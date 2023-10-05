SAVORY BITES

Colombian Goods

Pastelillo Chicken

$6.00

Chicken filled puff cake

Pastelillo Beef

$6.00

Beef filled puff cake

Pastelillo Guava

$5.00

Guava & Milk Caramel (dulce de leche) Puff Cake

Empanada Cheese

$4.00

cheese Empanada

Empanada Beef

$4.00

Empanada filled with Beef & Potato.

Empanada Tofu

$4.00
Pandebono

$5.00

Gluten-free Colombian cheese bread.

Rice Pudding

$8.00

Milk and Cinnamon Rice Pudding

Empanada Mixta (x2)

$8.00

Empanada Mixta

Tequeños (x2)

Tequeños (x2)

$5.00Out of stock

Two Cheese Sticks

Sandwiches

The Hilma af Klint

$11.50

Smoked salmon, herbed mascarpone, arugula, capers, avocado spread, molecular "ají dulce" (sweet chili) & golden berry

The da Vinci

$11.50

Aged cheese, salted butter, truffle honey, shaved parmesan, molecular honey & corozo blend

The Monet

$11.50

Ham, aged swiss cheese, baby arugula, balsamic glaze, persillade sauce, molecular cholupa & passion fruit blend

El Greco

$11.50

Humus, olives, avocado, cucumber, fresh tomato, olives, tzatziki sauce, molecular chili soy blend

The Botero

$11.50

Shredded beef, sweet plantain, avocado and fresh cheese, molecular passion fruit & sweet chili blend

The Basquiat

$11.50

Vegan bread, mushroom mix, smoke peppers, baby spinach, beet jalapeño hummus, molecular strawberry & chili blend

The Cézanne

$11.50

Olive oil, parsley, parmesan, fresh mozzarella, cucumber, fresh tomato, persillade sauce, molecular balsamic y Cholupa

The Diego Velázquez

$11.50

Prosciutto di parma, brie cheese, walnuts or macadamia nuts, figs, fresh pears or apple, spice orange maple glaze, Molecular Corozo

Custom Sandwich

$11.50

Breakfast Croissant

Avocado Toast with Poached Eggs

$12.00

Benedict Toast

$12.00

Almond Banana Nut Toast

$8.00

Steak and Egg Toast

$12.00

Cheese, Bacon and Egg Toast

$11.00

BLT Toast

$10.00

Extra Cheesy Toast

$9.00

Salad & Deli

Custom Salad

$15.00

Yogurt Parfait

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Cheese & Fruit Protein Box

$10.00Out of stock

Egg & Cheese Protein Box

$10.00Out of stock

Creative Cheese Tables

Create Your Own - Cheese & Charcuterie

$5.00+

BAKED GOODS

Croissants

Almond Croissant

$5.50
Chocolate Croissant

$5.25

Chocolate Croissant

Coconut Croissant

$5.50

Coconut Croissant

Croissant

$4.75

Plain Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$8.00

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Brioche

Brioche Mixed Berry

$9.00

Mixed Berry Brioche

Brioche Salmon

$9.50

Salmon Brioche

Brioche Individual

$5.00

Brioche

Quiche

Quiche Loraine

$9.50

Quiche Loraine with Ham & Cheese

Quiche Vegetables

$9.00

Quiche with Vegetables

DESSERTS

Pastries

Tart Apple

$9.00

Apple Tart

Tart Peach

$9.00

Almond Peach Tart

Tart Lemon

$9.00

Lemon Tart

Baccara Raspberry

$9.00
Baccara Royal Chocolate

$9.00

Baccara Royal Chocolate

Metis Chocolate & Vanilla

$9.00

Metis Chocolate & Vanilla

Rum Baba

$11.00

Rum Baba

RumBaba Passion Fruit

$11.00

Rum Passion Fruit

Mousse Passion Fruit

$8.00

Passion Fruit Mousse

Tart Seasonal

$9.00

Seasonal Tart

Merengon

$9.00

Lavender Nut Pudding

$9.00

Mousse Mango

$8.00

Mango Mousse

Mousse Chocolate

$8.00

Chocolate Mousse

Mousse Arequipe

$8.00

Dulce de leche Mousse

Mousse Chocolate Raspberry

$8.00

Opera

$8.00

Tart Fruity

$8.00

Kiwi, Blueberry, Raspberry, Green Apple, Blackberry, Strawberry Tart

Tart Berry

$8.00

Blackberry, Blueberry, Strawberry & Raspberry Tart

Tart Strawberry

$8.00

Strawberry Tart

Macaroons

Macaron Guava & Cheese

$4.00

Guava & Cheese Macaron

Macaron Cookies & Cream

$4.00

Cookies & CreamMacaron

Macaron Pistachio

$4.00

Pistachio Macaron

Macaron Raspberry

$4.00

Raspberry Macaron

Macaron Passion Fruit

$4.00

Passion Fruit Macaron

Macaron "Dulce de Leche"

$4.00

Milk Caramel (Dulce de Leche) Macaron

Macaron Key Lime

$4.00

Key Lime Macaron

Macaron Vanilla Bean

$4.00

Vanilla Bean Macaron

Macaron Caramel Machiatto

$4.00

Machiatto Caramel Macaron

Macaron Chocolate

$4.00

Chocolate Macaron

Macaron Salted Caramel

$4.00

Salted Caramel Macaron

Macaron Coconut

$4.00

Coconut Macaron

Macaron Hazelnut

$4.00

Hazelnut Macaron

Macaron Kids Special

$4.00

Kids Special Macaron

Six Macaroons (x6)

$21.00

Six Macaroons

Four Macaroons (x4)

$15.00

Eclairs

Eclair Vanilla

$9.00

Vanilla Eclair

Eclair Chocolate

$9.00

Chocolate Eclair

Eclair Coffee

$9.00

Coffee Eclair

Eclair Cookies & Cream

$9.00

Oreo Eclair

Eclair Pistachio

$9.00

Pistachio Eclair

Eclair Grand Marnier

$10.00

Grand Marnier Eclair

Brigadeiro

Single Brigadeiro

$2.50

Brigadeiro Box of 9

$20.00

Vegan

Vegan Box of 4

$8.00

Vegan Bite Bag of 2

$5.00

Vegan Brownie

$10.00

Vegan Brownie

Vegan Carrot Cake

$10.00

Vegan Carrot Cake

Vegan Cupcake

$10.00

Vegan Cupcake

DRINKS

Espresso & Ristretto

Espresso Cubano

$2.50

Espresso Double

$3.75

Espresso Machiatto

$2.75

Espresso con Panna

$2.75

Espresso Double con Panna

$4.00

Espresso

$2.50

Espresso Large

$2.50

Espresso Oat Machiatto

$3.00

Espresso Soy Machiatto

$3.00

Espresso Almond Machiatto

$3.00

Iced Espresso

$3.00

Hot Coffee

Americano

$4.50

Americano Large

$5.00
Capuccino

$5.00

Capuccino Large

$6.00
Cortadito

$4.75

Lungo & Milk

Latte

$5.00

Latte Large

$6.00

Machiatto

$5.00

Machiatto Large

$6.00

Cortadito Almond

$4.75

Cortadito Oat

$4.75

Cortadito Soy

$4.75

Latte Almond

$5.00

Latte Almond Large

$6.00

Machiatto Almond

$5.00

Machiatto Almond Large

$6.00

Latte Oat

$5.00

Latte Oat Large

$6.00

Machiatto Oat

$5.00

Machiatto Oat Large

$6.00

Latte Soy

$5.00

Latte Soy Large

$6.00

Machiatto Soy

$5.00

Machiatto Soy Large

$6.00
Crystal Stirring Stick

$2.50

Cold Coffee

Iced Americano

$5.50

Iced Latte

$6.00

Iced Machiatto

$6.00

Iced Special

$6.75

Iced Almond Special

$6.75

Iced Oat Special

$6.75

Iced Soy Special

$6.75

Iced Almond Latte

$6.00

Iced Oat Latte

$6.00

Iced Soy Latte

$6.00

Iced Machiatto Almond

$6.00

Iced Machiatto Oat

$6.00

Iced Machiatto Soy

$6.00

Frappe Coffee

$6.50

Hot Mocha

$6.25

Hot White Mocha

$6.25

Hot Mocha Special

$6.25

Hot White Mocha Special

$7.00

Cold Mocha

Iced White Mocha

$6.25

Iced Mocha

$6.25

Iced Mocha Special

$7.00

Iced White Mocha Special

$7.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.25

Spicy Hot Chocolate

$5.25

Colombian Traditional Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Colombian Artisan 100% Cocoa

$6.00

Hot Tea

English Tea

$3.00

Hot English Tea

Matcha Latte Tea

$5.50

Chai Latte Tea

$5.50
Flavoured Tea

$3.50

Cold Tea

Iced Flavored Tea

$4.45

Iced Chai Latte Tea

$6.50

Iced Matcha Tea Layer

$6.50

Iced English Tea

$3.95

Refreshing Juice

Panelada

$7.00

Unrefined Sugar Cane Drink with Lime

Tamarindada

$7.00

Tamarind Drink

Lulada

$7.00

Lulo Drink

Orange Juice Fresh

$8.00Out of stock

Fresh Orange Juice

Lemonade Fresh Kiss

$6.00Out of stock

Fresh Skiss Lemonade

GRAB & GO

Sparkling Water

Spindrift Lime

$2.45

Spindrift Lime

Spindrift Lemon

$2.45

Spindrift Lemon

Spindrift Grapefruit

$2.45

Spindrift Grapefruit

IZZE Lemonade

$5.50

IZZE Sparkling Lemonade

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Pellegrino Water

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$3.50

San Pellegrino Essenza Blood Orange & Blackberry

San Pellegrino Dark Morello

$3.50

San Pellegrino Dark Morello Cherry & Pomegranate

San Pellegrino Tangerine

$3.50

San Pellegrino Essenza Tangerine & Wild Strawberry

Perrier

$4.00

Perrier Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino Limonata

$4.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$4.00

Bottled Water

Coconut Water Organic

$4.00

Organic Coconut Water

smartwater

$3.00

smartwater

FIJI Water Small

$2.50

FIJI Water

FIJI Water Large

$4.00
smartwater alkaline

$4.00

Kombucha

Dr Brew Island Mango

$4.00

Dr Brew Kombucha Island Mango with passion fruit ginger & green tea

Dr Brew Superberry

$4.00

Dr Brew Kombucha Superberry with Raspberry, Blueberry, Goji Berry & Oolong Tea

Dr Brew Clear Mind

$4.00

Dr Brew Kombucha with Rosemary, Mint, Sage & Green Tea

Kombucha Mother

$4.75

Mother Kombucha

Snacks

SimplyProtein PeanutBtr & Choco

$2.50

SimplyProtein Peanut Butter & Chocolate

SimplyProtein DarkChoco & Almond

$2.50

SimplyProtein Dark Chocolate & Almond

SimplyProtein Lemon & Coconut

$2.50

SimplyProtein Lemon & Coconut

MadeGood ChocoChip

$4.00

MadeGood Granola Minis Chocolate Chip

MadeGood Mixed Berry

$4.00

MadeGood Granola minis mixed Berry

Autumns Gold Bar

$2.50

Autumns Gold Bar with Almonds, Pecans, Maple Syrup, Honey, Coconut, Pumpkin Seeds, coconut oil, cinnamon, sea salt & vanilla

Loacker Wafer

$0.50

Crispy wafers with

Trubar Oh Oh Cookie Dough

$2.50

Ingredients: Tapioca Fiber and Cassava Blend, Plant Fueled Protein Blend (Whole Grain Rice Protein, Organic Pea Protein), Cashews, Can Sugar, Palm Oil, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Powder, Natural Flavors, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Sea Salt, Sunflower Lecithin.

Trubar Daydreaming about Donuts

$2.50

Ingredients: Cassava Flour, Brown Rice Protein Concentrate, Roasted Almond Butter, Cane Sugar, Palm Oil, Natural Flavors, Sea Salt, Sunflower Oil, Sunflower Lecithin

Apple

$2.50

Apple

SKINNYPOP

$1.50

SkinnyPop Popcorn

SUNCHIPS Harvest Cheddar

$2.00

Sunchips Harvest Cheddar

SUNCHIPS Garden Salsa

$2.00

Sunchips Garden Salsa

SUNCHIPS Original

$2.00

Sunchips Original

SUNCHIPS French Onion

$2.00

Sunchips French Onion

Lays Baked Original

$2.00

Fritolay Original Potatoe Chips

Cheetos Baked

$2.00

Fritolay Baked Cheetos crunchy cheese flavored snacks

Ruffles Baked

$2.00

Fritolay Ruffles Baked cheddar & Sour Cream flavored Potatoe Chips

Lays Baked BBQ

$2.00

Fritolays Lays Baked Barbecue flavored Potatoe Chips

Flamin Hot Cheetos

$2.00

Fritolays Baked Cheetos Flamin Hot flavored flavored snacks

Goldfish

$2.00

TrailMix Original

$1.50

Sodas

Orangina

$6.50

Orangina

Coca-Cola

$4.00

Mexican Coca Cola

Manzana Postobon

$3.50

Colombiana

$3.50

Guarana Antartica

$3.50

Guarana Antartica

Coca-Cola Small

$3.00

Mexican Coca Cola

Canada Dry

$3.50

Energy Drinks

Yerbae Cherry & Pineapple

$5.00

Yerbae Naturally 160 mg Caffeinated Energy Drink with Yerba Mate, Black Cherry & Pineapple

Yerbae Iced Triple Berry

$5.00

Yerbae Naturally 160 mg Caffeinated Energy Drink with Yerba Mate, Blackberry, Blueberry & Raspberry

Yerbae Watermelon Strawberry

$5.00

Yerbae Naturally 160 mg Caffeinated Energy Drink with Yerba Mate, Watermelon & Strawberry

Bottled Tea

HATSU

$5.00

TIGER SEED MATCHA MINT

$5.00

TIGER SEED GINGER AID

$5.00

TIGER SEED TURMERIC

$5.00

RETAIL

Mochila Wayuu

$250.00

Wayuu Backpacks handmade

Cocoa & Coffee

Banna Grain Coffee

$27.00

Banna Grain Coffee

Choco Artesanal 100% Cacao

$20.00

Chocolate Artisan 100% Cocoa

Choco Bar 70% Cacao

$12.00

Chocolate Bar 70% cocoa

Coffee Bar

$4.00

Coffee Bar

Candles

Candles 11 oz

$25.00

11 oz Candle

Candle mini 4.3 oz

$12.00

4.3 oz Mini Candle

ART

Manuela Lara - VIVAS Print

$100.00

Paula Bast Painting

$7,777.77Out of stock

CATERING

Cheese & Charcuterie

Cheese Platter

$15.00