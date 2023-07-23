Popular Items

Grilled Skewer Platter

$17.95

Choice of pork, beef, chicken

Turon

$8.95

Banana and Jackfruit Turon in bananarhum caramel, sesame seeds

Piniritong Isda

$23.95

Whole Fried Snapper, Tomato Salad, Maggi Seasoning

Drinks

Sodas

Coke

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Sweet Tea

$3.95

Fanta Orange

$3.95

Root Beer

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Ginger Ale

$3.95

Pink Lemonade

$3.95

Coke Zero

$3.95

Juices

Guyabano

$6.95

Cranberry

$6.95

Buko

$6.95

Orange

$6.95

Apple

$6.95

Pineapple

$6.95

Calamansi

$6.95

Guava

$6.95

Mango

$6.95

Four Seasons

$6.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Smoothies

Strawberry/Guava/Colada Smoothie

$8.95

Mango/Colada Smoothie

$8.95

Four Seasons/Colada Smoothie

$8.95

Avocado/Colada Smoothie

$8.95

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$4.95

Tea

$4.95

Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Hot Calamansi

$5.95

Espresso

$6.95

Fiji Water

Fiji

$7.95

Food

Appetizers

Kinilaw

$14.95

Red Snapper crudo, red onions, Thai chilies, ginger, kalamansi, plantain chips

Lumpiang Shanghai

$12.95

Ground beef fried eggrolls, water chestnuts, Maggi Seasoning

Lechon Kawali

$15.95

Crispy deep-fried pork belly

Vegetarian Lumpiang Shanghai

$11.95

Cabbage, tofu fried eggrolls, water chestnuts, Maggi Seasoning

Puto (mini rice cakes)

$3.95

Entree

Pancit

$19.95

Wokfried rice noodles with carrots, beansprouts, celtuce, wood ear mushrooms, tofu, cabbage

Adobo

$24.95

Cooked in soy sauce, cane vinegar, garlic, bay leaves

Beef Kaldereta

$24.95

Beef tomato stew, carrots, red peppers, peas, olives, potatoes

Chicken Inasal

$27.95

Roasted chicken marinated in lemongrass, garlic, orange soda, annato oil

Lechon Belly

$32.95

Roasted crackling pork belly stuffed with lemongrass, aromatics, served with Mang Tomas, spiced vinegar

Piniritong Isda

Ginisang Gulay

$18.95

Wok fried seasonal vegetables

Desserts

Ube Ice Cream

$5.95

Purple Yam Ice Cream

Leche Flan

$8.95

Creme caramel custard. Seasonal fruits

Halo Halo

$11.95

Flavored Crushed ice with evaporated milk, leche flan, sweetened beans, coconut strips

Turon

Soup

Pork Sinigang

$24.95Out of stock

Tender pork rib, pork tamarind broth, gold potatoes, okra, tomatoes & bok choy.

Sinigang na Isda

$23.95

Tender Salmon Steak in fish tamarind broth, gold potatoes, okra, tomatoes & bok choy.

Beef Sinigang

$24.95

Beef stew meat in beef tamarind broth, yellow gold potatoes, okra, tomatoes & bok choy.

Extras & Substitutions

Garlic Rice

$2.95

Jasmine Rice

$1.95

Egg

$1.25
Atsara in a mason jar

$19.95

Sub Garlic Rice

$1.00

Substitution instead of Jasmine Rice