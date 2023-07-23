Lasang Pinoy
Drinks
Sodas
Juices
Smoothies
Fiji Water
Food
Appetizers
Grilled Skewer Platter
Choice of pork, beef, chicken
Kinilaw
Red Snapper crudo, red onions, Thai chilies, ginger, kalamansi, plantain chips
Lumpiang Shanghai
Ground beef fried eggrolls, water chestnuts, Maggi Seasoning
Lechon Kawali
Crispy deep-fried pork belly
Vegetarian Lumpiang Shanghai
Cabbage, tofu fried eggrolls, water chestnuts, Maggi Seasoning
Puto (mini rice cakes)
Entree
Pancit
Wokfried rice noodles with carrots, beansprouts, celtuce, wood ear mushrooms, tofu, cabbage
Adobo
Cooked in soy sauce, cane vinegar, garlic, bay leaves
Beef Kaldereta
Beef tomato stew, carrots, red peppers, peas, olives, potatoes
Chicken Inasal
Roasted chicken marinated in lemongrass, garlic, orange soda, annato oil
Lechon Belly
Roasted crackling pork belly stuffed with lemongrass, aromatics, served with Mang Tomas, spiced vinegar
Piniritong Isda
Whole Fried Snapper, Tomato Salad, Maggi Seasoning
Ginisang Gulay
Wok fried seasonal vegetables
Desserts
Soup
Pork Sinigang
Tender pork rib, pork tamarind broth, gold potatoes, okra, tomatoes & bok choy.
Sinigang na Isda
Tender Salmon Steak in fish tamarind broth, gold potatoes, okra, tomatoes & bok choy.
Beef Sinigang
Beef stew meat in beef tamarind broth, yellow gold potatoes, okra, tomatoes & bok choy.