
chopped romaine tossed with house dressing and croutons
- Caesar Salad Large$11.25
chopped romaine tossed with house dressing and croutons
- Ming Chicken Salad small$11.99
spring mix, sliced chicken, mandarin oranges, sliced almonds, Asian noodles, shredded carrots, honey ginger dressing
- Ming Chicken Salad large$14.99
spring mix, sliced chicken, mandarin oranges, sliced almonds, Asian noodles, shredded carrots, honey ginger dressing
- Chicken BLT Salad small$11.99
chopped romaine, sliced chicken, tomatoes, crumbled bacon & croutons with ranch dressing
- Chicken BLT Salad large$14.99
chopped romaine, sliced chicken, tomatoes, crumbled bacon & croutons with ranch dressing
- Greek Salad small$10.25
chopped romaine, kalmata olives, Spanish olives, roasted red peppers, red onion, feta cheese, croutons & balsamic vinaigrette.
- Greek Salad large$14.99
chopped romaine, kalmata olives, Spanish olives, roasted red peppers, red onion, feta cheese, croutons & balsamic vinaigrette.
- Spinach & Grilled Salmon Salad small$11.99
baby spinach, chilled house grilled salmon, with house tomato-cucumber salad and balsamic vinaigrette.
- Spinach & Grilled Salmon Salad large$16.99
baby spinach, chilled house grilled salmon, with house tomato-cucumber salad and balsamic vinaigrette.
Sides
Snacks
Soups
- Bisque large (when available)$8.25
with fresh bread or crackers
- Bisque small (when available)$6.00
with fresh bread or crackers
- Chili large (when available)$8.25
with fresh bread or crackers
- Chili small (when available)$6.00
with fresh bread or crackers
- Chowder large (when available)$7.99
with fresh bread or crackers
- Chowder small (when available)$5.99
with fresh bread or crackers
- Soup Du Jour' large$6.98
with fresh bread or crackers
- Soup Du Jour' small$4.98
with fresh bread or crackers