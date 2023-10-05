The Artist's Palate 1200 E Atlantic Ave # 1200
SAVORY BITES
Colombian Goods
Pastelillo Chicken
Chicken filled puff cake
Pastelillo Beef
Beef filled puff cake
Pastelillo Guava
Guava & Milk Caramel (dulce de leche) Puff Cake
Empanada Cheese
cheese Empanada
Empanada Beef
Empanada filled with Beef & Potato.
Empanada Tofu
Pandebono
Gluten-free Colombian cheese bread.
Rice Pudding
Milk and Cinnamon Rice Pudding
Empanada Mixta (x2)
Empanada Mixta
Tequeños (x2)
Two Cheese Sticks
Sandwiches
The Hilma af Klint
Smoked salmon, herbed mascarpone, arugula, capers, avocado spread, molecular "ají dulce" (sweet chili) & golden berry
The da Vinci
Aged cheese, salted butter, truffle honey, shaved parmesan, molecular honey & corozo blend
The Monet
Ham, aged swiss cheese, baby arugula, balsamic glaze, persillade sauce, molecular cholupa & passion fruit blend
El Greco
Humus, olives, avocado, cucumber, fresh tomato, olives, tzatziki sauce, molecular chili soy blend
The Botero
Shredded beef, sweet plantain, avocado and fresh cheese, molecular passion fruit & sweet chili blend
The Basquiat
Vegan bread, mushroom mix, smoke peppers, baby spinach, beet jalapeño hummus, molecular strawberry & chili blend
The Cézanne
Olive oil, parsley, parmesan, fresh mozzarella, cucumber, fresh tomato, persillade sauce, molecular balsamic y Cholupa
The Diego Velázquez
Prosciutto di parma, brie cheese, walnuts or macadamia nuts, figs, fresh pears or apple, spice orange maple glaze, Molecular Corozo
Custom Sandwich
Breakfast Croissant
Salad & Deli
Creative Cheese Tables
BAKED GOODS
Croissants
Brioche
Quiche
DESSERTS
Pastries
Tart Apple
Apple Tart
Tart Peach
Almond Peach Tart
Tart Lemon
Lemon Tart
Baccara Raspberry
Baccara Royal Chocolate
Baccara Royal Chocolate
Metis Chocolate & Vanilla
Metis Chocolate & Vanilla
Rum Baba
Rum Baba
RumBaba Passion Fruit
Rum Passion Fruit
Mousse Passion Fruit
Passion Fruit Mousse
Tart Seasonal
Seasonal Tart
Merengon
Lavender Nut Pudding
Mousse Mango
Mango Mousse
Mousse Chocolate
Chocolate Mousse
Mousse Arequipe
Dulce de leche Mousse
Mousse Chocolate Raspberry
Opera
Tart Fruity
Kiwi, Blueberry, Raspberry, Green Apple, Blackberry, Strawberry Tart
Tart Berry
Blackberry, Blueberry, Strawberry & Raspberry Tart
Tart Strawberry
Strawberry Tart
Macaroons
Macaron Guava & Cheese
Guava & Cheese Macaron
Macaron Cookies & Cream
Cookies & CreamMacaron
Macaron Pistachio
Pistachio Macaron
Macaron Raspberry
Raspberry Macaron
Macaron Passion Fruit
Passion Fruit Macaron
Macaron "Dulce de Leche"
Milk Caramel (Dulce de Leche) Macaron
Macaron Key Lime
Key Lime Macaron
Macaron Vanilla Bean
Vanilla Bean Macaron
Macaron Caramel Machiatto
Machiatto Caramel Macaron
Macaron Chocolate
Chocolate Macaron
Macaron Salted Caramel
Salted Caramel Macaron
Macaron Coconut
Coconut Macaron
Macaron Hazelnut
Hazelnut Macaron
Macaron Kids Special
Kids Special Macaron
Six Macaroons (x6)
Six Macaroons
Four Macaroons (x4)
Eclairs
Vegan
DRINKS
Espresso & Ristretto
Hot Coffee
Americano
Americano Large
Capuccino
Capuccino Large
Cortadito
Lungo & Milk
Latte
Latte Large
Machiatto
Machiatto Large
Cortadito Almond
Cortadito Oat
Cortadito Soy
Latte Almond
Latte Almond Large
Machiatto Almond
Machiatto Almond Large
Latte Oat
Latte Oat Large
Machiatto Oat
Machiatto Oat Large
Latte Soy
Latte Soy Large
Machiatto Soy
Machiatto Soy Large
Crystal Stirring Stick
Cold Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Cold Tea
Refreshing Juice
GRAB & GO
Sparkling Water
Spindrift Lime
Spindrift Lime
Spindrift Lemon
Spindrift Lemon
Spindrift Grapefruit
Spindrift Grapefruit
IZZE Lemonade
IZZE Sparkling Lemonade
San Pellegrino
Pellegrino Water
San Pellegrino Blood Orange
San Pellegrino Essenza Blood Orange & Blackberry
San Pellegrino Dark Morello
San Pellegrino Dark Morello Cherry & Pomegranate
San Pellegrino Tangerine
San Pellegrino Essenza Tangerine & Wild Strawberry
Perrier
Perrier Sparkling Water
San Pellegrino Limonata
San Pellegrino Aranciata
Bottled Water
Kombucha
Dr Brew Island Mango
Dr Brew Kombucha Island Mango with passion fruit ginger & green tea
Dr Brew Superberry
Dr Brew Kombucha Superberry with Raspberry, Blueberry, Goji Berry & Oolong Tea
Dr Brew Clear Mind
Dr Brew Kombucha with Rosemary, Mint, Sage & Green Tea
Kombucha Mother
Mother Kombucha
Snacks
SimplyProtein PeanutBtr & Choco
SimplyProtein Peanut Butter & Chocolate
SimplyProtein DarkChoco & Almond
SimplyProtein Dark Chocolate & Almond
SimplyProtein Lemon & Coconut
SimplyProtein Lemon & Coconut
MadeGood ChocoChip
MadeGood Granola Minis Chocolate Chip
MadeGood Mixed Berry
MadeGood Granola minis mixed Berry
Autumns Gold Bar
Autumns Gold Bar with Almonds, Pecans, Maple Syrup, Honey, Coconut, Pumpkin Seeds, coconut oil, cinnamon, sea salt & vanilla
Loacker Wafer
Crispy wafers with
Trubar Oh Oh Cookie Dough
Ingredients: Tapioca Fiber and Cassava Blend, Plant Fueled Protein Blend (Whole Grain Rice Protein, Organic Pea Protein), Cashews, Can Sugar, Palm Oil, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Powder, Natural Flavors, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Sea Salt, Sunflower Lecithin.
Trubar Daydreaming about Donuts
Ingredients: Cassava Flour, Brown Rice Protein Concentrate, Roasted Almond Butter, Cane Sugar, Palm Oil, Natural Flavors, Sea Salt, Sunflower Oil, Sunflower Lecithin
Apple
Apple
SKINNYPOP
SkinnyPop Popcorn
SUNCHIPS Harvest Cheddar
Sunchips Harvest Cheddar
SUNCHIPS Garden Salsa
Sunchips Garden Salsa
SUNCHIPS Original
Sunchips Original
SUNCHIPS French Onion
Sunchips French Onion
Lays Baked Original
Fritolay Original Potatoe Chips
Cheetos Baked
Fritolay Baked Cheetos crunchy cheese flavored snacks
Ruffles Baked
Fritolay Ruffles Baked cheddar & Sour Cream flavored Potatoe Chips
Lays Baked BBQ
Fritolays Lays Baked Barbecue flavored Potatoe Chips
Flamin Hot Cheetos
Fritolays Baked Cheetos Flamin Hot flavored flavored snacks
Goldfish
TrailMix Original
Sodas
Energy Drinks
Yerbae Cherry & Pineapple
Yerbae Naturally 160 mg Caffeinated Energy Drink with Yerba Mate, Black Cherry & Pineapple
Yerbae Iced Triple Berry
Yerbae Naturally 160 mg Caffeinated Energy Drink with Yerba Mate, Blackberry, Blueberry & Raspberry
Yerbae Watermelon Strawberry
Yerbae Naturally 160 mg Caffeinated Energy Drink with Yerba Mate, Watermelon & Strawberry